ORANGE Scope C Adaptuj a neumri Adaptuj efektívne
Produkt: Prima Kids Paušál pre deti s výhodami pre rodičov 1. Kde sa nachádzajú 2. Dovolajú sa bez kreditu 3. Čo robia na ...
Insights: Ľudia a online video reklama
Ľudia reklamy skippujú, je to pre nich prirodzené
Riešenie
Skladba dramaturgie
Video 1
Video 2
Video 3
Produktové info Online ATL 10 sec 20 sec
Ako vyhodnotiť dramaturgiu? Absolute audience retention the absolute audience retention curve shows the number of views fo...
Stavajte dramaturgiu tak, aby si ľudia chceli dopozerať aj packshot
Stavajte dramaturgiu tak, aby si ľudia chceli dopozerať aj packshot Video 1 Video 2
Komunikačný ekosystém
Jedna exekúcia je ok Tvorte komunikačné ekosystémy Šite exekúcie na placementy
Image (Preroll) Targeting: Parents Family Focused Demographic
Product Feature (Bumper Ads) Media Creativity (Bumper Ad) Image (Preroll)
Product Feature (Bumper Ads) 2x viac impresií 9x viac prehratí za menší budget
Image Product Feature Explanatory videos Engagement
Výsledok
+300%
Čo sme teda chceli...
Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy.
Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť.
Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a ...
Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a ...
Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a ...
THX! ĎAKUJEME
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Prima kids rulezz
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prima kids rulezz

6 views

Published on

Ako efektívne adaptovať ATL komunikáciu do digitálu

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prima kids rulezz

  1. 1. ORANGE Scope C Adaptuj a neumri Adaptuj efektívne
  2. 2. Produkt: Prima Kids Paušál pre deti s výhodami pre rodičov 1. Kde sa nachádzajú 2. Dovolajú sa bez kreditu 3. Čo robia na internete
  3. 3. Insights: Ľudia a online video reklama
  4. 4. Ľudia reklamy skippujú, je to pre nich prirodzené
  5. 5. Riešenie
  6. 6. Skladba dramaturgie
  7. 7. Video 1
  8. 8. Video 2
  9. 9. Video 3
  10. 10. Produktové info Online ATL 10 sec 20 sec
  11. 11. Ako vyhodnotiť dramaturgiu? Absolute audience retention the absolute audience retention curve shows the number of views for every moment of a video as a percentage of the total number of video views. Relative audience retention Relative audience retention shows a video's ability to keep viewers compared to all YouTube videos of similar length.
  12. 12. Stavajte dramaturgiu tak, aby si ľudia chceli dopozerať aj packshot
  13. 13. Stavajte dramaturgiu tak, aby si ľudia chceli dopozerať aj packshot Video 1 Video 2
  14. 14. Komunikačný ekosystém
  15. 15. Jedna exekúcia je ok Tvorte komunikačné ekosystémy Šite exekúcie na placementy
  16. 16. Image (Preroll) Targeting: Parents Family Focused Demographic
  17. 17. Product Feature (Bumper Ads) Media Creativity (Bumper Ad) Image (Preroll)
  18. 18. Product Feature (Bumper Ads) 2x viac impresií 9x viac prehratí za menší budget
  19. 19. Image Product Feature Explanatory videos Engagement
  20. 20. Výsledok
  21. 21. +300%
  22. 22. Čo sme teda chceli...
  23. 23. Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy.
  24. 24. Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť.
  25. 25. Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a optimalizujte videá na základe relevantných metrík.
  26. 26. Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a optimalizujte videá na základe relevantných metrík. Robte ekosystémy, nie “kúsky” exekúcií a stavajte ich na placementy.
  27. 27. Ľudia prirodzene skippujú reklamy. Upravená dramaturgia ich môže presvedčiť o tom, aby vám venovali pozornosť. Sledujte a optimalizujte videá na základe relevantných metrík. Robte ekosystémy, nie “kúsky” exekúcií a stavajte ich na placementy. Silné vizuálne prvky môžu pomôcť aj performance metrikám.
  28. 28. THX! ĎAKUJEME

×