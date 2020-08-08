Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPUESTA PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN INTEGRADA DE: CALIDAD, SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL EN
2 PROPUESTA PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN INTEGRADO DE: CALIDAD, SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL EN ...
3 Nota de aceptación _______________________________ _______________________________ _______________________________ _____...
4 DEDICATORIA En un camino de tantos obstáculos muchas personas pasan, muy pocas se quedan…Pero solo una logra darle verda...
5 AGRADECIMIENTOS Quiero agradecer por este trabajo , A Dios por darme la sabiduría para escoger este camino…A mi madre po...
6 RESUMEN La propuesta para la implementación del Sistema de Gestión Integrado de: calidad, salud ocupacional y gestión am...
7 Finalmente se estableció las medidas de control requeridas que permitan realizar la revisión y seguimiento periódico, pa...
8 Finally the required control measures that allow for periodic review and monitoring, to seek continuous improvement in I...
9 TABLA DE CONTENIDO INTRODUCCIÓN............................................................................................
10 4.2.3 Norma NTC ISO 9001:2008.............................................................................................
11 7.2.4 Gestión de Desarrollo ..............................................................................................
12 ÍNDICE DE TABLAS Tabla 1. Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá………………………….…………….29 Tabla 2. Normas relacionadas Sistema de ...
13 ÍNDICE DE CUADROS Cuadro 1. Identificación de Impactos Ambientales………………………………….43 Cuadro 2. Resultado de diagnóstico……...
14 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Euro Networks & Technologies siempre está en la búsqueda de estar a la altura de la competencia, por lo...
15 fase de control, donde se definió los procedimientos requeridos para la revisión y seguimiento periódico de este sistem...
16 2. GENERALIDADES 2.1PROBLEMA 2.1.1 Descripción Euro Networks & Tecnhologies presenta una gran trayectoria en el mercado...
17 Otro factor importante, es que Euro Networks & Technologies no garantiza un lugar de trabajo adecuado a los miembros de...
18 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007, con un plan de sensibilización para el personal de la empresa. Diseñar Manuales, procedim...
19 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN La dinámica de la economía actual ha creado una necesidad constante en las organizaciones de buscar co...
20 4. MARCO REFERENCIAL 4.1 DESCRIPCION DE LA EMPRESA 4.1.1 El sector económico Euronet S.A. se encuentra en la Clasificac...
21 2001, EURONET tenía 15 empleados y estaba ubicado en el sector de Unilago en Bogotá. Al asumir el control, Julia Lockye...
22 En Diciembre de 2004, la empresa había crecido tanto que tuvo que cambiar de ubicación de nuevo y se radicó en sus inst...
23 Administración de Inventario Suministro de Personal Técnico Administración de Centros de Cómputo y cajeros Administraci...
24 4.1.7 Principales clientes Figura 2. Principales clientes. Euro Networks S.A.S. Brochure, Bogotá, 2012, Pág. 3 4.1.8 Pr...
25 • Soporte en Sitio x Demanda y Recursos Fijos (Aerorepublica,Copa, BP, Femsa, SKF, Bimbo, Vitro) TELEFONICA • Sena (Mes...
26 CLARO COLOMBIA: Empresa que provee los canales de comunicación de la compañía ARANDA SOFWAARE: Proveedor de la herramie...
27 4.1.11.1 Internos Control Interno Apoyar a la organización en el cumplimiento de sus objetivos, aportando un enfoque si...
28 Figura 3. Organigrama. Fuente: Brochure Euronet 4.1.13 Mapa Físico El mapa físico de la compañía se encuentra divido en...
29 4.1.13.1 Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá SEDE ÁREAS PRINCIPALES ÁREAS QUE LA COMPONEN PRINCIPAL PRIMER PISO Calidad, ...
30 Una vez se conocen los conceptos generales, podemos hablar de la composición de los sistemas de gestión integrados, que...
31 4.2.2 Definición ISO ISO es la designación que recibe la Agencia Internacional de Normalización (International Organiza...
32 Ya entrando un poco más afondo dicha norma tiene ocho principios básicos que tendrán que tenerse en cuenta7 : 1. Enfoqu...
33 8. Relaciones mutuo beneficio con los proveedores: Cuando las dos partes se benefician en una relación, se aumenta el v...
34 NORMA CARACTERISTICAS 14004:2004 Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental: Allí se plasma las directrices sobre principios, sistem...
35 El nivel de detalle y el grado de complejidad de un sistema de gestión ambiental, la extensión de la documentación y lo...
36 4.4 Verificación y acción correctiva: Es evidente que el primer requisito es que la organización establezca y mantenga ...
37 desempeño S & SO, ni da las especificaciones detalladas para el diseño de un sistema de gestión. 4.2.5.1 Objeto y campo...
38 5. DIAGNÓSTICO Determinar Debilidades, Fortalezas, Oportunidades y Amenazas, se constituye como una herramienta fundame...
39 5.3METODOLOGÍA PARA LA MATRIZ DOFA Para el desarrollo de la matriz DOFA, se tuvo en cuenta el diagnóstico del ANEXO D, ...
40 DEBILIDADES FORTALEZAS Repuestos de baja calidad: Por buscar una disminución de costos, la organización en ocasiones op...
41 DEBILIDADES FORTALEZAS La compañía a la fecha no tiene interés en estandarizar sus procesos, lo que no permite competir...
42 5.4MATRIZ DE ESTRATEGIAS FODA FORTALEZAS: DEBILIDADES: Conocer el negocio de Soporte TI La empresa posee clientes grand...
43 5.5IDENTIFICACIÓN DE IMPACTOS AMBIENTALES Se realizó la identificación de los siguientes impactos ambientales por medio...
44 Proceso Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Medidas de Mitigación Medidas de Prevención Medidas de Control retardantes ...
45 Proceso Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Medidas de Mitigación Medidas de Prevención Medidas de Control sobre las co...
46 Técnica Colombiana GTC 45, con el fin de entender los riesgos que se presentan con el desarrollo de la actividad económ...
47 Nivel de Exposición Valor de NE Significado Ocasional (EO) 2 La situación de exposición se presenta alguna vez durante ...
48 Nivel de Consecuencias NC Significado daños personales Mortal o Catastrófico (M) 100 Muerte Muy Grave (MG) 60 Lesiones ...
49 Descripción del peligro Clasificación Carga estática Ergonómico Vibraciones Físico Seguridad personal accidentes de tra...
50 A continuación se analiza los tres requisitos que se tuvieron en cuenta para diligencias las plantillas expuestas en el...
51 Es claro que la empresa tiene deficiencias en el Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental, ya que no cumple con ningún requisito d...
52 La compañía no presenta un enfoque basado en procesos, por lo cual se hace necesario su diseño, con su respectiva carac...
53 No se realizan ningún tipo de auditorías con el fin de dar oportunidad de mejora. Se generan residuos peligrosos y cont...
54 6. GENERALIDADES DEL SISTEMA GESTION INTEGRADA 6.1 ALCANCE DEL SISTEMA GESTION Cubre todos los procesos Gerenciales, Op...
55 6.2.2 Visión Es una exposición clara que indica hacia dónde se dirige la empresa a largo plazo y en qué se deberá conve...
56 ¿Cómo se respondió? Los Colaboradores responden a la pregunta cuales son los 4 valores que mayor lo identifica con la c...
57 6.4 POLÍTICA INTEGRAL Definir una política implica definir los principios generales que la compañía se compromete a cum...
58 Figura 6.Politica Integral. Fuente: Elaboración propia Con la información de entrada se estructura la política Integral...
59 Realizar todas las actividades de la compañía cuidando y protegiendo el medio ambiente, utilizando la cantidad de recur...
