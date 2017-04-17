Юрий Ветров — Внедрение UX-стратегии

ВНЕДРЕНИЕ UX-СТРАТЕГИИ Как перестроить дизайн в компании ЮРИЙ ВЕТРОВ MAIL.RU GROUP
РОЛЬ ДИЗАЙНЕРА МОДЕЛЬ ЗРЕЛОСТИ ПРОИЗВОДСТВО ПРОДУКТА КАК ВНЕДРЯТЬ НА ПРАКТИКЕ АНАЛИТИКА И ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ ОТ ДИЗАЙН-КОМАНДЫ К...
3 УРОВНЯ ЗРЕЛОСТИ UX
ХОРОШО БЫТЬ ЗДОРОВЫМ И БОГАТЫМ! Но одного желания мало. Нужен план действий, рассчитанный на долгую перспективу. В начале ...
ВСЁ НЕ ТО И ВСЁ НЕ ТАК :( Хочется исправить всё и сразу, но ресурсы могут быть ограничены, а текущие неэффективные процесс...
РЕДИЗАЙН ОРГАНИЗАЦИИ Улучшить продукты через изменения в самой организации, которая их делает
Мало совершить подвиг в виде удачного редизайна устаревшего сервиса – нужно обеспечить повторяемость хороших результатов.
1. ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ Описать их – они мешают создавать качественные продукты.
2. ВИДЕНИЕ БУДУЩЕГО Каким вы видите идеальный дизайн в компании и что должно заработать для этого.
3. ЧТО ИМЕННО ЛЕЧИМ Отметить, чему в продукте мешают текущие проблемы и что именно улучшат изменения. Это покажет их ценно...
4. ОЦЕНИТЬ СЛОЖНОСТЬ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ Что нужно сделать внутри дизайн-команды и в организации в целом, чтобы светлое будущее наст...
5. ЭТАПЫ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ Определить этапы внедрения изменений – первоочередные, средне- и долгосрочные.
6. ПОЕХАЛИ! Начать включать изменения в общий план работ и отслеживать их свершение и позитивные изменения.
ПЕРВЫЕ РАДОСТИ ПО МЕРЕ ПРОДВИЖЕНИЯ  Работать станет легче – починятся процессные проблемы и повысится кредит доверия.  У...
СЛОЖНО НАЧАТЬ ИДЕАЛЬНО
В ИДЕАЛЬНОМ МИРЕ… В идеале нужно идти не просто от идей по починке дизайна, а от проблем бизнеса – пройтись по ним, а пото...
НЕ ТАК БЫСТРО! Но на ранних этапах изменений организационных проблем так много, что половина из предложенных идей точно по...
ОПЫТ MAIL.RU GROUP Когда я пришёл в середине 2011 года, мой коллега Алексей Сергеев уже успел доказать топ-менеджменту важ...
ДОВЕРИЕ НА ВСЕХ УРОВНЯХ? НА САМОМ ДЕЛЕ НЕТ Хотя важность хорошего дизайна и доказана топ-менеджерам, далеко не все менедже...
ЗАФИГАЧИМ ЗА МЕСЯЦ! Приходя, я бравировал тем, что мы настроим рабочий процесс за месяц и дальше всё пойдёт как по маслу. ...
ПЕРВЫЕ ПОЛГОДА НЕ ПО СЕБЕ :( Ожидания с обеих сторон не везде попали в действительность и было ощущение, что нас скоро «по...
ПЛАН СПАСЕНИЯ С другой стороны, за это время я в деталях понял, что именно мешает нам внутри и снаружи команды и описал пл...
ТЕМП УСКОРИЛСЯ С тех пор прошло несколько лет и мы совершили мини- революцию в том, каким может быть Mail.Ru. Сначала темп...
НЕ ВСЁ ИДЕАЛЬНО, НО ПРОДУКТЫ СТАЛИ СИЛЬНО ЛУЧШЕ Я регулярно подвожу итоги года и можно проследить, как проходили изменения...
~20 ПРОДУКТОВ В МОЁМ ПОДРАЗДЕЛЕНИИ • Productivity: Почта, Облако, Календарь, Mail.Ru для бизнеса • Медиапроекты: Авто, Гор...
МОБИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЛОЖЕНИЯ СЕЙЧАС Почта My.com и Mail.Ru, Новости, Облако, Гороскопы, Beepcar и другие. Лидеры по загрузкам и ре...
МОБИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЛОЖЕНИЯ РАНЬШЕ Единое приложение Агента, Почты и Карт для Symbian.
МЕДИАПРОЕКТЫ СЕЙЧАС Дизайн-система, объединяющая 9 продуктов (остальные на подходе). Единый подход к интерфейсу, новые сер...
МЕДИАПРОЕКТЫ РАНЬШЕ Каждый сам по себе, в не самом современном виде.
МОБИЛЬНЫЙ ВЕБ СЕЙЧАС Дизайн-система, объединяющая 14 продуктов. Единый подход к интерфейсу, гарантирующий качество и скоро...
МОБИЛЬНЫЙ ВЕБ РАНЬШЕ Несколько сервисов в аскетичном виде.
MY.COM Новый бренд – проще делать хорошо без наследия, когда не нужно учитывать старые наработки. my.com
15 ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ В КОМАНДЕ По сравнению с тем, что было шесть лет назад – это немало, но если смотреть на количество продукто...
АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ – НАШЕ ВСЁ Именно поэтому мы топим за любые способы автоматизации процесса – дизайн-системы, алгоритмы, убир...
ЗАМЕТНЫЙ РЫВОК ВПЕРЁД У нас сформировалась дизайн-система, на которой работают медиапроекты, мобильный веб, частично produ...
ДИЗАЙН-СИСТЕМА Начали в 2012 году, с тех пор экономим уйму времени на запуске новых продуктов и функций.
ЕДИНЫЕ ИЛЛЮСТРАЦИИ Сочный и современный стиль под кодовым названием «emotional flat 3D» усиливает бренд.
ЕДИНЫЕ ПИКТОГРАММЫ Несколько сотен векторных пиктограмм в едином стиле. Постепенно выкатывается на продукты.
ПРОМО-ПИСЬМА Единый подход с разделением на три ветки – промо, дайджест и сервисные.
ПРОМО-САЙТЫ Яркие и сочные, хотя очень хочется добавить в них динамики.
А КАК НАСЧЁТ… Да, есть много сервисов, до которых у моего подразделения и других команд не добрались руки. Но доберутся.
ВПЕРЕДИ НЕ МЕНЬШЕ РАБОТЫ Хочется расстаться с прошлым решительным перезапуском, но это рисково и не всегда возможно – полн...
