Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free When Laurence Fife was murdered, few mourned his passing. Plenty of people had reas...
Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Written By: Sue Grafton. Narrated By: Mary Peiffer Publisher: Random House (Audio) ...
Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Download Full Version A Is for Alibi Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free

6 views

Published on

Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free

  1. 1. Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free When Laurence Fife was murdered, few mourned his passing. Plenty of people had reason to want him dead. But the police thought his wife Nikki--with motive, access and opportunity--was the #1 suspect. The jury thought so too. ​ Eight years later and out on parole, Nikki hires Kinsey Millhone, a gutsy P.I., to find the read killer. The trail is cold but Kinsey finds a lead. It brings her face-to-face with the murderer. ​ This is the first in the popular series featuring California investigator Kinsey Millhone. She's 32, twice divorced, no kids, an ex-cop who likes her work... and who works strictly alone.
  3. 3. Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Written By: Sue Grafton. Narrated By: Mary Peiffer Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: October 2005 Duration: 8 hours 24 minutes
  4. 4. Audiobook A Is for Alibi Download Free Download Full Version A Is for Alibi Audio OR Listen now

×