[Pdf/ePub] Meditations download ebook

Unabridged private reflections of the Emperor of Rome, on how one is to exist in a world of chaos.

Meditations

by Marcus Aurelius and in the most accepted translation by George Long, is a book that belongs on everyone's shelf.A favorite of Bill Clinton and John Steinbeck, and influencer of many others for 2,000 years, it is as relevant today to those in power struggles over empires and boardrooms as it was when it was first recorded.This Value Classic Reprint provides a slim volume with full text at an affordable price.

