Design of I.C. Engine Components Prepared by: Bhosale K.C. Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Sanj...
I.C. Engine Classification  Petrol Engine – Spark Ignition Engine  Diesel Engine-Compression Ignition Engine  Two Strok...
Diesel Engine  High thermal efficiency  More uniform torque  Run at low speed, low maintenance cost  Reliable And safe...
 4 Stroke engine - lower fuel consumption - Higher efficiency  2 Stroke Engine - Light in weight - Compact construction
I.C. Engine Components  Cylinder & Cylinder liner  Piston, Piston Pins & Piston Rings  Connecting Rod  Crank Shaft & C...
Cylinder & Cylinder Liner  Basic functions of Cylinder -To retain working fluid - to guide piston  Cooling - Air Cooled ...
Materials  Made of Gray C.I. with homogeneous and closed structure.  Centrifugally cast  For heavy duty cylinder-Ni C.I...
Bore & Length Of Cylinder  Bore means I.D. of Cylinder  Where,  IP=Indicate power, W  BP=Brake power, W,  = mechanic...
 Where,  Pm= Indicated mean effective pressure (N/mm2)  l = Length of Stroke (m)  A= Cross Sectional Area of Cylinder ...
 l/D ratio is assumed from 1.25 to 2. ( if not specified assume 5)  Length of cylinder is more than the length of stroke...
Thickness of the cylinder Wall  The engine cylinder is treated as Thin cylinder.  t= Thickness of cylinder wall (mm)  P...
Thickness of the cylinder Wall  Max. Pressure is assumed 10 times mean effective pressure  Permissible c=35 to 100N/mm2...
Empirical Relations  Thickness varies from 5-10 mm , Thickness=  Thickness of dry liner =  Thickness of water jacket wa...
Cylinder Head  A cylinder cover is provided for:  Inlet & exhaust valves  Air & gas ports  Spark plug or atomiser  In...
 Studs are used to connect cylinder, cylinder head & gasket for leak proof joint.  Initially studs are tightened by span...
Design of Studs  No. of Studs:  Min. no. of studs =0.01 D+4,  Max. no. of studs =0.02 D+4  Dia. Of studs  Gas force a...
=  Where,  dc= core dia. Of studs (mm),  z= no. of studs  t=Permissible tensile stress for stud (N/mm2)=  t=35-70 (...
 Pitch of Studs:  PCD of Studs=  Pitch of Studs=  Min. Pitch= 19d max. pitch = 28.5d
Piston  Piston is a reciprocating part of I.C. engine.  Transmit force due to gas pressure to crankshaft through connect...
Design requirements of Piston  Should have sufficient strength  Should have sufficient rigidity  Adequate capacity to d...
Piston Materials  Cast Iron,  Cast Steel,  Forged Steel,  Cast Aluminum Alloy,  Forged Aluminum Alloy
Thickness of Piston Head  There are two types of piston heads:  Flat head  Cup type
Criteria for calculating piston head thickness  Strength  Heat dissipation
Strength criteria  Piston head is treated as flat circular plate of uniform thickness.  Where,  th= thickness of Piston...
 Bending stress  Bending stress- for C.I. (30-40 N/mm2) & for Al. Alloy (50-90 N/mm2).  Max. gas pressure may rise to 8...
Heat dissipation criteria  Thickness of piston head  Where,  Th= thickness of piston head (mm),  H= amount of heat con...
 K values  C.I.=46.6 (W/m/0C)  Al. alloy = 175 (W/m/0C)  Permissible temp. difference( Tc-Te)  C.I.=2200 C  Al. allo...
Amount of heat conducted  HCV= Higher Calorific Value (kJ/Kg)  M= mass of fuel per power per second (kg/kW/s)  BP=brake...
 HCV values  For diesel = 44*103 kJ/kg  For Petrol = 47*103 kJ/kg  The Avg. consumption of fuel in diesel engine is 0....