РЕДИЗАЙН НЕ ТОЛЬКО ДЛЯ ПРОДУКТОВ Помимо обновления продуктов требуется невидимая снаружи работа по обновлению орг.структур...
ПАТТЕРНЫ UX-СТРАТЕГИИ Подробное описание каждого паттерна – в предыдущих частях серии
ДАВНЫМ-ДАВНО… Мы начинали изменения в компании в то время, когда понятие «продуктовый дизайнер» с широкой ответственностью...
ТИПОВЫЕ РЕШЕНИЯ ТИПОВЫХ ПРОБЛЕМ Чек-лист улучшений, который поможет начать или ускорить изменения в вашей компании. Он осн...
КАЧЕСТВО ПРОДУКТА Повысить, чтобы увеличить его ценность для пользователей и снизить затраты на поддержку
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Достойное качество продукта в реализации, не только макетах.  Лучше отношение пользователей к продукту,...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Визуально развалился интерфейс.  Не отрабатывают какие-то функции.  Непонятны какие-то функции, поль...
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Разработчики невнимательно реализуют макеты.  Дизайн выпускается раньше времени, до проверки каче...
РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ МАКЕТОВ О: Ответственность шире, чем просто этап дизайна О: T-образные специалисты О:...
РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ РЕАЛИЗАЦИИ Т: Дизайн-система Т: Чек-листы Т: Экспертная оценка с возможность задержат...
РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ ПРОДУКТА И КОМПАНИИ Т: Уменьшение интерфейсного долга С: Долгосрочное планирование С:...
СКОРОСТЬ ВЫХОДА НА РЫНОК Новых функций и продуктов при соблюдении приемлемого уровня качества
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Работы по созданию проектных артефактов отнимают меньше времени как за счёт сокращения времени на их соз...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Запуск новых функций и продуктов отнимает много времени и сил.  Обновления существующих функций проис...
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Непредсказуемое количество итераций по каждой задаче, что затягивает сроки и снижает вовлечённость...
РЕШЕНИЕ: УМЕНЬШЕНИЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВА ИТЕРАЦИЙ О: T-образные специалисты О: Карта навыков и их развития О: Доверенные аутсорсеры ...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРЕДСКАЗУЕМОСТЬ СРОКОВ И КАЧЕСТВА О: Планирование (краткосрочное и среднесрочное) О: Общий инструментарий Т: Диза...
СНИЖЕНИЕ РИСКОВ ПРИ ВЫХОДЕ НА РЫНОК Повысить шансы на успех при запуске новых продуктов или функций уже существующих
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Пользователи видят ценность нового продукта или функции для себя.  Пользователи понимают и успешно испо...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Продукт плохо принимается пользователями, активность в его использовании меньше ожидаемой.
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Принятие решений о том, каким должен быть продукт, происходит несистемно (слепое копирование конку...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПОИСК ПРОДУКТОВЫХ РЕШЕНИЙ С УЧЁТОМ РАЗНОСТОРОННИХ ТРЕБОВАНИЙ Т: Поиск альтернативных решений проблемы С: Ко-дизай...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ВОЗМОЖНОСТЬ ПРОВЕРИТЬ ПРОДУКТОВУЮ ГИПОТЕЗУ НА РАННЕМ ЭТАПЕ Т: Ранние прототипы и методы их проверки С: Разведочны...
РЕШЕНИЕ: СДЕЛАТЬ ПРОДУКТ БОЛЕЕ ЦЕННЫМ И ПОНЯТНЫМ Т: Юзабилити-тестирование Т: Аналитика и эксперименты С: Карта взаимодейс...
УВЕЛИЧЕНИЕ АУДИТОРИИ И ПРИБЫЛИ ПРОДУКТА За счёт повышения его ценности для пользователей и бизнеса
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Дизайнеры помогают находить удачные решения для сложных продуктовых проблем.  Дизайнеры предлагают новы...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Продукт не приносит прибыли или другой пользы компании.  Аудитория продукта стагнирует или падает.  ...
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Принятие решений о том, каким должен быть продукт, происходит несистемно (слепое копирование конку...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРОДУКТОВЫЕ ИНСАЙТЫ, ИСХОДЯЩИЕ ОТ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ Т: Креативные методики решения проблем С: Метрики дизайна, завязанны...
РЕШЕНИЕ: КРОСС-ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНОЕ ВЗАИМОДЕЙСТВИЕ Т: Уменьшение интерфейсного долга С: Ко-дизайн
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРЕДСКАЗУЕМОСТЬ С: Планирование (долгосрочное)
УСИЛЕНИЕ БРЕНДА Повысить лояльность существующей аудитории и привлечь новую
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Интерфейс продукта усиливает лояльность пользователей к бренду.  Стоимость компании и привлекательность...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Интерфейс продукта никак не поддерживает бренд.  Разные продукты или даже разные экраны одного продук...
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Нет ответственного за развитие бренда.  Разные подразделения и продукты компании не взаимодейству...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ЕДИНСТВО БРЕНДА Т: Дизайн-система С: Принципы дизайна, идущие от бренда
РЕШЕНИЕ: КРОСС-ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНЫЕ КОМАНДЫ С: Клуб дизайн-лидеров С: Общая дизайн-грамотность
НАЙМ И РАЗВИТИЕ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ Привлечь и удержать достаточное количество специалистов нужной квалификации
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Нужный специалист по дизайну уже есть или может подключиться к команде в приемлемые сроки.  Навыки диза...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Слабые или даже вредные дизайн-решения.  Проблемы в интерфейсе не исправляются.
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Не хватает дизайнеров, разработчикам или менеджерам сами принимают дизайн-решения.  Компания не м...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ЗАКРЫТИЕ ТЕКУЩИХ И БУДУЩИХ ПОТРЕБНОСТЕЙ КОМПАНИИ О: Лидер дизайна О: Карта навыков и их развития
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРИВЛЕЧЕНИЕ БОЛЕЕ СИЛЬНЫХ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ С: HR-бренд
ОСОЗНАНИЕ ЦЕННОСТИ ДИЗАЙНА Нулевой этап изменений – как показать бизнесу, что дизайн приносит пользу
КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Доверяют менеджеры. Они приходят с проблемой, а не готовым решением.  Доверяют конечные специалисты. На...
СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Слабые или даже вредные дизайн-решения.  Разные экраны одного продукта выглядят и работают по- разном...
СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Дизайнеры не имеют влияния на продуктовые решения.  Дизайнеры привлекаются к задачам в последний ...
