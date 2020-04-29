Successfully reported this slideshow.
PropiedadesColigativas delasDisoluciones Prof. Vanessa Verano
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedades Coligativas de las Disoluciones Los líquidos tienen propiedades físicas caracter...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedadesde las disoluciones: 1. Propiedades aditivas: las propiedades son aditivas cuando...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Principales PropiedadesColigativas Disminuciónde la presión devapor Disminucióndelpuntodecon...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano esta disminución es directamente proporcional a la fracción molar del solvente(X1).Estecompo...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano 3.- Punto de ebullición Solvente
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aumento del Punto de Ebullición Cualquier disminución en la presión de vapor producirá un au...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano El ascenso delpunto de ebullición dependede la concentración delsoluto, siendo la relación d...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aplicación: determinacióndepesosmoleculares ebulloscopía Donde: m = molalidaddelasolución Di...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cuando la masa de una solución es sometida a bajas temperaturas hasta la congelación, el fen...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano En resumen: Donde: ΔT f = K f • m ΔT f = Disminución delpunto decongelación Kf = Constantemo...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Esta condición de equilibrio puede alcanzarse inicialmente si se aplica sobre la disolución ...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Soluciones isotónicas o isosmóticas: las que tienen la misma presión osmóticaque la sangre. ...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano En resumen… Las propiedades de una solución que depende de la concentración de las partícula...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano vapor no están tan cercanamente empacadas y por lo tanto tienen menos orden que las del líqu...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La temperatura de congelación de congelación de una solución es la temperatura a la cual com...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano nivel de laboratorio. También se emplea para controlar la calidad de los líquidos: la magnit...
Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La temperaturade fusión y la de congelación parauna sustancia pura a una determinada presión...
Referencias Bibliográficas http://profequimreyes2.blogspot.com http://quimica2medio.blogspot.com/p/propiedades-coligativas...
  1. 1. PropiedadesColigativas delasDisoluciones Prof. Vanessa Verano
  2. 2. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedades Coligativas de las Disoluciones Los líquidos tienen propiedades físicas características como: densidad, ebullición,congelación y evaporación,viscosidad,capacidadde conducir corriente, etc. Para estas propiedades cada líquido presenta valores característicos constantes. Cuando un soluto y un disolvente dan origen a una disolución, la presencia del soluto determina la modificación de estas propiedades con relación a las propiedadesdelsolvente puro. Para los líquidos, cada una de estas propiedades presenta un valor definido y característico. Un soluto y un disolvente se combinan para formar una disolución, el resultado es una mezcla que posee propiedades físicas propias, diferentes a aquellas que poseían el soluto y disolvente originalmente y por separado. De acuerdo con lo anterior, estas propiedades pueden clasificarse en aditivas, constitutivasy coligativas
  3. 3. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedadesde las disoluciones: 1. Propiedades aditivas: las propiedades son aditivas cuando son iguales a la suma de los valores aislados de suscomponentes. 2. Propiedades constitutivas: una propiedad es constitutiva si dependen en cada sustancia de la posición relativa en la molécula de ciertos grupos de átomos, es decir que dependan de la naturaleza de las partículas disueltas. Ej. viscosidad,densidad,conductividad eléctrica, etc. 3. Propiedades coligativas: representan las propiedades de las soluciones que dependen primariamente de las concentraciones de partículas de soluto y no de la naturaleza de las partículas, dependen delnúmero de partículas disueltas en una cantidad fija de disolvente y no de la naturaleza de estas partículas. Ej. Descenso de la presión de vapor, aumento del punto de ebullición, disminucióndelpunto de congelación,presiónosmótica. Característicasde las Propiedades Coligativas  Una solución formada por un solvente y un soluto no volátil, tiene propiedades muy particulares, dado que solo el solvente puede evaporarse.  La concentración del soluto altera algunas propiedades físicas de la solución,llamadaspropiedades coligativas  Las propiedades coligativas, solo dependen del solvente y de la cantidad de partículas en solución Y NO DEPENDEN DE LA NATURALEZA del soluto.