Piston ribs and cups  Piston head is provided with a no. of ribs for:  Strengthening piston head against gas pressure  ...
Guidelines for ribs  th < 6 mm – no ribs  th > 6 mm – ribs required.  No. of ribs = 4 – 6  Thickness of rib is  Where...
Piston Cup  A cup provides additional space for combustion of fuel.  Depends upon volume of combustion chamber.  And ar...
Guidelines for cup  l/D < 1.5 – cup required  l/D > 1.5 – cup not required  Radius of cup= 0.7 D
Piston Rings  Compression ring  Oil scrapper ring
Guidelines for design of rings  Material– Gray C.I. & Alloy C.I.  No. of piston rings—  Compression rings for aircraft ...
Dimensions of c/s  Rectangular c/s  Where,  b = radial width of ring  Pw = allowable radial pressure on cylinder wall ...
 Gap between free ends  3.5 b – 4 b  Width of top land and ring lands  h1 = th – 1.2 th  h2 = 0.75 h -h
Piston barrel  t3 = (0.03 D + b + 4.9  t3 = thickness of piston barrel at top end ( mm)  b= radial width of ring ( mm) ...
Piston skirt  Acts as bearing surface for side thrust
 Max. gas pressure on piston head=  Side thrust =  Where, µ= coefficient of friction = 0.1  Side thrust=  Where, Pb= ...
Piston pin  To connect piston and connecting rod.  It is hollow circular.  End movement is restricted by circlips.  Tw...
Bearing considerations  Length of pin in small end of connecting rod l1=0.45 D  O.D. of pin  Force on piston=  Resisti...
Bending considerations  B.M. at section XX  Also,  Bending stress  b = 84 (N/mm2) for case hardened steel  b = 140 ...
Connecting Rod  Consists of an eye at small end to accommodate the piston pin, a long shank and big end opening split int...
 Subjected to gas pressure and inertia force due to reciprocating parts  Material medium carbon steel or alloy steel.  ...
Buckling of connecting rod  Subjected to compressive stress  Designed as column or strut
 Buckling about XX axis, ends are hinged in crank pin and piston pin. So, end fixity coefficient is one.  Buckling about...
 If a connecting rod is designed in such a way that it is equally resistant to buckling in either plane then,  Where, I ...
C/S for connecting rod  P= force acting on piston due to gas pressure (N)  Ps = side thrust on side wall (N)  Pc=force ...
 P = Pc cos   Max gas load occurs at = 3.30  Max. force acing on the piston due to gas pressure =  Dimensions are ca...
Procedure  Calculate force acing on connecting rod  Calculate critical buckling load Pcr = Pc (fs), fs=5 – 6  By Rankin...
Big and small end bearing  Force acting on piston pin bearing  Also,  dp= dia. Of piston pin  lp= length of piston pin...
Big end cap & bolts  Inertia acting on bolts  Where,  Pi= inertia force on cap or bolts (N)  mr= mass of reciprocating...
 Mass of reciprocating parts  mr = mass of piston assembly+ 1/3 mass of connecting rod  The inertia is max at TDC when ...
