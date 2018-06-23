Fluoroquinolones up todate

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra Reimpresión oficial de UpToDate www.uptodate.com © 2018 UpToDate, Inc. y / o sus afiliados. Todos los derechos reservados. Fluoroquinolonas Autor: David C Hooper, MD Editor de sección: Stephen B Calderwood, MD Editor Adjunto: Sheila Bond, MD Todos los temas se actualizan a medida que hay nuevas pruebas disponibles y nuestro proceso de revisión por pares está completo. Revisión bibliográfica actual hasta: marzo 2018. | Última actualización de este tema: 09 de abril de 2018. INTRODUCCIÓN - Las fluoroquinolonas han sido una clase popular de antibióticos para su uso en una variedad de infecciones. Los medicamentos más nuevos en esta clase se han desarrollado con un espectro más amplio de actividad que incluye una mejor cobertura de organismos gram-positivos y, para algunas fluoroquinolonas, anaerobios. Sin embargo, las toxicidades se han asociado con algunos de estos agentes más nuevos. Las fluoroquinolonas disponibles para uso sistémico en los Estados Unidos incluyen ciprofloxacina , levofloxacina , moxifloxacina , ofloxacina y delafloxacina . Varias fluoroquinolonas han sido retiradas del mercado: El espectro de actividad, los mecanismos de acción y resistencia, la farmacocinética, las interacciones con otras drogas y los efectos adversos de las fluoroquinolonas para uso sistémico serán revisados aquí. El uso de estos medicamentos en una variedad de infecciones específicas se analiza por separado. MECANISMOS DE ACCIÓN : Las fluoroquinolonas son la única clase de agentes antimicrobianos en uso clínico que son inhibidores directos de la síntesis de ADN bacteriano. Las fluoroquinolonas inhiben dos enzimas bacterianas, ADN girasa y topoisomerasa IV, que tienen funciones esenciales y distintas en la replicación del ADN. Las quinolonas se unen al complejo de cada una de estas enzimas con ADN; los complejos resultantes, incluido el fármaco, bloquean el progreso del complejo de la enzima de replicación del ADN [ 2 ]. En última instancia, esta acción da como resultado daños en el ADN bacteriano y la muerte celular bacteriana. Por lo tanto, las fluoroquinolonas son agentes bactericidas. MECANISMOS DE RESISTENCIA : la resistencia a las quinolonas puede ocurrir a través de mutaciones en genes cromosómicos o mediante la adquisición de genes de resistencia en plásmidos; las mutaciones en los genes cromosómicos ocurren en genes que [ 3 ]: Se cree que la probabilidad de desarrollar resistencia a las quinolonas está relacionada con la intensidad y la duración de la terapia. El apoyo a la importancia de la duración proviene de un modelo in vitro de infección por Staphylococcus aureus en el que la exposición a una quinolona durante cinco días o más se asoció con una resistencia farmacológica significativa [ 4 ]. ® fabricante retiró la grepafloxacina del mercado mundial en 1999 debido a eventos cardíacos adversos.● El esparfloxacina se retiró de la mayoría de los países en 2001, principalmente debido a la falta de ventas [ 1 ].● La trovafloxacina se retiró en todo el mundo entre 1999 y 2000 debido al riesgo de toxicidad hepática.● La gatifloxacina para uso sistémico se retiró de la mayoría de los países en 2006 o posteriormente debido a una mayor frecuencia de hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia en comparación con otras fluoroquinolonas comercializadas (ver "Hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia" a continuación). Las gotas oftálmicas de Gatifloxacin permanecen disponibles. ● La norfloxacina y la gemifloxacina se retiraron del mercado de los Estados Unidos, pero siguen estando disponibles en otros lugares. ● La Codifique las subunidades de ADN girasa y topoisomerasa IV (mecanismo objetivo alterado)● Regulan la expresión de las bombas o proteínas de efusión de membrana citoplásmica que constituyen los canales de difusión de la membrana externa (mecanismo de permeación alterado) ●
  2. 2. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra Se ha informado resistencia mediada por plásmidos a las fluoroquinolonas en algunas cepas clínicas de Klebsiella pneumoniae , Escherichia coli , Enterobacter y otras bacterias entéricas debido a la expresión de una de varias proteínas Qnr codificadas por plásmidos, que parecen proteger la girasa ADN de la acción de las quinolonas [ 5-8 ]. Los plásmidos que codifican las proteínas Qnr producen resistencia a quinolonas de bajo nivel, pero también suelen causar resistencia a otras clases de antibióticos y se han encontrado en cepas con mutaciones cromosómicas adicionales, lo que da como resultado una resistencia a quinolonas de alto nivel junto con resistencia a múltiples fármacos. La acumulación de mutaciones puede dar como resultado cepas altamente resistentes. En un estudio, 313 cepas resistentes a ceftazidima Enterobacteriaceae recogidas en los Estados Unidos entre 1999 y 2004 se proyectaron para los conocidos genes qnr [ 9 ]. Un gen qnr estaba presente en: Se han descrito otros dos mecanismos de resistencia mediados por plásmidos y, al igual que la resistencia mediada por Qnr, están relacionados con otros genes de resistencia a antibióticos en el mismo plásmido: Epidemiología de las cepas resistentes : en los Estados Unidos, la resistencia adquirida a las fluoroquinolonas ha sido más frecuente en las cepas resistentes a meticilina de Staphylococcus aureus y en Pseudomonas aeruginosa [ 15,16 ]. El uso de fluoroquinolonas también se ha identificado como un factor de riesgo para el surgimiento de cepas de S. aureus resistentes a la meticilina [ 17 ]. La tasa de resistencia a las fluoroquinolonas en P. aeruginosa en los hospitales está aumentando y se ha relacionado con el aumento del uso de estos fármacos en la comunidad y el hospital [ 16 ]. Los aumentos en la resistencia a las quinolonas también se producen en las bacterias entéricas en las unidades de cuidados intensivos de los Estados Unidos, a menudo en asociación con la resistencia a otros antimicrobianos [ 18 ]. Los brotes de Neisseria gonorrhoeae resistentes han aumentado en los Estados Unidos y en otras partes del mundo. Según los datos de vigilancia que demuestran tasas de resistencia cada vez mayores, las fluoroquinolonas ya no se recomiendan para el tratamiento de la gonorrea en los Estados Unidos [ 19-21 ]. (Ver "Tratamiento de infecciones no complicadas por Neisseria gonorrhoeae" .) La resistencia en cepas de Campylobacter jejuni ha aumentado en pacientes con diarrea debido a este organismo, con o sin un historial de viajes al extranjero [ 22 ]. Aunque la incidencia de resistencia es actualmente baja en los Estados Unidos, se ha notificado un aumento en la resistencia a las fluoroquinolonas entre las cepas de Streptococcus pneumoniae en varios países [ 23,24 ]. (Consulte "Resistencia de Streptococcus pneumoniae a las fluoroquinolonas, doxiciclina y trimetoprim-sulfametoxazol" .) La adquisición de resistencia se ha asociado frecuentemente con el uso de fluoroquinolonas en animales o humanos. Para las infecciones por Campylobacter , hubo un vínculo temporal entre el uso de quinolonas en los alimentos para animales y la presencia de aislados resistentes en animales y humanos. La transmisión nosocomial y la coselección con el uso de cualquier antibiótico también pueden contribuir a la alta prevalencia de resistencia entre S. aureus resistente a la fluoroquinolona resistente a la meticilina . Los gonococos resistentes identificados en los brotes han sido clonales, lo que indica la propagación de estas cepas de persona a persona. Un estudio de casos y controles de la adquisición nosocomial de cepas resistentes a fluoroquinolonas de E. coli o K. pneumoniae también confirmó el uso reciente de fluoroquinolonas como un factor de riesgo independiente [ 25 ]. Otros factores de riesgo independientes en este estudio de 123 pacientes con organismos resistentes a fluoroquinolonas y 70 20 por ciento de aislamientos de K. pneumoniae● 31 por ciento de aislados de Enterobacter spp● 4 por ciento de aislamientos de E. coli● En un caso, una enzima modificadora de la fluoroquinolona evolucionó por la mutación de un gen codificado por un plásmido para una aminoglucósido acetiltransferasa; esta enzima mutante media la resistencia de bajo nivel a la ciprofloxacina y norfloxacina , así como la resistencia de alto nivel a tobramicina y amikacina [ 10 ]. Esta variante enzimática ha estado presente desde al menos 1999 y ahora está ampliamente diseminada en bacterias entéricas gramnegativas como E. coli , Klebsiella spp. Y Enterobacter spp en los Estados Unidos [ 11 ]. ● En un segundo caso, una bomba de eflujo codificada por plásmido, QepA, que bombea fluoroquinolonas como norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina fuera de la célula, confiere resistencia de bajo nivel [ 12 ]. Los aislados que codifican la proteína QepA se han encontrado en Europa, Japón, China y América del Norte, pero generalmente solo en baja frecuencia. Se ha encontrado otra bomba de eflujo codificada por plásmido, OqxAB, en aislados de E. coli de humanos y porcinos y en el cromosoma de aislados de K. pneumoniae [ 13,14 ]. ●
  3. 3. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra controles con cepas susceptibles a las fluoroquinolonas incluyen la residencia en un centro de atención a largo plazo, el uso reciente de aminoglucósidos y la edad avanzada. En otros estudios, los aislados de E. coli con resistencia adquirida o susceptibilidad reducida se han asociado con la duración de la estadía y la recepción de cefalosporina o cefepima de primera generación en pacientes hospitalizados [ 26].], con incontinencia fecal, presencia de un catéter urinario, y la recepción de amoxicilina-clavulánico en residentes de centros de atención a largo plazo [ 27 ] y con enfermedad renal subyacente y exposición a nitrofurantoína en mujeres ambulatorias con infecciones del tracto urinario [ 28 ]. Notablemente, en los Estados Unidos, un único tipo de cepa de E. coli (ST131) con fluoroquinolona y resistencia a múltiples fármacos ha surgido como dominante [ 29 ]. ESPECTRO DE ACTIVIDAD : las fluoroquinolonas en uso actual tienen un amplio espectro de actividad pero, como la resistencia ha surgido con el tiempo, el porcentaje de cepas susceptibles puede variar entre instituciones y lugares, enfatizando la importancia de la información de susceptibilidad local para considerar la elección de una fluoroquinolona u otro agente antimicrobiano. Bacterias convencionales : la mayor actividad de las fluoroquinolonas es contra los bacilos gramnegativos aeróbicos, en particular las enterobacteriáceas, y contra Haemophilus spp y los cocos gramnegativos como Neisseria spp y Moraxella catarrhalis [ 30,31 ]. En relación con el ácido nalidíxico, el precursor de las fluoroquinolonas, las fluoroquinolonas tienen actividad adicional contra bacilos gramnegativos no enteros como P. aeruginosa y estafilococos. La ciprofloxacina sigue siendo la fluoroquinolona comercializada más potente contra las bacterias gramnegativas. Para norfloxacina , ciprofloxacina y ofloxacina , la actividad contra los estreptococos y muchos anaerobios es limitada. La delafloxacina , la levofloxacina , la moxifloxacina y la gemifloxacina , sin embargo, tienen una mayor potencia contra los cocos grampositivos y la moxifloxacina tiene una actividad mejorada contra las bacterias anaeróbicas. La delafloxacina tiene actividad contra anaerobios in vitro [ 32 ], pero faltan datos in vivo. Micobacterias : las fluoroquinolonas se han usado para el tratamiento de la tuberculosis. La levofloxacina y la moxifloxacina son activas in vitro y en modelos animales de tuberculosis [ 33,34 ]. En pacientes con tuberculosis