  4. 4. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Principales PropiedadesColigativas Disminuciónde la presión devapor Disminucióndelpuntodecongelación Aumento del punto de ebullición Presión osmótica Presión de Vapor.Es la presiónejercidapor un vapor sobre su estado líquido cuando ambosestán en equilibrio dinámico. La presión de vapor aumenta a medida que aumenta la temperatura. Líquidos diferentesa la misma temperaturatienen diferentes presionesde vapor. Algo para tener en cuenta: Si la presión de vapor no es despreciable a la temperatura de la disolución, su X será lo suficientemente pequeña como para ignorar su contribución. Presión de la solución se debe sólo al componente A (solvente) 1.- Descensode la Presión delVapor delSolvente A una determinada temperatura siempre la presión de vapor del solvente (P1) en una solución,es menor que la presión de vapor delsolvente puro(P1°)y
  5. 5. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano esta disminución es directamente proporcional a la fracción molar del solvente(X1).EstecomportamientoseconocecomoLEYDERAOULT,enque: El sub-índice 1 se reserva para el solvente y 2 para un soluto. Ahora, si el soluto es volátil la presión de vapor de la solución será la suma de las presionesparciales de los componentesde la mezcla 2.- Disminuciónde la Presión de Vapor (soluto no electrolítico) Si a un líquido se le agrega un soluto No volátil habrá un descenso de la presiónde vapor,lo que cualitativamente se expresa como: P = Xdisolvente x P0disolvente puro
  6. 6. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano 3.- Punto de ebullición Solvente
  7. 7. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aumento del Punto de Ebullición Cualquier disminución en la presión de vapor producirá un aumento en la temperatura de ebullición, ya que la presión del vapor se igualará a la presión atmosférica a mayor temperatura Cuando se agrega un soluto no volátil a un solvente puro, el punto de ebullición de éste aumenta.
  8. 8. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano El ascenso delpunto de ebullición dependede la concentración delsoluto, siendo la relación directamenteproporcional: ΔTe = Ke xm Aumento Ebulloscópico Consecuencia de la disminución de la presiónde vapor la temperatura de ebullición de la disolución es mayor que la del disolvente puro ¿Cuánto? ΔTeb = Teb – Teb = keb × m Constante Propiedad deldisolvente (no depende delsoluto) Ebulloscópica Unidades: K×kg×mol-1
  9. 9. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aplicación: determinacióndepesosmoleculares ebulloscopía Donde: m = molalidaddelasolución DisminucióndelPunto de Congelación La congelación se produce cuando todas las moléculas del estado líquido pasan al estado sólido. El punto de congelación es la temperatura a la cual la presión de vapor del líquido coincide con la presión de vapor del sólido, es decir,el líquido se convierteen sólido. Cuando el agua de una disolución alcanza el punto de congelación, sus moléculas se enlazan. Rompiendo las interaccionescon elsolutodisuelto. Esto ocasiona un descenso de la presión de vapor y, por lo mismo, una disminución en el punto de congelación en relación con el disolventepuro (O "C). ΔTe = Aumento del punto de ebullición Ke = Constantemolalde elevación delpunto de ebullición
  10. 10. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cuando la masa de una solución es sometida a bajas temperaturas hasta la congelación, el fenómeno se invierte, puesto que el punto de congelación de la solución (Tc) es más bajo que el punto de congelación del solvente puro(Tc°). El descenso del punto de congelación es directamente proporcional a la concentración molalde la solución: Cuando se agrega un soluto no volátil a un solvente puro, el punto de congelaciónde éste disminuye. Puntode congelación de la solución < Punto de congelación del solvente puro DescensoCrioscópico La adición del soluto provoca un descenso del punto de fusión ΔTf = Tf * Tf = kf m Constante Propiedad deldisolvente (no depende delsoluto) Crioscópica Unidades: K×kg×mol-1
  11. 11. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano En resumen: Donde: ΔT f = K f • m ΔT f = Disminución delpunto decongelación Kf = Constantemolalde descensodelpunto decongelación m = Molalidadde la solución ΔT f = Tf solvente - Tf solución Presión Osmótica La osmosis consiste en el paso selectivo de moléculas de un solvente desde un lugar de menor concentración a otro lugar de mayor concentración,a través de una membrana semipermeable. El proceso de osmosis diluye una solucióny aumenta su volumen siel nivel de la misma se eleva respecto al del disolvente seproduceuna presión hidrostática que intensifica la tendencia de las moléculas deldisolvente enla disolución en pasar hacia eldisolvente puro por lo cual,puede llegar un momento en que ambos flujos de moléculasde disolvente sean iguales estableciéndose,como consecuencia,un estado de equilibrio.
