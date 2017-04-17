Tp N° 1 Hardware y Software

Trabajo Práctico N° 1: Introducción a la Informática Instituto: IFTS N°1 Profesor: Gesualdi, Eduardo Alumno: Tato, Jorge V...
  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico N° 1: Introducción a la Informática Instituto: IFTS N°1 Profesor: Gesualdi, Eduardo Alumno: Tato, Jorge Víctor Fecha: 18/04/2017
  2. 2. INFORMÁTICA • Es una ciencia que estudia métodos, técnicas y procesos, con el fin de almacenar, procesar y transmitir información en formato digital. Se define como la rama de la tecnología que estudia el tratamiento automático de la información.
  3. 3. HARDWARE • Definido como el conjunto de los componentes que conforman la parte material (es decir todos los componentes de su estructura física) de una computadora. En el caso de la informática y de las computadoras personales, el hardware permite definir no sólo a los componentes físicos internos (disco duro, placa madre, microprocesador, etc.), sino también a los periféricos (escáners, impresoras, entre otros).
  4. 4. SOFTWARE • Es el conjunto de los programas informáticos, procedimientos, reglas, documentación y datos asociados que forman parte de las operaciones de un sistema de computación. Comprende el conjunto de los componentes lógicos necesarios que hacen posible la realización de tareas específicas.
  5. 5. PARTES DE UNA PC • Gabinete, es el lugar en donde están contenidos todos los componentes internos de la computadora. (mother, disco rígido, memoria ram, fuente, microprocesador, etc.).
  6. 6. PARTES DE UNA PC • Placa madre o mother, es una parte fundamental para montar cualquier computadora personal de escritorio o portátil. Tiene instalados una serie de circuitos integrados. Va instalada dentro de un gabinete que por lo general está hecha de chapa y tiene un panel para conectar dispositivos externos y zócalos para instalar componentes internos. Es el lugar en donde se alojan todos los componentes de nuestra PC y la que comunica todos los dispositivos y placas controladoras de la misma.
  7. 7. PARTES DE UNA PC • Microprocesador, es el cerebro de la PC, hace los cálculos y ejecuta procesos lógicos (instrucciones), cuanto más rápido sea el micro (la velocidad se mide en MHz), mas rápido se ejecutaran las tareas. Éste puede tener uno o más núcleos, y cuantos más nucleos tengamos más tareas podremos ejecutar de forma simultanea.
  8. 8. PARTES DE UNA PC • Placas controladoras, cumplen la función de permitir la transferencia de información entre un dispositivo determinado y el bus de datos del sistema haciendo las veces de medio de comunicación y adaptación entre el dispositivo con la memoria y el procesador. El dispositivo controlado por la placa puede ser un disco, unidad de DVD, Blu Ray, una conexión remota con otra PC a través de un cable de red, una placa de sonido, una placa de video, etc.
  9. 9. PARTES DE UNA PC • Disco rígido, es el componente utilizado para almacenar los datos de manera permanente a diferencia de la memoria RAM, que se borra cada vez que se reinicia el ordenador. • Memoria RAM, es una memoria que guarda los datos e instrucciones intermedias como por ejemplo un documento Word mientras lo editamos en el Office. Todos los datos que se guardan ahí se borran cuando apagamos el equipo.
  10. 10. PARTES DE UNA PC • Memoria Rom, es un medio de almacenamiento utilizado en ordenadores y dispositivos electrónicos, que permite solamente la lectura de la información y no su escritura, independientemente de la presencia o no de una fuente de energía. • Pila de Mother, se trata de la batería o pila que permite que cada vez que encendemos la PC, la configuración de arranque se encuentre disponible. Sin ésta sería imposible mantener con energía a ciertos chips de la placa como el BIOS, etc., ya que con cada arranque deberíamos configurarlos nuevamente.
  11. 11. PARTES DE UNA PC • La Fuente de Poder o Fuente de Alimentación, es un componente que sirve para abastecer de electricidad a la PC. Convierte la corriente alterna (CA), en una o varias corrientes continuas (CC) necesarios para la PC y sus componentes. Además de suministrar la energía para operar la computadora, la fuente de poder también asegura que esta no opere a menos que la corriente que se suministre sea suficiente para que funcione de forma adecuada; es decir, evita que la la PC opere hasta que estén presentes todos los niveles correctos de energía.
  12. 12. PERIFÉRICOS • Es la denominación genérica para designar al aparato o dispositivo auxiliar e independiente conectado a la unidad central de procesamiento de una computadora. • Existen tres tipos de periféricos, • Periféricos de entrada • Periféricos de salida • Periféricos mixtos o entrada/salida
  13. 13. PERIFÉRICOS DE ENTRADA • Los periféricos de entrada son los componentes del sistema responsables del suministro de datos a la computadora. Permiten que el usuario se comunique con la computadora, mediante dispositivos que ayudan al ingreso de información desde el exterior. Son generadores de información, por lo que no pueden recibir ningún dato procedente del ordenador ni de cualquier otro periférico. • Ejemplo de periféricos de entrada:
  14. 14. PERIFÉRICOS DE SALIDA • Muestran al usuario el resultado de las operaciones realizadas o procesadas por el computador. Un periférico de salida recibe información la cual es procesada por la PC para luego reproducirla (convertir sus patrones de bits internos) de manera que sea comprensible para el usuario ( en forma de texto, gráficos, dibujos, fotografías, etc.). • Ejemplo de periféricos de salida:
  15. 15. PERIFÉRICOS MIXTOS O DE ENTRADA/SALIDA • Sirven básicamente para la comunicación de la computadora con el medio externo. Proveen el modo por el cual la información es transferida de afuera hacia adentro, y viceversa. • Ejemplo de periféricos mixtos:
  16. 16. CONCLUSIÓN • El software tiene mayor vigencia temporal que el hardware, haciendo que este último dependa del primero. El componente inmaterial e intangible persiste sobre los equipos. Las computadoras surgen y desaparecen.