РЕШЕНИЕ: ДОНЕСТИ ОСНОВЫ ХОРОШЕГО ДИЗАЙНА О: Лидер дизайна Т: Кредит доверия С: Ко-дизайн С: Общая дизайн-грамотность
РЕШЕНИЕ: НАГЛЯДНО ПОКАЗАТЬ ПРОБЛЕМЫ Т: Юзабилити-тестирование
РЕШЕНИЕ: ПОКАЗАТЬ ПОЛЬЗУ НА ПРАКТИКЕ О: Быстрые победы С: Метрики дизайна, завязанные на бизнес
ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ И ОТСЛЕЖИВАНИЕ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ На основе ценности для бизнеса и сложности внедрения
КАРТОЧНЫЙ ДОЛГ – ЭТО ДЕЛО ЧЕСТИ Набор рецептов поможет описать интерфейсный и организационный долг, а также обозначить вид...
ПОРТРЕТ КОМПАНИИ Ресурсы, процессы, приоритеты
КТО ТАКАЯ КОМПАНИЯ В первой части серии я описал «портрет» компании, который важно понимать лидеру. Ресурсы, процессы и пр...
UX-СРЕДА В ней будет развиваться UX и её особенности крайне важны для успешности реализации UX-стратегии. Для того чтобы в...
РЕСУРСЫ  Деньги: Сколько дизайнеров можно нанять, есть ли бюджет на пользовательские исследования, на аутсорс.  Люди: Со...
ПРОЦЕССЫ  Инициация продуктов и их новых возможностей: Какие уровни руководства, на базе какой информации (аналитика/иссл...
ПРИОРИТЕТЫ  Тип продукта: Рынок (B2B, B2C или другой), платформа (сайт, приложение или другой).  Бизнес-модель: Ключевые...
ЦЕННОСТЬ ДИЗАЙНА ДЛЯ БИЗНЕСА Регулярное ранжирование по шкале критично/терпимо/не важно
РАНЖИРОВАНИЕ Понимая, какие задачи стоят перед компанией на текущем этапе её развития, нужно проранжировать ценности дизай...
Ценность сейчас через год Качество продукта терпимо критично Скорость выхода на рынок критично терпимо Снижение рисков не ...
ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ Первый покажет проблемы в продукте, второй – в организации, которая создаёт этот проду...
ОПИСЬ ДОЛГОВ: ПРОДУКТ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ Хорошо работают чек-листы и эвристики:  Для оценки интерфейсного: готовые чек-листы в...
Проблема или идея Общая дизайн-грамотность: Тренинг для менеджеров и разработчиков Медиа-кит по рекламным форматам Описать...
Проблема или идея Переделать предупреждение про регион Перенести шаринг из левой колонки Заменить пояс новостей на более ё...
ПЛАН ВНЕДРЕНИЯ Чем заниматься в первую очередь, а что даст отдачу в средней и долгой перспективе
ПРИОРИТЕТЫ Список улучшений в интерфейсе и организации наверняка получится внушительным, особенно на ранних уровнях зрелос...
КАК ОЦЕНИВАТЬ? Для организационного долга нужно оценить каждое улучшение по ценности для бизнеса и сложности проведения в ...
Проблема или идея Ценность Уровень Сложность Общая дизайн-грамотность: Тренинг для менеджеров и разработчиков качество, ри...
Проблема или идея Метрики Сложность Переделать предупреждение про регион отношение неделя Перенести шаринг из левой колонк...
ROADMAP ДИЗАЙН-КОМАНДЫ План внедрения с приоритетами и отсылкой к ценности для бизнеса в текущей и ближайшей перспективе. ...
РЕАЛИЗАЦИЯ ПЛАНА Как выделить время на непродуктовые задачи с отложенным эффектом?
НЕ ТАК БЫСТРО! Зачастую это непродуктовая работа, которая отвлекает время дизайнеров от основных задач, а не все менеджеры...
1. ЧЕРЕДОВАТЬ «НИЗКОВИСЯЩИЕ ФРУКТЫ» С ДОЛГОСРОЧНЫМИ ИНИЦИАТИВАМИ Первые будут показывать мгновенный эффект и помогут выигр...
2. ПРИВЯЗКА ПРОЦЕССНЫХ ЗАДАЧ К ПРОДУКТОВЫМ Изменение лучше упаковывать вместе с реальной задачей по продукту – и проблема ...
3. ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ ПО OKR (OBJECTIVE KEY RESULTS) Выбираем три крупные темы на квартал, каждую из них описываем в виде цели, ...
Мы выбираем три крупные темы на квартал (читай – комплексные изменения), каждую из них описываем в виде цели, решающей про...
4. ПУБЛИЧНЫЕ ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬСТВА Среднесрочные и долгосрочные планы полезно делать публичными. Это поможет сделать понимание про...
СТЕНА БУДУЩЕГО Показывает беклог интерфейсного и организационного долга, а также OKR в виде kanban.
ПИСЬМА КОМАНДЕ Рассказ о текущих проблемах и планах по их решению.
ДВИГАТЬСЯ БЫСТРЕЕ У многих компаний на ранних стадиях зрелости явных проблем будет выше крыши, так что можно просто брать ...
ВСЁ ИДЁТ ПО ПЛАНУ. НУ, В ОСНОВНОМ План – хорошее начало для системной работы. Пускай даже его объём фрустрирует на первый ...
ВЫВОДЫ
ВСЯ СЕРИЯ В СБОРЕ  Как компании становятся более зрелыми в отношении дизайна.  Точки фокуса для дизайн-менеджера (правил...
НА ПОЛПУТИ Для меня эта серия стала не только изложением и структурированием мыслей, но и возможностью подумать о будущем ...
Дизайнеры сами должны инициировать изменения в компании. Никто не возьмёт вас за руку, не посадит за стол принятия решений...
Вас нанимают для того, чтобы вы были опытнее и дальновиднее всех в своём деле и сами показали, где проблемы и как их решит...
Рассматривайте улучшения в дизайне в разрезе ценности для бизнеса. Опишите интерфейсный и организационный долг – это первы...
P.S.Думайте о перестройке социо-технической системы, а не просто обновлении нескольких экранов. Причина плохих продуктов –...