pulmonar, la moxifloxacina tiene una actividad bactericida temprana similar a la del etambutol pero inferior a la de la isoniacida [ 35,36 ]. La rifampicina y la rifamicina de acción prolongada, rifapentina , reducen la concentración plasmática de moxifloxacina [ 37,38 ]. La importancia clínica de este efecto en pacientes con tuberculosis no está clara, ya que la terapia con fluoroquinolona generalmente se limita a aislamientos con resistencia a múltiples fármacos, incluidas las rifamicinas [ 37 ]. Se ha expresado la preocupación de que el uso generalizado de fluoroquinolonas para el tratamiento de otras infecciones bacterianas pueda seleccionar cepas resistentes de Mycobacterium tuberculosis . Un estudio de dos colecciones de aislados de M. tuberculosis de los Estados Unidos y Canadá, un conjunto que contiene cepas resistentes a múltiples fármacos, encontró que solo 35 de 3225 cepas probadas (1 por ciento) eran resistentes a la ciprofloxacina [ 39 ]. Se necesitan estudios para evaluar las tasas de resistencia en otras partes del mundo. Otra preocupación es que el uso de fluoroquinolonas podría retrasar el diagnóstico de tuberculosis porque el cultivo podría convertirse en negativo. Sin embargo, un estudio de casos de tuberculosis recientemente diagnosticados no encontró asociación entre la exposición anterior a fluoroquinolonas y la tuberculosis negativa para cultivo [ 40 ]. Las fluoroquinolonas también son activas contra M. fortuitum , M. kansasii y algunas cepas de M. chelonae, pero tienen una actividad justa o deficiente contra el complejo M. avium . La ofloxacina tiene actividad contra M. leprae en modelos animales. Otras bacterias : las quinolonas también inhiben otras bacterias in vitro. Ciprofloxacina , ofloxacina , levofloxacina y moxifloxacina tienen actividad contra los agentes de neumonías atípicas, incluyendo Legionella pneumophila , Mycoplasma pneumoniae y Chlamydia pneumoniae y contra los patógenos genitales como Chlamydia trachomatis , Ureaplasma urealyticum y Mycoplasma hominis . Treponema pallidum es resistente a la ofloxacina en modelos animales, y ninguna otra quinolona ha demostrado tener actividad contra esta espiroqueta. Nuevas quinolonas : las fluoroquinolonas más nuevas han conservado gran parte de la actividad de la ciprofloxacina y la ofloxacina contra bacterias entéricas gramnegativas. La ofloxacina es una mezcla racémica de dos estereoisómeros, mientras que la levofloxacina está compuesta únicamente del estereoisómero activo [ 41 ]. Por lo tanto, la levofloxacina tiene el mismo espectro de actividad que la ofloxacina, pero generalmente es dos veces más potente. Organismos gramnegativos : la levofloxacina y la delafloxacina tienen un espectro de actividad similar a la ciprofloxacina contra las bacterias gramnegativas, pero son menos activos contra P. aeruginosa que la ciprofloxacina. La
  4. 4. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra moxifloxacina es menos activa que la ciprofloxacina contra P. aeruginosa , Providencia spp., Proteus spp. Y Serratia marcescens, y generalmente no se usa para tratar estos organismos. Patógenos respiratorios : todas las quinolonas más nuevas, así como la ciprofloxacina y la ofloxacina , son muy activas contra H. influenzae y M. catarrhalis . Sin embargo, la levofloxacina y la moxifloxacina exhiben potencia aumentada en relación con ciprofloxacina y ofloxacina contra Streptococcus pneumoniae (concentración inhibitoria mínima para el 90 por ciento de las cepas [CIM ] valores de 1 a 2 mcg / ml para levofloxacino y 0.12 a 0.25 mcg / ml para moxifloxacina [ 42] -44 ]). Gemifloxacinaes distintivo por su potencia inusualmente alta contra los neumococos ( valor de CMI de 0,03 mcg / ml) [ 45 ]. Otros patógenos respiratorios, como L. pneumophila , M. pneumoniae y C. pneumoniae , también son muy susceptibles a las quinolonas más nuevas. La delafloxacina tiene actividad contra muchos patógenos respiratorios, pero aún no se ha estudiado para el tratamiento de infecciones del tracto respiratorio [ 46-48 ]. Organismos grampositivos : aunque todas las quinolonas más nuevas tienen potencia aumentada en relación con ciprofloxacina frente a otros cocos grampositivos, además de S. pneumoniae , tienen un papel más limitado en el tratamiento de infecciones estafilocócicas y enterocócicas debido a la potencia marginal intrínseca o adquirida. resistencia. Entre los estafilococos, la mayoría de las cepas susceptibles a la meticilina de Staphylococcus aureus son susceptibles a la levofloxacina (CIM de 0.5 a 1 mcg / ml) [ 49 ], moxifloxacina (CIM de 0.12 mcg / ml) [ 44 ],gemifloxacina (CIM de 0,03 mcg / ml) [ 50 ] y delafloxacina (CMI de 0,03 mcg / ml) [ 51 ]. Por el contrario, muchas cepas de S. aureus resistentes a la meticilina han adquirido una resistencia de alto nivel a la ciprofloxacina que causa una resistencia cruzada sustancial a todos los agentes más nuevos. Se han observado estos mismos patrones de diferente susceptibilidad a las quinolonas con cepas resistentes a la meticilina y estables de los estafilococos coagulasa negativos. Actividad contra enterococos es marginal, con el MIC valores de 3,1 mcg / ml para levofloxacina , 0,5 a 8 mcg / ml para moxifloxacino , y de 1 a> 4 mcg / ml para delafloxacin [ 44,51,52] Los enterococos resistentes a la vancomicina (que, en los Estados Unidos, a menudo son Enterococcus faecium ) a menudo tienen valores MIC en el extremo superior de estos rangos. Anaerobes : De las quinolonas disponibles, solo la moxifloxacina tiene suficiente actividad contra las bacterias anaeróbicas para su posible aplicabilidad clínica [ 53 ]. En un ensayo doble ciego, aleatorizado de pacientes con infecciones intraabdominales complicadas, se comparó moxifloxacino con piperacilina-tazobactam o amoxicilina- clavulanato [ 54 ]. Los resultados clínicos fueron comparables en ambos grupos con tasas de erradicación más altas para Bacteroides spp en el grupo de moxifloxacina. Bacteroides fragilis y otros Bacteroideslas especies pueden ser susceptibles a la moxifloxacina, pero algunos estudios ya han observado resistencia en 25 a 30 por ciento de las cepas [ 55 ]. (Consulte "Infecciones bacterianas anaeróbicas", sección sobre "Resistencia a los antimicrobianos" ). FARMACOCINÉTICA : Las quinolonas se absorben bien en el tracto gastrointestinal superior, con una biodisponibilidad que excede el 50 por ciento para todos los compuestos y se acerca al 100 por ciento para varios ( tabla 1 ) [ 56-60 ]. Ciprofloxacina , ofloxacina , levofloxacina , delafloxacina y moxifloxacina tienen formulaciones orales e intravenosas que permiten estimaciones directas de biodisponibilidad oral, con valores de 59 por ciento para delafloxacina, 70 por ciento para ciprofloxacina,> 95 por ciento para ofloxacina y levofloxacina [ 60,61 ], y 86 por ciento para moxifloxacina. Gemifloxacina solo está disponible como una formulación oral. Las concentraciones máximas en suero generalmente se alcanzan dentro de una a tres horas después de la administración de una dosis oral. Los alimentos no reducen sustancialmente la absorción de quinolonas, pero pueden retrasar el tiempo para alcanzar las concentraciones máximas de fármaco en el suero [ 62,63 ]. La absorción es buena cuando la ciprofloxacina se administra por sonda nasogástrica o de yeyunostomía, pero puede disminuir mediante la alimentación enteral simultánea [ 64 ]. Concentraciones de fármaco en suero y otros sitios : las concentraciones pico de fluoroquinolona en suero después de las dosis habituales en el rango de 200 a 500 mg son más altas para levofloxacina y delafloxacina y más bajas para norfloxacina y gemifloxacina [ 50,60,65-67 ]. Los volúmenes de distribución de quinolonas son altos y, en la mayoría de los casos, exceden el volumen de agua corporal total, lo que indica la acumulación en algunos tejidos. Las concentraciones en el tejido de la próstata, las heces, la bilis, los pulmones y los neutrófilos, así como los macrófagos generalmente exceden las concentraciones séricas. Las concentraciones en orina y tejido renal son altas para las quinolonas con una ruta renal principal de eliminación (todas excepto la moxifloxacina) Las concentraciones de quinolonas en la saliva, el líquido prostático, el hueso y el líquido cefalorraquídeo suelen ser más bajas que las concentraciones del fármaco en el suero. Semividas de las drogas : las semividas terminales de eliminación del suero varían de tres horas para la delafloxacina , norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina a entre seis y ocho horas para la levofloxacina , la moxifloxacina y la gemifloxacina , lo que permite una dosificación dos veces o una vez al día. Aunque la levofloxacina tiene solo una vida media ligeramente mayor 90 90 90 90 90 90 90
  5. 5. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra que la ofloxacina , se administra a una dosis algo mayor (con una potencia dos veces mayor) una vez que dos veces al día, basándose en el modelo farmacodinámico de quinolonas que indica la muerte bacteriana dependiente de la concentración y postantibiótico efectos [ 68], similar a lo que se ve con los aminoglucósidos. Las semividas de moxifloxacina y gemifloxacina son compatibles con la dosificación una vez al día. Vías de eliminación : las principales vías de eliminación difieren entre las quinolonas. La ofloxacina y la levofloxacina son eliminadas predominantemente por los riñones, mientras que la moxifloxacina se elimina predominantemente por vías no renales. La mayoría de las otras quinolonas (p. Ej., Ciprofloxacina ) tienen excreción mixta tanto por vía renal como no renal. El aclaramiento renal - El aclaramiento renal de la norfloxacina , ciprofloxacina , ofloxacina , y gemifloxacina supera las tasas de filtración glomerular (TFG), lo que indica la secreción tubular red. En apoyo de la secreción tubular, el aclaramiento renal de norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina se reduce con probenecid . Excreción hepática y biliar : la conversión hepática de norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina en metabolitos menos activos representa del 10 al 20 por ciento de eliminación. Hay una biotransformación hepática mínima (<10 por ciento) de ofloxacina y levofloxacina . El metabolismo hepático y la excreción biliar son las vías principales de eliminación de moxifloxacino (compuesto parental intacto en heces 25 por ciento, metabolito sulfatado 38 por ciento, glucurónido 14 por ciento) [ 69] Además de los conjugados de glucurónido y los derivados de desmetil piperazinilo, otros metabolitos de quinolonas que se han identificado tienen predominantemente alteraciones del anillo de piperazina, incluidos los derivados de N-óxido, N-sulfo, N-formilo y desetileno [ 57,70,71 ]. . Ajustes de dosis - ajustes de la dosis en la insuficiencia renal e insuficiencia hepática diferir. Los siguientes ajustes se refieren a pacientes con insuficiencia renal: En pacientes con insuficiencia hepática (sin disfunción renal), generalmente no es necesario un ajuste en la dosificación de levofloxacina . No se han observado aumentos en las vidas medias de la delafloxacina , la norfloxacina , la ciprofloxacina y la ofloxacina en pacientes con cirrosis [ 60,77 ]. Para la moxifloxacina , no es necesario un ajuste para los pacientes con cirrosis clase A de Childs-Pugh; no hay datos disponibles en las clases B y C. POBLACIONES ESPECIALES Uso durante el embarazo : generalmente se evitan las fluoroquinolonas durante el embarazo y la lactancia porque son tóxicas para desarrollar cartílago en estudios experimentales en animales. Sin embargo, no se han documentado efectos adversos sobre el cartílago ni un aumento de malformaciones congénitas debido al uso durante el embarazo humano [ 78 ]. En un estudio prospectivo de cohortes que comparó 200 mujeres expuestas a fluoroquinolonas y 200 mujeres expuestas a antibióticos conocidos no embriotóxicos, no hubo diferencias en los defectos de nacimiento, abortos espontáneos, prematuridad o sufrimiento fetal, pero una tasa más alta de abortos terapéuticos, lo que sugiere preocupación sobre los riesgos teratogénicos pueden exceder los riesgos reales [ 79 ]. La mayoría de las fluoroquinolonas se consideran factor de No es necesario ajustar la dosis de moxifloxacino en presencia de insuficiencia renal [ 43,72 ].