SEMANA 3: La alimentación y la agricultura: tendencias y desafíos Estudiante:…………………………………………………….. Año y Sección: ….. ACT...
II. Realiza las siguientes acciones DURANTE LA LECTURA - Encierrala informaciónolosdatosmás importantesde lainfografía. - ...
III. Desarrolla las siguientes actividades DESPUÉS DE LA LECTURA a. Imagina que estás en el año 2050, ¿cuántos años tendrí...
ACTIVIDAD 2: Expresamos nuestra propuesta o recomendación sobre uno de los retos (día 2) Las Naciones Unidas se manifestar...
5 to sec. semana 3

  1. 1. SEMANA 3: La alimentación y la agricultura: tendencias y desafíos Estudiante:…………………………………………………….. Año y Sección: ….. ACTIVIDAD 1: Leemos, identificamos afirmaciones y fundamentamos nuestra posición sobre los retos en la agricultura y alimentación (día 1) I. Responde las siguientes preguntas ANTES DE LA LECTURA 1. Reflexiona: ¿la agricultura? ¿Los animales? ¿El hombre? ¿A cuál debemos valorar más? …………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... …………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... …………………………………………………………………………………… 2. ¿Qué retos podríamos asumir sobre el futuro de la alimentación y agricultura? …………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... ……………………………………………………………………………………
  2. 2. II. Realiza las siguientes acciones DURANTE LA LECTURA - Encierrala informaciónolosdatosmás importantesde lainfografía. - Lee el texto enordennuméricodel 1al 10 - Relee el textoymarcael reto que más te motive osea de tu interés.
  3. 3. III. Desarrolla las siguientes actividades DESPUÉS DE LA LECTURA a. Imagina que estás en el año 2050, ¿cuántos años tendrías?, ¿cuáles de los diez retos señalados en el texto crees que no se podrían cumplir en ese año? Explica por qué. …………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... …………………………………………………………………………………… b. Señala cuál es el reto que más te ha motivado o interesado y explica por qué. …………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... …………………………………………………………………………………… c. Después de leer la infografía, valora las siguientes afirmaciones y toma una posición al respecto «El asunto del calentamiento global es un tema muy manoseado y sobredimensionado.El planetaTierrase calientade maneranatural,pueselSol es el centro de la galaxia y estamos en un constante movimiento de rotación y traslación frente a él. Es inútil invertir tiempoy dinero en la atención del cambio climático.Losanimalesylasplantasnosonmásimportantesque laspersonas.No estoyde acuerdoendefendertantolavidasalvaje,puesloquedebe preocuparnos es la vida humana». Explicatuposiciónenrelaciónconestasafirmaciones.Recuerdausar informacióndeltexto leído para fundamentar tu explicación …………………………………………………………………………………. ………………………………………………………………………………….. …………………………………………………………………………………... ……………………………………………………………………………………
  4. 4. ACTIVIDAD 2: Expresamos nuestra propuesta o recomendación sobre uno de los retos (día 2) Las Naciones Unidas se manifestaron en un informe sobre los desafíos que enfrentan los sistemas agrícolas y alimentarios en la actualidad, por esta razón, se presentaron diez retos que involucraban grandes transformaciones en los sistemas agrícolas a. Elige uno de estos retos o emplea el que elegiste en la Actividad 1 porque te interesó. b. Realiza una propuesta o recomendación viable al reto elegido, imaginando que está dirigida a pobladores del año 2050. c. Anota tu propuesta o recomendación viable en tu Facebook, tómale foto y pégalo aquí.