СПАСИБО! ЮРИЙ ВЕТРОВ www.jvetrau.com twitter.com/jvetrau
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Юрий Ветров — Внедрение UX-стратегии

100 views

Published on

Презентация Юрия Ветрова "Внедрение UX-стратегии — Как перестроить дизайн в компании" с конференции DUMP 2017 в Екатеринбурге.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
100
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Юрий Ветров — Внедрение UX-стратегии

  1. 1. ВНЕДРЕНИЕ UX-СТРАТЕГИИ Как перестроить дизайн в компании ЮРИЙ ВЕТРОВ MAIL.RU GROUP
  2. 2. РОЛЬ ДИЗАЙНЕРА МОДЕЛЬ ЗРЕЛОСТИ ПРОИЗВОДСТВО ПРОДУКТА КАК ВНЕДРЯТЬ НА ПРАКТИКЕ АНАЛИТИКА И ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ ОТ ДИЗАЙН-КОМАНДЫ К ДИЗАЙН-КУЛЬТУРЕ
  3. 3. 3 УРОВНЯ ЗРЕЛОСТИ UX
  4. 4. ХОРОШО БЫТЬ ЗДОРОВЫМ И БОГАТЫМ! Но одного желания мало. Нужен план действий, рассчитанный на долгую перспективу. В начале пути всегда есть огромный список того, что не так в компании и её продуктах. Он и сам по себе фрустрирует – видишь огромное количество болевых точек, каждая из которых вгоняет в тоску.
  5. 5. ВСЁ НЕ ТО И ВСЁ НЕ ТАК :( Хочется исправить всё и сразу, но ресурсы могут быть ограничены, а текущие неэффективные процессы и узкое мировоззрение не дадут решить беды раз и навсегда. Ценность любого изменения на текущем этапе развития компании разная – нет смысла заниматься повышением дизайн-культуры, если сами дизайнеры работают абы как.
  6. 6. РЕДИЗАЙН ОРГАНИЗАЦИИ Улучшить продукты через изменения в самой организации, которая их делает
  7. 7. Мало совершить подвиг в виде удачного редизайна устаревшего сервиса – нужно обеспечить повторяемость хороших результатов.
  8. 8. 1. ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ Описать их – они мешают создавать качественные продукты.
  9. 9. 2. ВИДЕНИЕ БУДУЩЕГО Каким вы видите идеальный дизайн в компании и что должно заработать для этого.
  10. 10. 3. ЧТО ИМЕННО ЛЕЧИМ Отметить, чему в продукте мешают текущие проблемы и что именно улучшат изменения. Это покажет их ценность для компании и продуктов.
  11. 11. 4. ОЦЕНИТЬ СЛОЖНОСТЬ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ Что нужно сделать внутри дизайн-команды и в организации в целом, чтобы светлое будущее наступило.
  12. 12. 5. ЭТАПЫ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ Определить этапы внедрения изменений – первоочередные, средне- и долгосрочные.
  13. 13. 6. ПОЕХАЛИ! Начать включать изменения в общий план работ и отслеживать их свершение и позитивные изменения.
  14. 14. ПЕРВЫЕ РАДОСТИ ПО МЕРЕ ПРОДВИЖЕНИЯ  Работать станет легче – починятся процессные проблемы и повысится кредит доверия.  Уровень дизайна в компании вырастет – базовое качество сейчас и более сильные вещи в будущем.  Горизонт планирования в дизайне расширится – захочется продвинуться вперёд ещё дальше.
  15. 15. СЛОЖНО НАЧАТЬ ИДЕАЛЬНО
  16. 16. В ИДЕАЛЬНОМ МИРЕ… В идеале нужно идти не просто от идей по починке дизайна, а от проблем бизнеса – пройтись по ним, а потом уже предлагать конкретные внедрения и улучшения, которые дадут максимальный выхлоп.
  17. 17. НЕ ТАК БЫСТРО! Но на ранних этапах изменений организационных проблем так много, что половина из предложенных идей точно попадут в проблему бизнеса и будут обязательны к внедрению. Да и в целом на старте вам скорее нужно просто выжить, доказав свою состоятельность.
  18. 18. ОПЫТ MAIL.RU GROUP Когда я пришёл в середине 2011 года, мой коллега Алексей Сергеев уже успел доказать топ-менеджменту важность хорошего дизайна. Его усилиями за пару лет появилась первая в подразделении дизайн-команда, началось юзабилити-тестирование, обновились несколько ключевых продуктов. Моей задачей было масштабирование успеха с новой командой, а Алексей ушёл заниматься продуктовой стратегией.
  19. 19. ДОВЕРИЕ НА ВСЕХ УРОВНЯХ? НА САМОМ ДЕЛЕ НЕТ Хотя важность хорошего дизайна и доказана топ-менеджерам, далеко не все менеджеры продуктов прониклись ей. Да и в целом на среднем уровне управления и среди конечных исполнителей нужно сформировать доверие к дизайнерам. Я осознал это не сразу.
  20. 20. ЗАФИГАЧИМ ЗА МЕСЯЦ! Приходя, я бравировал тем, что мы настроим рабочий процесс за месяц и дальше всё пойдёт как по маслу. Но постоянно находились какие-то мелочи, которые рушили понятные рабочие процессы, затягивали задачи, ломали планы и т.п.
  21. 21. ПЕРВЫЕ ПОЛГОДА НЕ ПО СЕБЕ :( Ожидания с обеих сторон не везде попали в действительность и было ощущение, что нас скоро «попросят». Я наблюдал много неудач по изменению дизайна в других компаниях и первые полгода – критическая точка, после которой либо всё налаживается, либо все расходятся.
  22. 22. ПЛАН СПАСЕНИЯ С другой стороны, за это время я в деталях понял, что именно мешает нам внутри и снаружи команды и описал план борьбы с этими болевыми точками. Я думал, что мне придётся защищать и доказывать его, но внезапно оказалось, что все только за и надо просто действовать.
  23. 23. ТЕМП УСКОРИЛСЯ С тех пор прошло несколько лет и мы совершили мини- революцию в том, каким может быть Mail.Ru. Сначала темп был не очень быстрым, но по мере того, как решались базовые проблемы, выстраивалась команда и процессы, накапливались знания и повышался авторитет дизайнеров, позитивных изменений в продуктах становилось всё больше.
  24. 24. НЕ ВСЁ ИДЕАЛЬНО, НО ПРОДУКТЫ СТАЛИ СИЛЬНО ЛУЧШЕ Я регулярно подвожу итоги года и можно проследить, как проходили изменения: 2016: 44 запуска и редизайна 2015: 31 2014: 42 2013: 50 2012: 28 2011
  25. 25. ~20 ПРОДУКТОВ В МОЁМ ПОДРАЗДЕЛЕНИИ • Productivity: Почта, Облако, Календарь, Mail.Ru для бизнеса • Медиапроекты: Авто, Гороскопы, Дети, Добро, Здоровье, Леди, Кино, Медиатор, Недвижимость, Новости, Ответы, Погода, Спорт, ТВ, Hi-Tech, SEOSan • Мобильные продукты: Artisto, Beepcar • Главная страница и общепортальные правила для Mail.Ru и My.com.
  26. 26. МОБИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЛОЖЕНИЯ СЕЙЧАС Почта My.com и Mail.Ru, Новости, Облако, Гороскопы, Beepcar и другие. Лидеры по загрузкам и рейтингам.