● La dosis de levofloxacino debe reducirse en pacientes con aclaramiento de creatinina por debajo de 50 ml / min [ 41,73 ]. ● La dosis de norfloxacina y ciprofloxacina debe reducirse en aquellos con niveles de creatinina por debajo de 30 ml / min . ● La dosis de delafloxacina debe reducirse en aquellos con niveles de creatinina por debajo de 30 ml / min cuando se usa la formulación intravenosa del medicamento, que usa ciclodextrina como vehículo [ 60 ]. ● Delafloxacina no está recomendada para uso en pacientes con aclaramiento de creatinina por debajo de 15 ml / min o en pacientes que requieren hemodiálisis [ 60 ]. ● aclaramiento por hemodiálisis es bajo (aproximadamente 14 por ciento del aclaramiento plasmático) para norfloxacina , ciprofloxacina y ofloxacina . No es necesario ajustar la dosis de moxifloxacino . ● El La hemofiltración venovenosa continua da como resultado una cierta eliminación de ciprofloxacina y levofloxacina , pero dosis de 400 mg de ciprofloxacina por día y 250 mg de levofloxacina por día son suficientes para mantener los niveles terapéuticos [ 74 ]. La dosificación de moxifloxacino debe ser la misma que en pacientes con función renal normal [ 75 ]. ● La diálisis peritoneal contribuye poco al aclaramiento de ciprofloxacina y ofloxacina [ 76 ].●
  6. 6. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra riesgo de embarazo C ( tabla 2) Las fluoroquinolonas deben usarse durante el embarazo solo si no se cuenta con una alternativa más segura. Ciprofloxacin ha sido aprobado por la Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de los Estados Unidos (FDA) para la profilaxis posterior a la exposición y el tratamiento del ántrax en mujeres embarazadas. Debido a que las quinolonas se excretan en la leche materna, se deben evitar para las madres lactantes. Uso en niños : las fluoroquinolonas administradas sistémicamente no se recomiendan para uso de rutina en niños <18 años de edad porque los estudios en animales inmaduros han demostrado el desarrollo de artropatía con erosiones del cartílago en las articulaciones que soportan peso [ 80 ]. Existe una visión evolutiva, basada en la ausencia de artropatía en humanos observada durante las últimas décadas del uso de fluoroquinolonas, que en algunos niños, particularmente aquellos con fibrosis quística, el beneficio de las quinolonas supera el que parece ser un pequeño riesgo a corto plazo de toxicidad conjunta [ 80-85 ]. Este punto de vista es respaldado por un estudio que evaluó el riesgo de toxicidad musculoesquelética durante cinco años de seguimiento en un subconjunto de niños que recibieron levofloxacina o un comparador en un ensayo aleatorizado de tratamiento para la otitis media aguda o la neumonía adquirida en la comunidad [ 86].] Los niños que tenían eventos adversos musculoesqueléticos persistentes durante el primer año de seguimiento se les solicitó inscribirse en cuatro años adicionales de seguimiento. De los niños identificados con un evento adverso musculoesquelético durante los años dos a cinco después del tratamiento, el número que se consideraron "posiblemente relacionados" con el tratamiento farmacológico fue igual para ambos grupos (1 de 1340 en el grupo de levofloxacina, 1 de 893 en el grupo de comparación) . Ningún evento adverso musculoesquelético se consideró "probablemente relacionado" con la levofloxacina. La ciprofloxacina ha sido aprobada por la FDA para su uso en niños con infecciones complicadas del tracto urinario y pielonefritis por Escherichia coli . La ciprofloxacina y la levofloxacina han sido aprobadas por la FDA para su uso en niños para la profilaxis posexposición contra el carbunco por inhalación y el tratamiento y la prevención de la peste. La Academia Estadounidense de Pediatría recomienda que el uso de fluoroquinolonas sistémicas en niños se limite al tratamiento de infecciones para las cuales no existe una alternativa segura y efectiva o en situaciones en las que el tratamiento con fluoroquinolona oral es una alternativa razonable a la terapia parenteral usando una clase diferente de antibióticos [ 80 ]. REACCIONES ADVERSAS : la tolerabilidad de las fluoroquinolonas se evalúa mejor en ensayos aleatorios doble ciego en los que se pueden controlar los efectos de las poblaciones de pacientes, los métodos de determinación y el posible sesgo. Los perfiles de efectos secundarios han sido revisados [ 87,88 ]. En algunos casos, los efectos secundarios poco comunes solo se reconocieron con un uso clínico más extenso después de la aprobación reglamentaria. Los efectos adversos comunes asociados con las fluoroquinolonas incluyen toxicidades gastrointestinales y del sistema nervioso central. Otros efectos adversos incluyen erupciones cutáneas y otras reacciones alérgicas, tendinitis y ruptura del tendón, prolongación del intervalo QT, hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia y toxicidad hematológica. Si bien los medicamentos fluoroquinolónicos son generalmente bien tolerados, el fabricante eliminó la grepafloxacina del mercado en todo el mundo debido a siete eventos cardiovasculares fatales en pacientes con el fármaco y tres casos de torsades de pointes [ 89 ]. La trovafloxacina fue retirada del mercado por el fabricante debido a informes de insuficiencia hepática. (Ver abajo "prolongación del intervalo QT y arritmia" a continuación y "Transaminitis e insuficiencia hepática" a continuación). Gastrointestinal : la categoría más frecuente de efectos adversos es el tracto gastrointestinal, que ocurre entre el 3 y el 17 por ciento de los pacientes informados en ensayos clínicos. En la mayoría de los pacientes, la anorexia, las náuseas, los vómitos y las molestias abdominales son leves cuando ocurren. La diarrea es menos frecuente. En entornos institucionales con brotes de la cepa epidémica de Clostridium difficile resistente a las fluoroquinolonas , el uso de fluoroquinolonas ha sido un factor de riesgo para el desarrollo de diarrea asociada a C. difficile [ 90 ]. (Consulte "Infección por Clostridium difficile en adultos: epidemiología, microbiología y fisiopatología" ). Sistema nervioso : la siguiente categoría más frecuente de efectos adversos después de la toxicidad gastrointestinal es el sistema nervioso central, que ocurre entre el 0,9 y el 11 por ciento de los pacientes. Los síntomas de leves dolores de cabeza y mareos han predominado, seguidos de insomnio y alteraciones en el estado de ánimo. Se ha informado mareo hasta en un 11 por ciento de los pacientes que recibieron trovafloxacina a razón de 200 mg por vía oral una vez al día. Las alucinaciones, el delirio y las convulsiones son raras. Las convulsiones pueden haber resultado en algunos casos, pero no en todos, de la acumulación de teofilina o de la capacidad de la teofilina y los fármacos antiinflamatorios no esteroideos (AINE) para aumentar el desplazamiento del ácido gammaaminobutírico (GABA) mediado por fluoroquinolonas de sus receptores [ 91-93 ] . (Ver 'Interacciones medicamentosas' abajo.)
  7. 7. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra Otra posible toxicidad de las fluoroquinolonas es la neuropatía periférica. En un estudio de control de casos de hombres de 45 a 80 años, los usuarios actuales de fluoroquinolonas tenían un mayor riesgo de desarrollar neuropatía periférica que los controles (tasa de relación [RR] 1.83, IC 95% 1.49-2.27) [ 94 ]. En 2013, la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos (FDA) requirió cambios en la etiqueta para describir mejor el riesgo de neuropatía periférica asociada con fluoroquinolonas administradas por vía oral o por inyección [ 95] La neuropatía periférica se ha enumerado como un posible efecto adverso en los prospectos desde 2004, pero una revisión de la FDA determinó que el posible inicio rápido y el riesgo de permanencia no se describieron adecuadamente. Los síntomas de la neuropatía periférica pueden incluir dolor, ardor, hormigueo, entumecimiento, debilidad o un cambio en la sensibilidad al tacto leve, el dolor, la temperatura o el sentido de la posición del cuerpo. La neuropatía periférica puede ocurrir en cualquier momento durante el tratamiento con una fluoroquinolona y puede durar meses o años después de que el medicamento se suspende o sea permanente. En los casos informados, el inicio de la neuropatía periférica fue rápido, a menudo en pocos días. No se han identificado factores de riesgo específicos para el desarrollo de neuropatía periférica en pacientes que reciben una fluoroquinolona; el riesgo parece no estar relacionado con la duración de la terapia o la edad del paciente. Si un paciente desarrolla síntomas de neuropatía periférica mientras recibe una fluoroquinolona, la fluoroquinolona debe suspenderse y el paciente debe cambiarse a un antibiótico de una clase diferente, a menos que el beneficio de continuar con la fluoroquinolona supere el riesgo. En general, el tratamiento de la neuropatía periférica asociada a la fluoroquinolona es similar al tratamiento de otras neuropatías inducidas por fármacos, que incluyen suspender al agente agresor y brindar atención sintomática. (Ver a menos que el beneficio de continuar la fluoroquinolona supere el riesgo. En general, el tratamiento de la neuropatía periférica asociada a la fluoroquinolona es similar al tratamiento de otras neuropatías inducidas por fármacos, que incluyen suspender al agente agresor y brindar atención sintomática. (Ver a menos que el beneficio de continuar la fluoroquinolona supere el riesgo. En general, el tratamiento de la neuropatía periférica asociada a la fluoroquinolona es similar al tratamiento de otras neuropatías inducidas por fármacos, que incluyen suspender al agente agresor y brindar atención sintomática. (Ver"Descripción general de la polineuropatía", sección sobre "Gestión" ). Las fluoroquinolonas tienen actividad de bloqueo neuromuscular y pueden exacerbar la debilidad muscular en individuos con miastenia gravis [ 96 ]. Los informes posteriores a la comercialización incluyen muerte e insuficiencia respiratoria que requieren ventilación mecánica en pacientes con miastenia gravis que reciben fluoroquinolonas. Por lo tanto, las fluoroquinolonas deben evitarse en personas con miastenia gravis. El uso de fluoroquinolonas también se ha asociado con el síndrome de pseudotumor cerebral secundario, como lo ilustran los hallazgos de un estudio de casos y controles que evaluó los registros de atención médica de más de 6 millones de pacientes [ 97 ]. Comparado con el no uso, el uso de fluoroquinolona dentro de los 15 o 30 días del diagnóstico aumentó el riesgo de desarrollar síndrome de seudotumor cerebral secundario (razón de frecuencia ajustada [aRR] durante 15 días 5,67; IC del 95%: 2,72 a 11,83). Aunque la tasa general del trastorno fue baja, estimada en alrededor de 1 en 20,000, los médicos deben ser conscientes de este riesgo potencial en pacientes con síntomas característicos (por ejemplo, dolor de cabeza, tinnitus, diplopía). Exantema y otras manifestaciones alérgicas - alérgica y reacciones de la piel se han producido en el 0,4 a 2,2 por ciento de los pacientes que toman fluoroquinolonas. Erupciones no especificadas han sido más frecuentes. Como ejemplo, la gemifloxacina se ha estudiado prospectivamente y se ha descubierto que causa un sarpullido leve en el 2.8 por ciento