Read Download Gustav Holst: The Planets: Arranged for Two Pianos | Online Ebook Free

Download Here https://gospiritinlive.blogspot.co.uk/?book=071193925X

This is Holst s own version of The Planets for two pianos, dating from the years 1914 to 1916. Unlike most keyboard versions of an orchestral work it was not an arrangement of the full score. This version existed before the full orchestration. 110 pages. Please note: Two copies must be purchased for a full performance. CONTENTS: Gustav Holst: 1. Jupiter - The Bringer of Jollity, 2. Mars - The Bringer of War, 3. Mercury - The Winged Messenger, 4. Neptune - The Mystic, 5. Saturn - The Bringer of Old Age, 6. Uranus - The Magician, 7. Venus - The Bringer of Peace. Printed Music TWO PIANOS BEST SELLER!