  27. 27. МОБИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЛОЖЕНИЯ РАНЬШЕ Единое приложение Агента, Почты и Карт для Symbian.
  28. 28. МЕДИАПРОЕКТЫ СЕЙЧАС Дизайн-система, объединяющая 9 продуктов (остальные на подходе). Единый подход к интерфейсу, новые сервисы.
  29. 29. МЕДИАПРОЕКТЫ РАНЬШЕ Каждый сам по себе, в не самом современном виде.
  30. 30. МОБИЛЬНЫЙ ВЕБ СЕЙЧАС Дизайн-система, объединяющая 14 продуктов. Единый подход к интерфейсу, гарантирующий качество и скорость.
  31. 31. МОБИЛЬНЫЙ ВЕБ РАНЬШЕ Несколько сервисов в аскетичном виде.
  32. 32. MY.COM Новый бренд – проще делать хорошо без наследия, когда не нужно учитывать старые наработки. my.com
  33. 33. 15 ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ В КОМАНДЕ По сравнению с тем, что было шесть лет назад – это немало, но если смотреть на количество продуктов – нагрузка большая.
  34. 34. АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ – НАШЕ ВСЁ Именно поэтому мы топим за любые способы автоматизации процесса – дизайн-системы, алгоритмы, убирание ненужных этапов работ и т.п. Ограничения двигают дизайнерскую мысль и мы отлично научились работать с ними.
  35. 35. ЗАМЕТНЫЙ РЫВОК ВПЕРЁД У нас сформировалась дизайн-система, на которой работают медиапроекты, мобильный веб, частично productivity-сервисы (и постепенно подключаются другие продукты), сформировался стиль пиктограмм и иллюстраций, стандартизируются промо-письма и промо-сайты. Внутренние процессы обеспечивают повторяемость хорошего результата.
  36. 36. ДИЗАЙН-СИСТЕМА Начали в 2012 году, с тех пор экономим уйму времени на запуске новых продуктов и функций.
  37. 37. ЕДИНЫЕ ИЛЛЮСТРАЦИИ Сочный и современный стиль под кодовым названием «emotional flat 3D» усиливает бренд.
  38. 38. ЕДИНЫЕ ПИКТОГРАММЫ Несколько сотен векторных пиктограмм в едином стиле. Постепенно выкатывается на продукты.
  39. 39. ПРОМО-ПИСЬМА Единый подход с разделением на три ветки – промо, дайджест и сервисные.
  40. 40. ПРОМО-САЙТЫ Яркие и сочные, хотя очень хочется добавить в них динамики.
  41. 41. А КАК НАСЧЁТ… Да, есть много сервисов, до которых у моего подразделения и других команд не добрались руки. Но доберутся.
  42. 42. ВПЕРЕДИ НЕ МЕНЬШЕ РАБОТЫ Хочется расстаться с прошлым решительным перезапуском, но это рисково и не всегда возможно – полно историй необдуманных рывков, когда редизайн губил продукт. Лучше сначала превратить ад в адекват; из адеквата – сделать что-то современное и трендовое; а после этого уже можно думать о том, как задавать тренды самому.
  43. 43. РЕДИЗАЙН НЕ ТОЛЬКО ДЛЯ ПРОДУКТОВ Помимо обновления продуктов требуется невидимая снаружи работа по обновлению орг.структуры и производственного процесса – важно просто научиться выдавать хороший результат регулярно, на потоке, а не раз в несколько лет при следующем редизайне. Этот опыт перестройки процессов и продуктов лёг в основу серии статей о UX-стратегии.
  44. 44. ПАТТЕРНЫ UX-СТРАТЕГИИ Подробное описание каждого паттерна – в предыдущих частях серии
  45. 45. ДАВНЫМ-ДАВНО… Мы начинали изменения в компании в то время, когда понятие «продуктовый дизайнер» с широкой ответственностью ещё не сформировалось, а материалов по UX-стратегии и дизайн-менеджменту цифровых продуктов было не так чтобы много. Но набитые нами и другими компаниями шишки должны упрощать жизнь.
  46. 46. ТИПОВЫЕ РЕШЕНИЯ ТИПОВЫХ ПРОБЛЕМ Чек-лист улучшений, который поможет начать или ускорить изменения в вашей компании. Он основан на нашем пути и наблюдениях за историями изменений в других компаниях. Улучшения будут спускаться от проблем бизнеса к конкретным рецептам для дизайн-менеджеров: ценность для бизнеса → способ решения → паттерн.
  47. 47. КАЧЕСТВО ПРОДУКТА Повысить, чтобы увеличить его ценность для пользователей и снизить затраты на поддержку
  48. 48. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Достойное качество продукта в реализации, не только макетах.  Лучше отношение пользователей к продукту, что выражается в росте ключевых метрик.  Меньше ресурсов на поддержание приемлемого уровня качества.
  49. 49. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Визуально развалился интерфейс.  Не отрабатывают какие-то функции.  Непонятны какие-то функции, пользователь не может работать с ними.
  50. 50. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Разработчики невнимательно реализуют макеты.  Дизайн выпускается раньше времени, до проверки качества реализации.  Дизайнеры выдают не до конца продуманные или неполные макеты, так что разработчикам приходится самим додумывать (а они не специалисты).
  51. 51. РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ МАКЕТОВ О: Ответственность шире, чем просто этап дизайна О: T-образные специалисты О: Карта навыков и их развития О: Дизайн-ревью командой О: Общий инструментарий Т: Креативные методики решения проблем
  52. 52. РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ РЕАЛИЗАЦИИ Т: Дизайн-система Т: Чек-листы Т: Экспертная оценка с возможность задержать релиз Т: Юзабилити-тестирование С: Повышение общей дизайн-культуры и внимательности разработчиков
  53. 53. РЕШЕНИЕ: КОНТРОЛЬ КАЧЕСТВА НА УРОВНЕ ПРОДУКТА И КОМПАНИИ Т: Уменьшение интерфейсного долга С: Долгосрочное планирование С: Клуб дизайн-лидеров С: Метрики дизайна, завязанные на бизнес
  54. 54. СКОРОСТЬ ВЫХОДА НА РЫНОК Новых функций и продуктов при соблюдении приемлемого уровня качества
  55. 55. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Работы по созданию проектных артефактов отнимают меньше времени как за счёт сокращения времени на их создание, так и за счёт лучшего попадания в задачу.  Качество дизайна не страдает от ускорения.
  56. 56. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Запуск новых функций и продуктов отнимает много времени и сил.  Обновления существующих функций происходят редко.  При запусках и обновлениях страдает качество продукта.