de los pacientes en general, pero una tasa inesperadamente alta (14 por ciento) en mujeres menores de 40 años que recibieron el medicamento por siete o más días. Si la duración de la terapia se limita a cinco días, se produce erupción en 1.2 a 2.1 por ciento de los pacientes. No se debe administrar un segundo ciclo de gemifloxacina a los pacientes que desarrollaron una erupción durante un ciclo inicial. No está claro si tales pacientes tienen un mayor riesgo de erupción si otras fluoroquinolonas se administran posteriormente. Las reacciones de fototoxicidad también ocurren en algunos pacientes después de la exposición a la luz UVA (320 a 400 nm) y parecen ser más frecuentes con lomefloxacina y sparfloxacina [ 98-102 ]. Ambos agentes tienen un sustituyente haluro en la posición 8, que se sabe que aumenta la fototoxicidad, pero ninguno está disponible para uso clínico por más tiempo. El grupo metoxi encontrado en la posición 8 en moxifloxacina y gatifloxacina reduce el potencial fototóxico [ 103 ]. La luz en el rango de UVA no está bloqueada por muchos filtros solares, que a menudo solo contienen bloqueadores de UVB. Los productos que contienen bloqueadores UVA tales como octocrileno o Parsol 1789 pueden proporcionar alguna protección [ 87 ], aunque el valor de estos agentes para proteger contra la fototoxicidad de las fluoroquinolonas no se ha evaluado sistemáticamente. La delafloxacina también carece de evidencia de fototoxicidad [ 60 ]. Fiebre medicamentosa, urticaria, angioedema, vasculitis, síndromes similares a la enfermedad del suero y reacciones anafilactoides o anafilácticas han sido poco frecuentes; ocasionalmente se han notificado reacciones de hipersensibilidad fatales con fluoroquinolonas [ 104-107 ]. La nefritis intersticial aguda también ocurre con poca frecuencia y se ha asociado
  8. 8. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra con eosinofiluria, pero generalmente no con cristaluria [ 108 ]. Se han encontrado infiltrados de linfocitos y eosinófilos en el intersticio renal en biopsias renales. Las reacciones de hipersensibilidad a las fluoroquinolonas se discuten con mayor detalle por separado. (Consulte "Reacciones de hipersensibilidad a las fluoroquinolonas" ). Artropatía : la artropatía con erosiones de cartílago y derrames no inflamatorios se produce en las articulaciones que soportan peso de animales jóvenes que reciben quinolonas. La experiencia con el uso de quinolonas en niños se ha incrementado, particularmente en niños con fibrosis quística administrada con ciprofloxacina . Estos niños y otras personas que reciben ácido nalidíxico y norfloxacina rara vez han tenido síntomas en las articulaciones, que han sido reversibles [ 81,109 ]. Los estudios para identificar el daño subclínico del cartílago mediante imágenes de resonancia magnética de las articulaciones de los niños tratados también han sido negativos [ 110 ]. (Ver 'Uso en niños' arriba). Tendinopatía y rotura del tendón - tendinopatía y la ruptura del tendón se han comunicado con poca frecuencia en los adultos dadas las fluoroquinolonas, pero se han comunicado con la mayoría de las fluoroquinolonas [ 111-117 ]. Aunque estos efectos adversos han afectado al tendón de Aquiles en la mayoría de los casos, también se ha informado que ocurren en el manguito de los rotadores (hombro), mano, bíceps, pulgar y otros sitios tendinosos [ 116 ]. La FDA exige que los fabricantes de medicamentos incluyan una advertencia en recuadro sobre el aumento del riesgo de tendinopatía y la rotura del tendón asociada con las fluoroquinolonas [ 116 ]. La FDA recomienda que ante el primer signo de dolor, hinchazón o inflamación del tendón, los pacientes dejen de tomar la fluoroquinolona, eviten el ejercicio y el uso del área afectada y se comuniquen rápidamente con su médico para la evaluación del tendón y la transición a un antibiótico que no contenga fluoroquinolona. Las precauciones para reducir el riesgo de tendinitis de Aquiles y ruptura del tendón se presentan por separado. (Consulte "Tendinopatía de Aquiles y ruptura de tendones", sección "Medidas para pacientes con fluoroquinolonas" ). En un estudio de base de datos de 6.4 millones de pacientes, se identificaron 28,907 casos de tendinopatía de Aquiles y 7685 casos de ruptura de tendones [ 117 ]. El uso de una fluoroquinolona se asoció fuertemente con la tendinopatía de Aquiles (odds ratio [OR] 4.3, IC 95% 3.2-5.7) y la rotura del tendón (OR 2.0, IC 95% 1.2-3.3). La asociación con la tendinopatía de Aquiles fue más fuerte entre los individuos que tenían> 60 años (OR 8,3 versus 1,6), los no obesos (OR 7,7 versus 2,4) y los que usaban glucocorticoides orales (OR 9,1 versus 3,2). El sexo femenino se asoció significativamente con la ruptura del tendón (OR 4.0 versus 1.1). El trasplante de riñón, corazón y pulmón se ha identificado como factores de riesgo adicionales [ 116 ]. La duración media del uso de fluoroquinolonas antes del inicio de la lesión del tendón es de ocho días [ 115 ]. El riesgo de tendinopatía puede estar relacionado con la exposición; las dosis deben ajustarse en función de la función renal para evitar la posible acumulación de fármacos [ 118 ]. Prolongación del intervalo QT y arritmia : la prolongación del intervalo QT debido a la inhibición de los canales de potasio codificados por el gen KCNH2 (anteriormente denominado gen HERG ) se ha descrito con una variedad de fluoroquinolonas y otros fármacos ( tabla 3 ) [ 119 ]. La prolongación del intervalo QT se asocia con un mayor riesgo de una arritmia cardíaca característica que ponga en peligro la vida, conocida como torsades de pointes ( forma de onda 1A- B ). (Consulte "Síndrome de QT prolongado: definiciones, causas y fisiopatología", sección sobre "Medicamentos" ). El grado en que las fluoroquinolonas bloquean los canales de potasio cardíacos y por lo tanto causan la prolongación del intervalo QT varía según el agente [ 120,121 ]. La esparfloxacina tiene el efecto inhibidor más potente seguido de la grepafloxacina, que se han eliminado del mercado [ 122 ]. La gatifloxacina y la moxifloxacina tienen un efecto inhibidor moderado sobre los canales de potasio, mientras que la levofloxacina , la ciprofloxacina y la ofloxacina tienen efectos relativamente menores [ 118,119,121 ]. No se ha observado ningún efecto en la repolarización cardíaca con delafloxacina , aunque la experiencia clínica es limitada [ 60 ]. En un análisis anidado de casos y controles que incluyó 605.127 pacientes que recibieron tratamiento para afecciones respiratorias, se identificaron 1838 casos de arritmias graves [ 123 ]. La tasa de arritmias graves fue elevada con el uso actual de fluoroquinolonas (riesgo relativo [RR] 1.76, IC 95% 1.19-2.59), particularmente con el nuevo uso actual (RR 2.23, IC 95% 1.31-3.80). Gatifloxacina se asoció con la tasa más alta de arritmia grave (RR 7,38; IC del 95%: 2,30-23,70), pero la moxifloxacina (RR 3,30; IC del 95%: 1,47 a 7,37) y la ciprofloxacina (RR: 2,15; IC del 95%: 1,34 a 3,46) también asociado con tasas elevadas. Levofloxacinano pareció aumentar la tasa de arritmias graves. A pesar de la tasa elevada de arritmia grave observada con ciprofloxacina en este estudio, en un análisis de base de datos grande, la ciprofloxacina no se asoció con un mayor riesgo de mortalidad cardiovascular; no estaba claro si la levofloxacina se asociaba o no con un mayor riesgo de mortalidad cardiovascular [ 124 ].
  9. 9. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra Un estudio nacional de base poblacional en Taiwán comparó los riesgos de arritmia ventricular y muerte cardiovascular dentro de los siete días posteriores al inicio de un macrólido, una fluoroquinolona o amoxicilina-clavulánico [ 125 ]. Durante el período de estudio de 10 años, a más de 10 millones de adultos se les recetó azitromicina oral , claritromicina , moxifloxacina , levofloxacina , ciprofloxacina., o amoxicilina-clavulánico en visitas ambulatorias. Se observó un aumento del riesgo de arritmia ventricular con azitromicina (OR ajustada [AOR] 4,32; IC del 95%: 2,95 a 6,33) y moxifloxacina (aOR 3,30; IC del 95%: 2,07 a 5,25), pero solo se observó una tendencia no significativa hacia un aumento del riesgo con levofloxacina (aOR 1,41; IC del 95%: 0,91 a 2 - 18). Se observó un aumento del riesgo de muerte cardiovascular con azitromicina (aOR 2,62, IC del 95%: 1,69 a 4,06), moxifloxacina (aOR 2,31, IC del 95%: 1,39 a 3,84) y levofloxacina (aOR: 1,77; IC del 95%: 1,22 a 2,59). No se observó asociación entre el uso de claritromicina o ciprofloxacina y los resultados cardíacos adversos. El riesgo de arritmia grave durante el tratamiento con fluoroquinolona se evaluó en un estudio de cohortes que incluyó adultos de 40 a 79 años en Dinamarca y Suecia; se compararon eventos arrítmicos para 909,656 cursos de fluoroquinolonas ( ciprofloxacina en 83 por ciento, norfloxacina en 12 por ciento, ofloxacina en 3 por ciento, moxifloxacina en 1 por ciento, otra en 1 por ciento) y 909,656 cursos de penicilina, un antibiótico no asociado con arritmias [ 126] No hubo aumento en el riesgo de arritmia grave con fluoroquinolonas en comparación con la penicilina. Como la mayoría de los pacientes en el grupo de fluoroquinolonas estaban tomando ciprofloxacina, una fluoroquinolona con efectos prolongadores de QT menores, es posible que el riesgo observado fuera menor que con otras fluoroquinolonas. La información de prescripción para moxifloxacina , levofloxacina , norfloxacina y gemifloxacina indica cada uno que se ha observado prolongación del QT en algunos pacientes que reciben estos fármacos, y los eventos posteriores a la comercialización incluyen informes raros de taquiarritmias ventriculares que incluyen torsades de pointes y paro cardíaco [ 104,105,107,127 ]. El riesgo de prolongación del intervalo QT parece aumentar en pacientes adultos mayores y mujeres y en aquellos con prolongación del intervalo QT existente o factores de riesgo conocidos. (Consulte "Interacciones medicamentosas" a continuación y "Síndrome de QT prolongado: definiciones, causas y fisiopatología", sección sobre "Medicamentos" ). Con cualquiera de las fluoroquinolonas, se recomienda precaución cuando se administra a pacientes que también están siendo tratados con otros medicamentos que prolongan el intervalo QT ( tabla 3 ). Un régimen alternativo puede estar justificado. Las recomendaciones en la información de prescripción varían con la fluoroquinolona específica y por país: Transaminitis e insuficiencia hepática : la trovafloxacina es una fluoroquinolona que se asoció con insuficiencia hepática mortal en los informes posteriores a la comercialización y, como resultado, se eliminó del uso clínico [ 103 ]. La hepatotoxicidad también puede ocurrir con otras fluoroquinolonas, pero la frecuencia parece variar con diferentes fluoroquinolonas, como se ilustra en los siguientes informes: La información del producto de los Estados Unidos para moxifloxacina , levofloxacina y gemifloxacina recomienda evitar estos agentes en pacientes con prolongación del intervalo QT conocida u otros factores de riesgo para torsades de pointes, como hipocalemia, hipomagnesemia o el uso de la clase IA ( quinidina , procainamida ) o clase III ( amiodarona , sotalol ) fármacos antiarrítmicos [ 104,105,127 ]. ● ciprofloxacina y la norfloxacina deben usarse con precaución en dichos pacientes de acuerdo con la información del producto de los Estados Unidos; no se incluye ninguna precaución específica en la información del producto de Canadá [ 128-130 ]. ● La La información de prescripción para moxifloxacina sugiere además precaución en el uso por pacientes con alteraciones metabólicas asociadas a insuficiencia hepática, que pueden conducir a la prolongación del intervalo QT [ 104 ]. ● En un estudio anidado de casos y controles basado en la población que utiliza datos de más de 1,5 millones de pacientes ambulatorios mayores de 65 años sin antecedentes de enfermedad hepática, uso de moxifloxacina (odds ratio [aOR] ajustado 2,20, IC del 95% 1.21-3.98 ) y levofloxacina (aOR 1.85, IC 95% 1.01-3.39) se asociaron con un mayor riesgo de ingreso hospitalario por daño hepático agudo dentro de los 30 días de recibir una prescripción en comparación con el uso de claritromicina (un antibiótico que rara vez se asocia con lesión hepática) [ 131 ]. No se observó un aumento del riesgo de ciprofloxacina en comparación con claritromicina. ● La FDA ha informado insuficiencia hepática aguda en 58 casos por 10 millones de prescripciones de trovafloxacina, 6,6 casos por 10 millones de prescripciones de moxifloxacina , 6,0 casos por 10 millones de prescripciones de gatifloxacina y 2,1 casos por 10 millones de prescripciones de levofloxacina [ 132 ]. ●