60 Generar un ambiente de trabajo seguro que minimice mensualmente en un 5% la cantidad de incidentes y accidentes laboral...
61 Es importante resaltar que los objetivos propuestos anteriormente, deben tener un indicador que permita su porcentaje d...
62 PROCESO INDICADOR META ARTICULACIO N OBJETIVO PERIODICIDA D TENDENCIA VALOR ALARMA FORMULA productos TOTAL DE ENTREGAS ...
63 PROCESO INDICADOR META ARTICULACIO N OBJETIVO PERIODICIDA D TENDENCIA VALOR ALARMA FORMULA medio de capacitaciones , in...
64 7. DISEÑO DE MANUAL, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y REGISTROS Uno de los principios básicos de gestión es el enfoque basado en proces...
65 MAPA DE PROCESOS Figura 8. Mapa de Procesos. Fuente: Elaboración Propia
  1. 1. 1 PROPUESTA PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN INTEGRADA DE: CALIDAD, SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL EN LA EMPRESA EURO NETWORKS & TECHNOLOGIES BAJO LOS LINEAMIENTOS DE LA NORMAS NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007 LADY CATERINE SUAREZ ARIAS JULIETH TATIANA UMAÑA GUERRERO UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS FACULTAD TECNOLÓGICA INGENIERIA DE PRODUCCION BOGOTÁ D.C. 2014
  2. 2. 2 PROPUESTA PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN INTEGRADO DE: CALIDAD, SALUD OCUPACIONAL Y GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL EN LA EMPRESA EURO NETWORKS & TECHNOLOGIES BAJO LOS LINEAMIENTOS DE LA NORMAS NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007 LADY CATERINE SUAREZ ARIAS 20111377060 JULIETH TATIANA UMAÑA GUERRERO 20111377051 Director ING. GUSTAVO PEDRAZA POVEDA Proyecto de Pasantía empresarial para optar Al título de ingeniero producción UNIVERSIDAD DISTRITAL FRANCISCO JOSÉ DE CALDAS FACULTAD TECNOLÓGICA INGENIERIA DE PRODUCCION BOGOTÁ D.C. 2014
  3. 3. 3 Nota de aceptación _______________________________ _______________________________ _______________________________ _______________________________ _______________________________ _____________________________________ Firma Ingeniero Gustavo Pedraza Poveda Director _____________________________________ Firma Ingeniera Sandra Esperanza Méndez Caro Jurado _____________________________________ Firma Ingeniero Nelson Rodríguez Montaña Jurado
  4. 4. 4 DEDICATORIA En un camino de tantos obstáculos muchas personas pasan, muy pocas se quedan…Pero solo una logra darle verdadero sentido a tanto esfuerzo, a tantas alegrías a muchas tristezas, Es por eso que al finalizar una más de mi metas quiero dedicarle enteramente mi proyecto a mi mamita Liliana Guerrero…Por ser mi razón para luchar, por ser mí fuerza ante tanta injusticia, por ser mi única mano en momentos tan difíciles, Por cumplir el papel de madre, padre y amiga sin desfallecer en ningún momento, definitivamente hace honor a su apellido: “una guerrera.” JULIETH TATIANA UMAÑA GUERRERO “Este Proyecto de Grado para obtener mi título de Ingeniera de Producción se lo dedico a un gran hombre que ha marcado mi vida en tan poco tiempo y quien fue mi principal motivación, porque al verlo cada día me llenaba de fuerzas para cumplir mis metas y ese hombre es mi hijo David Alejandro Rojas Suarez…quien con sus sonrisas y gestos me hacía entender que siempre espera lo mejor de mí y que espera que sea un ejemplo de vida para él”. LADY CATERINE SUAREZ ARIAS
  5. 5. 5 AGRADECIMIENTOS Quiero agradecer por este trabajo , A Dios por darme la sabiduría para escoger este camino…A mi madre por ser el apoyo y por esta siempre…A mis docentes por darme las bases de un conocimiento prometedor…A mi amiga que logró abrir muchas puertas en mi corazón, Al amor que sin interés me brindó su apoyo…Y a todas las personas que estuvieron junto a mí compartiendo Momentos…Doy gracias… porque el apoyo de cada una de estas personas me ha servido para llegar al final… JULIETH TATIANA UMAÑA GUERRERO Quiero agradecer principalmente a Dios porque por su voluntad pude alcanzar una gran meta en mi vida…le doy gracias a mi familia a mi madre Julia Arias Céspedes y a mi hermana Paola Suarez Arias porque siempre estuvieron motivándome para salir adelante y ser la mejor cada día…le agradezco a mi esposo Fredy Mauricio Rojas que siempre me ha apoyado y me ha demostrado que estoy para grandes cosas y finalmente a todas aquellas personas que han puesto un granito de arena para alcanzar un escalón más en mi vida… LADY CATERINE SUAREZ ARIAS
  6. 6. 6 RESUMEN La propuesta para la implementación del Sistema de Gestión Integrado de: calidad, salud ocupacional y gestión ambiental en la empresa Euro Networks & Technologies, bajo los lineamientos de la normas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 y OHSAS 18001:2007. El desarrollo de éste proyecto de grado busca facilitar la administración de procesos orientados a los objetivos y que le permita a la empresa una futura certificación en estas tres normas, lo cual se logrará por medio de un Manual Integral de Gestión. Este Manual se desarrolla en varias etapas y da inicio con un diagnóstico con el fin de conocer el estado actual de la empresa, brindando una visión global e integral de la situación actual de la empresa, tanto a nivel interno como externo; en ésta primera etapa los resultados nos indica claramente que la organización posee unos aspectos por mejorar, que tendrán que ser analizados desde un plan de mejora, es importante tener en cuenta que la organización tiene un entorno económico y financiero favorable sin embargo, se evidenció que una de las mayores debilidades se encuentra asociada a la parte financiera. Una vez se conoció el estado actual de la organización, se procedió a definir la Planeación Estratégica Integral, donde se estableció la visión, misión, la política integral, los objetivos integrales de gestión, valores corporativos de la empresa y culmina ésta etapa con un plan de sensibilización para los miembros de la organización. La tercera etapa consistió en el diseño de documentos como el mapa de procesos, procedimientos, caracterización, formatos, instructivos, manual y demás elementos necesarios para garantizar el funcionamiento adecuado de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado. Tomos estos documentos fueron socializados al personal de la empresa por medio de capacitaciones.
  7. 7. 7 Finalmente se estableció las medidas de control requeridas que permitan realizar la revisión y seguimiento periódico, para buscar el mejoramiento continuo del Sistema de Gestión Integral. Abstract The proposal for the implementation of the Integrated Management System of : quality, occupational health and environmental management in the company Euro Networks & Technologies, under the guidelines of the rules NTC ISO 9001 : 2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS NTC 18001:2007. The development of this graduation project seeks to facilitate the management -oriented objectives and processes that will allow the company a future certification in these three standards, which will be achieved through an Integrated Management Manual. This Manual is developed in several stages and begins with a diagnosis in order to know the current status of the company , providing a comprehensive and holistic view of the current situation of the company , both internally and externally , in this first stage the results clearly indicates that the organization has some areas for improvement that will have to be analyzed from an improvement plan , it is important to note that the organization has a favorable economic and financial environment , however , it became clear that a major weakness is associated with the financial part . Once the current state of the organization are met , we proceeded to define the Integrated Strategic Planning, where the vision , mission, integral politics , integral management objectives, corporate values of the company was established and culminates this stage with a plan awareness to members of the organization. The third step was to design documents as the map of processes, procedures, characterization, forms, instructions, manual and other elements necessary to ensure the proper functioning of an Integrated Management System. Tomos these documents were socialized to company staff through training.
