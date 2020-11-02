Tema 4 equilibrio quimico jvb_2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 4 Equilibrio químico Prof. John A. Vargas Badilla Parte 2 © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc.
CÁLCULOS CON EQUILIBRIOS Ejercicios donde se dan las concentraciones iniciales y una concentración final. Se preguntan las...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Un problema de equilibrio: Un sistema cerrado, inicialmente1.000 x 10-3 M H2 y 2.000 x 10-3 M ...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Qué conocemos? [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0 Cambio Equilibrio 1....
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. [HI] se incrementa en 1.87 x 10-3 M [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. La estequiometría nos dice que [H2] y [I2] decrecen a la mitad. [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Ahora podemos calcular las concentraciones en equilibrio de los tres compuestos… [H2], M [I2],...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. …y, por lo tanto, la constante de equilibrio. Kc = [HI]2 [H2] [I2] = 51 = (1.87 x 10-3)2 (6.5 ...
Ejercicios donde se tienen concentraciones iniciales y la constante de equilibrio Se preguntan las concentraciones finales...
A 12800C la constante de equilibrio (Kc) para lareacción Es de 1,1 x 10-3, Si las concentraciones iniciales son [Br2] = 0,...
Equilibrium Kc = (0,012 + 2x)2 0,063 - x = 1,1 x 10-3 4x2 + 0,048x + 0,000144 = 0,0000693 – 0,0011x 4x2 + 0,0491x + 0,0000...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. El coeficiente de reacción (Q) • Permite evaluar si, dadas ciertas concentraciones de las espe...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q = K El sistema está en equilibrio. 13
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q > K Hay exceso de productos, y el equilibrio se desplaza hacia la izquierda. 14
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q < K Hay exceso de reactantes, y el equilibrio se desplaza hacia la derecha. 15
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Principio de Le Châtelier “Si un sistema en equilibrio es perturbado por un cambio de temperat...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Efectos de la concentración: Proceso Haber. Aumento de un reactante. Si se añade H2 al sistema...
N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) El equilibrio se desplaza hacia la izquierda para disminuir el cambio 2NH3 (g) Se añade NH3 18 Efectos de...
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Tecnología del Proceso Haber Basada en eliminar producto: Removiendo el amoníaco condensado de...
Principio de Le Châtelier Cambios en la concentración aA + bB cC + dD Quitar o añadir 20 Quitar o añadir Cambio Desplazami...
Principio de Le Châtelier Cambios en volumen y presión 21 A (g) + B (g) C (g) Cambio Desplazamiento del equilibrio Aumenta...
N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) ⇌ 2NH3 (g) Disminuye la presión (aumenta volumen) 22 Favorece la reacción inversa Aumenta la presión (dis...
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) 2 SO3(g)
© 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Efecto de la temperatura Co(H2O)6 2+ (aq) + 4 Cl─ (aq)  CoCl4 (aq) + 6 H2O (l) 24 T. Amb. cal...
Principio de Le Châtelier Exotérmica: reactivos ⇌ productos + calor Cambios en la temperatura Endotérmica: reactivos + cal...
Sin catalizador Con catalizador Un catalizador baja Ea para ambas reacciones, incrementándose la velocidad de las reaccion...
43 Modificaciones en las condiciones y principio de Le Châtelier Variable modificada ¿Se desplaza el equilibrio? ¿Cambia K...
  1. 1. Tema 4 Equilibrio químico Prof. John A. Vargas Badilla Parte 2 © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc.
  2. 2. CÁLCULOS CON EQUILIBRIOS Ejercicios donde se dan las concentraciones iniciales y una concentración final. Se preguntan las concentraciones finales y/o la constante de equilibrio. Subtemas 4 y 5 © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc.
  3. 3. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Un problema de equilibrio: Un sistema cerrado, inicialmente1.000 x 10-3 M H2 y 2.000 x 10-3 M I2 a 448 C se deja alcanzar el equilibrio. El análisis de la mezcla de equilibrio, muestra una concentración de HI 1.87 x 10-3 M. Calcule Kc a 448 C para la reacción que es: H2 (g) + I2 (g)  2 HI (g) 3 Notemos que no se indica que halla algo de HI al inicio, por lo que su concentración inicial es 0.
  4. 4. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Qué conocemos? [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0 Cambio Equilibrio 1.87 x 10-3 4 H2 (g) + I2 (g)  2 HI (g)
  5. 5. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. [HI] se incrementa en 1.87 x 10-3 M [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0 Cambio +1.87 x 10-3 Equilibrio 1.87 x 10-3 5 H2 (g) + I2 (g)  2 HI (g)
  6. 6. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. La estequiometría nos dice que [H2] y [I2] decrecen a la mitad. [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0 Cambio -9.35 x 10-4 -9.35 x 10-4 +1.87 x 10-3 Equilibrio 1.87 x 10-3 6 H2 (g) + I2 (g)  2 HI (g)
  7. 7. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Ahora podemos calcular las concentraciones en equilibrio de los tres compuestos… [H2], M [I2], M [HI], M Inicio 1.000 x 10-3 2.000 x 10-3 0 Cambio -9.35 x 10-4 -9.35 x 10-4 +1.87 x 10-3 Equilibrio 6.5 x 10-5 1.065 x 10-3 1.87 x 10-3 7
  8. 8. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. …y, por lo tanto, la constante de equilibrio. Kc = [HI]2 [H2] [I2] = 51 = (1.87 x 10-3)2 (6.5 x 10-5)(1.065 x 10-3) 8
  9. 9. Ejercicios donde se tienen concentraciones iniciales y la constante de equilibrio Se preguntan las concentraciones finales © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc.
