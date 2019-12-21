Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download LINK IN PAGE 4...
Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download A brilliant new theory of how and why some nations recover from trau...
Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Written By: Jared Diamond. Narrated By: Henry Strozier Publisher: Re...
Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Download Full Version Upheaval Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download

4 views

Published on

Upheaval Audiobook Free
Upheaval Audiobook Download

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download

  1. 1. Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download A brilliant new theory of how and why some nations recover from trauma and others don't, by the author of the landmark bestsellers Guns, Germs, and Steel and Collapse. In his earlier bestsellers Guns, Germs and Steel and Collapse, Jared Diamond transformed our understanding of what makes civilizations rise and fall. Now, in the final book in this monumental trilogy, he reveals how successful nations recover from crisis through selective change -- a coping mechanism more commonly associated with personal trauma. In a dazzling comparative study, Diamond shows us how seven countries have survived defining upheavals in the recent past -- from US Commodore Perry's arrival in Japan to the Soviet invasion of Finland to Pinochet's regime in Chile -- through a process of painful self- appraisal and adaptation, and he identifies patterns in the way that these distinct nations recovered from calamity. Looking ahead to the future, he investigates whether the United States, and the world, are squandering their natural advantages, on a path towards political conflict and decline. Or can we still learn from the lessons of the past? Adding a psychological dimension to the awe-inspiring grasp of history, geography, economics, and anthropology that marks all Diamond's work, Upheaval reveals how both nations and individuals can become more resilient. The result is a book that is epic, urgent, and groundbreaking.
  3. 3. Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Written By: Jared Diamond. Narrated By: Henry Strozier Publisher: Recorded Books Date: May 2019 Duration: 18 hours 46 minutes
  4. 4. Upheaval Audiobook free | Upheaval Audiobook download Download Full Version Upheaval Audio OR Get now

×