  8. 8. 8 Finally the required control measures that allow for periodic review and monitoring, to seek continuous improvement in Integrated Management System was established. Palabras claves Sistema Integrado de Gestión, Calidad, Salud Ocupacional y Seguridad Industrial, Medio Ambiente, Hallazgo, Mejora Continua, Procedimiento.
  9. 9. 9 TABLA DE CONTENIDO INTRODUCCIÓN...........................................................................................................................14 2. GENERALIDADES............................................................................................................16 2.1 PROBLEMA........................................................................................................................16 2.1.1 Descripción.........................................................................................................................16 2.1.2 Formulación........................................................................................................................17 2.2 OBJETIVOS .......................................................................................................................17 2.2.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL......................................................................................................17 2.2.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS............................................................................................17 2.3 DELIMITACIÓN O ALCANCE..........................................................................................18 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN................................................................................................................19 4. MARCO REFERENCIAL ..................................................................................................20 4.1 DESCRIPCION DE LA EMPRESA .................................................................................20 4.1.1 El sector económico..........................................................................................................20 4.1.2 Reseña histórica de la empresa......................................................................................20 4.1.3 Misión..................................................................................................................................22 4.1.4 Visión ..................................................................................................................................22 4.1.5 Servicios prestados en la empresa.................................................................................22 4.1.6 Cobertura............................................................................................................................23 4.1.7 Principales clientes............................................................................................................24 4.1.8 Principales servicios prestados .......................................................................................24 4.1.9 Proveedores.......................................................................................................................25 4.1.10 Características del mercado ............................................................................................26 4.1.11 Entes de control.................................................................................................................26 4.1.11.1 Internos .......................................................................................................................27 4.1.11.2 Externos......................................................................................................................27 4.1.12 Organigrama ......................................................................................................................27 4.1.13 Mapa Físico........................................................................................................................28 4.1.13.1 Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá .........................................................................29 4.2 MARCO TEÓRICO............................................................................................................29 4.2.1 La Importancia de un Sistema Gestión Integrado.........................................................29 4.2.2 Definición ISO ....................................................................................................................31
  10. 10. 10 4.2.3 Norma NTC ISO 9001:2008............................................................................................31 4.2.4 Norma NTC ISO 14001: 2004.........................................................................................33 4.2.4.1 Requisitos Generales del Sistema de Gestión Ambiental según ISO 14001....34 4.2.5 Norma OSHAS 18001: 2007............................................................................................36 4.2.5.1 Objeto y campo de aplicación de la Norma OHSAS.............................................37 5. DIAGNÓSTICO..................................................................................................................38 5.1 ANÁLISIS INTERNO.........................................................................................................38 5.2 ANÁLISIS EXTERNO........................................................................................................38 5.3 METODOLOGÍA PARA LA MATRIZ DOFA...................................................................39 5.4 MATRIZ DE ESTRATEGIAS FODA................................................................................42 5.5 IDENTIFICACIÓN DE IMPACTOS AMBIENTALES.....................................................43 5.6 IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS PELIGROS Y VALORACIÓN DE LOS RIESGOS........45 5.7 DIAGNOSTICOS SEGÚN REQUISITOS DE LAS NORMAS NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007...........................................................................49 6. GENERALIDADES DEL SISTEMA GESTION INTEGRADA ......................................54 6.1 ALCANCE DEL SISTEMA GESTION............................................................................54 6.2 PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA INTEGRAL ..................................................................54 6.2.1 Misión..................................................................................................................................54 6.2.1.1 Misión Euronet ...........................................................................................................54 6.2.2 Visión...................................................................................................................................55 6.2.2.1 Visión Euronet............................................................................................................55 6.4 POLÍTICA INTEGRAL.......................................................................................................57 6.4.1 Política Integral Euronetworks .........................................................................................57 6.5 OBJETIVOS INTEGRALES DE GESTIÓN...................................................................59 7. DISEÑO DE MANUAL, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y REGISTROS ....................................64 7.1 MACROPROCESOS ESTRATÉGICOS .......................................................................66 7.1.1 Direccionamiento Estratégico ..........................................................................................66 7.1.2 Gestión SIG........................................................................................................................66 7.2 MACROPROCESOS OPERATIVOS..............................................................................70 7.2.1 Proceso de Gestión Operativa.........................................................................................70 7.2.2 Proceso de Gestión Marketing y Comercialización .....................................................70 7.2.3 Proceso de Gestión Almacén y Despachos...................................................................72
  11. 11. 11 7.2.4 Gestión de Desarrollo .......................................................................................................72 7.2.5 Gestión Compras y Comercio Exterior ...........................................................................73 7.3 MACROPROCESOS APOYO .........................................................................................74 7.3.1 Proceso de Gestión Humana y Comunicaciones..........................................................74 8. SENSIBILIZACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN .........................................................................76 8.1 PROGRAMA DE SENSIBILIZACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN...........................................77 8.2 OBJETIVOS DEL PROGRAMA DE SENSIBILIZACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN...........80 8.3 METODOLOGÍA................................................................................................................81 8.4 EVALUACIÓN DE IMPACTO Y SEGUIMIENTO ..........................................................82 9. CONTROL Y EVALUACIÓN............................................................................................85 10. CONCLUSIONES..............................................................................................................90 11. RECOMENDACIONES.....................................................................................................92 12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA..................................................................................................................93 13. INFOGRAFÍA .....................................................................................................................93
