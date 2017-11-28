Read Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care for Veterinary Technicians, 3e | Ebook
Author : Andrea M. Battaglia LVT Pages : 551 pages Publisher : Saunders 2015-07-02 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0323227740 ISBN-13 : 9780323227742
Description this book Master the veterinary technicianâ€™s role in caring for pets requiring emergency and critical care! ...
oxygen therapy.Equipment lists for procedures ensure that you will have the appropriate tools on hand for each type of eme...
Master the veterinary technician’s role in caring for pets requiring emergency and critical care! Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd Edition provides quick access to dozens of common, life-saving protocols and procedures. Each treatment technique is described in step-by-step detail and illustrated in full color. To prepare you for the veterinary practice setting, a team approach is emphasized. This edition adds even more value with two new chapters and easy-to-apply medical math and scenario-based exercises. Written by experienced veterinary technicians Andrea Battaglia and Andrea Steele, this practical resource prepares you for success in animal hospital emergency departments and veterinary practices!Comprehensive coverage of pain management, respiratory emergencies, and urologic emergencies provides cutting-edge treatment options for a wide variety of commonly seen presenting problems.Step-by-step instructions on how to perform specific procedures and techniques help you successfully perform key assessment and treatment techniques.UPDATED coverage of equipment and techniques includes the latest information on basic lab equipment, fluid therapy, and oxygen therapy.Equipment lists for procedures ensure that you will have the appropriate tools on hand for each type of emergency situation.Key terms, chapter outlines, and learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter focus on important content and allow easier lookup of topics. Technician Notes highlight specific procedures, with at-a-glance guidelines including diagrams, photos, and detailed instructions.The Art of Scheduling chapter offers solutions for managing difficult overnight shift and rotation schedules. NEW Emergency Receiving and Client Communication in an Emergency chapters provide you with tools to improve your communication and gain client trust during stressful emergency situations. NEW! Scenario-based training exercises challenge you to apply what you’ve learned to real-life emergency situations.NEW! An Evolve companion website includes medical math exercises and scenarios, offering additional practice to help you prepare for the VTNE and find success in emergency and critical care settings.NEW! High-quality, full-color photographs and illustrations accurately depict the clinical signs encountered in emergency and critical care.NEW! Technician Notes emphasize important, need-to-know information in a concise format.NEW! Medical Math exercises provide extra practice to help you improve your math skills.