  1. 1. Design of I.C. Engine Components Prepared by: Bhosale K.C. Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
  2. 2. I.C. Engine Classification  Petrol Engine – Spark Ignition Engine  Diesel Engine-Compression Ignition Engine  Two Stroke Engine  Four Stroke Engine
  3. 3. Diesel Engine  High thermal efficiency  More uniform torque  Run at low speed, low maintenance cost  Reliable And safe due to robust construction
  4. 4.  4 Stroke engine - lower fuel consumption - Higher efficiency  2 Stroke Engine - Light in weight - Compact construction
  5. 5. I.C. Engine Components  Cylinder & Cylinder liner  Piston, Piston Pins & Piston Rings  Connecting Rod  Crank Shaft & Crank –Pin  Valve gear system
  6. 6. I.C. Engine Components
  7. 7. Cylinder & Cylinder Liner  Basic functions of Cylinder -To retain working fluid - to guide piston  Cooling - Air Cooled - Water Cooled
  8. 8. Cylinder Liners
  9. 9. Materials  Made of Gray C.I. with homogeneous and closed structure.  Centrifugally cast  For heavy duty cylinder-Ni C.I. & Ni-Cr C.I.  Cast steel & Al. Alloys
  10. 10. Bore & Length Of Cylinder  Bore means I.D. of Cylinder  Where,  IP=Indicate power, W  BP=Brake power, W,  = mechanical efficiency ( in fraction) if not specified assume 0.8
  11. 11.  Where,  Pm= Indicated mean effective pressure (N/mm2)  l = Length of Stroke (m)  A= Cross Sectional Area of Cylinder (mm2),  N= Engine speed (rpm)  D= Dia. Of cylinder ( mm),  n= No. of working strokes / min.  For 2 Stroke engine n=N  For 4 Stroke engine n=N/2 IP= PM LAN/60, Watts
  12. 12.  l/D ratio is assumed from 1.25 to 2. ( if not specified assume 5)  Length of cylinder is more than the length of stroke. There is clearance on both the sides of the stroke. Total clearance is taken as 15% of the stroke.  L= 1.15 l  L= length of the cylinder.
  13. 13. Thickness of the cylinder Wall  The engine cylinder is treated as Thin cylinder.  t= Thickness of cylinder wall (mm)  Pmax=Maximum gas pressure inside the cylinder (N/mm2)  D= I.D. of Cylinder (mm)  c=Permissible circumferential stress (N/mm2)  C= Reboring allowance (mm)
  14. 14. Thickness of the cylinder Wall  Max. Pressure is assumed 10 times mean effective pressure  Permissible c=35 to 100N/mm2)  Reboring allowance is taken from table
  15. 15. Empirical Relations  Thickness varies from 5-10 mm , Thickness=  Thickness of dry liner =  Thickness of water jacket wall = 1/3 t-3/4 t  Thickness of water jacket wall =0.032D+ 1.6 ( mm)  Water space = 9 mm for 75 mm to 75 for 750 mm of D  Water space = 0.08 D + 6.5 mm  Thickness of cylinder flange= 1.2 t -1.4 t  Radial distance between O.D. of flange & PCD of studs= (d+6) to 1.5 d  d= nominal dia. Of bolt or stud
  16. 16. Cylinder Head  A cylinder cover is provided for:  Inlet & exhaust valves  Air & gas ports  Spark plug or atomiser  In preliminary design, cylinder head is assumed as flat circular head  Where,  th=thickness of cylinder head (mm),  K=0.162  Permissible c=35 to 50 N/mm2)
  17. 17.  Studs are used to connect cylinder, cylinder head & gasket for leak proof joint.  Initially studs are tightened by spanner to induce preload, and  In working condition they are subjected to tensile stresses due to internal gas pressure acting on cylinder head.
  18. 18. Design of Studs  No. of Studs:  Min. no. of studs =0.01 D+4,  Max. no. of studs =0.02 D+4  Dia. Of studs  Gas force acting on cylinder head=  Resisting force offered by all studs=
  19. 19. =  Where,  dc= core dia. Of studs (mm),  z= no. of studs  t=Permissible tensile stress for stud (N/mm2)=  t=35-70 (N/mm2)  Nominal dia=
  20. 20.  Pitch of Studs:  PCD of Studs=  Pitch of Studs=  Min. Pitch= 19d max. pitch = 28.5d
  21. 21. Piston  Piston is a reciprocating part of I.C. engine.  Transmit force due to gas pressure to crankshaft through connecting rod.  Compresses the gas in compression stroke.  Seals inside portion of cylinder from crankcase by means of piston rings  Takes side thrust resulting from obliquity of connecting rod.  Dissipates large amount of heat from combustion chamber to cylinder wall.