  12. 12. 12 ÍNDICE DE TABLAS Tabla 1. Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá………………………….…………….29 Tabla 2. Normas relacionadas Sistema de Gestión Ambiental……………………33 Tabla 3. Matriz DOFA de la organización……………..………….……..…………..39 Tabla 4. Matriz de Estrategias FODA…………………………………………………42 Tabla 5. Determinación del nivel de deficiencia………………………………………46 Tabla 6. Determinación del nivel de exposición………………………………………46 Tabla 7. Significados de los diferentes niveles de probabilidad……………….……47 Tabla 8. Determinación del Nivel de Consecuencia…………………………………48 Tabla 9. Significado del nivel de riesgo……………………………………….………48 Tabla 10. Riesgos con nivel I…………………………………………………………..48 Tabla 11. Porcentaje de participación……………..………………………………….55 Tabla 12. Indicadores de medición de objetivos. ………………..……………….…61 Tabla 13. Temas de sensibilización y capacitación…..…….………………………76 Tabla 14. Cronograma de sensibilización y capacitación………………………….77 Tabla 15. Indicadores de evaluación de impacto y seguimiento….………………82 Tabla 16. Indicadores para medición de los objetivos de capacitación…………..83 Tabla 17. Programa Auditorias…………………….…………………………………86 Tabla 18: Objetivos para medir el desempeño de la compañía…………………..87
  13. 13. 13 ÍNDICE DE CUADROS Cuadro 1. Identificación de Impactos Ambientales………………………………….43 Cuadro 2. Resultado de diagnóstico………………………………………………….50 Cuadro 3. Valores corporativos.……………………….………………..…………….56 ÍNDICE DE FIGURAS Figura 1. Cobertura…………………………………………………………………….23 Figura 2. Principales clientes………………………………………………………….24 Figura 3. Organigrama………………………………………………………………...28 Figura 4. Gestión Ambiental…………….……………………………………………34 Figura 5. Calificación Diagnóstico..…….……………………………………………50 Figura 6. Política Integral……………………………………………..……………….58 Figura 7. Relación Política y Objetivos………………………………………..……..60 Figura 8. Mapa de Procesos…………………………………………………………65 ANEXOS Anexo A. Organigrama de EURONETWORKS Anexo B. Distribución de Planta Anexo C. Matriz de Riesgo Anexo D. Diagnóstico Euronetworks Anexo E. Manual Integral de Gestión Anexo F. Varios Archivos
  14. 14. 14 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Euro Networks & Technologies siempre está en la búsqueda de estar a la altura de la competencia, por lo cual desea implementar un Sistema de Gestión Integrada y espera obtener la certificación en las normas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 y OHSAS 18001:2007, con el fin de obtener una mayor ventaja competitiva dentro de su sector económico. Para ello se contó con el apoyo de dos estudiantes de Ingeniería de Producción, quienes realizaron un diagnóstico inicial, se procedió al establecimiento de la planeación estratégica integral, diseño de documentos, procedimientos, sensibilización y se estableció un control para el mejoramiento continuo. Al elaborar el diagnóstico inicial se estableció la situación actual de la empresa, el cual fue el punto de partida para este proyecto, así se pudo establecer la planeación estratégica integral, donde se definió la misión, visión, objetivos integrales, valores corporativos de la organización y se realizó una sensibilización al personal de la empresa, para informar las bases requeridas para dar inicio a un Sistema de Gestión Integrada, como tercera etapa se diseñaron los procesos, procedimientos, instructivos, formatos y demás documentos que son requeridos, para garantizar el cumplimiento de un Sistema de Gestión Integrada para la organización, permitiendo en primera instancia ofrecer un servicio de calidad, donde se satisfaga los requerimientos y necesidades del cliente y todos los interesados de la empresa (stakeholders); de la misma manera se reduce el impacto ambiental que genera el desarrollo de la actividad económica de la organización, haciendo un uso adecuado de los residuos generados; y por último genera un ambiente laboral adecuado, donde el trabajador se sienta seguro y cómodo desempeñando sus labores diarias, ya que se toman acciones para la reducción de posibles accidentes e incidentes. La cuarta etapa de éste proyecto, consistió en una capacitación donde se dio a conocer al personal de la empresa la documentación elaborada para dar cumplimiento a un Sistema de Gestión Integrada y se concluye con una quinta
  15. 15. 15 fase de control, donde se definió los procedimientos requeridos para la revisión y seguimiento periódico de este sistema en búsqueda de la mejora continua. En el desarrollo de éste proyecto, se encuentran en los anexos todos los documentos elaborados, con el fin de dar cumplimiento a los requisitos estipulados en las normas técnicas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 y OHSAS 18001:2007.
  16. 16. 16 2. GENERALIDADES 2.1PROBLEMA 2.1.1 Descripción Euro Networks & Tecnhologies presenta una gran trayectoria en el mercado debido a todos sus años de prestación de servicio con el mantenimiento y reparación de maquinaria de oficina, contabilidad e informática. Sin embargo, no puede ofrecer a sus clientes un servicio que se encuentre certificado con las normas ISO 9001, 14001 y OHSAS 18001, y esto lo deja a un lado de la competencia, toda vez que el cliente prefiere disponer de éste factor dentro de sus proveedores, ya que es muy importante tener la confiabilidad de que se está adquiriendo un servicio que cumpla con todas las características deseadas y normas requeridas. La empresa no dispone de políticas de calidad del servicio, que le permitan tener sus objetivos claros, siempre en búsqueda del mejoramiento continuo, de la misma manera, ésta no cuenta con herramientas de evaluación del servicio con el fin de medir el cumplimiento de las metas y así mismo determinar las falencias para tomar las medidas correctivas necesarias. Por otra parte, Euro Networks & Technologies no está siendo consciente del impacto ambiental que genera el desarrollo de su actividad económica y en el momento de ofrecer el servicio, acciones tales como no tener una buena disposición de los residuos generados teniendo en cuenta que algunos de sus materiales y herramientas son contaminantes, que en la compañía a la fecha no se han desarrollado planes de acción que permitan mitigar este tipo de riesgo, tampoco se ha realizado un diagnóstico o análisis por parte de la empresa para conocer con exactitud el impacto que están produciendo.
  17. 17. 17 Otro factor importante, es que Euro Networks & Technologies no garantiza un lugar de trabajo adecuado a los miembros de la organización, el cual proporcione las condiciones requeridas para prestar el servicio de mantenimiento y reparación de maquinaria de oficina, contabilidad e informática; de la misma manera, no se contemplan los riesgos que se tiene desde cada puesto de trabajo, donde se puedan prevenir accidentes o enfermedades profesionales. 2.1.2 Formulación Euro Networks & Technologies se ha visto obstaculizada en su progreso y crecimiento para adquirir nuevas oportunidades de negocio debido a las problemáticas anteriormente expuestas, por lo cual se hace necesario contestar la siguiente pregunta, ¿La implementación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado permitirá a Euro Networks & Technologies facilitar la administración de procesos orientados a los objetivos? 2.2 OBJETIVOS 2.2.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL Diseñar una propuesta para la implementación del Sistema de Gestión Integrada de: calidad, salud ocupacional y gestión ambiental; en la empresa Euro Networks & Technologies bajo los lineamientos de la normas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007. 2.2.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS Realizar un diagnóstico inicial que determine el cumplimiento de todos los requisitos de las partes interesadas para una implementación de un sistema de gestión integrada. Establecer la planeación estratégica integral de la empresa Euro Networks & Tecnhologies, dentro de Sistema Integral de ISO 9001:2008, ISO
  18. 18. 18 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007, con un plan de sensibilización para el personal de la empresa. Diseñar Manuales, procedimientos y registros obligatorios que exige las normas ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 e OHSAS 18001:2007 y que se adecuen a las necesidades de la empresa definiendo actividades, recursos, funciones, responsables teniendo en cuenta el diagnóstico previo con el fin de generar un Sistema de Gestión Integrada eficaz y realizar las respectivas capacitaciones y sensibilización. Establecer las medidas de control y evaluación del recurso documental y operativo, con el fin de garantizar el mejoramiento continuo de Euro Networks & Technologies. 2.3 DELIMITACIÓN O ALCANCE El proyecto da inicio con el diagnóstico actual de la empresa Euro Networks & Technologies, y se espera obtener una Propuesta y presentarla a la dirección para la implementación del Sistema de Gestión Integrado de: Calidad, Salud Ocupacional y Gestión Ambiental en la empresa bajo los lineamientos de las normas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 y OHSAS 18001:2007.
  19. 19. 19 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN La dinámica de la economía actual ha creado una necesidad constante en las organizaciones de buscar continuamente oportunidades para mejorar, esto con el fin de ser más competitivas en el mercado en el cual se mueven, para ello las empresas procuran la implementación de diferentes herramientas que le permitan minimizar costos, incrementar el nivel de productividad y optimizar la utilización de sus recursos. Una de las herramientas que han adquirido una importancia vital en las organizaciones es precisamente la implementación de sistemas de gestión, pues esto le permite a la organización demostrar claramente su compromiso con todas las partes interesadas y que interactúan con dicha organización y no solo enfocada al cliente. Lo anterior, evidencia de manera clara la necesidad de evaluar la implementación de un Sistema de Gestión Integral para Euro Networks y se justifica en tres aspectos fundamentales. La exigencia de transparencia con relación a qué huella se deja en el medio ambiente, con cuánta seguridad se gestiona sus operaciones y cómo se mejora continuamente la calidad ya que es la exigencia del mundo actual.
