Análisis del papel de los padres o de los cuidadores en el desarrollo socio-afectivo y moral NOMBRE: KRISS MIER VEGA CODIG...
DESARROLLO SOCIO-AFECTIVO Y MORAL • El desarrollo socio afectivo en los niños podemos encontrar sus aspectos afectivo, mor...
LOS NIÑOS Y SU RELACION AFECTIVA Es el sentimiento que se siente por otras personas y el placer de tenerlo[la] cerca, toca...
DESARROLLO SOCIAL El desarrollo social del niño comienza en realidad antes del propio nacimiento, desde el momento en que ...
LAS EMOCIONES • De forma paralela al ámbito cognitivo, también se va produciendo en el niño un desarrollo emocional. Este ...
LA FAMILIA EN EL ACOMPAÑAMIENTO SOCIAL- AFECTIVO Y MORAL Es importante que el adulto de la familia comprenda el valor de a...
EL AMBIENTE FAMILIAR: INFLUENCIA EN EL DESARROLLO SOCIAL-EMOCIONAL La calidad del ambiente familiar y las experiencias que...
LA FAMILIA COMO SOCIALIZADOR La debilidad y dependencia del recién nacido parecen razones suficientes para justificar la c...
LA COMUNICACIÓN EN LA FAMILIA Si es importante el diálogo en las relaciones interpersonales, lo es aún más la comunicación...
EL PAPEL DE LA CULTURA EN EL DESARROLLO PERSONAL Y SOCIAL DE LA INFANCIA El desarrollo social es la capacidad de comportar...
CONCLUSION • Cuando existe la comunicación en una familia, seguramente se puede afirmar que existe un compañerismo, una co...
BIBLIOGRAFIA http://mundoafectivo.blogspot.com.co/p/la- afectividad-en-la-familia.html https://prezi.com/g7t_rbueycjd/rela...
Análisis del papel de los padres o de los cuidadores en el desarrollo socio afectivo y moral
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Análisis del papel de los padres o de los cuidadores en el desarrollo socio afectivo y moral

17 views

Published on

desarrollo socio-afectivo y moral que tiene el niño dentro y fuera del nucleo familiar

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Análisis del papel de los padres o de los cuidadores en el desarrollo socio afectivo y moral

