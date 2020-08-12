Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR Historia de la...
2 EFICIENCIA: PROTAGONISTA DE LA ARQUITECTURA ACTUAL La arquitectura siempre ha sido definida por la tecnología disponible...
3 La construcción, por su lado, no solo se ha beneficiado de la rapidez de su ejecución mediante los elementos prefabricad...
4 temperaturas, reduciendo los altos consumos de energía que se requieren para acondicionar espacios con las temperaturas ...
5 Para hacer diseños estándar y fáciles, las computadoras tienen un papel importante. Utilizando los programas de diseño a...
6 Crecimiento vertical de ciudades La mayoría de las ciudades han sido desarrolladas por casas pequeñas y muchas veces ale...
7 permite sistematizar automáticamente el control de la luz, temperatura y cambios de humedad y que sus ocupantes puedan p...
8 Bibliografía  https://mandua.com.py/los-avances-tecnologicos-en-el-campo-de-la- ingenieria-civil-n501  https://realest...
Proceso de aplicación y avance de la tecnología en la arquitectura e ingeniería en la actualidad.

Trabajo monográfico con portada del proceso de aplicación y avance de la tecnología en la arquitectura e ingeniería en la actualidad.

Proceso de aplicación y avance de la tecnología en la arquitectura e ingeniería en la actualidad.