  20. 20. 20 4. MARCO REFERENCIAL 4.1 DESCRIPCION DE LA EMPRESA 4.1.1 El sector económico Euronet S.A. se encuentra en la Clasificación Industrial Uniforme de todas las actividades económicas (CIIU), con el código 9511, correspondiente al “Mantenimiento y reparación de computadores y de equipo periférico”. 4.1.2 Reseña histórica de la empresa1 EURONET se dedica a la prestación de servicios e infraestructura tecnológica en todo tipo de empresas, atendiendo distintos inconvenientes que se puedan presentar en el arreglo de computadores, impresoras, servidores, además de actuar como solucionadores y consultores de la mejora de procesos empresariales. EURONET empezó su vida en 1994 como empresa unipersonal en Régimen Simplificado, creada por el Ingeniero Adolfo Bernal. Se prestaban servicios de mantenimiento y ventas de equipos y partes. El nombre EURONET se formó de la idea de ser una de las filiales de S.A.S empresa de tecnología europea. En el año1999, Julia Lockyear, inglesa residente en Colombia y dueña actual de Euronet, conoció a Adolfo Bernal cuando le prestó un servicio de mantenimiento a su computador. Los dos decidieron asociarse y en Marzo de 2000, EURONET se registró formalmente en la Cámara de Comercio como sociedad limitada. En Septiembre de 2001, Julia Lockyear compró las acciones de Adolfo Bernal en EURONET y asumió el 100% de la dirección de la empresa. Finalizando el año 1 Reseña Histórica, Manual de Calidad. EURONET S.A.S, 2012, Pág. 7.
  21. 21. 21 2001, EURONET tenía 15 empleados y estaba ubicado en el sector de Unilago en Bogotá. Al asumir el control, Julia Lockyear determinó cambiar la misión y la visión de la empresa, se dejó de invertir capital y esfuerzo a la venta de partes y equipos, enfocándose exclusivamente a la prestación de servicios de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo. La filosofía principal de la empresa fue prestar servicios de acuerdo con los valores británicos de puntualidad, responsabilidad y honestidad, lo cual marcaba la diferencia entre EURONET y muchos de sus competidores. Sin embargo, sin experiencia ni reputación en el mercado, los dos años iníciales fueron muy duros. El primer contrato de mantenimiento integral se firmó con la empresa Gabriel de Colombia. Poco a poco, EURONET empezó a formarse como empresa profesional, adquiriendo experiencia en la prestación de servicios y en aspectos comerciales. Se cometieron muchos errores en el camino de los cuales se aprendió mucho, fueron aumentando tanto los clientes como los trabajadores, hasta Noviembre de 2001 cuando EURONET tuvo que trasladarse a una casa en el barrio Santa Sofía por la necesidad que tenía de más espacio y para establecer un laboratorio adecuado para reparaciones. La empresa duró 2 años en esta casa. Fue durante esta época que EURONET ganó su primer contrato a nivel nacional, con Cemex de Colombia. Luego, la empresa empezó a trabajar con Getronics, quienes subcontrataron a EURONET los servicios en campo para Cafesalud y luego el Grupo Corona. En Noviembre de 2003, ya con cerca de 45 empleados tanto en Bogotá como a nivel nacional, EURONET se trasladó a una casa más grande en el barrio Nicolás de Federman, donde apenas duró un año, ya que el ingreso del contrato de Bancolombia originó la contratación de más personal. En Abril de 2004, se organizó en Bogotá una reunión general de todos los empleados de EURONETLTDA, se reunieron 63 personas de varias partes del país y compartieron 2 días de capacitaciones, integración y fiesta. La reunión fue tan exitosa que se determinó repetirla periódicamente.
  22. 22. 22 En Diciembre de 2004, la empresa había crecido tanto que tuvo que cambiar de ubicación de nuevo y se radicó en sus instalaciones actuales en el mismo barrio de Nicolás de Federman. En Enero de 2006, EURONET contaba con 130 empleados, todos contratados en nómina y una rotación de personal inferior al 3%. Adicionalmente, se han abierto sucursales en algunas ciudades del país (Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla y Bucaramanga), con el fin de descentralizar la operación y agilizar los servicios de reparación en laboratorio. 4.1.3 Misión2 “Integramos soluciones TIC con honestidad, respeto, calidad humana y responsabilidad social” 4.1.4 Visión 3 “En 2015, mediante el fortalecimiento continuo de nuestro talento humano, ser una marca posicionada en Latinoamérica, a la cual toda persona acuda cuando necesite una solución de TIC”. 4.1.5 Servicios prestados en la empresa Euro Networks cuenta con una amplia gama de servicios, cuyo objetivo en común es brindar soluciones efectivas a sus clientes y aliados estratégicos en las diferentes áreas de la tecnología, a nivel nacional. Mesa de Servicios Mantenimiento de Equipos de Cómputo y cajeros 2 Reseña Histórica, BROCHURE. EURONET S.A.S, 2012, Pág. 6. 3 Reseña Histórica, BROCHURE EURONET S.A.S, 2012, Pág. 6.
  23. 23. 23 Administración de Inventario Suministro de Personal Técnico Administración de Centros de Cómputo y cajeros Administración Documental Call Center Centro de reparaciones 4.1.6 Cobertura Figura 1. Cobertura. Euro Netwoks S.A.S. Brochure, Bogotá, 2012, Pág. 3
  24. 24. 24 4.1.7 Principales clientes Figura 2. Principales clientes. Euro Networks S.A.S. Brochure, Bogotá, 2012, Pág. 3 4.1.8 Principales servicios prestados4 IBM • Cajeros Nivel 2 Nacional (142 -> 1000) • Diversos Clientes (Soporte en Sitio x Demanda) • Diversos Clientes (Mantenimiento Preventivo Nacional – 30.000 – Avianca, Belcorp, Colseguros, Suramericana de Seguros, BBVA, Davivienda, Seguros Bolívar) UNISYS • Diversos Clientes (Soporte en Sitio x Demanda – Carrefour, Baxter, Éxito, Flowserve) • Dell (Soporte Garantías DELL Zona 1 – 600 -> 2500 incidentes nacional) EDS and HP COMPANNY 4 Euro Networks S.A.S. Brochure, Bogotá, 2012, Pág. 3
  25. 25. 25 • Soporte en Sitio x Demanda y Recursos Fijos (Aerorepublica,Copa, BP, Femsa, SKF, Bimbo, Vitro) TELEFONICA • Sena (Mesa de Ayuda, Soporte en Sitio – 23.000 -> 40.000 sillas) • Fiscalía General de la Nación (Mesa de Ayuda, Soporte en Sitio, Videoconferencia) COMWARE • Aeronáutica Civil (Soporte en Sitio Fijo y x Demanda) • Diversos Clientes (Soporte x Demanda – ETB, DHL, Consejo Superior de la Judicatura, Banco de la República, Fritolay, Seguro Social, Copidrogras) GETRONICS • Soporte en Sitio contratos fijos (Bancolombia, Grupo Corona, Salud Total, Cafesalud) WINCOR NIXDORF • Servicio de mantenimiento correctivo y preventivo a cajeros automáticos del banco BBVA 4.1.9 Proveedores Como consecuencia del Sistema de Gestión Integrado certificado en la Empresa, se debe realizar un control estricto de los proveedores de materias primas, insumos, equipos, herramientas y/o servicios, para garantizar tanto la trazabilidad de los productos, como el cumplimiento de los diferentes procedimientos de la Gestión de Compras. WINCOR NIXDORF: Empresa multinacional con su sede principal en Alemania que provee los repuestos para los cajeros.