  22. 22. Design requirements of Piston  Should have sufficient strength  Should have sufficient rigidity  Adequate capacity to dissipate heat  Should have minimum weight  Form an efficient seal to prevent leakage  Noiseless operation
  23. 23. Piston Materials  Cast Iron,  Cast Steel,  Forged Steel,  Cast Aluminum Alloy,  Forged Aluminum Alloy
  24. 24. Thickness of Piston Head  There are two types of piston heads:  Flat head  Cup type
  25. 25. Criteria for calculating piston head thickness  Strength  Heat dissipation
  26. 26. Strength criteria  Piston head is treated as flat circular plate of uniform thickness.  Where,  th= thickness of Piston head (mm),  D= Cylinder bore (mm),  Pmax = Max. gas pressure (N/mm2)  t=Permissible bending stress (N/mm2)
  27. 27.  Bending stress  Bending stress- for C.I. (30-40 N/mm2) & for Al. Alloy (50-90 N/mm2).  Max. gas pressure may rise to 8 N/mm2. but average value is taken as 4-5 N/mm2.  Empirical formula to find out piston head thickness
  28. 28. Heat dissipation criteria  Thickness of piston head  Where,  Th= thickness of piston head (mm),  H= amount of heat conducted through head (W)  K= thermal conductivity factor (W/m/0C)  Tc= temp. at center of piston head (0C)  Te= temp. at edge of piston head (0C)
  29. 29.  K values  C.I.=46.6 (W/m/0C)  Al. alloy = 175 (W/m/0C)  Permissible temp. difference( Tc-Te)  C.I.=2200 C  Al. alloy = 75 0C
  30. 30. Amount of heat conducted  HCV= Higher Calorific Value (kJ/Kg)  M= mass of fuel per power per second (kg/kW/s)  BP=brake power of engine per cylinder (kW)  C= ratio of heat absorbed by piston to heat developed in cylinder=0.05
  31. 31.  HCV values  For diesel = 44*103 kJ/kg  For Petrol = 47*103 kJ/kg  The Avg. consumption of fuel in diesel engine is 0.24 – 0.30 kg/kW/h
  32. 32. Piston ribs and cups  Piston head is provided with a no. of ribs for:  Strengthening piston head against gas pressure  Ribs transmit large portion of heat from piston head to piston rings.  Side thrust created by obliquity of connecting rod is transmitted to piston at piston pin.
  33. 33. Guidelines for ribs  th < 6 mm – no ribs  th > 6 mm – ribs required.  No. of ribs = 4 – 6  Thickness of rib is  Where,  tR=thickness of rib  th= thickness of piston head
  34. 34. Piston Cup  A cup provides additional space for combustion of fuel.  Depends upon volume of combustion chamber.  And arrangement of valves.
  35. 35. Guidelines for cup  l/D < 1.5 – cup required  l/D > 1.5 – cup not required  Radius of cup= 0.7 D
  36. 36. Piston Rings  Compression ring  Oil scrapper ring
  37. 37. Guidelines for design of rings  Material– Gray C.I. & Alloy C.I.  No. of piston rings—  Compression rings for aircraft engine= 3 – 4  For stationary engine= 5-7  Oil scrapper rings= 1 – 3
  38. 38. Dimensions of c/s  Rectangular c/s  Where,  b = radial width of ring  Pw = allowable radial pressure on cylinder wall (N/mm2)  t=Permissible tensile stress for ring material (N/mm2)  Pw =0.025 – 0.042 (N/mm2)  t = 85 – 110 (N/mm2)  Axial thickness of ring h = (0.7 b ) to b
  39. 39.  Gap between free ends  3.5 b – 4 b  Width of top land and ring lands  h1 = th – 1.2 th  h2 = 0.75 h -h
  40. 40. Piston barrel  t3 = (0.03 D + b + 4.9  t3 = thickness of piston barrel at top end ( mm)  b= radial width of ring ( mm)  t4 = thickness of piston barrel at open end ( mm)  t4 = 0.25 t3 – 0.35 t3
  41. 41. Piston skirt  Acts as bearing surface for side thrust
