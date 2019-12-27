Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
A Mule + A Cow & 5 Jugs of Shine
A Mule + A Cow & 5 Jugs of Shine
In East Tennessee, 1926, a young girl is 'traded' by her own father for a mule, a cow, and five jugs of moonshine. In
disbelief, the girl known as Minnie Leigh comes to terms with what being traded really means. Determined to change
her fate she sets out on a path filled with uncertainty and fueled by determination to fight back.
Based on her real-life journey... Minnie Leigh Robertson was forced to take a path that turned her world upside down.
In the East Tennessee Mountains at the age of thirteen, living a very simple, content life, Minnie never dreamed of
living anywhere but on her mountain.
Her days were filled with digging Ginseng, gathering wild herbs and tending a small number of livestock her father
kept - 2 cows for milking, a couple of goats for cheese and there were always chickens for eggs.
Raised by her father, a bitter Veteran of the Great War, Minnie is forced onto a path that she feels she never will
escape. Eventually, Minnie chooses her own path and discovers it leads her to much more than she was first traded
for.
"Trade? Trade? I ain't no animal, or piece of hide to be like next year's beef or salt meat!" Minnie just stood there, in
disbelief of all that had transpired over the last couple of hours. How could her Paw who loved her just trade her like
she ain't nothin'? Less he don't love me at all. Can't be no other reason."
A Mule + A Cow & 5 Jugs of Shine
Written By: Karen Wimberley.
Narrated By: Melissa Lucas-Harlow
Publisher: Authors Republic
Date: June 2019
Duration: 6 hours 48 minutes
A Mule + A Cow & 5 Jugs of Shine