  26. 26. 26 CLARO COLOMBIA: Empresa que provee los canales de comunicación de la compañía ARANDA SOFWAARE: Proveedor de la herramienta de Gestión de la empresa y adicional realiza desarrollos exclusivos para la empresa CONDENSA Y EAAB: empresas proveedoras de servicios públicos. ADTECO: Empresa que provee repuestos de computadores e impresoras. 4.1.10 Características del mercado La configuración actual del mercado de Tecnologías de la información y comunicaciones desde el punto de vista de su organización industrial, resulta ser por una parte, la dinámica de apertura del sector que ha permitido la entrada de nuevos competidores de capital extranjero; y de otra parte, la herencia de monopolios regionales pequeños. Esta situación contrasta con lo observado en otras latitudes de la región latinoamericana, donde suelen sobrevivir los antiguos monopolios estatales conservando un tamaño significativo y / o grandes entrantes internacionales. La siguiente gráfica, presenta una síntesis de las implicaciones en cuanto a estructura de mercado y características del mismo según la presencia de jugadores nacionales y/o regionales.5 4.1.11 Entes de control Para la organización existen entes que regulan su actividad económica, a continuación se presentan los entes de control más importantes. 5 COMISION DE REGULACION DE COMUNICACIONES. Análisis del sector TIC [en Línea]. <file:///C:/Users/SINDERELA/Downloads/DocumentoAnalisisIndustria.pdf> [Citado 28- Diciembre 2010].
  27. 27. 27 4.1.11.1 Internos Control Interno Apoyar a la organización en el cumplimiento de sus objetivos, aportando un enfoque sistemático y disciplinado para evaluar y mejorar la eficacia de los procesos de gestión. 4.1.11.2 Externos Orientado a verificar y asegurar que el ejercicio de las funciones y competencias de la sociedad, se cumpla, que estén dentro de los principios de la ley y de conformidad con los planes y programas adoptados corresponde al: Ministerio de Tecnologías de la Información Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo Ministerio de Trabajo Secretaria de salud 4.1.12 Organigrama Euronet presenta un organigrama de tipo Lineal, donde se observa claramente los niveles de mando como se representa a continuación. (Anexo A)
  28. 28. 28 Figura 3. Organigrama. Fuente: Brochure Euronet 4.1.13 Mapa Físico El mapa físico de la compañía se encuentra divido en dos plantas y un entrepiso, en el primer piso funciona el laboratorio, el almacén, la cafetería, la sala de capacitación, el archivo central, inventarios, almacén y la recepción de la compañía, siendo estos los espacios más relevantes, en el segundo piso de la planta se encuentra el dirección financiera, administrativa, gerencia general y presidencia; y finalmente en el área de entrepiso se encuentra una cafetería, sala de capacitación, área de soplado, área de empaque y almacenamiento. En el ANEXO B se puede apreciar claramente la distribución de la compañía
  29. 29. 29 4.1.13.1 Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá SEDE ÁREAS PRINCIPALES ÁREAS QUE LA COMPONEN PRINCIPAL PRIMER PISO Calidad, Almacén, Call, cafetería, recepción, sala de Juntas, Archivo SEGUNDO PISO Presidencia, gerencia, Dirección financiera, Dirección Administrativa LABORATORIO PRIMER PISO Cafetería, sala de capacitación, cuarto de soplado SEGUNDO PISO Dirección de laboratorio electrónico, laboratorio CPU. Tabla 1. Distribución áreas de sede Bogotá. Fuente: Elaboración Propia, 2012. 4.2 MARCO TEÓRICO 4.2.1 La Importancia de un Sistema Gestión Integrado Antes de cualquier justificación acerca de por qué es importante la implementación de un Sistema Gestión Integral, se debe conocer un concepto general de lo que significa integrar; según el diccionario de la Real Academia de la Lengua Española integrar significa constituir un todo de la cual se interpreta que es lograr que varias acciones se unifiquen en un todo para lograr unos objetivos propuestos, según Pojasek, es uno que combina sistemas de gestión usando un enfoque orientado al empleado, una visión basada en los procesos y un enfoque de sistemas, que hacen posible poner todas las prácticas de gestión normalizadas que correspondan en un solo sistema.
  30. 30. 30 Una vez se conocen los conceptos generales, podemos hablar de la composición de los sistemas de gestión integrados, que básicamente integran los conceptos relacionados con calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad industrial, lo cual no es impositivo, dado que la integración se podrá realizar de acuerdo a las necesidades de la empresa y previo diagnóstico del experto que se encuentre evaluando los procedimientos y necesidades de la organización. Lo que sí se recomienda es que la base de toda integración sea ISO 9001 “Gestión de la Calidad”, dado que la prioridad de cualquier empresa es lograr la satisfacción del cliente. Todo esto implica recursos y de ahí la importancia de identificar cuáles son las competencias que la organización requiere para su desarrollo, esto quiere decir que para la dirección de cualquier sistema de gestión debe haber una inversión en capital humano con habilidades y conocimiento enfocados a las actividades relacionadas con la actividad de la empresa, calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad industrial; que a su vez cuente con la disponibilidad necesaria para desarrollar, controlar y evaluar todas las actividades que se requieren para el mantenimiento del sistema. De acuerdo a lo anterior y a los requerimientos del mercado se hace necesaria la implementación de un sistema de gestión que sea flexible y capaz de adaptarse a las nuevas tendencias y por ende a la globalización; por lo cual las empresas han optado por implementar la integración de los conceptos anteriormente nombrados, basándose en una estructura moderna con el apoyo no solo de los procesos administrativos ya conocidos sino de la informática y de la inversión en conocimiento. Para el caso de Euronetworks que integrará un sistema de calidad, medioambiente y seguridad industrial basados en la normatividad ISO es importante empezar por aclarar algunos conceptos, y los objetivos de cada una de las normas específicamente.
  31. 31. 31 4.2.2 Definición ISO ISO es la designación que recibe la Agencia Internacional de Normalización (International Organization for Standarization), éste es un organismo no gubernamental y no presenta dependencia de ninguna entidad, lo que conlleva a que las normas emitidas por dicha organización no sean impuestas en ningún país, sino que las entidades se acogen voluntariamente a ellas. La ISO se encarga de promover el desarrollo de normas internacionales, su función principal es buscar la estandarización de normas de productos de seguridad, para las organizaciones a nivel internacional; existen otras funciones que ésta organización desarrolla dentro de las cuales encontramos colaborar con demás organizaciones que promuevan la normalización, la actualización y elaboración de las normas para cada país entre otras6 . 4.2.3 Norma NTC ISO 9001:2008 Para lograr implementar un sistema integrado de gestión para la empresa Euronetworks se debe tener en cuenta la última versión de una de las normas involucradas, como lo es la norma utilizada para un sistema de gestión de calidad ISO 9001:2008, ésta no es de uso obligatorio simplemente las empresas adoptan una posición en cuanto a la unificación de conceptos; esta norma es aplicable a nivel mundial, mediante su implementación la compañía puede garantizar el proceso por el cual el cliente recibe su servicio, permitiendo que los clientes actuales y potenciales tengan un respaldo, ésta norma tiene como objetivos: lograr de forma coherente la satisfacción del usuario en cuanto al producto o servicio de acuerdo a la actividad de cada una de las organizaciones, certificar a las organizaciones que deseen un reconocimiento de sus sistema de gestión mediante un enfoque basado en procesos y demostrar la posibilidad de un mejora continua mediante un ciclo de PHVA (Planificar, hacer, verificar y actuar). 6 INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATION .Definition ISO 2013 [en Linea ]. <http://www.iso.org> [Citado Enero 2013].