  57. 57. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Непредсказуемое количество итераций по каждой задаче, что затягивает сроки и снижает вовлечённость.  Перекладывание ответственности за проблемы на других участников продуктовой команды.
  58. 58. РЕШЕНИЕ: УМЕНЬШЕНИЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВА ИТЕРАЦИЙ О: T-образные специалисты О: Карта навыков и их развития О: Доверенные аутсорсеры Т: Кредит доверия
  59. 59. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРЕДСКАЗУЕМОСТЬ СРОКОВ И КАЧЕСТВА О: Планирование (краткосрочное и среднесрочное) О: Общий инструментарий Т: Дизайн-система С: Планирование (долгосрочное)
  60. 60. СНИЖЕНИЕ РИСКОВ ПРИ ВЫХОДЕ НА РЫНОК Повысить шансы на успех при запуске новых продуктов или функций уже существующих
  61. 61. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Пользователи видят ценность нового продукта или функции для себя.  Пользователи понимают и успешно используют продукт.
  62. 62. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Продукт плохо принимается пользователями, активность в его использовании меньше ожидаемой.
  63. 63. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Принятие решений о том, каким должен быть продукт, происходит несистемно (слепое копирование конкурентов, паническая реакция на отклонение от ожидаемых значений метрик).  Менеджер продукта и команда не знают, насколько хорошо сработали решения.
  64. 64. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПОИСК ПРОДУКТОВЫХ РЕШЕНИЙ С УЧЁТОМ РАЗНОСТОРОННИХ ТРЕБОВАНИЙ Т: Поиск альтернативных решений проблемы С: Ко-дизайн С: Общая дизайн-грамотность
  65. 65. РЕШЕНИЕ: ВОЗМОЖНОСТЬ ПРОВЕРИТЬ ПРОДУКТОВУЮ ГИПОТЕЗУ НА РАННЕМ ЭТАПЕ Т: Ранние прототипы и методы их проверки С: Разведочные пользовательские исследования
  66. 66. РЕШЕНИЕ: СДЕЛАТЬ ПРОДУКТ БОЛЕЕ ЦЕННЫМ И ПОНЯТНЫМ Т: Юзабилити-тестирование Т: Аналитика и эксперименты С: Карта взаимодействия (Customer Journey Map) С: Метрики дизайна, завязанные на бизнес
  67. 67. УВЕЛИЧЕНИЕ АУДИТОРИИ И ПРИБЫЛИ ПРОДУКТА За счёт повышения его ценности для пользователей и бизнеса
  68. 68. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Дизайнеры помогают находить удачные решения для сложных продуктовых проблем.  Дизайнеры предлагают новые возможности для роста продукта, которые попадают в реализацию и приносят измеримую пользу.
  69. 69. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Продукт не приносит прибыли или другой пользы компании.  Аудитория продукта стагнирует или падает.  Использование «тёмных паттернов» для увеличения прибыли.
  70. 70. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Принятие решений о том, каким должен быть продукт, происходит несистемно (слепое копирование конкурентов, паническая реакция на отклонение от ожидаемых значений метрик).  Менеджер продукта и команда не знают, насколько хорошо сработали решения.
  71. 71. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРОДУКТОВЫЕ ИНСАЙТЫ, ИСХОДЯЩИЕ ОТ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ Т: Креативные методики решения проблем С: Метрики дизайна, завязанные на бизнес С: Разведочные пользовательские исследования С: База знаний об интерфейсе и пользователях
  72. 72. РЕШЕНИЕ: КРОСС-ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНОЕ ВЗАИМОДЕЙСТВИЕ Т: Уменьшение интерфейсного долга С: Ко-дизайн
  73. 73. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРЕДСКАЗУЕМОСТЬ С: Планирование (долгосрочное)
  74. 74. УСИЛЕНИЕ БРЕНДА Повысить лояльность существующей аудитории и привлечь новую
  75. 75. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Интерфейс продукта усиливает лояльность пользователей к бренду.  Стоимость компании и привлекательность продукта повышается за счёт качественного дизайна.
  76. 76. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Интерфейс продукта никак не поддерживает бренд.  Разные продукты или даже разные экраны одного продукта выглядят и работают по-разному.
  77. 77. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Нет ответственного за развитие бренда.  Разные подразделения и продукты компании не взаимодействуют друг с другом.
  78. 78. РЕШЕНИЕ: ЕДИНСТВО БРЕНДА Т: Дизайн-система С: Принципы дизайна, идущие от бренда
  79. 79. РЕШЕНИЕ: КРОСС-ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНЫЕ КОМАНДЫ С: Клуб дизайн-лидеров С: Общая дизайн-грамотность
  80. 80. НАЙМ И РАЗВИТИЕ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ Привлечь и удержать достаточное количество специалистов нужной квалификации
  81. 81. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Нужный специалист по дизайну уже есть или может подключиться к команде в приемлемые сроки.  Навыки дизайнеров соответствуют задачам компании в текущей и среднесрочной перспективе.
  82. 82. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Слабые или даже вредные дизайн-решения.  Проблемы в интерфейсе не исправляются.
  83. 83. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Не хватает дизайнеров, разработчикам или менеджерам сами принимают дизайн-решения.  Компания не может нанять сильных специалистов.  Высокая текучка и слабая мотивация дизайнеров.
  84. 84. РЕШЕНИЕ: ЗАКРЫТИЕ ТЕКУЩИХ И БУДУЩИХ ПОТРЕБНОСТЕЙ КОМПАНИИ О: Лидер дизайна О: Карта навыков и их развития
  85. 85. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПРИВЛЕЧЕНИЕ БОЛЕЕ СИЛЬНЫХ ДИЗАЙНЕРОВ С: HR-бренд
  86. 86. ОСОЗНАНИЕ ЦЕННОСТИ ДИЗАЙНА Нулевой этап изменений – как показать бизнесу, что дизайн приносит пользу
  87. 87. КРИТЕРИИ ОЦЕНКИ  Доверяют менеджеры. Они приходят с проблемой, а не готовым решением.  Доверяют конечные специалисты. Напрямую обращаются за решением рабочих проблем, минуя менеджеров.  Задачи приходят, есть время продумать интерфейс.  Уменьшается количество итераций по задачам.
  88. 88. СИМПТОМЫ: ПРОДУКТ  Слабые или даже вредные дизайн-решения.  Разные экраны одного продукта выглядят и работают по- разному.
  89. 89. СИМПТОМЫ: ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ  Дизайнеры не имеют влияния на продуктовые решения.  Дизайнеры привлекаются к задачам в последний момент, «навести марафет».  Менеджеры и разработчики сами принимают дизайн- решения.