  10. 10. A 12800C la constante de equilibrio (Kc) para lareacción Es de 1,1 x 10-3, Si las concentraciones iniciales son [Br2] = 0,063 mol/L y [Br] = 0,012 mol/L, calcular las concentraciones de estas especies en equilibrio. Br2 (g) 2Br (g) [Br]2 2[Br ] Kc = Kc = (0,012 + 2x)2 0,063 - x = 1,1 x 10-3 2Br (g)Br2 (g) 0,063 -x 0,063 - x Inicial (M) Cambio (M) Equilibrio (M) 0,012 +2x 0,012 + 2x 10 Definimos “x” como el cambio en la concentración de Br2
  11. 11. Equilibrium Kc = (0,012 + 2x)2 0,063 - x = 1,1 x 10-3 4x2 + 0,048x + 0,000144 = 0,0000693 – 0,0011x 4x2 + 0,0491x + 0,0000747 = 0 ax2 + bx + c = 0  2a x = -b ± b2 –4ac Br2 (g) 0,063 -x 0,063 - x 2Br (g) 0,012 +2x 0,012 + 2x Inicial (M) Cambio (M) Equilibrio (M) En equilibrio, [Br] = 0,012 + 2x = 0,00844 M En equilibrio, [Br2] = 0,062 – x = 0,0648 M Resolvamos para x x1 = -0,0105 x2 = -0,00178 Usando x2: El sentido de la reacción es del Br hacia el Br2
  12. 12. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. El coeficiente de reacción (Q) • Permite evaluar si, dadas ciertas concentraciones de las especies químicas participantes, el equilibrio se desplazará hacia la formación de productos o reactivos,. • Para evaluar Q se sustituyen las concentraciones iniciales de los reactantes y los productos en la expresión de la constante de equilibrio. 12
  13. 13. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q = K El sistema está en equilibrio. 13
  14. 14. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q > K Hay exceso de productos, y el equilibrio se desplaza hacia la izquierda. 14
  15. 15. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Si Q < K Hay exceso de reactantes, y el equilibrio se desplaza hacia la derecha. 15
  16. 16. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Principio de Le Châtelier “Si un sistema en equilibrio es perturbado por un cambio de temperatura, presión, o la concentración de uno de sus componentes, el sistema desplazará su posición de equilibrio, de manera que contrarreste el efecto de la perturbación.” 16
  17. 17. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Efectos de la concentración: Proceso Haber. Aumento de un reactante. Si se añade H2 al sistema, se consumirá N2 y los dos reactantes formarán más NH3. Al final se restablece el equilibrio. 17
  18. 18. N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) El equilibrio se desplaza hacia la izquierda para disminuir el cambio 2NH3 (g) Se añade NH3 18 Efectos de la concentración Aumento de un producto. ¿Qué pasa si se disminuye la concentración del producto?
  19. 19. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Tecnología del Proceso Haber Basada en eliminar producto: Removiendo el amoníaco condensado del sistema, en la unidad refrigerada, se fuerza el equilibrio hacia la derecha. 19
  20. 20. Principio de Le Châtelier Cambios en la concentración aA + bB cC + dD Quitar o añadir 20 Quitar o añadir Cambio Desplazamiento del equilibrio Aumenta la concentración de producto(s) izquierda Decrece la concentración de producto(s) derecha Aumenta la concentración de reactivos(s) derecha Decrece la concentración de reactivos(s) izquierda ⇄
  21. 21. Principio de Le Châtelier Cambios en volumen y presión 21 A (g) + B (g) C (g) Cambio Desplazamiento del equilibrio Aumenta la presión o disminuye el volumen Al lado con menos moles de gas Disminuye la presión o aumenta el volumen Al lado con más moles de gas ⇄ En los gases el volumen es inversamente proporcional a la presión (Ley de Boyle)
  22. 22. N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) ⇌ 2NH3 (g) Disminuye la presión (aumenta volumen) 22 Favorece la reacción inversa Aumenta la presión (disminuye el volumen) Favorece la reacción directa Para la reacción de producción de amoníaco:
  23. 23. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) 2 SO3(g)
  24. 24. © 2009, Prentice-Hall, Inc. Efecto de la temperatura Co(H2O)6 2+ (aq) + 4 Cl─ (aq)  CoCl4 (aq) + 6 H2O (l) 24 T. Amb. caliente frío ΔH>0Calor + Rosado Azul El calor se comporta como un reactivo, en una reacción endotérmica
  25. 25. Principio de Le Châtelier Exotérmica: reactivos ⇌ productos + calor Cambios en la temperatura Endotérmica: reactivos + calor ⇌ productos 25 Cambio Reacción endotérmica Reacción exotérmica Aumenta temperatura K aumenta K disminuye Disminuye temperatura K disminuye K aumenta Esta es una reacción exotérmica: Kp disminuye al aumentar la temperatura
  26. 26. Sin catalizador Con catalizador Un catalizador baja Ea para ambas reacciones, incrementándose la velocidad de las reacciones directa e inversa. Un catalizador no cambia la constante de equilibrio ni desplaza el equilibrio • No cambia el valor de K • El sistema alcanzará más rápido el equilibrio Principio de Le Châtelier 42 Efecto de un catalizador
  27. 27. 43 Modificaciones en las condiciones y principio de Le Châtelier Variable modificada ¿Se desplaza el equilibrio? ¿Cambia K? Concentración Si No Presión Si No Volumen Si No Temperatura Si Si Catalizador No No

×