  32. 32. 32 Ya entrando un poco más afondo dicha norma tiene ocho principios básicos que tendrán que tenerse en cuenta7 : 1. Enfoque al cliente: Dentro de este principio la empresas deben conocer los requisitos del cliente y debe buscar la manera de cumplirlos y satisfacerlos, no solo debe basarse en las necesidades actuales sino en las futuras ya que estas a medida que pasa el tiempo cambian; por ende Euronetworks que se maneja en un campo tecnológico debe estar dispuesta a aceptar e implementar cambios rápidamente. 2. Liderazgo: Dentro de este principio invita a la organización a trabajar como un equipo de trabajo enfocado en el cumplimiento de unos objetivos, donde la dirección de la compañía se involucre de forma comprometida. 3. Participación del personal: Es lograr que todo el personal participe con el fin de que las habilidades de cada persona sean fortalezas para la organización. 4. Enfoque basado en procesos: Este principio es muy importante ya que una organización a pesar de sus múltiples tareas de tener la claridad de cómo estas se relacionan entre sí, para que el resultado de todos los elementos de entrada sea el que se espera. 5. Enfoque de sistemas para la gestión: Al tener los procesos interrelacionados, la organización los enfoca en sus objetivos, logrando trabajar eficaz y eficientemente. 6. Mejoramiento Continuo: Este debe ser unos los principales objetivos de la organización, ya que determina cómo se comportará la organización. 7. Toma de decisiones basada en hechos: Se analiza la información y se procede a tomar acciones. 7 Norma ISO 9001:2008, “Sistemas de Gestión de la Calidad”, Requisitos, Organización Internacional para la Normalización (ISO), Traducción certificada por Comité Técnico ISO/TC 176,Gestión de Aseguramiento de la Calidad
  33. 33. 33 8. Relaciones mutuo beneficio con los proveedores: Cuando las dos partes se benefician en una relación, se aumenta el valor de cada uno. Para Euronetworks es importante la aplicación de estos principios, por que se generan beneficios importantes tales como mayor capacidad de respuesta y flexibilidad antes de las oportunidades cambiantes del mercado, orientación hacia la mejora continua que permite identificar nuevas oportunidades dentro de un mercado tan competido y lograr satisfacer a los clientes a través de una implementación correcta de procesos. De acuerdo a lo descrito en la norma ISO 9001:2008, está enfocada en uno de sus ochos principios: el enfoque en procesos; por lo cual para Euronetworks es muy importante ya que no solo se le dará importancia al servicio que se le presta a al cliente, si no a todas las fases que se requieren para lograrlo, en cuanto a la compatibilidad de las normas, el documento describe que es compatible en principios por lo cual confirma que el sistema integrado es factible de desarrollo en la empresa Euronetworks. 4.2.4 Norma NTC ISO 14001: 2004 En la actualidad, la parte ambiental constituye un principio para muchas empresas ya que es importante que su imagen promueva un mundo más limpio. A continuación se muestra una descripción de algunas de las normas que existen para reglamentar un sistema de gestión ambiental de la versión ISO. NORMAS RELACIONADAS SISTEMA DE GESTION AMBIENTAL NORMA CARACTERISTICAS 14001:2004 En esta se presenta la norma para Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental: Donde se muestra los requisitos fundamentales y es una guía para el uso para aquellas empresa que deseen certificarse según los estándares de la norma. Allí se hacen aclaraciones con el fin de evitar malas interpretaciones.
  34. 34. 34 NORMA CARACTERISTICAS 14004:2004 Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental: Allí se plasma las directrices sobre principios, sistemas y técnicas para lograr la norma ISO 14001, allí se incluyen varios temas importantes dentro de los cuales podemos obtener: Directrices Generales sobre principios, sistemas y técnicas de Apoyo. Ha sido estructura para reflejar ISO 14001 en cinco temas principales incluido: política ambiental, planificación, puesta en práctica, verificación y acción correctiva. Tabla 2. Normas relacionadas Sistema de Gestión Ambiental.Elaboración propia 4.2.4.1 Requisitos Generales del Sistema de Gestión Ambiental según ISO 14001 Esta norma contiene requisitos generales basados en el proceso cíclico y dinámico que consiste en “Planificar, implementar, verificar y revisar”8 . Como resultado del mismo, se pretende lograr una mejora continua en el desarrollo del sistema, y por ende en el desempeño ambiental de la organización. Tal como se muestra en la siguiente figura. Figura 4. Tomado: NTC-ISO 14001:2004, Gestión Ambiental 8 Norma ISO 14001:2004, “Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental”, Especificación con orientación para su uso,2004. Pág. 4
  35. 35. 35 El nivel de detalle y el grado de complejidad de un sistema de gestión ambiental, la extensión de la documentación y los recursos que se destinen se generan de acuerdo a cada organización y la importancia que se le quiera dar. Un sistema de gestión ambiental, debe permitir a las organizaciones establecer una política de gestión ambiental de acuerdo a sus características, ésta debe ser única, así mismo identificar los requerimientos legales y otros requerimientos adoptados por la organización, identificar las prioridades y establecer los objetivos y metas entre otros. Según el proceso propuesto por la norma ISO 14001, existen cinco elementos para el desarrollo de un SGA9 . 4.1 Política Ambiental: Al igual que las demás normas la política ambiental es el principal direccionamiento de toda la organización ya que informa el compromiso que ahí desde la dirección lo cual motivara a la compañía a una implementación eficaz, debe ser clara y concisa de tal manera que todos los integrantes de la compañía puedan atenderla de la manera correcta. 4.2 Planeación -Planificación (Procedimientos, objetivos y metas, programas). Definida la política medioambiental la organización debe planificar su actividad. Primero, estableciendo, documentando y manteniendo al día un procedimiento que identifique las actividades, productos o servicios con incidencia significativa en el medio ambiente. 4.3 Implementación y operación: Implantación y funcionamiento. Una vez fijados los objetivos y metas, deben someterse a un proceso de implantación. Se deberán establecer fechas, responsables de la totalidad del programa medioambiental, desde las actividades de diseño, hasta la compra de materiales, almacenamiento, disposición, producción y servicio posventa. 9
  36. 36. 36 4.4 Verificación y acción correctiva: Es evidente que el primer requisito es que la organización establezca y mantenga al día un procedimiento para controlar, medir, y registrar sus operaciones. Se deben establecer los responsables en el caso de no conformidades (derrame, vertidos accidentales, etc.). Si hay necesidad de acciones correctivas o preventivas que impliquen modificaciones en los procesos o acciones de formación complementaria, dichas modificaciones y acciones deben quedar registradas. 4.5 Revisión por la Dirección. La Dirección de la empresa deberá revisar periódicamente que su sistema Medioambiental cumple los objetivos marcados de Política Medioambiental. Esta revisión deberá estar documentada y se deberán plantear, en su caso, las modificaciones en Política Medioambiental y en los objetivos medioambientales. 4.2.5 Norma OSHAS 18001: 2007 OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series, Sistemas de Gestión de Salud y Seguridad Laboral), se refiere a una serie de especificaciones sobre la salud y seguridad en el trabajo, materializadas por BSI (British Standards Institution) en la OHSAS 18001 y OHSAS 18002.10 La OHSAS 18001 está dirigida a organizaciones comprometidas con la seguridad de su personal y lugar de trabajo. Está también pensada para organizaciones que ya tienen implementadas una SGSSL, pero desean explorar nuevas áreas para una potencial mejora. La norma entrega los requisitos para un sistema de gestión de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (S & SO), de forma de habilitar a una organización para controlar sus riesgos de S & SO y mejorar su desempeño. No establece criterios específicos de 10
  37. 37. 37 desempeño S & SO, ni da las especificaciones detalladas para el diseño de un sistema de gestión. 4.2.5.1 Objeto y campo de aplicación de la Norma OHSAS La norma de seguridad y salud ocupacional es aplicable a cualquier organización que desee: a. Establecer un sistema de gestión en seguridad y salud ocupacional (SG S & SO) con objeto de eliminar o minimizar los riesgos para los empleados y otras partes interesadas. b. Implementar, mantener y mejorar continuamente un sistema de gestión en S & SO. c. Asegurar por si misma su conformidad con la política establecida en S& SO. d. Demostrar tal conformidad a otros. e. Buscar certificación/registro de su SG S & SO por parte de una Organización externa. f. Hacer una autodeterminación y declaración de conformidad con esta norma. Todos los requisitos de esta norma están diseñados para ser incorporados a cualquier sistema de gestión en S & SO. El alcance de la aplicación dependerá de factores tales como la política de seguridad y salud ocupacional de la organización, la naturaleza de las actividades, los riesgos y la complejidad de sus operaciones. 11 11 INSTITUTO COLOMBIANO DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, Sistema de gestión en seguridad y salud ocupacional. Bogotá D.C.: ICONTEC, 2007.p.1-2.OHSAS 18001.