  10. 10. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra En un estudio prospectivo realizado por la Red de lesiones hepáticas inducidas por fármacos, 12 de 679 pacientes que habían recibido una fluoroquinolona ( ciprofloxacina , moxifloxacina , levofloxacina o gatifloxacina ) tenían hepatotoxicidad [ 133 ] .] El tiempo medio entre el inicio de la fluoroquinolona y el desarrollo de los síntomas fue de cuatro días (rango de 1 a 39 días). Nueve pacientes desarrollaron síntomas mientras tomaban la fluoroquinolona, mientras que tres desarrollaron síntomas de 2 a 32 días después de suspenderlo. Un tercio de los pacientes tenía lesión hepatocelular, un tercio tenía lesión colestásica y un tercio tenía ambos. La mayoría de los pacientes tenían una enfermedad leve, pero dos pacientes con lesión hepatocelular e ictericia murieron, uno de insuficiencia hepática aguda. Un paciente con lesión colestática desarrolló un síndrome del conducto biliar que desaparecía y requirió un trasplante de hígado. Otro paciente con lesión colestática tenía una concentración de fosfatasa alcalina en suero persistentemente elevada. Siete pacientes tuvieron erupción cutánea, fiebre y / oeosinofilia, sugiriendo una reacción inmunoalérgica; este tipo de reacción también se observó con la hepatotoxicidad asociada a la trovafloxacina. Hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia : las fluoroquinolonas se han asociado con hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia. El riesgo de disglucemia se debe considerar al prescribir fluoroquinolonas, particularmente en pacientes diabéticos. Entre la moxifloxacina , la levofloxacina y la ciprofloxacina , la moxifloxacina parece conferir el mayor riesgo de hiperglucemia e hipoglucemia en pacientes diabéticos [ 134 ]. La gatifloxacina se retiró del mercado en los Estados Unidos y Canadá en junio de 2006 porque se descubrió que estaba asociada a hipoglucemia sintomática e hiperglucemia durante el período posterior a la comercialización [ 135,136 ]. La frecuencia de anomalías de la homeostasis de glucosa reportados a la FDA asociados con gatifloxacina fue significativamente más altos que los eventos notificados con otras fluoroquinolonas (477 frente a 4, 11, y 39 por 10 recetas al por menor con el ciprofloxacino , levofloxacino y moxifloxacino , respectivamente); 25 casos fueron fatales [ 137 ]. Posteriormente, otras fluoroquinolonas también se han asociado con la disglucemia en pacientes diabéticos y no diabéticos, como se ilustra en los siguientes estudios: 7 , estudios de casos y controles anidados basados en la población identificaron adultos ≥66 años de edad que fueron tratados en el hospital para la hipoglucemia (788 pacientes) o hiperglucemia (470 pacientes) después del tratamiento ambulatorio con un macrólido, cefalosporina de segunda generación, o fluoroquinolona respiratoria [ 138 ]. En comparación con el tratamiento con macrólidos, la gatifloxacina y la levofloxacina se asociaron con un mayor riesgo de hipoglucemia (aOR 4.3, IC 95% 2.9-6.3 y 1.5, IC 95% 1.2-2.0, respectivamente). No se observó un aumento del riesgo con moxifloxacina , ciprofloxacinao cefalosporinas. Gatifloxacino en comparación con los macrólidos también se asoció significativamente con la hiperglucemia (aOR 16,7, 95% CI 10.4-26.8). No se observó un aumento del riesgo de hiperglucemia con los otros antibióticos. Los riesgos fueron similares independientemente de la presencia o ausencia de diabetes. Estos efectos se han asociado con cambios inducidos por fármacos en la secreción de insulina. ● Un estudio de cohortes retrospectivo mostró un riesgo elevado tanto de hipoglucemia grave como de hiperglucemia asociada con el uso de gatifloxacina y levofloxacina en pacientes diabéticos [ 139 ]. En pacientes con diabetes, la odds ratio para hipoglucemia comparada con azitromicina fue de 4.3 (IC 95% 2.7-6.6) para gatifloxacina, 2.1 (IC 95% 1.4-3.3) para levofloxacina y 1.1 (IC 95% 0.6-2.0) para ciprofloxacina. La odds ratio para hiperglucemia en comparación con azitromicina en diabéticos fue de 4.5 (IC 95% 3.0-6.9) para gatifloxacina, 1.8 (IC 95% 1.2-2.7) para levofloxacina y 1.0 (IC 95% 0.6-1.8) para ciprofloxacina. Por lo tanto, el riesgo de hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia se encontró significativamente elevado en pacientes diabéticos que tomaban gatifloxacina o levofloxacina pero no ciprofloxacina. Hubo un número insuficiente de eventos hipoglucémicos o hiperglucémicos entre los no diabéticos para evaluar una posible asociación entre el uso de fluoroquinolonas y la disglucemia en dichos pacientes. ● En un estudio de cohortes basado en la población de pacientes diabéticos, las fluoroquinolonas orales se asociaron con un aumento modesto pero estadísticamente significativo del riesgo de disglucemia; el riesgo de hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia parece ser más alto para moxifloxacino [ 134 ]. Se evaluaron los eventos de disglucemia en 78,433 nuevos usuarios diabéticos de terapia oral para pacientes ambulatorios con levofloxacina , ciprofloxacina, moxifloxacina, una cefalosporina o un macrólido; un evento de disglucemia se definió como una visita al departamento de emergencia o una hospitalización por disglucemia dentro de los 30 días posteriores al inicio de la terapia con antibióticos. El riesgo absoluto de hiperglucemia por 1000 personas fue 6.9 para moxifloxacino, 3.9 para levofloxacina, 4.0 para ciprofloxacina, 2.1 para cefalosporinas y 1.6 para macrólidos. El riesgo absoluto de hipoglucemia fue 10.0 para moxifloxacina, 9.3 para levofloxacina, 7.9 para ciprofloxacina, 3.2 para cefalosporinas y 3.7 para macrólidos. Los odds ratios ajustados para la hiperglucemia asociada con moxifloxacina, levofloxacina y ciprofloxacina en comparación con los macrólidos fueron 2,48 (IC del 95%: 1.50 a 4.12), 1.75 (IC del 95% 1.12 a 2.73) y 1.87 (IC del 95%: 1.20 a 2.93), respectivamente , y los aOR para la hipoglucemia fueron 2.13 (IC del 95% 1.44- 3.14), 1.79 (IC del 95% 1.33-2.42) y 1. ●
  11. 11. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra Hematológico : la leucopenia y la eosinofilia generalmente ocurren en menos del 1 por ciento de los pacientes; estas anormalidades raramente son de suficiente gravedad como para requerir el cese de la terapia. Desprendimiento de retina - El desprendimiento de retina se ha reportado con el uso de fluoroquinolonas; sin embargo, no se ha establecido una relación causal. Varios grandes estudios observacionales han intentado evaluar si existe una asociación entre el uso de fluoroquinolonas y el desprendimiento de retina, con resultados contradictorios [ 140-145 ]. Un estudio de cohortes basado en un registro a nivel nacional de Dinamarca que controló los posibles factores de confusión encontró que ni el uso de fluoroquinolona reciente ni actual se asoció con un mayor riesgo de desprendimiento de retina [ 142 ]. De manera similar, en un gran estudio poblacional en los Estados Unidos, el uso de fluoroquinolonas no se asoció con un mayor riesgo de desprendimiento de retina regmatógeno o roturas sintomáticas de la retina [ 143 ]. En contraste, un estudio anidado de casos y controles de pacientes en Canadá que visitó a un oftalmólogo encontró una mayor tasa de desprendimiento de retina en pacientes que recibían actualmente una fluoroquinolona oral (3.3 por ciento de los casos versus 0.6 por ciento de los controles; aOR 4.5, IC 95% 3.6-5.7) [ 141 ]. El aumento absoluto del riesgo de desprendimiento de retina fue de 4 por 10.000 personas-años. En un estudio de casos cruzados que utilizó bases de datos sanitarias francesas que incluían a 27.540 pacientes con desprendimiento de retina, hubo un mayor riesgo de desprendimiento de retina durante el período de 10 días después de recibir una fluoroquinolona (aOR 1.46, IC 95% 1.15- 1.87) [ 144] El riesgo aumentó tanto para el desprendimiento de retina regmatógeno (espesor completo; aOR 1.41, IC 95% 1.04-1.92) como exudativo (aOR 2.57, IC 95% 1.46-4.53). El uso reciente y pasado de las fluoroquinolonas no se asoció con el desprendimiento de retina. Con base en los datos anteriores y otros informes, la FDA publicó una actualización en mayo de 2017 que establece que los datos disponibles no respaldan una asociación causal entre las fluoroquinolonas y el desprendimiento de retina [ 146 ]. Si existe una asociación, el riesgo de desprendimiento de retina atribuible al uso de fluoroquinolonas es probablemente pequeño y puede limitarse a individuos con factores de riesgo predisponentes adicionales. El desprendimiento de retina se analiza con mayor detalle por separado. (Ver "Desprendimiento de retina" ). Otra lesión potencial del tejido conectivo : aunque varios estudios observacionales sugieren que el uso de fluoroquinolonas puede estar asociado con un mayor riesgo de aneurisma aórtico o disección [ 140,147-149 ], la naturaleza causal de la asociación es incierta. Si existe una asociación, el riesgo absoluto es pequeño y probablemente se limite a individuos con factores de riesgo predisponentes adicionales. (Consulte "Epidemiología, factores de riesgo, patogénesis e historia natural del aneurisma aórtico abdominal", sección sobre "Uso de fluoroquinolonas" ). RESTRICCIÓN DE USO DE INFECCIONES NO COMPLICADAS : en 2016, la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los EE. UU. (FDA) declaró que los efectos adversos graves asociados con las fluoroquinolonas generalmente superan los beneficios para los pacientes con sinusitis aguda, bronquitis aguda e infecciones del tracto urinario sin complicaciones que tienen otro tratamiento opciones [ 150] Para los pacientes con estas infecciones, las fluoroquinolonas deben reservarse para aquellos que no tienen opciones de tratamiento alternativas. En la mayoría de los casos de sinusitis aguda y bronquitis aguda, las infecciones virales en lugar de las bacterianas son comunes y es posible que no se necesiten antimicrobianos. Este anuncio se basó en una revisión de seguridad de la FDA que muestra que el uso sistémico de fluoroquinolonas se asocia con efectos secundarios, que aunque poco frecuentes pueden ser incapacitantes y potencialmente permanentes, incluidos los que afectan a los tendones, músculos, articulaciones, nervios y sistema nervioso central. Las reacciones adversas se discuten en detalle anteriormente. (Consulte 'Reacciones adversas' más arriba). INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS : Las fluoroquinolonas pueden interactuar con una variedad de otras drogas. Esta sección revisará las interacciones más importantes o frecuentes; se proporciona una lista completa por separado para cada fluoroquinolona (consulte las revisiones apropiadas del tema de información sobre medicamentos buscando en el nombre del medicamento). Además, las interacciones específicas de fluoroquinolonas con otros medicamentos se pueden determinar usando la herramienta de interacción de medicamentos (Lexi-Interact Online). Se puede acceder a esta herramienta desde la página de búsqueda en línea de UpToDate o a través de los temas de información de medicamentos individuales, en la sección Interacciones con otros medicamentos. Cuando se coadministra por la boca con aluminio-,, la biodisponibilidad oral o, en menor medida, los antiácidos que contienen calcio, quinolonas han reducido marcadamente magnesio, presumiblemente debido a la formación de complejos de cationes-quinolona, que se absorben mal [ 151 ]. El sucralfato , que contiene grandes cantidades de iones de aluminio, también reduce la absorción de quinolonas. Aunque el escalonamiento de las dosis de antiácidos y quinolonas puede reducir esta interacción, existe suficiente variabilidad como para sugerir que esta maniobra puede no ser completamente
