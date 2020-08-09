Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR HISTORIA DE LA...
2 TOM WRIGHT: Es un arquitecto británico nacido el 18 de septiembre de 1957 en Croydon, Inglaterra. Estudió arquitectura e...
3 Entre sus principales proyectos se encuentran:  Burj Al Arab (1999) en Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos.  Torre Al-Rajhi ...
4 edificio contiene más de 70,000 m3 (92,000 cu yd) de concreto y 9,000 toneladas de acero. Dentro del edificio, el atrio ...
5 Bibliografía  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Wright  https://es.slideshare.net/jeannencm/actividad-1-79165220  htt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tom wright - justtin wueffer 26842298

54 views

Published on

Trabajo monográfico que resalta la arquitectura y el aporte tecnológico de Tom Wright.

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tom wright - justtin wueffer 26842298

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR HISTORIA DE LA TECNOLOGÍA Tom Wright Elaborado por: Wueffer Justtin V-26842298 Escuela de Arquitectura(41) Porlamar, Agosto del 2020.
  2. 2. 2 TOM WRIGHT: Es un arquitecto británico nacido el 18 de septiembre de 1957 en Croydon, Inglaterra. Estudió arquitectura en la Kingston University School of Architecture. Con sólo 36 años llevó adelante el proyecto más ambicioso del mundo: la construcción del hotel El Burj Al Arab en Dubai. Wright diseñó en 1993 el hotel más caro del mundo y el proyecto se terminó en 1999. La idea fue crear un ícono de Dubai. Wright fue el líder del proyecto mientras que el equipo de arquitectos fue de la empresa más grande de arquitectura: Atkins. Desde que terminó de construir el Burj Al Arab Tom Wright ha continuado trabajando con Atkins con proyectos para los más prestigiosos clientes com la Torre Trump y numerosos edificios de similar envergadura del Burj Al Arab en Medio Oriente. Entre sus proyectos están los rascacielos French Quarter en Brisbane, Australia, el Teheran Mall en Irán, las torres Millenium en Bangkok y un desarrollo para correr regatas en Jakarta. Atkins tiene su sede central en el barrio de Epsom, en Londres y numerosas oficinas en todo el mundo.
  3. 3. 3 Entre sus principales proyectos se encuentran:  Burj Al Arab (1999) en Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos.  Torre Al-Rajhi en Riad  Lakeside Hotel en Túnez  World Trade Center Bahréin en Baréin  Shopping de Mendoza. Tom Wrightr eealizó distintos aportes a la tecnología, evidenciados en su obra más importante, ubicada en Dubai. Este hotel no solo se trata del más lujoso del mundo (Según expertos en la materia), sino también una gran obra de ingeniería. Este se encuentra situado sobre una isla artificial a 280 m (920 pies) de la playa de Jumeirah y está conectada al continente por un puente curvo privado. La forma de la estructura está diseñada para parecerse a la vela de un barco. Tiene un helipuerto cerca del techo a una altura de 210 m (689 pies) sobre el suelo. Para asegurar una base, los constructores condujeron 230 pilas de hormigón de cuarenta metros de largo (130 pies) a la arena. Los ingenieros crearon una capa de tierra / superficie de rocas grandes, que está rodeada con un patrón de panal de concreto, que sirve para proteger la base de la erosión. Tardó tres años en recuperar la tierra del mar, mientras que tardó menos de tres años en construir el edificio. El
  4. 4. 4 edificio contiene más de 70,000 m3 (92,000 cu yd) de concreto y 9,000 toneladas de acero. Dentro del edificio, el atrio mide 180 m (590 pies) de altura. Inspirado en la forma de un barco de vela a punto de dirigirse al Golfo Pérsico, el diseño del edificio de forma triangular comenzó con la intención de crear un hito reconocible para la ciudad emergente. Al finalizar, Burj Al Arab era el hotel más alto del mundo e incluía el atrio más alto del mundo, que se eleva 182 metros a través del interior del edificio. El atrio está alineado con la exposición sur del edificio y está separado del exterior por una pantalla de fibra de vidrio conectada al edificio a través de una red de cables de acero. La pantalla reduce la ganancia de calor solar a través de la eliminación de las ventanas al tiempo que permite que la luz difusa ingrese al espacio del atrio. La pantalla está diseñada para flexionarse con las cargas de viento de la ubicación costera del edificio y está recubierta con teflón, un recubrimiento antiadherente que se utiliza a menudo en utensilios de cocina para evitar que el polvo y la suciedad se adhieran a la pantalla en el ambiente desértico donde la arena es arrastrada por el viento. Las habitaciones están alineadas en una formación de cuña que flanquea el atrio y dan al golfo, mientras que 9 restaurantes y salones se extienden por toda la estructura, incluso en el piso superior. La línea principal del techo incluye un helipuerto que los huéspedes pueden usar para viajar hacia y desde el edificio. El espacio ocupable de Burj Al Arab se encuentra dentro de un sistema estructural externo construido dentro de un marco compuesto e incluye seis grandes celosías de acero diagonales, cada una tan larga como un campo de fútbol. Debido a la ubicación posicionada en el golfo, la base está formada únicamente por pilotes de fricción que se extienden 45 metros en la arena debajo de la isla, en contraste con el lecho de roca que a menudo ancla sus edificios superpuestos.
  5. 5. 5 Bibliografía  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Wright  https://es.slideshare.net/jeannencm/actividad-1-79165220  https://mural-guadalajara.vlex.com.mx/vid/entrevista-tom-wright-traza- inmensidad-oca-488072338  http://www.construarte.com.ve/burj-al-arab-rascacielos-emblema-dubai/  https://www.euroresidentes.com/hogar/noticias-vivienda/el-hotel-del-futuro

×