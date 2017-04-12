SCENTED SACHET ROKO
K2 ROKO is an elegant air freshener based on original French perfumes. These colourful sachets which are made of high-qual...
Available fragrances: V825 - Lemon V827 - Vanilla V820 - Strawberry V829 – Sweet Candy DESCRIPTIONS www.K2car.com
Available fragrances: V821 – New CarV823 - Ocean V822 – Green Tea DESCRIPTIONS www.K2car.com
1. Open the packaging. 2. Take out the scented sachet. DIRECTIONS www.K2car.com
3. Hang the sachet where needed. Please note: The sachet should hang freely without touching any surfaces. DIRECTIONS www....
K2+Roko+Scented+Sachet

Published on

Car freshener hanger, brings a fresh and intensive fragrance to every car, office, hotel room, bathroom, garage and many other places.

Published in: Automotive
×