  12. 12. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra confiable en un paciente individual. En general, los antagonistas del receptor H2 y los inhibidores de la bomba de protones no tienen efectos importantes sobre la absorción de quinolonas. La administración simultánea de quinolonas con sulfato ferroso , regímenes de minerales multivitamínicos que contienen zinc y la formulación tamponada de didanosina también reducen la absorción de quinolonas [ 152 ]. Los suplementos nutricionales administrados por sonda nasogástrica pueden reducir la absorción de quinolonas administradas concurrentemente por la misma vía, probablemente porque estos suplementos también contienen cationes multivalentes como hierro y zinc. Para la formulación intravenosa de ciprofloxacina , se han notificado precipitados cuando esta preparación se infundió a través del mismo tubo intravenoso con aminofilina , amoxicilina con y sin clavulanato o flucloxacilina. Por lo tanto, se indican infusiones separadas. Las quinolonas varían en la medida en que perjudican la eliminación de las metilxantinas, la teofilina y la cafeína. Los efectos parecen ser el resultado de la inhibición por parte de algunas quinolonas de la isozima 1A2 del citocromo P450 hepático, que está involucrada en el metabolismo de la teofilina y la cafeína. Se observan algunos efectos con la ciprofloxacina (aumento del 20 al 90 por ciento), pero la norfloxacina , la ofloxacina , la levofloxacina , la moxifloxacina y la gemifloxacina tienen poco o ningún efecto (aumentos del 2 al 11 por ciento) [ 153,154] En pacientes que reciben ciprofloxacina en combinación con teofilina, se deben controlar los niveles séricos de teofilina y considerar reducciones en la dosis de teofilina. Los medicamentos antiinflamatorios no esteroideos (AINE) pueden afectar los efectos estimulantes del sistema nervioso central de las quinolonas. Se informaron convulsiones en un grupo de pacientes japoneses que recibieron enoxacina y el NSAID fenbufen [ 92 ]. También se ha informado sobre la potenciación de las convulsiones mediante combinaciones de quinolonas y AINE. Las quinolonas desplazan el neurotransmisor inhibidor del ácido gamma-aminobutírico (GABA) de sus receptores en el tejido cerebral de la rata, y este desplazamiento aumenta con fenbufen y teofilina . El grado en que el uso concurrente de quinolonas con otros AINE da lugar a toxicidades del sistema nervioso central no está claro, pero los pacientes que reciben ambas clases de medicamentos deben ser advertidos y controlados por estos efectos adversos. Como se señaló anteriormente, las fluoroquinolonas pueden prolongar el intervalo QT al inhibir los canales de potasio implicados en la repolarización cardíaca [ 120 ]. Este efecto se puede aumentar si las fluoroquinolonas se administran junto con cualquiera de las otras múltiples drogas que causan la prolongación del QT, como la amiodarona ( tabla 3 ). (Consulte "Prolongación y prolongación del intervalo QT" y "Síndrome de QT prolongado: definiciones, causas y fisiopatología", sección "Medicamentos" ). Tales interacciones pueden aumentar el riesgo de torsades de pointes y muerte súbita. Por lo tanto, las fluoroquinolonas generalmente no se deben administrar junto con otras drogas conocidas por prolongar el intervalo QT. Las combinaciones específicas de medicamentos que deben evitarse se analizan más arriba. (Ver "prolongación del intervalo QT y arritmia" más arriba). Otros tipos de interacciones con otros medicamentos se han estudiado menos extensamente. La rifampina parece no afectar la farmacocinética de la ciprofloxacina . La ciprofloxacina ha tenido efectos sobre la farmacocinética de la ciclosporina . Se ha demostrado que la enoxacina y la ciprofloxacina reducen el aclaramiento del enantiómero R menos activo de la warfarina, pero no tienen un efecto clínicamente importante sobre el S-enantiómero más activo [ 155 ]. RESUMEN Las fluoroquinolonas son la única clase de agentes antimicrobianos en uso clínico que son inhibidores directos de la síntesis de ADN bacteriano. Inhiben dos enzimas bacterianas, ADN girasa y topoisomerasa IV, que tienen funciones esenciales y distintas en la replicación del ADN. Las fluoroquinolonas son bactericidas. (Ver 'Mecanismos de acción' arriba). ● Se han descrito varios mecanismos de resistencia a las fluoroquinolonas, que incluyen mecanismos mediados por cromosomas y por plásmidos. Los mecanismos mediados por plásmidos casi siempre están asociados con la resistencia a otros antibióticos. (Ver 'Mecanismos de resistencia' más arriba.) ● Las fluoroquinolonas, especialmente los agentes más nuevos, tienen un amplio espectro de actividad que incluye bacilos gramnegativos, Streptococcus pneumoniae y otros patógenos respiratorios, otros cocos grampositivos y especies de micobacterias. El espectro antimicrobiano específico varía con las diferentes fluoroquinolonas. (Ver 'Espectro de actividad' arriba). ●
  RESUMEN Las fluoroquinolonas son la única clase de agentes antimicrobianos en uso clínico que son inhibidores directos de la síntesis de ADN bacteriano. Inhiben dos enzimas bacterianas, ADN girasa y topoisomerasa IV, que tienen funciones esenciales y distintas en la replicación del ADN. Las fluoroquinolonas son bactericidas. (Ver 'Mecanismos de acción' arriba). ● Se han descrito varios mecanismos de resistencia a las fluoroquinolonas, que incluyen mecanismos mediados por cromosomas y por plásmidos. Los mecanismos mediados por plásmidos casi siempre están asociados con la resistencia a otros antibióticos. (Ver 'Mecanismos de resistencia' más arriba.) ● Las fluoroquinolonas, especialmente los agentes más nuevos, tienen un amplio espectro de actividad que incluye bacilos gramnegativos, Streptococcus pneumoniae y otros patógenos respiratorios, otros cocos grampositivos y especies de micobacterias. El espectro antimicrobiano específico varía con las diferentes fluoroquinolonas. (Ver 'Espectro de actividad' arriba). ●
  14. 14. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 11. Park CH, Robicsek A, Jacoby GA, y col. Prevalencia en los Estados Unidos de aac (6 ') - Ib-cr que codifica una enzima modificadora de ciprofloxacina. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2006; 50: 3953. 12. Périchon B, Courvalin P, Galimand M. Resistencia transferible a aminoglucósidos por metilación de G1405 en rRNA 16S y fluoroquinolonas hidrófilas por eflujo mediado por QepA en Escherichia coli. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2007; 51: 2464. 13. Zhao J, Chen Z, Chen S, y col. Prevalencia y diseminación de oqxAB en aislamientos de Escherichia coli de animales, trabajadores agrícolas y el medio ambiente. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2010; 54: 4219. 14. Kim HB, Wang M, Park CH, et al. oqxAB que codifica una bomba de efusión multidrogas en aislados clínicos humanos de Enterobacteriaceae. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2009; 53: 3582. 15. Coronado VG, Edwards JR, Culver DH, y col. Resistencia a la ciprofloxacina entre Pseudomonas aeruginosa y Staphylococcus aureus nosocomiales en los Estados Unidos. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 1995; 16:71. 16. Polk RE, Johnson CK, McClish D, y col. Predecir las tasas hospitalarias de Pseudomonas aeruginosa resistente a fluoroquinolonas del uso de fluoroquinolonas en los hospitales de los EE. UU. Y sus comunidades aledañas. Clin Infect Dis 2004; 39: 497. 17. Weber SG, Gold HS, Hooper DC, y col. Fluoroquinolonas y el riesgo de Staphylococcus aureus resistente a la meticilina en pacientes hospitalizados. Emerg Infect Dis 2003; 9: 1415. 18. Neuhauser MM, RA Weinstein, Rydman R, y col. Resistencia a los antibióticos entre los bacilos gramnegativos en las unidades de cuidados intensivos de EE. UU .: implicaciones para el uso de fluoroquinolonas. JAMA 2003; 289: 885. 19. Fox KK, Knapp JS, Holmes KK, y col. Resistencia a los antimicrobianos en Neisseria gonorrhoeae en los Estados Unidos, 1988-1994: la aparición de una disminución de la susceptibilidad a las fluoroquinolonas. J Infect Dis 1997; 175: 1396. 20. Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC). Actualización de las pautas de tratamiento de enfermedades de transmisión sexual de los CDC, 2006: las fluoroquinolonas ya no se recomiendan para el tratamiento de las infecciones gonocócicas. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2007; 56: 332. 21. Workowski KA, Bolan GA, Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades. Directrices para el tratamiento de enfermedades de transmisión sexual, 2015. MMWR Recomm Rep 2015; 64: 1. 22. Smith KE, Besser JM, Hedberg CW, y col. Infecciones por Campylobacter jejuni resistentes a quinolonas en Minnesota, 1992-1998. Equipo de investigación. N Engl J Med 1999; 340: 1525. 23. Chen DK, McGeer A, de Azavedo JC, bajo DE. Disminución de la susceptibilidad de Streptococcus pneumoniae a las fluoroquinolonas en Canadá. Red Canadiense de Vigilancia Bacteriana. N Engl J Med 1999; 341: 233. 24. Hooper DC. Resistencia a la fluoroquinolona entre los cocos grampositivos Lancet Infect Dis 2002; 2: 530. 25. Lautenbach E, Fishman NO, Bilker WB, y col. Factores de riesgo de resistencia a fluoroquinolonas en infecciones nosocomiales por Escherichia coli y Klebsiella pneumoniae. Arch Intern Med 2002; 162: 2469. 26. Han JH, Bilker WB, Nachamkin I, et al. Impacto del uso de antibióticos durante la hospitalización en el desarrollo de la colonización gastrointestinal con Escherichia coli con susceptibilidad reducida a la fluoroquinolona. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2013; 34: 1070. 27. Han JH, Maslow J, Han X, y col. Factores de riesgo para el desarrollo de la colonización gastrointestinal con Escherichia coli resistente a fluoroquinolonas en residentes de centros de cuidados a largo plazo. J Infect Dis 2014; 209: 420. 28. Rattanaumpawan P, Nachamkin I, Bilker WB, y col. Factores de riesgo para infecciones ambulatorias del tracto urinario causadas por Escherichia coli susceptible a la fluoroquinolona alta en mujeres: resultados de un gran estudio de casos y controles. J Antimicrob Chemother 2015; 70: 1547. 29. Johnson JR, Tchesnokova V, Johnston B, y col. Emergencia abrupta de una única cepa resistente a múltiples fármacos dominante de Escherichia coli. J Infect Dis 2013; 207: 919. 30. Eliopoulos GM, Eliopoulos CT. Actividad in vitro de las quinolonas. En: agentes antimicrobianos Quinolone, 2nd ed, H ooper DC, Wolfson JS (Eds), Sociedad Americana de Microbiología, Washington, DC 1993. p.161. 31. Wolfson JS, Hooper DC. Agentes antimicrobianos con fluoroquinolonas. Clin Microbiol Rev 1989; 2: 378. 32. Sillerström E, Wahlund E, Nord CE. Actividad in vitro de ABT-492 contra bacterias anaeróbicas. J Chemother 2004; 16: 227. 33. Ji B, Lounis N, Maslo C, y col. Actividades in vitro e in vivo de moxifloxacina y clinafloxacina contra Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1998; 42: 2066.
