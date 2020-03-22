Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy, Inflation, and the Business Cycle Chapter 3 the basic new keynesian m...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(家計と企業) 家計 企業
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(New Keynesian Phillips Curve) θが価格を変更せず1-θがp*に価格を変更する物価変動 企業の価格最適化式からp*は 限界費用と価格の関係...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(Dynamic IS) :t期に家計により消費される財iの量 :t期に企業により生産される財iの量 Market clearingを仮定すると (12) 家計のEul...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 今回(Equilibrium Dynamics) ある金融政策を用いて利子率を決定した際に、 NKPCとDISを用いてoutput gapとinflationの動きを見る ...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 簡単な金融政策の場合(output gap) Taylorルールに基づく利子率の決定の場合を考える (26) まずDynamic ISの式に利子率を代入してNKPCを使う
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 簡単な金融政策の場合(inflation) NKPCに前ページで得られたoutput gap を代入
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 差分方程式に整理 行列を用いて2つの関係式を整理すると、 ただし、 , この差分方程式が安定的になるにはATの固有値が1未満。 解と係数の関係によって、固有値条件から係数条...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy Shock の 部分を見る 前ページの差分方程式の前半→0で、vの項だけになり、 となる。このそれぞれの係数ψを計算する。 まずNKPCより
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy Shock 金融政策下でのDynamic ISは これに仮定を代入すると、 前ページから得られた1次方程式を代入すると、
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 各変数をショックで表す 前ページから がわかる さらにそれぞれの変数は定義から
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Technology shock 同様に のショックに を考えると、ほぼ同様にして次の式が得られる。 雇用についても代入をすると、
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Exogenous Money Growth 次の金融政策として、マネーサプライの変化率を考える Dynamic ISから金利を消してmとlを残す
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Exogenous Money Growth 3つの式を整理すると次のようになる。
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Christiano, Eichenbaum, and Evans 1999
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実証分析(1)金融政策ショック
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実証分析(2) テクノロジーショック
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Discount rate shock
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito マネーサプライショック
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito マネーサプライ固定の場合のtech shock
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実際にやってみた https://gist.github.com/KatsuyaITO/0ffb75083ddfa2fa26cac5c1fc4be40b
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 文献 New Keynesian Phillips curve ● Ascari (2004), Ascari and Ropele (2009), Cogley and ...
2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 参考文献 https://github.com/JohannesPfeifer/DSGE_mod https://bergholt.weebly.com/teaching....
  1. 1. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy, Inflation, and the Business Cycle Chapter 3 the basic new keynesian model 2020-03-22 Katsuya Ito
  2. 2. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(家計と企業) 家計 企業
  3. 3. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(New Keynesian Phillips Curve) θが価格を変更せず1-θがp*に価格を変更する物価変動 企業の価格最適化式からp*は 限界費用と価格の関係式から を代入して、再起式の形にすると、 Markup GapとOutput Gapの関係から
  4. 4. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 復習(Dynamic IS) :t期に家計により消費される財iの量 :t期に企業により生産される財iの量 Market clearingを仮定すると (12) 家計のEuler方程式(3)から得られる式に代入すると、 ただし、 で は整合のために押し込んだやつ
  5. 5. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 今回(Equilibrium Dynamics) ある金融政策を用いて利子率を決定した際に、 NKPCとDISを用いてoutput gapとinflationの動きを見る 更に各AR(1)過程にショックを与えて反応を見る
  6. 6. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 簡単な金融政策の場合(output gap) Taylorルールに基づく利子率の決定の場合を考える (26) まずDynamic ISの式に利子率を代入してNKPCを使う
  7. 7. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 簡単な金融政策の場合(inflation) NKPCに前ページで得られたoutput gap を代入
  8. 8. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 差分方程式に整理 行列を用いて2つの関係式を整理すると、 ただし、 , この差分方程式が安定的になるにはATの固有値が1未満。 解と係数の関係によって、固有値条件から係数条件 が求まる
  9. 9. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy Shock の 部分を見る 前ページの差分方程式の前半→0で、vの項だけになり、 となる。このそれぞれの係数ψを計算する。 まずNKPCより
  10. 10. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Monetary Policy Shock 金融政策下でのDynamic ISは これに仮定を代入すると、 前ページから得られた1次方程式を代入すると、
  11. 11. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 各変数をショックで表す 前ページから がわかる さらにそれぞれの変数は定義から
  12. 12. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Technology shock 同様に のショックに を考えると、ほぼ同様にして次の式が得られる。 雇用についても代入をすると、
  13. 13. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Exogenous Money Growth 次の金融政策として、マネーサプライの変化率を考える Dynamic ISから金利を消してmとlを残す
  14. 14. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Exogenous Money Growth 3つの式を整理すると次のようになる。
  15. 15. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Christiano, Eichenbaum, and Evans 1999
  16. 16. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実証分析(1)金融政策ショック
  17. 17. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実証分析(2) テクノロジーショック
  18. 18. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito Discount rate shock
  19. 19. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito マネーサプライショック
  20. 20. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito マネーサプライ固定の場合のtech shock
  21. 21. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 実際にやってみた https://gist.github.com/KatsuyaITO/0ffb75083ddfa2fa26cac5c1fc4be40b
  22. 22. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 文献 New Keynesian Phillips curve ● Ascari (2004), Ascari and Ropele (2009), Cogley and Sbordone (2008) Monopolistic competition and sticky prices ● Akerlof and Yellen (1985), Mankiw (1985), Blanchard and Kiyotaki (1987), Ball and Romer (1990) Calvo model : staggered price-setting (1983) ● with a deterministic price duration Taylor(1980) ● price adjustments is influenced by the economy New Keynesian Phillips curve is controversial ● Fuhrer and Moore (1995) Mankiw and Reis (2002) ● Galí and Gertler(1999)Sbordone(2002)Galí, Gertler López-Salido (2001) ● Taylor (1993, 1999)
  23. 23. 2020-03-22Gali Chapter 3Katsuya Ito 参考文献 https://github.com/JohannesPfeifer/DSGE_mod https://bergholt.weebly.com/teaching.html http://www.crei.cat/wp-content/uploads/users/pages/ch3_slides_june2015(1).pdf http://doi.org/10.20558/00001287