  12. 12. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Esta condición de equilibrio puede alcanzarse inicialmente si se aplica sobre la disolución una presión adecuada una presión adecuada que iguale el flujo del disolvente en ambos sentidos; esta presión recibe el nombre de presión osmótica La presión osmótica, p, es la presión que se debe aplicar sobre la disolución para detener el flujo de disolvente. La presión osmótica (π) es la presión requerida para detener la osmosis; esta presión depende de la temperatura y de la concentración molar de la solución Presión Osmótica.Tonicidad de las Soluciones. Propiedad dela membrana en el sentido de dejar pasar el solvente y no el soluto.De ahí podemos estudiar:
  13. 13. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Soluciones isotónicas o isosmóticas: las que tienen la misma presión osmóticaque la sangre. Solucioneshipotónicas o hiposmóticas: las que tienen menor presión osmótica que la sangre Solucioneshipertónicaso hiperosmóticas: las que tienen mayorpresión osmótica que la sangre.
  14. 14. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano En resumen… Las propiedades de una solución que depende de la concentración de las partículas de soluto y no de su identidad se conocen como propiedades coligativas. Incluyen disminución de la presión de vapor, elevación de la temperatura de ebullición, descenso de la temperatura de congelación y de la presión osmótica. A partir de las propiedades coligativas se puede determinar el peso molecular de un soluto desconocido. Además, en la industria son utilizadas también para la criogénesis. Disminuciónde la presión de vapor La presión de vapor de un disolvente desciende cuando se le añade un soluto no volátil. Este efecto es el resultadode dos factores: La disminucióndelnúmero de moléculas deldisolvente en la superficie libre. La apariciónde fuerzas atractivasentre las moléculas delsoluto y las moléculas deldisolvente,dificultandosu paso a vapor. Si un soluto es no volátil la presión de vapor de su disolución es menor que la del disolvente puro. Así que la relación entre la presión de vapor y presión de vapor del disolvente depende de la concentración del soluto en la disolución. Esta relación está dada por la LEY DE RAOULT, que establece que la presión parcial de un disolvente sobre una disolución está dada por la presión de vapor del disolvente puro, multiplicada por la fracción molar del disolvente en la disolución. Una fuerza motora en los procesos físicos y químicos es el incremento del desorden: a mayor desorden creado, más favorable es el proceso. La vaporizaciónaumentael desordende un sistema porque las moléculasen el
  15. 15. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano vapor no están tan cercanamente empacadas y por lo tanto tienen menos orden que las del líquido. Como en una disolución está más desordenada que el disolvente puro, la diferencia en el desorden entre una disolución y un vapor es menor que la que se da entre un disolvente puro y un vapor. Así las moléculas del líquido tienen menor tendencia a abandonar eldisolvente para transformarse en vapor. Elevaciónde la temperaturade ebullición ó aumento ebulloscópico La temperatura de ebullición de un líquido es aquélla a la cual su presión de vapor iguala a la atmosférica. Cualquier disminución en la presión de vapor (como al añadir un soluto no volátil) producirá un aumento en la temperatura de ebullición. La elevación de la temperatura de ebullición es proporcional a la fracción molar del soluto. Este aumento en la temperatura de ebullición es proporcional a la concentración molaldel soluto: La constante ebulloscópica es característica de cada disolvente (no depende de la naturaleza del soluto) y para el agua su valor es 0,52 ºC/mol/Kg. Esto significa que una disolución molal de cualquier soluto no volátil en agua manifiesta una elevaciónebulloscópica de 0,52 º C. Reducción de la temperatura de congelación ó descenso crioscópico La presión de vapor más baja de una solución con relación al agua pura, también afecta la temperatura de congelamiento de la solución, esto se explica porque cuando una solución se congela, los cristales del solvente puro generalmente se separan; las moléculas de soluto normalmente no son solubles en la fase sólida delsolvente. Porejemplocuando soluciones acuosas se congelan parcialmente, el sólido que se separa casi siempre es hielo puro, como resultado la presión de vapor del sólido es la misma que para el agua líquida pura.