  15. 15. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 34. Miyazaki E, Miyazaki M, Chen JM, y col. La moxifloxacina (BAY12-8039), una nueva 8-metoxiquinolona, es activa en un modelo murino de tuberculosis. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1999; 43:85. 35. Burman WJ, Goldberg S, Johnson JL, y col. Moxifloxacina versus etambutol en los primeros 2 meses de tratamiento para la tuberculosis pulmonar. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 2006; 174: 331. 36. Gillespie SH, Gosling RD, Uiso L, y col. La actividad bactericida temprana de una combinación de moxifloxacina e isoniazida en la tuberculosis pulmonar con frotis positivo. J Antimicrob Chemother 2005; 56: 1169. 37. Nijland HM, Ruslami R, Suroto AJ, y col. La rifampicina reduce las concentraciones plasmáticas de moxifloxacino en pacientes con tuberculosis. Clin Infect Dis 2007; 45: 1001. 38. Dooley K, Flexner C, Hackman J, y col. La administración repetida de dosis altas de rifapentina reduce las concentraciones plasmáticas de rifapentina y moxifloxacina. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2008; 52: 4037. 39. Bozeman L, Burman W, Metchock B, y col. La susceptibilidad a la fluoroquinolona entre aislamientos de Mycobacterium tuberculosis en los Estados Unidos y Canadá. Clin Infect Dis 2005; 40: 386. 40. Gaba PD, Haley C, Griffin MR, y col. El aumento de la exposición a fluoroquinolonas en pacientes ambulatorios antes del diagnóstico de tuberculosis y el impacto en la enfermedad de cultivo negativo. Arch Intern Med 2007; 167: 2317. 41. Davis R, Bryson HM. Levofloxacina Una revisión de su actividad antibacteriana, farmacocinética y eficacia terapéutica. Drugs 1994; 47: 677. 42. Thomson KS, Chartrand SA, Sanders CC, Block SL. Trovafloxacina, una nueva fluoroquinolona con potente actividad contra Streptococcus pneumoniae. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1997; 41: 478. 43. Gatifloxacina y moxifloxacina: dos nuevas fluoroquinolonas. Med Lett Drugs Ther 2000; 42:15. 44. Blondeau JM. Una revisión de las actividades comparadas in vitro de 12 agentes antimicrobianos, con un enfoque en cinco nuevas quinolonas respiratorias '. J Antimicrob Chemother 1999; 43 Suppl B: 1. 45. Zhanel GG, Palatnick L, Nichol KA, y col. Resistencia a los antimicrobianos en aislamientos de Streptococcus pneumoniae en el tracto respiratorio: resultados del Estudio canadiense de susceptibilidad del organismo respiratorio, 1997 a 2002. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2003; 47: 1867. 46. Abbas M, Paul M, Huttner A. ¿Nuevo y mejorado? Una revisión de nuevos antibióticos para bacterias Gram- positivas. Clin Microbiol Infect 2017; 23: 697. 47. Candel FJ, Peñuelas M. Delafloxacina: diseño, desarrollo y lugar potencial en terapia. Drug Des Devel Ther 2017; 11: 881. 48. Mogle BT, Steele JM, Thomas SJ, et al. Revisión clínica de delafloxacina: una nueva fluoroquinolona aniónica. J Antimicrob Chemother 2018. 49. von Eiff C, Peters G. Actividad in vitro de ofloxacina, levofloxacina y D-ofloxacina contra estafilococos. J Antimicrob Chemother 1996; 38: 259. 50. Dalhoff A, Schmitz FJ. Actividad antibacteriana in vitro y farmacodinámica de nuevas quinolonas. Eur J Clin Microbiol Infect Dis 2003; 22: 203. 51. Pfaller MA, Sader HS, Rhomberg PR, Flamm RK. Actividad in vitro de delafloxacina contra patógenos bacterianos contemporáneos de los Estados Unidos y Europa, 2014. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2017; 61. 52. Une T, Fujimoto T, Sato K, Osada Y. Actividad in vitro de DR-3355, una ofloxacina ópticamente activa. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1988; 32: 1336. 53. Spangler SK, Jacobs MR, Appelbaum PC. Actividad de CP 99,219 en comparación con ciprofloxacina, grepafloxacina, metronidazol, cefoxitina, piperacilina y piperacilina-tazobactam contra 489 anaerobios. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1994; 38: 2471. 54. Malangoni MA, Song J, Herrington J, y col. Ensayo controlado aleatorizado de moxifloxacina en comparación con piperacilina-tazobactam y amoxicilina-clavulanato para el tratamiento de infecciones intraabdominales complicadas. Ann Surg 2006; 244: 204. 55. Snydman DR, Jacobus NV, McDermott LA, et al. Actividades in vitro de quinolonas más nuevas contra organismos del grupo bacteroides. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2002; 46: 3276. 56. Mant TG. Farmacocinética de dosis múltiples de lomefloxacina: justificación para la administración una vez al día. Am J Med 1992; 92: 26S. 57. Lode H, Höffken G, Boeckk M, y col. Farmacocinética y metabolismo de la quinolona. J Antimicrob Chemother 1990; 26 Suppl B: 41. 58. Nightingale CH. Descripción de la farmacocinética de fleroxacina. Am J Med 1993; 94: 38S.
  16. 16. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 59. Flor S. Farmacocinética de ofloxacina. Una visión general Am J Med 1989; 87: 24S. 60. Información sobre la prescripción de Delafloxacina de la FDA https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/ 2017/208610s000,208611s000lbl.pdf (consultada el 14 de agosto de 2017). 61. Chien SC, Rogge MC, Gisclon LG, y col. Perfil farmacocinético de levofloxacina después de dosis orales o intravenosas de 500 miligramos una vez al día. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1997; 41: 2256. 62. Sörgel F, Kinzig M. Farmacocinética de inhibidores de girasa, Parte 1: Química básica y disposición gastrointestinal. Am J Med 1993; 94: 44S. 63. Staib AH, Beermann D, Harder S, et al. Diferencias de absorción de ciprofloxacina a lo largo del tracto gastrointestinal humano determinadas mediante un dispositivo de administración de fármaco de control remoto (cápsula de HF). Am J Med 1989; 87: 66S. 64. Healy DP, Brodbeck MC, Clendening CE. La absorción de ciprofloxacina se ve afectada en los pacientes que reciben alimentación enteral por vía oral y a través de tubos de gastrostomía y yeyunostomía. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1996; 40: 6. 65. Montay G. Farmacocinética de sparfloxacina en voluntarios sanos y pacientes: una revisión. J Antimicrob Chemother 1996; 37 Suppl A: 27. 66. Lubasch A, Keller I, Borner K, y col. Farmacocinética comparativa de ciprofloxacina, gatifloxacina, grepafloxacina, levofloxacina, trovafloxacina y moxifloxacina después de la administración oral única en voluntarios sanos. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2000; 44: 2600. 67. Allen A, Bygate E, Vousden M, y col. Farmacocinética y tolerabilidad a dosis múltiples de gemifloxacina administrada por vía oral a voluntarios sanos. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2001; 45: 540. 68. Preston SL, Drusano GL, Berman AL, y col. Farmacodinamia de levofloxacina: un nuevo paradigma para los primeros ensayos clínicos. JAMA 1998; 279: 125. 69. Stass H, Kubitza D. Farmacocinética y eliminación de moxifloxacino después de la administración oral e intravenosa en el hombre. J Antimicrob Chemother 1999; 43 Suppl B: 83. 70. Sörgel F, Kinzig M. Farmacocinética de inhibidores de girasa, Parte 2: vías de eliminación renal y hepática e interacciones medicamentosas. Am J Med 1993; 94: 56S. 71. Outman WR, Nightingale CH. Metabolismo y las fluoroquinolonas. Am J Med 1989; 87: 37S. 72. Efthymiopoulos C, Bramer SL, Maroli A, Gambertoglio JG. Efecto de la insuficiencia renal sobre la farmacocinética de grepafloxacina. Clin Pharmacokinet 1997; 33 Suppl 1:32. 73. Fillastre JP, Montay G, Bruno R, y col. Farmacocinética de sparfloxacina en pacientes con insuficiencia renal Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1994; 38: 733. 74. Malone RS, Fish DN, Abraham E, Teitelbaum I. Farmacocinética de levofloxacina y ciprofloxacina durante la terapia de reemplazo renal continua en pacientes críticamente enfermos. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 2001; 45: 2949. 75. Fuhrmann V, Schenk P, Jaeger W, y col. Farmacocinética de moxifloxacina en pacientes sometidos a hemodiafiltración venovenosa continua. J Antimicrob Chemother 2004; 54: 780. 76. Fillastre JP, Leroy A, Moulin B, y col. Farmacocinética de quinolonas en insuficiencia renal. J Antimicrob Chemother 1990; 26 Suppl B: 51. 77. Montay G, Gaillot J. Farmacocinética de las fluoroquinolonas en la insuficiencia hepática. J Antimicrob Chemother 1990; 26 Suppl B: 61. 78. Bar-Oz B, Moretti ME, Boskovic R, y col. La seguridad de las quinolonas: un metaanálisis de los resultados del embarazo. Eur J Obstet Gynecol Reprod Biol 2009; 143: 75. 79. Loebstein R, Addis A, Ho E, et al. Resultado del embarazo después de la exposición gestacional a fluoroquinolonas: un estudio prospectivo controlado multicéntrico. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1998; 42: 1336. 80. Jackson MA, Schutze GE, COMITÉ DE ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS. El uso de fluoroquinolonas sistémicas y tópicas. Pediatría 2016; 138. 81. Burkhardt JE, Walterspiel JN, Schaad UB. Artropatía por quinolonas en animales versus niños. Clin Infect Dis 1997; 25: 1196. 82. Academia Americana de Pediatría. Agentes antimicrobianos y terapia relacionada. En: Libro Rojo: Informe 2012 del Comité de Enfermedades Infecciosas, 30ª ed., Pickering LK, Baker CJ, Kimberlin DW, Long SS (Eds), Academia Est adounidense de Pediatría, Elk Grove Village, IL 2012. p.800.
  17. 17. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 83. Orenstein DM, Pattishall EN, Noyes BE, y col. Seguridad de ciprofloxacina en niños con fibrosis quística. Clin Pediatr (Phila) 1993; 32: 504. 84. Sendzik J, Lode H, Stahlmann R. Quinolone inducida por artropatía: una actualización que se centra en nuevos datos mecánicos y clínicos. Int J Antimicrob Agents 2009; 33: 194. 85. Pichichero ME, Arguedas A, Dagan R, y col. Seguridad y eficacia del tratamiento con gatifloxacina en niños con otitis media aguda recurrente (OMA) y / o fracaso del tratamiento con OMA. Clin Infect Dis 2005; 41: 470. 86. Bradley JS, Kauffman RE, Balis DA, y col. Evaluación de la toxicidad musculoesquelética 5 años después del tratamiento con levofloxacina. Pediatría 2014; 134: e146. 87. Lipsky BA, Baker CA. Perfiles de toxicidad de fluoroquinolonas: una revisión centrada en agentes más nuevos. Clin Infect Dis 1999; 28: 352. 88. Ball P, Mandell L, Niki Y, Tillotson G. Tolerabilidad comparativa de los antibacterianos de fluoroquinolona más nuevos. Drug Saf 1999; 21: 407. 89. Glaxo retira Raxar después de siete efectos adversos cardiovasculares fatales. "The Pink Sheet", 1 de noviembre de 1999, p.17. 90. McDonald LC, Killgore GE, Thompson A, et al. Una cepa epidémica, variante del gen de la toxina de Clostridium difficile. N Engl J Med 2005; 353: 2433. 91. Halliwell RF, Davey PG, Lambert JJ. Antagonismo de los receptores de GABAA por 4-quinolonas. J Antimicrob Chemother 1993; 31: 457. 92. Hori S, Shimada S. Efectos de las quinolonas en el sistema nervioso central. En: agentes antimicrobianos Quinolone, 2nd ed, Hooper DC, Wolfson JS (Eds), Sociedad Americana de Microbiología, Washington, DC 1993. p.513. 93. Sutter R, Rüegg S, Tschudin-Sutter S. Convulsiones como eventos adversos de los antibióticos: una revisión sistemática. Neurology 2015; 85: 1332. 94. Etminan M, Brophy JM, Samii A. Uso de fluoroquinolona oral y riesgo de neuropatía periférica: un estudio farmacoepidemiológico. Neurology 2014; 83: 1261. 95. Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de los Estados Unidos. Comunicado de la FDA sobre la seguridad de los medi camentos: la FDA exige cambios en la etiqueta para advertir sobre el riesgo de un daño nervioso permanente debido a los medicamentos antibacterianos fluoroquinolónicos que se toman por vía oral o por inyección. http://www.fda.gov/ downloads/Drugs/DrugSafety/UCM365078.pdf (Consultado el 16 de agosto de 2013). 96. Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de los Estados Unidos. Riesgo de exacerbación de la miastenia grave asociad a a fluoroquinolonas: cambios en la etiqueta de febrero de 2011 para las fluoroquinolonas. http://www.fda.gov/Safety/ MedWatch/SafetyInformation/ucm247115.htm (Consultado el 16 de marzo de 2011). 97. Sodhi M, Sheldon CA, Carleton B, Etminan M. Fluoroquinolonas orales y riesgo de síndrome de pseudotumor cerebral secundario: estudio anidado de casos y controles. Neurología 2017; 89: 792. 98. Norrby SR. Efectos secundarios de las quinolonas: comparaciones entre quinolonas y otros antibióticos. Eur J Clin Microbiol Infect Dis 1991; 10: 378. 99. Stahlmann R. Perfil de seguridad de las quinolonas. J Antimicrob Chemother 1990; 26 Suppl D: 31. 100. Rizk E. La experiencia clínica de EE. UU. Con lomefloxacina, una nueva fluoroquinolona de una vez al día. Am J Med 1992; 92: 130S. 101. Rubinstein E. Perfil de seguridad de sparfloxacin en el tratamiento de infecciones del tracto respiratorio. J Antimicrob Chemother 1996; 37 Suppl A: 145. 102. Ferguson J. fotosensibilización de fluoroquinolonas: una revisión de estudios clínicos y de laboratorio. Photochem Photobiol 1995; 62: 954. 103. Owens RC Jr, Ambrose PG. Seguridad antimicrobiana: enfoque en fluoroquinolonas. Clin Infect Dis 2005; 41 Suppl 2: S144. 104. Información de prescripción de Avelox (clorhidrato de moxifloxacina). Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Wayn e, NJ. http://www.avelox.com/html/pdf/avelox_prescribing.pdf (Consultado el 5 de noviembre de 2009). 105. Información de prescripción de Levaquin (levofloxacina). Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raritan, NJ. htt p://www.levaquin.com/levaquin/shared/pi/levaquin.pdf#zoom=100 (consultado el 5 de noviembre de 2009). 106. Información de prescripción de Cipro (clorhidrato de ciprofloxacina). Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Wayne, NJ. http://www.univgraph.com/bayer/inserts/ciprotab.pdf (Consultado el 5 de noviembre de 2009).