  90. 90. РЕШЕНИЕ: ДОНЕСТИ ОСНОВЫ ХОРОШЕГО ДИЗАЙНА О: Лидер дизайна Т: Кредит доверия С: Ко-дизайн С: Общая дизайн-грамотность
  91. 91. РЕШЕНИЕ: НАГЛЯДНО ПОКАЗАТЬ ПРОБЛЕМЫ Т: Юзабилити-тестирование
  92. 92. РЕШЕНИЕ: ПОКАЗАТЬ ПОЛЬЗУ НА ПРАКТИКЕ О: Быстрые победы С: Метрики дизайна, завязанные на бизнес
  93. 93. ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ И ОТСЛЕЖИВАНИЕ ИЗМЕНЕНИЙ На основе ценности для бизнеса и сложности внедрения
  94. 94. КАРТОЧНЫЙ ДОЛГ – ЭТО ДЕЛО ЧЕСТИ Набор рецептов поможет описать интерфейсный и организационный долг, а также обозначить видение будущего дизайна. Следующая задача – оценка изменений по ценности для бизнеса и сложности внедрения. А после этого – спланировать этапы внедрения изменений.
  95. 95. ПОРТРЕТ КОМПАНИИ Ресурсы, процессы, приоритеты
  96. 96. КТО ТАКАЯ КОМПАНИЯ В первой части серии я описал «портрет» компании, который важно понимать лидеру. Ресурсы, процессы и приоритеты – три ключевых составляющих, влияющих на текущее состояние организации и её будущее.
  97. 97. UX-СРЕДА В ней будет развиваться UX и её особенности крайне важны для успешности реализации UX-стратегии. Для того чтобы внедрить её, нужно глубоко понимать бизнес компании. У большинства организаций есть свои особенности, так что хотя цели внедрения UX у большинства похожи или одинаковы, реализация стратегии почти всегда уникальна в деталях.
  98. 98. РЕСУРСЫ  Деньги: Сколько дизайнеров можно нанять, есть ли бюджет на пользовательские исследования, на аутсорс.  Люди: Соотношение дизайнеров и разработчиков (оптимальные цифры, к которым нужно стремиться).  Время: В какой момент процесса работы над продуктом привлекаются дизайнеры.  Кредит доверия: Кому уже продали идею хорошего дизайна: топ-менеджмент, менеджеры продуктов, конечные специалисты (разработчики/тестировщики/маркетологи).
  99. 99. ПРОЦЕССЫ  Инициация продуктов и их новых возможностей: Какие уровни руководства, на базе какой информации (аналитика/исследования), как попадают к дизайнерам, как определяется успешность.  Дизайн и разработка: Структура команд, процесс, менеджмент.  Обеспечение качества: Методы, каков приемлемый уровень.  Дистрибьюция продукта: Каналы, их эффективность.  Поддержка пользователей: Каналы, удовлетворённость.
  100. 100. ПРИОРИТЕТЫ  Тип продукта: Рынок (B2B, B2C или другой), платформа (сайт, приложение или другой).  Бизнес-модель: Ключевые метрики и как их оптимизировать.  Стадия жизненного цикла компании и продукта: Поиск подходящего рынка, продуктового решения и бизнес- модели для его монетизации; рост пользовательской базы и/или прибыли; удержание пользователей; эффективность ведения бизнеса; вывод продукта из кризиса, когда падают пользовательская база, прибыль или рыночная доля – всё сразу или что-то из них.
  101. 101. ЦЕННОСТЬ ДИЗАЙНА ДЛЯ БИЗНЕСА Регулярное ранжирование по шкале критично/терпимо/не важно
  102. 102. РАНЖИРОВАНИЕ Понимая, какие задачи стоят перед компанией на текущем этапе её развития, нужно проранжировать ценности дизайна для бизнеса. Мы берём их из каталога паттернов и оцениваем по шкале критично/терпимо/не важно. Делать это нужно регулярно – компания и её продукты развиваются и их задачи меняются.
  103. 103. Ценность сейчас через год Качество продукта терпимо критично Скорость выхода на рынок критично терпимо Снижение рисков не попадания в аудиторию при выводе новых функций и продуктов на рынок терпимо терпимо Увеличение аудитории и прибыли продукта критично терпимо Усиление бренда не важно терпимо Найм и развитие дизайнеров терпимо терпимо Осознание ценности дизайна терпимо терпимо ЦЕННОСТЬ ДЛЯ БИЗНЕСА
  104. 104. ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ Первый покажет проблемы в продукте, второй – в организации, которая создаёт этот продукт
  105. 105. ОПИСЬ ДОЛГОВ: ПРОДУКТ И ОРГАНИЗАЦИЯ Хорошо работают чек-листы и эвристики:  Для оценки интерфейсного: готовые чек-листы вроде 10 эвристик Якоба Нильсена или собственные.  Для оценки организационного: описанные выше паттерны UX-стратегии. В моей концепции интерфейсный долг – сам по себе организационный паттерн. * *
  106. 106. Проблема или идея Общая дизайн-грамотность: Тренинг для менеджеров и разработчиков Медиа-кит по рекламным форматам Описать интерфейсный долг База знаний по трендам Участие дизайнеров в продуктовых планёрках Формат хакатонов Именование файлов Генератор иконок в SVG Бенчмарки: Наши продукты и конкуренты ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ
  107. 107. Проблема или идея Переделать предупреждение про регион Перенести шаринг из левой колонки Заменить пояс новостей на более ёмкий и простой Оптимизировать врез киноафиши на главной Убрать новости из истории просмотра Улучшение интерфейсных текстов Обменный пояс не на своём месте Тянуть блок фильма до конца Убрать ALL CAPS ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ ДОЛГ
  108. 108. ПЛАН ВНЕДРЕНИЯ Чем заниматься в первую очередь, а что даст отдачу в средней и долгой перспективе
  109. 109. ПРИОРИТЕТЫ Список улучшений в интерфейсе и организации наверняка получится внушительным, особенно на ранних уровнях зрелости. Здесь нужны приоритеты – чем заниматься в первую очередь, а что даст отдачу в средней и долгой перспективе. Когда-то компания ещё не готова к методу или формату работы, а когда-то перерастает его.
  110. 110. КАК ОЦЕНИВАТЬ? Для организационного долга нужно оценить каждое улучшение по ценности для бизнеса и сложности проведения в жизнь (достаточно ли усилий дизайн-команды или нужна помощь снаружи, есть ли внешние блокирующие факторы). Для интерфейсного долга – влияние на ключевые метрики продукта и также сложность внедрения.