  42. 42.  Max. gas pressure on piston head=  Side thrust =  Where, µ= coefficient of friction = 0.1  Side thrust=  Where, Pb= allowable bearing pressure (Mpa)  ls =length of skirt (mm)  Equating above eqns.  From this length of skirt is obtained
  43. 43. Piston pin  To connect piston and connecting rod.  It is hollow circular.  End movement is restricted by circlips.  Two criteria's  Bearing  bending
  44. 44. Bearing considerations  Length of pin in small end of connecting rod l1=0.45 D  O.D. of pin  Force on piston=  Resisting fore =  (Pb)1 = brg. Pr. At bushing of small end of connecting rod (Mpa)  do = O.D.of piston pin
  45. 45. Bending considerations  B.M. at section XX  Also,  Bending stress  b = 84 (N/mm2) for case hardened steel  b = 140 (N/mm2) for heat treated alloy steel
  46. 46. Connecting Rod  Consists of an eye at small end to accommodate the piston pin, a long shank and big end opening split into two parts to accommodate crank pin.  Basic function is to transmit push and pull forces from piston pin to crank pin.  Connecting rod transmits the reciprocating motion of the piston to the rotary motion of the crankshaft.  Splash oil lubrication.
  48. 48.  Subjected to gas pressure and inertia force due to reciprocating parts  Material medium carbon steel or alloy steel.  Lubrication – splash & pressure feed  Length  When length is small compared to crank radius, it has greater angular swing resulting in greater side thrust on the piston.  Normally
  49. 49. Buckling of connecting rod  Subjected to compressive stress  Designed as column or strut
  50. 50.  Buckling about XX axis, ends are hinged in crank pin and piston pin. So, end fixity coefficient is one.  Buckling about YY axis, ends are fixed due to constraining effect of bearings at crank pin and piston pin. So, end fixity coefficient is four.  Therefore, connecting rod is 4 times stronger for buckling about YY axis as compared to XX axis.
  51. 51.  If a connecting rod is designed in such a way that it is equally resistant to buckling in either plane then,  Where, I = moment of inertia ( mm4)  Substitute I = Ak2,  k= radius of gyration (mm)
  52. 52. C/S for connecting rod  P= force acting on piston due to gas pressure (N)  Ps = side thrust on side wall (N)  Pc=force acting on connecting rod (N),  =angle of inclination of connecting rod with line of stroke  =angle of inclination from TDC
  53. 53.  P = Pc cos   Max gas load occurs at = 3.30  Max. force acing on the piston due to gas pressure =  Dimensions are calculated by Rankin’s formula  Pcr= critical buckling load  c=compressive yield stress = 330 (N/mm2)  A= c/s area of connecting rod mm2  a = constant = 1/7500  L= length of connecting rod (mm)  Pcr = Pc (fs)
  54. 54. Procedure  Calculate force acing on connecting rod  Calculate critical buckling load Pcr = Pc (fs), fs=5 – 6  By Rankine's formula  Substitute,  A=11t2  Kxx= 1.78 t  a= 1/7500  c=330 (N/mm2)
  55. 55. Big and small end bearing  Force acting on piston pin bearing  Also,  dp= dia. Of piston pin  lp= length of piston pin.  (Pb)p= allowable bearing pressure = 10 – 12.5 MPa  l/d ratio for piston pin bush = 1.5 – 2.
  56. 56. Big end cap & bolts  Inertia acting on bolts  Where,  Pi= inertia force on cap or bolts (N)  mr= mass of reciprocating parts (kg)  r = crank radius (mm)  n1= ratio of length of connecting rod to crank radius  L= length of connecting rod
  57. 57.  Mass of reciprocating parts  mr = mass of piston assembly+ 1/3 mass of connecting rod  The inertia is max at TDC when =0, cos =1