  18. 18. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 107. Noroxin (norfloxacina) que prescribe información. Merck & Co, Inc. Whitehouse Station, NJ. http://www.merck.com/pr oduct/usa/pi_circulars/n/noroxin/noroxin_pi.pdf (Consultado el 5 de noviembre de 2009). 108. Farid S, Mahmood M, Abu Saleh OM, et al. Manifestaciones clínicas y resultados de la nefritis intersticial aguda relacionada con la fluoroquinolona. Mayo Clin Proc 2018; 93:25. 109. Adam D. Uso de quinolonas en pacientes pediátricos. Rev Infect Dis 1989; 11 Suppl 5: S1113. 110. Schaad UB, Wedgwood J. La falta de artropatía inducida por quinolonas en niños. J Antimicrob Chemother 1992; 30: 414. 111. Zabraniecki L, Negrier I, Vergne P, y col. Tendinopatía inducida por fluoroquinolona: informe de 6 casos. J Rheumatol 1996; 23: 516. 112. van der Linden PD, Sturkenboom MC, Herings RM, y col. Fluoroquinolonas y riesgo de trastornos del tendón de Aquiles: estudio de casos y controles. BMJ 2002; 324: 1306. 113. van der Linden PD, Sturkenboom MC, Herings RM, y col. Mayor riesgo de ruptura del tendón de Aquiles con el uso de quinolonas antibacterianas, especialmente en pacientes ancianos que toman corticosteroides orales. Arch Intern Med 2003; 163: 1801. 114. Melhus A, Apelqvist J, Larsson J, Eneroth M. Rotura del tendón de Aquiles asociado a levofloxacina y tendinopatía. Scand J Infect Dis 2003; 35: 768. 115. Khaliq Y, Zhanel GG. Tendinopatía asociada a fluoroquinolonas: una revisión crítica de la literatura. Clin Infect Dis 2003; 36: 1404. 116. http://www.fda.gov/Safety/MedWatch/SafetyInformation/Safety-RelatedDrugLabelingChanges/ucm121598.htm (Cons ultado el 23 de abril de 2012). 117. Wise BL, Peloquin C, Choi H, et al. Impacto de la edad, el sexo, la obesidad y el uso de esteroides en los trastornos de los tendones asociados a las quinolonas. Am J Med 2012; 125: 1228.e23. 118. Mehlhorn AJ, Brown DA. Cuestiones de seguridad con fluoroquinolonas. Ann Pharmacother 2007; 41: 1859. 119. Kang J, Wang L, Chen XL, y col. Interacciones de una serie de fármacos antibacterianos fluoroquinolónicos con el canal de K + cardiaco humano HERG. Mol Pharmacol 2001; 59: 122. 120. Ball P. prolongación del intervalo QT inducida por Quinolone: un efecto de clase no tan inesperado. J Antimicrob Chemother 2000; 45: 557. 121. Crouch MA, Limon L, Cassano AT. Relevancia clínica y tratamiento de la prolongación del intervalo QT relacionado con el fármaco. Pharmacotherapy 2003; 23: 881. 122. Jaillon P, Morganroth J, Brumpt I, Talbot G. Descripción general de los datos de seguridad electrocardiográfica y cardiovascular para sparfloxacina. Sparfloxacin Safety Group. J Antimicrob Chemother 1996; 37 Suppl A: 161. 123. Lapi F, Wilchesky M, Kezouh A, y col. Fluoroquinolonas y el riesgo de arritmia grave: un estudio basado en la población. Clin Infect Dis 2012; 55: 1457. 124. Ray WA, Murray KT, Hall K, y col. Azitromicina y el riesgo de muerte cardiovascular. N Engl J Med 2012; 366: 1881. 125. Chou HW, Wang JL, Chang CH, et al. Riesgos de arritmia cardíaca y mortalidad entre pacientes que usan macrólidos de nueva generación, fluoroquinolonas e inhibidores de β-lactama / β-lactamasa: un estudio taiwanés a nivel nacional. Clin Infect Dis 2015; 60: 566. 126. Inghammar M, Svanström H, Melbye M, y col. Uso de fluoroquinolona oral y arritmia grave: estudio de cohortes binacional. BMJ 2016; 352: i843. 127. Información de prescripción de Factive (mesilato de gemifloxacina). Oscient Pharmaceuticals. Waltham, MA. http://da ilymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/archives/fdaDrugInfo.cfm?archiveid=6881 (Consultado el 5 de noviembre de 2009). 128. Ciprofloxacina; La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de EE. UU. (FDA) aprobó la información de prescrip ción. Revisado en enero de 2015. Biblioteca Nacional de Medicina de EE. UU. www.dailymed.nlm.nih.gov. 129. Teva-Norfloxacina; Monografía del producto de Health Canada. Revisado el 21 de mayo de 2015. Health Canada. htt p://webprod5.hc-sc.gc.ca/dpd-bdpp/index-eng.jsp. 130. Norfloxacina; La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de EE. UU. (FDA) aprobó la información de prescripci ón. Revisado en agosto de 2013. Drugs @ FDA. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/drugsatfda/index.cfm?fu seaction=Search.Label_ApprovalHistory#labelinfo. 131. Paterson JM, Mamdani MM, Manno M, y col. Terapia de fluoroquinolona y lesión hepática aguda idiosincrásica: un estudio basado en la población. CMAJ 2012; 184: 1565.
  19. 19. 29/4/2018 Fluoroquinolones - UpToDate https://www.uptodate.com/contents/fluoroquinolones/print?search=fluoroquinolonas&source=search_result&selectedTitle=1~150&usage_type=default&display_ra 132. Van Bambeke F, Tulkens PM. Perfil de seguridad de la fluoroquinolona respiratoria moxifloxacina: comparación con otras fluoroquinolonas y otras clases de antibacterianos. Drug Saf 2009; 32: 359. 133. Orman ES, Conjeevaram HS, Vuppalanchi R, y col. Características clínicas e histopatológicas de la lesión hepática inducida por fluoroquinolonas. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol 2011; 9: 517. 134. Chou HW, Wang JL, Chang CH, et al. Riesgo de disglucemia severa entre pacientes diabéticos que reciben levofloxacina, ciprofloxacina o moxifloxacina en Taiwán. Clin Infect Dis 2013; 57: 971. 135. La actualización del etiquetado Bristol Tequin incluye nueva indicación, advertencia de glucosa. En: "The Pink Sheet" vol. 64 no. 43. FDC Reports, Inc. Chevy Chase, Maryland 2002. p.14. 136. Hipoglucemia e hiperglucemia con fluroroquinolonas. Med Lett Drugs Ther 2003; 45:64. 137. Frothingham R. Anomalías de la homeostasis de la glucosa asociadas con el uso de gatifloxacina. Clin Infect Dis 2005; 41: 1269. 138. Park-Wyllie LY, Juurlink DN, Kopp A, et al. La terapia de gatifloxacina para pacientes ambulatorios y la disglucemia en adultos mayores. N Engl J Med 2006; 354: 1352. 139. Aspinall SL, Good CB, Jiang R, y col. Disglucemia severa con las fluoroquinolonas: ¿un efecto de clase? Clin Infect Dis 2009; 49: 402. 140. Daneman N, Lu H, Redelmeier DA. Fluoroquinolonas y eventos adversos graves asociados al colágeno: un estudio de cohorte longitudinal. BMJ Open 2015; 5: e010077. 141. Etminan M, Forooghian F, Brophy JM, y col. Fluoroquinolonas orales y el riesgo de desprendimiento de retina. JAMA 2012; 307: 1414. 142. Pasternak B, Svanström H, Melbye M, Hviid A. Asociación entre el uso de fluoroquinolona oral y el desprendimiento de retina. JAMA 2013; 310: 2184. 143. Kapoor KG, Hodge DO, St Sauver JL, Barkmeier AJ. Fluoroquinolonas orales y la incidencia de desprendimiento de retina regmatógeno y roturas sintomáticas de la retina: un estudio basado en la población. Oftalmología 2014; 121: 1269. 144. Raguideau F, Lemaitre M, Dray-Spira R, Zureik M. Asociación entre el uso de fluoroquinolona oral y el desprendimiento de retina. JAMA Ophthalmol 2016; 134: 415. 145. Kuo SC, Chen YT, Lee YT, y col. Asociación entre el uso reciente de fluoroquinolonas y el desprendimiento de retina regmatógeno: un estudio de cohortes basado en la población. Clin Infect Dis 2014; 58: 197. 146. Comunicación de seguridad de medicamentos de la FDA: La FDA actualiza las advertencias sobre antibióticos fluoro quinolónicos orales e inyectables debido a efectos secundarios incapacitantes. 10 de mayo de 2017 https://www.fda. gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm511530.htm (consultado el 2 de abril de 2018). 147. Lee CC, Lee MT, Chen YS, y col. Riesgo de disección aórtica y aneurisma aórtico en pacientes que toman fluoroquinolona oral. JAMA Intern Med 2015; 175: 1839. 148. Singh S, Nautiyal A. Disección aórtica y aneurismas aórticos asociados con fluoroquinolonas: una revisión sistemática y metaanálisis. Am J Med 2017; 130: 1449. 149. Pasternak B, Inghammar M, Svanström H. Uso de fluoroquinolonas y riesgo de aneurisma aórtico y disección: estudio de cohortes nacional. BMJ 2018; 360: k678. 150. Comunicación de seguridad de medicamentos de la FDA: la FDA aconseja restringir el uso de antibióticos fluoroquin olónicos para ciertas infecciones no complicadas; advierte sobre la inhabilitación de los efectos secundarios que pue den ocurrir juntos. http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm500143.htm (Consultado el 26 de mayo de 2016). 151. Radandt JM, Marchbanks CR, Dudley MN. Interacciones de fluoroquinolonas con otras drogas: mecanismos, variabilidad, significado clínico y manejo. Clin Infect Dis 1992; 14: 272. 152. Polk RE, Healy DP, Sahai J, y col. Efecto del sulfato ferroso y multivitaminas con zinc en la absorción de ciprofloxacina en voluntarios normales. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 1989; 33: 1841. 153. Robson RA. Los efectos de las quinolonas en la farmacocinética de la xantina. Am J Med 1992; 92: 22S. 154. Stahlmann R, Schwabe R. Perfil de seguridad de grepafloxacina en comparación con otras fluoroquinolonas. J Antimicrob Chemother 1997; 40 Suppl A: 83. 155. Israel DS, Stotka J, Rock W, y col. Efecto de la ciprofloxacina en la farmacocinética y farmacodinamia de la warfarina. Clin Infect Dis 1996; 22: 251. Tema 490 Versión 47.0