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR Historia de la Arquitectura Elaborado por: Wueffer Justtin V-26842298 Escuela de Arquitectura(41) Porlamar, Agosto del 2020.
  2. 2. 2 EFICIENCIA: PROTAGONISTA DE LA ARQUITECTURA ACTUAL La arquitectura siempre ha sido definida por la tecnología disponible en su momento, desde la vernácula, construida de forma empírica con los elementos disponibles en un área rural, hasta los rascacielos que cambian la morfología de las principales urbes, gracias a la inventiva del hombre, logrando edificaciones de proporciones inconcebibles en el pasado, como el Burj Khalifa, con sus 828 metros de altura. Pero nunca, en algún momento de la historia, la arquitectura ha sido regida como hoy por la tecnología La tecnología que se ha desarrollado permite no solo permite edificar estructuras con dimensiones nunca antes vistas, sino que también permite hacerlo de forma amigable con el ambiente. Esta nueva arquitectura de nuevas tecnologías ha logrado disminuir los tiempos de construcción de forma considerable, mediante estructuras y materiales, donde la prefabricación e industrialización de elementos como losas, trabes y columnas, así como fachadas y recubrimientos, ha reducido el trabajo que se realiza en el sitio, de tal modo que construimos con tal velocidad, que vemos cambios vertiginosos en la fisonomía de las ciudades. Por otro lado, la arquitectura se ha vuelto menos permanente y los edificios se piensan para vivir 40 o 50 años, debido a la facilidad de sustituirlos y la versatilidad que el desarrollo inmobiliario hoy demanda; difícilmente veremos otro Partenón de Atenas que perdure por más de 2,000 años.
  3. 3. 3 La construcción, por su lado, no solo se ha beneficiado de la rapidez de su ejecución mediante los elementos prefabricados, sino que, estos, al ser elaborados mediante procesos industriales, pueden tener características que permiten lograr los diseños conceptualizados. Como ejemplo tenemos cubiertas de membranas plásticas o estructuras de madera industrializada que nos permiten cubrir grandes claros con formas dinámicas e innovadoras; recubrimientos de todo tipo para fachadas elaborados con base en metales, resinas, piedras de ingeniería, cristal, con las que logramos formas, colores y texturas de una gran variedad. Sistemas prefabricados estructurales y de cerramiento Áticos industrializados: estructura de madera Arquitectura sustentable Es un modo de concebir el diseño arquitectónico de manera sostenible, buscando optimizar recursos naturales y sistemas de la edificación, de tal modo que minimicen el impacto ambiental de los edificios sobre el ecosistema y sus habitantes. En la actualidad, la construcción cuenta con tecnologías que nos permiten procesar y reutilizar el agua, aprovechar la luz solar o la energía eólica para generar electricidad propia; además, contamos con materiales que son mucho más eficientes en la transmisión de
  4. 4. 4 temperaturas, reduciendo los altos consumos de energía que se requieren para acondicionar espacios con las temperaturas adecuadas. El centro comercial Fortuna tendrá una construcción total de 150,000 m2. LOS AVANCES TECNOLÓGICOS EN EL CAMPO DE LA INGENIERÍA CIVIL La Ingeniería Civil es una profesión científica, técnica, teórica y experimental que tiene por objeto transformar los recursos naturales en bienes y servicios útiles al hombre, aplicando los conocimientos de las ciencias exactas, físicas y químicas, desarrollando tecnologías para tal fin. El ingeniero civil está capacitado para la realización de obras civiles en general, lleva a cabo el estudio, proyecto, cálculo, dirección y construcción en todas las obras afines a la industria de la construcción.
  5. 5. 5 Para hacer diseños estándar y fáciles, las computadoras tienen un papel importante. Utilizando los programas de diseño asistido por ordenador (DAO, más conocido por CAD, Computer - Aided Design), los ingenieros pueden obtener más información sobre sus diseños. El ordenador puede traducir automáticamente algunos modelos en instrucciones aptas para fabricar un diseño. La computadora también permite una reutilización mayor de diseños desarrollados anteriormente, mostrándole al ingeniero una biblioteca de partes predefinidas para ser utilizadas en sus propios diseños. Entre los países que han alcanzado mayor desarrollo tecnológico en esta área se encuentran: Alemania, Inglaterra, Japón, Estados Unidos, Rusia, Holanda, Suecia, China y Dinamarca. Diseño asistido CAD Diseño asistido CAD
  6. 6. 6 Crecimiento vertical de ciudades La mayoría de las ciudades han sido desarrolladas por casas pequeñas y muchas veces alejadas unas de otras; las ciudades dispersas consumen mayores recursos por el requerimiento de servicios, más energía, más suelo, más agua; sin embargo la “verticalidad” de las edificaciones logra hacer de las ciudades densas más compactas con menos invasión de su naturaleza haciendo más fácil la construcción de redes de abastecimiento de agua potable y la reducción de la red del transporte público. Edificaciones sustentables Estas edificaciones se refieren a la utilización de métodos constructivos y el uso de materiales respetando el medio donde se desarrolla desde su planificación, diseño, ubicación, construcción, usando energía renovable (fuente solar, eólica), conservando el agua, aprovechando los recursos naturales de luz y ventilación, minimizando los residuos y creando ambientes productivos. Edificios inteligentes Son aquellas edificaciones equipadas con cableado estructurado que permite a sus ocupantes controlar, remotamente, una serie de dispositivos automatizados por medio de un solo comando, es decir que un solo botón pueda realizar varias tareas a la vez. Este concepto de edificios inteligentes
  7. 7. 7 permite sistematizar automáticamente el control de la luz, temperatura y cambios de humedad y que sus ocupantes puedan personalizar los servicios del edificio. Estructuras arquitectónicas Una de las ramas importantes de la ingeniería civil es la parte arquitectónica con la cual le damos una nueva forma de ver la construcción moderna, es la parte de diseño y va de la mano con la ingeniería civil. Con ésta se puede construir un futuro diferente ya que al modernizar el diseño de las estructuras también se demuestra un cambio en la cultura; otra forma de ver cómo la arquitectura y la ingeniería civil se apoyan se da en los hermosos lugares creación del ser humano, como por ejemplo puentes transparentes (de vidrio) que conectan torres y vías, siendo ésta una demostración de las grandes obras hechas por ingenieros civiles. Diseños posibles gracias a los avances tecnológicos
  8. 8. 8 Bibliografía  https://mandua.com.py/los-avances-tecnologicos-en-el-campo-de-la- ingenieria-civil-n501  https://realestatemarket.com.mx/arquitectura/14634-eficiencia-en-la- nueva-era-de-la-arquitectura  https://www.arcus-global.com/wp/la-tecnologia-y-la-ingenieria-civil/  https://blog.structuralia.com/las-nuevas-tecnologias-que-revolucionan- el-panorama-profesional-para-ingenieros-y-arquitectos  https://www.plataformaarquitectura.cl/cl/tag/tecnologia