  1. 1. Análisis del papel de los padres o de los cuidadores en el desarrollo socio-afectivo y moral NOMBRE: KRISS MIER VEGA CODIGO: 1064110884 GRUPO:514505_4
  2. 2. DESARROLLO SOCIO-AFECTIVO Y MORAL • El desarrollo socio afectivo en los niños podemos encontrar sus aspectos afectivo, moral y sexual, es necesario reflexionar sobre la importancia del habito socio afectivo y la educación emocial en la sociedad actual y nuestra convivencia cotidiana.
  3. 3. LOS NIÑOS Y SU RELACION AFECTIVA Es el sentimiento que se siente por otras personas y el placer de tenerlo[la] cerca, tocarlo o tocarla, soñar con el o con ella y otras acciones que resultan muy estimulantes. La forma más efectiva de los vínculos afectivos es el amor. Si los niños no han experimentado caricias, abrazos, arrullos, apapachos y otras demostraciones sensibles de afecto, al llegar a la edad adulta pueden tener dificultad para relacionarse afectivamente con otras personas. En pocas palabras son el afecto que tu sientes hacia los animales, naturaleza, madre, padre, mascotas.
  4. 4. DESARROLLO SOCIAL El desarrollo social del niño comienza en realidad antes del propio nacimiento, desde el momento en que los padres se están planteando tener un bebé y se imaginan cómo será físicamente, si se parecerá a ellos. Esta actitud tan corriente, normal y lógica implica que, de alguna manera, el medio social está teniendo una cierta influencia sobre el futuro niño. La influencia de lo social desde antes del propio nacimiento ejemplifica muy bien la enorme importancia de los aspectos sociales en el desarrollo y crecimiento del niño. El ámbito social va a moldear, de algún modo, todo lo que tiene que ver con el desarrollo del niño, en consonancia con los aspectos biológicos y emocionales.
  5. 5. LAS EMOCIONES • De forma paralela al ámbito cognitivo, también se va produciendo en el niño un desarrollo emocional. Este es un elemento de crucial importancia para su posterior desenvolvimiento en el conjunto de la sociedad a lo largo de toda su vida. • Centrándonos en la etapa infantil, podemos distinguir distintas etapas en el desarrollo emocional y afectivo del niño. El recién nacido se rige por parámetros emocionales muy primarios: llora o ríe. Su mundo se basa en necesidades, afectos y acciones muy básicas. Hacia los 18 meses de vida comienza la aparición de una afectividad inteligente. Prácticamente al mismo tiempo, el niño comienza a tener una gran necesidad de seguridad, que por regla general lo encuentra en la madre. Hacia los 2 años el niño es consciente de la mirada de las otras personas, por lo que precisa de su aprobación como forma de refuerzo y afianzamiento de su personalidad.
  6. 6. LA FAMILIA EN EL ACOMPAÑAMIENTO SOCIAL- AFECTIVO Y MORAL Es importante que el adulto de la familia comprenda el valor de aprender a expresar sentimientos, deseos y frustraciones o insatisfacciones, pues solo reconociéndose como persona afectiva y emocional puede avanzar hacia la solución de los problemas. Muchos padres o abuelos que aprendieron en el hogar a no expresar las emociones y a pensar que simplemente algunas de estas tienen más correspondencia con otro tipo de contexto, estrato social o género, no tienen en cuenta que “(…) los grandes enfados, los ataques de cólera que en otro tiempo cumplían las funciones de garantizar la supervivencia frente a un peligro físico o real o una situación de vida o muerte, no tienen ya una justificación practica y pueden crear problemas”85.Y es que muchos adultos crecieron pensando que el trato fuerte o rígido es la forma correcta de enseñar, simplemente porque así fueron educados y desconocen otra forma de hacerlo. Igualmente, la construcción histórica y cultural sobre el éxito profesional, heredada desde la idea de progreso, es una excusa para que se exija en los hogares un alto rendimiento de tipo académico, lo que muchas veces lleva a descuidar la necesidad que tiene el conjunto social y el mismo individuo del alto sentido ético, del cuidado eficiente del cuerpo y de la importancia del desarrollo socio afectivo.
  7. 7. EL AMBIENTE FAMILIAR: INFLUENCIA EN EL DESARROLLO SOCIAL-EMOCIONAL La calidad del ambiente familiar y las experiencias que viven los niños en él son fundamentales para su desarrollo social y emocional. Como en la infancia se aprende más que en cualquier otra etapa de la vida, los individuos son vulnerables a repetir las acciones que observan durante su niñez, al crecer los niños imitarían la acciones que observaron y experimentaron en su entorno familiar, especialmente de sus padres.
  8. 8. LA FAMILIA COMO SOCIALIZADOR La debilidad y dependencia del recién nacido parecen razones suficientes para justificar la configuración de algún tipo de estructura familiar, pero no para explicar la larga duración de su influencia. La explicación radica en la tarea esencial que realiza la familia al conectar a los individuos y a la sociedad desde el comienzo de la vida humana: a la sociedad le ofrece un apoyo fundamental socializando a cada ser de forma individual y dotándolo de una identidad social, y a los individuos les abre el camino para integrarse, en la sociedad al mismo tiempo que construye su identidad individual.
  9. 9. LA COMUNICACIÓN EN LA FAMILIA Si es importante el diálogo en las relaciones interpersonales, lo es aún más la comunicación en la familia. La comunicación está guiada por los sentimientos y por la información que transmitimos y comprendemos. La comunicación nos sirve para establecer contacto con las personas, para dar o recibir información, para expresar o comprender lo que pensamos, para transmitir nuestros sentimientos, comunicar algín pensamiento, idea, experiencia o información con el otro, y para unirmos o vincularnos a través del afecto y de la empatía.
  10. 10. EL PAPEL DE LA CULTURA EN EL DESARROLLO PERSONAL Y SOCIAL DE LA INFANCIA El desarrollo social es la capacidad de comportarnos en función de las normas sociales establecidas por un grupo sociocultural en un contexto determinado. En este sentido, la socialización comprende tres procesos: Ø La conducta adecuada que significa que la niña y el niño saben cuál es el comportamiento que aprueba su grupo social y ajustan su conducta a esas normas. Ø La representación de papeles sociales, establecidos y aceptados por el grupo, en relación con el género y con las áreas de la conducta, por ejemplo, hay un rol para la madre, otro para el hijo, otro para el maestro, etc Ø El desarrollo de actitudes sociales favorables hacia las personas y hacia las actividades sociales. Una persona sociable demuestra su calidad de tal en su comportamiento amable y amistoso con las personas con quienes interactúa.
  11. 11. CONCLUSION • Cuando existe la comunicación en una familia, seguramente se puede afirmar que existe un compañerismo, una complicidad, y un ambiente de unión y afecto en la casa. Pero, sobre todo y lo más importante, es que hay un respeto mutuo y unos valores bien asentados que enraízan con el origen de unas buenas relaciones. • Poner en práctica estas recomendaciones mejorará el clima familiar para facilitar la comunicación y la confianza entre niños y adultos, entre padres e hijos, y acercará posturas. • - Al dar una información, busca que siempre sea de una forma positiva. • - Obedecer a la regla de que "todo lo que se dice, se cumple". • - Empatizar o ponernos en el lugar del otro. • - Dar mensajes consistentes y no contradictorios. • - Escuchar con atención e interés. • - Crear un clima emocional que facilite la comunicación. • - Pedir el parecer y la opinión a los demás. • - Expresar y compartir sentimientos. • - Ser claros a la hora de pedir algo.
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA http://mundoafectivo.blogspot.com.co/p/la- afectividad-en-la-familia.html https://prezi.com/g7t_rbueycjd/relaciones- afectivas-familiares-apego-y-adopcion/

×