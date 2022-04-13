Successfully reported this slideshow.

Sobha Victoria Park Hennur Road Bangalore - E Brochure.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
Real Estate

Sobha Victoria Park Bengaluru is a New launch residential development in Hennur Road Bangalore. The Project provides 2 and 3 BHK flats for residents at affordable Rates, starting price of ₹1.27 Cr*. Sobha Victoria Park is near schools, Health care centers, hospitals, banks, and institutions.

For More Info-
Click Here:- www.sobhalimited.in

Sobha Victoria Park Hennur Road Bangalore - E Brochure.pdf

  1. 1. KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  2. 2. INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT CONTENTS 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE DESIGN BRIEF SITE LOCATION SITE PICTURES SITE ANALYSIS CONCEPTUAL APPROACH AREA AND COVERAGE MASTER PLAN ROW HOUSE PLAN TOWER PLANS UNIT PLANS 3D RENDERS * REFERENCE PICTURES
  3. 3. KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT DESIGN BRIEF APARTMENT 3BHK APARTMENT 1800 sft OF SBA 307 NOS TOTAL SBA 5,52,600 sft LAND AREA 6.5 ACRES FSI 2.25 TOTAL SBA 6,04,600 SFT ROW HOUSE 2600 sft OF SBA 20 NOS 52,000 sft
  4. 4. SITE LOCATION KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  5. 5. LOCATION KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT KYALASHANAHALLI SITE TO HENNUR ROAD TO BILESHWALA
  6. 6. SITE PICTURES KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  7. 7. SITE PICTURES KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  8. 8. SITE ANALYSIS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT 100.20 100.80 +100.75 +99.40 +98.40 +99.70 +100.70 +100.80 +101.20 +101.35
  9. 9. CONCEPTUAL APPROACH KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  10. 10. CONCEPT KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT VICTORIAN ARCHITECTURE CHARACTERISTICS This is a style that emerged during the reign of Queen Victoria. Victorian style is an eclectic style of architecture which combines different styles as that of French, Italian and Tudor. KEY CHARACTERISTICS * Asymmetry * Luxurious * Ornate * Colourful * Features - Bay Windows, Steep Gable Roofs, Trims, Quoin Blocks, Turrets, Circular Openings, Etc.
  11. 11. REFERENCE IMAGES KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  12. 12. APARTMENTS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  13. 13. TRIMS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  14. 14. WINDOWS AND TURRETS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  15. 15. BAY WINDOWS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  16. 16. ROOF KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  17. 17. LANDSCAPE KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  18. 18. AREA & COVERAGE KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  19. 19. AREA AND COVERAGE KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT TYPE OF PROJECT ROW HOUSE & APARTMENT PLOT AREA 6.5 ACRES ( 26304.36 SQM) FAR PERMISSIBLE 2.25 BUA-PERMISSIBLE 56225.57 SQM (605212.09 SFT) GROUND COVERAGE 28 % APPROX SBA ( Without club ) 54668.39 SQM ( 588450.55 SFT ) SBA ( With club ) 56034.00 SQM ( 603150.00 SFT ) BUILDING CONFIGURATION G + 1 ROW HOUSES 2B + G + 9 FLOOR APARTMENT UNIT TYPE 3BHK ROW HOUSE (SBA 2646 SFT) – 19 NOS 3BHK APARTMENTS (SBA 1820 SFT) – 300 NOS TOTAL NUMBER OF UNITS 319 NOS CAR PARKING ROW HOUSE: 38 NOS RESIDENTIAL: 450 NOS VISITOR : 34 NOS CLUB HOUSE 14700.00 SFT
  20. 20. PLANS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  21. 21. N 01. ENTRANCE PLAZA 02. JOGGING / CYCLING PATH 03. LEISURE & KID’S POOL 04. VICTORIA COURT 05. AMPHITHEATER 06. COURTYARD 07. HALF BASKETBALL COURT 08. CELEBRATION PLAZA 09. REFLEXOLOGY DECK 10. SKATING RINK 11. PLAY PARK 12. PLAY FIELD 13. OUTDOOR FITNESS DECK 14. NATURES TRAIL WING - 05 (2B+G+9) WING - 04 (2B+G+9) WING - 03 (2B+G+9) WING - 02 (2B+G+9) WING - 01 (2B+G+9) RH - 01 WING - 06 G+2 RH - 09 RH - 19 WING - 07 G+2 RH - 10 6.0 M WIDE PRIVATE ROAD FOR ROW HOUSE 7.2 M WIDE DRIVEWAY 6.0 M WIDE DRIVEWAY 6.0 M WIDE DRIVEWAY 6.0 M WIDE DRIVEWAY 6.0 M WIDE DRIVEWAY 6.0 M WIDE DRIVEWAY R O A D RO AD ENTRY EXIT 01 13 14 12 C.A.SITE 02 03 03 04 11 10 08 09 05 06 06 07 MASTER PLAN KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE
  22. 22. ROW HOUSE PLAN - GROUND FLOOR 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT SBA - 2646 SFT CARPET AREA - 2187 SFT N RH UP BEDROOM - 01 4000 x 3350 13'-1” x 11’-0” BATHROOM - 01 2700 x 1600 8'-10” x 5’-3” KITCHEN 3500 x 2450 11'-6” x 8’-0” DINING 3950 x 3500 12'-11” x 11’-6” LIVING 4600 x 4250 15'-1” x 13’-11” BALCONY 1450x 4200 4'-9” x 13’-9” UTILITY 3200 x 1550 10'-6” x 5’-1” DOMESTIC HELP BATHROOM 2000 x 1550 6'-7” x 5’-1” ALCOVE 1500 x 1550 4'-11” x 5’-1” UP ENTRY
