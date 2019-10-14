Successfully reported this slideshow.
Capacidad Financiera
Es la capacidad que se tiene para poder llevar a cabo inversiones o pagos en un determinado periodo de tiempo, tanto corto...
• Cuanto me costar invertir? • Sera Viable • Habrá ganancias o perdidas Cuando se inicia un proyecto surgen las dudas
El coste de oportunidad El coste de oportunidad es el coste de la alternativa a la que renunciamos cuando tomamos una dete...
Matemáticas Financieras Las matemáticas financieras se centran en estudiar el valor del dinero en el tiempo combinando el ...
El interés simple se refiere a los intereses que produce un capital inicial en un período de tiempo, el cual no se acumula...
El presupuesto de capital es el proceso de planeación y administración de las inversiones a largo plazo de la empresa. Med...
El coste del capital es uno de los elementos que determinan el valor de la empresa. Es la tasa de rendimiento que debe obt...
El Riesgo financiero es la probabilidad de un evento adverso y sus consecuencias. El riesgo financiero se refiere a la pro...
En finanzas se entiende por flujo de liquidez o flujo de caja los flujos de entradas y salidas de caja o efectivo, en un p...
Análisis de entorno • Mercado • Clientes • producto Modelo de pagos • Tipo clientes • Tipo productos Pago- total Parcial I...
GESTIÓN DE PROYECTOS

