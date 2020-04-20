Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zobacz w katalogu produktów Zobacz w katalogu produktów K2 Klinet Pro Środek do profesjonalnej inspekcji lakieru na bazie ...
Kupiłeś już produkt K2? Nie zapomnij go zarejestrować na stronie paragony.melle.com. Nagrody czekają. Dziękujemy za zainte...
  1. 1. K2 VIZIO PRO NIEWIDZIALNA WYCIERACZKA K2 PRO DETAILING
  2. 2. JEDYNA PRAWDIZWA, ORYGINALNA NIEWIDZIALNA WYCIERACZKA APC K2 VIZIO PRO K2 PRO DETAILING
  3. 3. K2 PRO DETAILING
  4. 4. K2 VIZIO PRO Marzenie każdego kierowcy i samochodu. Produkt niezwykły, który niczym pole siłowe odpycha od przedniej szyby deszcz i zabrudzenia. K2 Vizio Pro znacząco poprawia widoczność w czasie opadów deszczu. Po użyciu powłoki szyba staje się niezwykle gładka, a pęd powietrza z łatwością spycha z niej krople wody oraz śnieg. Burza, ulewa, zamieć śnieżna - nie stanowią dla niej wyzwania. K2 PRO DETAILING
  5. 5. K2 VIZIO PRO Szyba z niewidzialną wycieraczką daje się znacznie łatwiej odmrozić i dłużej pozostaje czysta. Ponad to powłoka K2 Vizio Pro wydłuża żywotność piór wycieraczek, które pracują pod mniejszym obciążeniem i wolniej się zużywają. K2 PRO DETAILING
  6. 6. K2 VIZIO PRO Efekt produktu można doświadczyć w czasie jazdy już od prędkości 45 km/h. Czym większa prędkość lub natężenie opadów, tym produkt działa skuteczniej. K2 PRO DETAILING
  7. 7. W ZESTAWIE APLIKATOR I ŚCIERECZKA DO APLIKACJI IndeksD4028 K2 PRO DETAILING
  8. 8. K2 PRO DETAILING K2 VIZIO PRO CHOĆ ZAPROJEKTOWANA Z MYŚLĄ DLA PROFESJONALNYCH ODBIORCÓW, JEST WYJĄTKOWO PROSTA W APLIKACJI.
  9. 9. EFEKT SAMOISTNEGO ODPROWADZANIA WODY JUŻ OD K2 PRO DETAILING 45 km/h
  10. 10. ŁATWAWUŻYCIU K2 PRO DETAILING
  11. 11. W100%PROFESJONALNA K2 PRO DETAILING
  12. 12. ZOBACZ PRODUKT W KATALOGU ON-LINE I SPRAWDŹ GDZIE MOŻESZ GO KUPIĆ K2 PRO DETAILING