  23. 23. ROW HOUSE PLAN - FIRST FLOOR 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT SBA - 2646 SFT CARPET AREA - 2187 SFT N RH BEDROOM - 03 3950 x 5100 12'-11” x 16’-9” BEDROOM - 02 4000 x 4250 13'-1” x 13’-11” FAMILY 3200 x 4250 10'-6” x 13’-11” TERRACE 2700 x 4250 8'-10” x 13’-11” BATHROOM - 02 2300 x 2450 7'-7” x 8’-0” WALK IN CLOSET 1600 x 2450 5'-3” x 8’-0” WALK IN CLOSET 1600 x 2450 5'-3” x 8’-0” BATHROOM - 03 2300 x 2450 7'-7” x 8’-0” UP DN
  24. 24. ROW HOUSE PLAN - SECOND FLOOR 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT N PANTRY 1950 x 2450 6'-5” x 8’-0” HOME OFFICE 3200 x 2450 10'-6” x 8’-0” TERRACE TERRACE @ 1ST FLOOR LVL DN RH SBA - 2646 SFT CARPET AREA - 2187 SFT
  25. 25. TOWER PLAN KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT TYPE - A TYPE - A TYPE - A TYPE - A TYPE - B TYPE - B N
  26. 26. SBA - 1833 SFT CARPET AREA - 1303 SFT 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT N BEDROOM - 03 3150 x 4350 10'-4” x 14’-3” FOYER 1700 x 1650 5'-7” x 5’-5” DINING 3250 x 2650 10'-8” x 8'-8” LIVING 4800 x 4000 15'-9” x 13'-1” DOMESTIC HELP ROOM 2150 x 2400 7'-1” x 7'-10” DOMESTIC HELP BATHROOM 1250 x 2400 4'-1” x 7'-10” BEDROOM - 01 3500 x 4450 11'-6” x 14’-7” BEDROOM - 02 3500 x 4050 11'-6” x 13'-3” BATHROOM - 02 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BATHROOM-01 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BATHROOM - 03 1600 x 2700 5'-3” x 8'-10” BALCONY 2700 x 1700 8'-10” x 5’-7” BALCONY 3500 x 1040 11'-6” x 3’-5” UTILITY 1600 x 2600 5'-3” x 8'-6” KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'-10” x 10’-6” ENTRY UNIT PLAN - TYPE A1 A1
  27. 27. 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT N UTILITY 1600 x 2600 5'-3” x 8'-6” ENTRY BALCONY 3500 x 1040 11'-6” x 3'-5” BEDROOM - 02 3500 x 4050 11'-6” x 13’-3” FOYER 1700 x 1650 5'-7” x 5’-5” LIVING 4800 x 4000 15'-9” x 13'-1” DINING 3250 x 2650 10'-8” x 8'-8” HOME OFFICE 3160 x 2400 10'-4” x 7'-10” BEDROOM - 01 3500 x 4450 11'-6” x 14’-7” BEDROOM - 03 3150 x 4350 10'-4” x 14'-3” BATHROOM - 03 1600 x 2700 5'-3” x 8'-10” BATHROOM - 01 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BATHROOM - 02 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BALCONY 2700 x 1700 8'-10” x 5’-7” KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'-10” x 10’-6” SBA - 1784 SFT CARPET AREA - 1267 SFT UNIT PLAN - TYPE C C
  28. 28. 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT N FOYER 1700 x 1650 5'-7” x 5’-5” LIVING 4800 x 4000 15'-9” x 13'-1” DINING 3250 x 2650 10'-8” x 8'-8” HOME OFFICE 3160 x 2400 10'-4” x 7'-10” BEDROOM - 01 3500 x 4450 11'-6” x 14’-7” BEDROOM - 02 3500 x 4050 11'-6” x 13’-3” BEDROOM - 03 3150 x 4350 10'-4” x 14'-3” BATHROOM - 03 1600 x 2700 5'-3” x 8'-10” BATHROOM - 01 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BATHROOM - 02 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BALCONY 2700 x 1700 8'-10” x 5’-7” BALCONY 3500 x 1040 11'-6” x 3'-5” UTILITY 1600 x 2600 5'-3” x 8'-6” KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'-10” x 10’-6” ENTRY SBA - 1798 SFT CARPET AREA - 1278 SFT UNIT PLAN - TYPE C1 C1
  29. 29. 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT N BEDROOM - 01 3500 x 4450 11'-6” x 14’-7” DINING 3250 x 2650 10'-8” x 8'-8” LIVING 4800 x 4000 15'-9” x 13'-1” HOME OFFICE 3160 x 2400 10'-4” x 7'-10” FOYER 1700 x 1650 5'-7” x 5'-5” BEDROOM - 02 3950 x 3550 12'-11” x 11’-8” BEDROOM - 03 3150 x 4350 10'-4” x 14'-3” BATHROOM - 02 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BATHROOM - 03 1600 x 2700 5'-3” x 8'-10” BATHROOM - 01 1600 x 2750 5'-3” x 9'-0” BALCONY 3500 x 1040 11'-6” x 3’-5” BALCONY 2700 x 1700 8'-10” x 5'-7” UTILITY 1600 x 2600 5'-3” x 8'-6” KITCHEN 2400 x 3200 7'-10” x 10’-6” ENTRY SBA - 1831 SFT CARPET AREA - 1288 SFT UNIT PLAN - TYPE E1 E1
  30. 30. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  31. 31. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  32. 32. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  33. 33. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  34. 34. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  35. 35. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  36. 36. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  37. 37. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  38. 38. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  39. 39. 3D RENDERS KYALASHANAHALLI BANGALORE 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT
  40. 40. 14 MAY 2020 INITIAL DESIGN CONCEPT THANK YOU
  41. 41. 8447783345 For More Info- Click Here:- www.sobhalimited.in