  16. 16. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La temperatura de congelación de congelación de una solución es la temperatura a la cual comienzan a formarse los cristales de solvente puro en equilibrio con la solución. Debido a que el punto triple de la temperatura de la solución es más bajo que el del líquido puro, la temperatura de congelamiento de la solución también será más bajo que el del agua líquida pura. La congelación se produce cuando la presión de vapor del líquido iguala a la presión de vapor delsólido. El descenso crioscópico puede ser usado para determinar la actividad de un soluto en solución o su grado de disociación en un solvente dado. Es gracias al descenso crioscópico que se puede usar sal común para fundir nieve, hielo o escarchasimplemente espolvoreándolo. El fenómeno tiene importantes consecuencias en el caso del agua de mar, porque la respuesta al enfriamiento intenso del agua del océano, como ocurre en el invierno de las regiones polares, es la separación de una fase sólida flotante de agua pura. Es así como se forma la banquisa en torno a la Antártida o al océano Ártico, como un agregado compacto de hielo puro de agua, con salmuera llenando los intersticios, y flotando sobre una masa de agua líquida a menos de 0ºC (hasta un límite de -1,9ºC para una salinidad del3.5%). El descenso crioscópico ha encontrado aplicaciones prácticas fuera de los laboratorios de investigación, como en el uso de anticongelantes para evitar que los circuitos de refrigeración de los motores de los vehículos o los mismos combustibles se congelen cuando las temperaturas bajan en invierno, para la determinación de la adulteración de la leche con agua, para la preparación de disolucionesenlaindustriafarmacéutica,paraanálisisclínicosdeyorina,etc. El descenso crioscópico se utiliza en la industria para determinar masas molecularesde productos químicos que se fabrican,al igual que se hace a
  17. 17. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano nivel de laboratorio. También se emplea para controlar la calidad de los líquidos: la magnitud del descenso crioscópico es una medida directa de la cantidad total de impurezas que puede tener un producto: a mayor descenso crioscópico,más impurezascontienela muestra analizada. Determinación de la masa molar del soluto Método ebulloscópico: se determina experimentalmente T de ebullición de la solución. Método crioscópico: se determina experimentalmente T de solidificación de la solución. Presión osmótica y ósmosis La presión osmótica es la propiedad coligativa más importante por sus aplicaciones biológicas. se determina experimentalmente altura h de ascenso de la solución Se define la presión osmótica como la tendencia a diluirse de una disolución separada del disolvente puro por una membrana semipermeable. Un soluto ejerce presión osmótica al enfrentarse con el disolvente sólo cuando no es capaz de atravesarla membrana que los separa. La presión osmótica de una disolución equivale a la presión mecánica necesaria para evitar la entrada de agua cuando está separada del disolvente por una membranasemipermeable. A partir de crioscopía se obtiene un cambio de T mayor respecto de ebulloscopía, pero ambos son pequeños, es decir, medidas poco confiables porque pueden conducir a error. La altura h de presión osmótica es una medida más fácil de medir, por lo tanto más confiable que conduce a menos error.
  18. 18. Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La temperaturade fusión y la de congelación parauna sustancia pura a una determinada presión,están a la misma temperatura. Latemperaturade congelación de una sustancia puradesciendecuando a la sustancia se le adicionaun soluto. El descenso en la temperatura de congelación es muy utilizado actualmente en diferentes procesosindustriales. El descenso en la temperatura de congelación es una consecuencia directa de la disminución de la presión de vapor por parte del solvente al agregarleun soluto. El proceso de congelación, al igual que el de fusión y el de evaporación son procesos isotérmicos. Esto debido a que el calor ganado o perdido por la sustanciaes liberado en su transformaciónde un estado a otro. El cambio en la presión trae como consecuencia un cambio en la temperatura de ebullición,congelación y fusión. La presencia de un soluto siempre disminuye la temperatura de congelación si éste es insoluble en la fase sólida. La disminución, o descenso de la temperatura de congelación, hace que la línea de equilibrio sólido - líquido se desplace a la izquierda en el diagrama de fase. Soluciones de solutos con pesos moleculares diferentes diluidos en un mismo solvente a una misma concentración tienen la misma constante crioscópica para el solvente. La temperaturade congelaciónde un líquido es la temperaturaa la cuallas fases sólida y líquida de una sustancia puedencoexistirentre sí.
  19. 19. Referencias Bibliográficas http://profequimreyes2.blogspot.com http://quimica2medio.blogspot.com/p/propiedades-coligativas.html https://guao.org/cuarto_ano/quimica/propiedades_coligativas_de_las_disoluci ones-propiedades_coligativas_de_las_disoluciones https://es.slideshare.net/adriandsierraf/tema-1-propiedades-coligativas-de- soluciones https://es.slideshare.net/FernandaPacheqo/aplicaciones-de-propiedades- coligativas