  111. 111. Проблема или идея Ценность Уровень Сложность Общая дизайн-грамотность: Тренинг для менеджеров и разработчиков качество, риски, бренд С квартал Медиа-кит по рекламным форматам качество, скорость, рост Т месяц Описать интерфейсный долг качество, риски, рост Т месяц База знаний по трендам риски, рост С месяц Участие дизайнеров в продуктовых планёрках скорость, риски, рост Т месяц Формат хакатонов скорость, рост, бренд Т неделя Именование файлов качество, скорость О неделя Генератор иконок в SVG качество, скорость О квартал Бенчмарки: Наши продукты и конкуренты качество, рост С квартал ОРГАНИЗАЦИОННЫЙ ДОЛГ
  112. 112. Проблема или идея Метрики Сложность Переделать предупреждение про регион отношение неделя Перенести шаринг из левой колонки качество месяц Заменить пояс новостей на более ёмкий и простой деньги, качество неделя Оптимизировать врез киноафиши на главной деньги, качество неделя Убрать новости из истории просмотра деньги, качество неделя Улучшение интерфейсных текстов качество неделя Обменный пояс не на своём месте деньги день Тянуть блок фильма до конца качество месяц Убрать ALL CAPS качество день ИНТЕРФЕЙСНЫЙ ДОЛГ
  113. 113. ROADMAP ДИЗАЙН-КОМАНДЫ План внедрения с приоритетами и отсылкой к ценности для бизнеса в текущей и ближайшей перспективе. По каждому паттерну даются рекомендации по внедрению – для чего он нужен, почему работает, с чего начать. В идеале у каждого изменения должны быть критерии успеха – как мы поймём, что организация и продукты стали лучше.
  114. 114. РЕАЛИЗАЦИЯ ПЛАНА Как выделить время на непродуктовые задачи с отложенным эффектом?
  115. 115. НЕ ТАК БЫСТРО! Зачастую это непродуктовая работа, которая отвлекает время дизайнеров от основных задач, а не все менеджеры продуктов готовы на это. Кроме того, многие организационные изменения имеют отложенный эффект, так что время вы потратили сегодня, а ваше руководство увидит выхлоп сильно позже.
  116. 116. 1. ЧЕРЕДОВАТЬ «НИЗКОВИСЯЩИЕ ФРУКТЫ» С ДОЛГОСРОЧНЫМИ ИНИЦИАТИВАМИ Первые будут показывать мгновенный эффект и помогут выиграть время на более сложные изменения.
  117. 117. 2. ПРИВЯЗКА ПРОЦЕССНЫХ ЗАДАЧ К ПРОДУКТОВЫМ Изменение лучше упаковывать вместе с реальной задачей по продукту – и проблема выделения времени решится, и заодно проверка на практике.
  118. 118. 3. ПЛАНИРОВАНИЕ ПО OKR (OBJECTIVE KEY RESULTS) Выбираем три крупные темы на квартал, каждую из них описываем в виде цели, решающей проблему, и метрик, показывающих успешность внедрения. Фокус! Многие организационные изменения многогранны и требуют решения сразу нескольких разнородных задач, чтобы дать нужный эффект.
  119. 119. Мы выбираем три крупные темы на квартал (читай – комплексные изменения), каждую из них описываем в виде цели, решающей проблему, и метрик, показывающих успешность внедрения. Дальше делаем план из конкретных действий и идём по нему в ходе квартала. Это хороший способ сфокусировать и мобилизовать команду, чтобы интерфейсные и организационные изменения дали заметный выхлоп, а не просто по мелочи улучшили самочувствие. В конце каждого квартала мы возвращаемся к первому пункту и актуализируем понимание компании и её проблем в дизайне. После этого определяем очередные OKR и берёмся за их внедрение.
  120. 120. 4. ПУБЛИЧНЫЕ ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬСТВА Среднесрочные и долгосрочные планы полезно делать публичными. Это поможет сделать понимание проблем общим, заранее посвятить в них команду и менеджмент, а в идеале – зарядить их энтузиазмом по поводу того, каким может быть дизайн в компании.
  121. 121. СТЕНА БУДУЩЕГО Показывает беклог интерфейсного и организационного долга, а также OKR в виде kanban.
  122. 122. ПИСЬМА КОМАНДЕ Рассказ о текущих проблемах и планах по их решению.
  123. 123. ДВИГАТЬСЯ БЫСТРЕЕ У многих компаний на ранних стадиях зрелости явных проблем будет выше крыши, так что можно просто брать первые попавшиеся и разбираться с ними. Но более осмысленный подход, когда у вас есть полная картина, позволит вам двигаться быстрее и лучше понимать долгосрочную UX-стратегию.
  124. 124. ВСЁ ИДЁТ ПО ПЛАНУ. НУ, В ОСНОВНОМ План – хорошее начало для системной работы. Пускай даже его объём фрустрирует на первый взгляд – по мере продвижения по нему скорость внедрения изменений будет увеличиваться и вы сами удивитесь, сколько сил и мотивации прибавляется команде по ходу.
  125. 125. ВЫВОДЫ
  126. 126. ВСЯ СЕРИЯ В СБОРЕ  Как компании становятся более зрелыми в отношении дизайна.  Точки фокуса для дизайн-менеджера (правильный найм, дизайн-система, дизайн-культура, целеполагание).  Чек-лист, позволяющий внедрить всё это в своей компании.
  127. 127. НА ПОЛПУТИ Для меня эта серия стала не только изложением и структурированием мыслей, но и возможностью подумать о будущем дизайна в портальной команде Mail.Ru Group. Каждая статья описывала примерно середину пути – где мы сейчас и куда движемся. Публичное обязательство, которое дополнительно подстёгивает двигаться вперёд.
  128. 128. Дизайнеры сами должны инициировать изменения в компании. Никто не возьмёт вас за руку, не посадит за стол принятия решений и не скажет – вот план, осталось только его реализовать.
  129. 129. Вас нанимают для того, чтобы вы были опытнее и дальновиднее всех в своём деле и сами показали, где проблемы и как их решить. А после этого – стиснув зубы прошли через все трудности и невзгоды.
  130. 130. Рассматривайте улучшения в дизайне в разрезе ценности для бизнеса. Опишите интерфейсный и организационный долг – это первый шаг к выздоровлению. Изменения в процессе – это непродуктовые задачи. Их нужно уметь проталкивать в план. Играйте «в долгую». Изменение дизайна в компании – это задача на несколько лет, а не месяцев.
  131. 131. P.S.Думайте о перестройке социо-технической системы, а не просто обновлении нескольких экранов. Причина плохих продуктов – это плохая машина, которая их производит, так что чинить нужно в первую очередь её.
  132. 132. СПАСИБО! ЮРИЙ ВЕТРОВ www.jvetrau.com twitter.com/jvetrau

×