  38. 38. 38 5. DIAGNÓSTICO Determinar Debilidades, Fortalezas, Oportunidades y Amenazas, se constituye como una herramienta fundamental para realizar el diagnóstico real de la organización, y brindando una visión global e integral de la situación actual de la empresa, tanto a nivel interno como externo, en términos de los elementos diferenciadores, lo cual en últimas será un primer referente para la toma de decisiones oportunas y apropiadas. La siguiente matriz resume el análisis hecho de la situación actual de la compañía en términos de Debilidades, Fortalezas, Oportunidades y Amenazas. 5.1ANÁLISIS INTERNO En las debilidades, se observan todos aquellos elementos, recursos y habilidades en los cuales Euronet tiene barreras para lograr imponerse en el mercado, tales como aspectos organizacionales, de mercados, sociales y financieros. En las fortalezas, se relacionan todos los aspectos positivos tanto internos como externos, que posee la organización y que en la actualidad contribuyen al éxito de la compañía. 5.2ANÁLISIS EXTERNO En las oportunidades, se identifican aquellos factores positivos que están en el entorno y que se pueden convertir en opciones de mejoras. En las amenazas, se observa en el entorno los factores negativos que pueden afectar el desarrollo eficiente de los procesos de la compañía.
  39. 39. 39 5.3METODOLOGÍA PARA LA MATRIZ DOFA Para el desarrollo de la matriz DOFA, se tuvo en cuenta el diagnóstico del ANEXO D, en el cual se evidencia el estado actual de la compañía con respecto a las normas NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007; el conocimiento de la organización por parte de algunos cargos directivos, operativos, proveedores y clientes que mediante aportes objetivos contribuyeron con información que permitió vislumbrar aspectos importantes de la organización; datos históricos que proyectó algunos comportamientos de la compañía. La siguiente matriz resume el análisis hecho de la situación actual de la compañía en términos de Debilidades, Fortalezas, Oportunidades y Amenazas. DEBILIDADES FORTALEZAS Rotación del personal: Debido al tamaño de la empresa y a las pocas posibilidades de ascenso del personal, los trabajadores presentan alta rotación, adicionalmente los horarios en ocasiones son bastante extensos. Conocer el negocio de Soporte TI, ayuda a la implementación de proyecto. Incumplimiento en niveles de servicio: la empresa no dimensiona los rangos para dar respuesta a los servicios, ocasionando que la parte contractual sea muy difícil de cumplir. Clientes Grandes: La empresa posee clientes grandes, que permite que el mercado confié en su servicio ofrecido. Tiempos de respuesta bajos: La empresa no cuenta con la cantidad adecuada de personal, por lo tanto con respecto al mercado los tiempos de respuesta que ofrece Euronet para cada servicio son bajos. Cumplimiento de los proveedores: Los proveedores de repuesto para computador y cajeros son cumplidos por lo cual es más fácil programar las respuestas para cada solitud de servicio. Falta de compromiso de la dirección: Por ser una empresa administrada por los propietarios de la organización, en ocasiones es evidente la falta de decisión en temas de mejoramiento continuo, específicamente en temas de inversión son muy reacios y procuran buscar las opciones más económicas que minimicen los problemas sin atacarlos de raíz y sin analizar el factor costo beneficio. Nivel de Escalamiento eficiente: Cuentan con una dirección más independiente y por ello tienen mayor autonomía y rapidez en la toma de decisiones y en la ejecución de las mismas, cuando considera que es pertinente actuar. Falta de comunicación asertiva entre las áreas: no hay canales de comunicación bien definidos, lo cual ocasiona falta de comunicación, esto se traduce en últimas en errores de producción. Orientación a largo plazo: Una de las ventajas de las empresas familiares, es precisamente ésta, se manifiesta en una facilidad para reinvertir los beneficios, lo que contribuye a generar una mayor capacidad de crecimiento. Falta de planes de capacitación: El conocimiento acerca del funcionamiento de la compañía se da en campo, no se tiene un plan de capacitación que permita lograr una formación integral de los ingenieros, ocasionando que la prestación del servicio no tenga una calificación integral. Empleados con amplia experiencia y compromiso de la empresa: Algunos de los empleados han trabajado por mucho tiempo con la compañía y se evidencia un gran sentido del compromiso debido a la confianza y buena relación con la dirección.
  40. 40. 40 DEBILIDADES FORTALEZAS Repuestos de baja calidad: Por buscar una disminución de costos, la organización en ocasiones opta por buscar economía en la adquisición de repuestos, obviando el hecho de que esto disminuye la calidad del servicio. Adaptación al cambio: En general la organización cuenta con una gran capacidad para adaptarse a los cambios, esto se ve reflejado en la rapidez en la que ha crecido ajustándose a las necesidades del mercado. En la adquisición de tecnología en otras oportunidades se ha evidenciado esta fortaleza. Ubicación de la sede administrativa: La planta de la empresa queda ubicada en el centro de la ciudad, por no ser un lugar industrial no cuenta con la infraestructura suficiente en términos de vías que le permita un desplazamiento eficiente en la entrada y salida de camiones, repuestos. Adicionalmente la sede administrativa con solo un acceso para vehículos, es decir solo un camión puede cargar o descargar a la vez. Proveedores y clientes: Actualmente la compañía cuenta con clientes y proveedores que son multinacionales en su gran mayoría y que están exigiendo a la organización certificar sus procesos en términos de una gestión integral, para establecer unas mejores relaciones comerciales, lo cual le podría generar unas mayores oportunidades de negocio. Requisito Legales en aspectos ambientales, de seguridad y calidad: Actualmente la compañía no tiene ningún conocimiento de la normatividad legal exigidas para dichos aspectos, por lo cual su control es nulo. Tendencia a la autofinanciación: La dirección tiene una mayor tendencia a autofinanciarse y evitar acceder a una fuente de financiamiento, esto debido principalmente al tamaño de la organización. Ocasionando que el potencial de inversión sea mínimo y las oportunidades de incurrir en nuevos negocios sea pocas. AMENAZAS OPORTUNIDADES Sector muy competido por pequeños empresarios: El sector de la tercerización de servicios de tecnología, es un sector en el que abundan microempresarios, los cuales compiten con precios por debajo de los del mercado ya que son empresas que no están legalmente constituidas. Inversión: Existen posibilidades de inversión en tecnología que permitirían mejorar la calidad del servicio y la capacidad de respuesta a las exigencias del mercado. Competidores muy bien posicionados en el mercado: Empresas como Compuredes, NCR. DIABOL, concentran la mayor parte del mercado ya que tienen tecnología de punta y tienen la capacidad para responder a las exigencias de sus clientes, por lo tanto es difícil entrar en estos mercados. Entrar en nuevos mercados: Posibilidad de entrar con mayor fuerza en mercados de programación y Diseño de SOFTWARE. Esto permite además ampliar el portafolio de servicios para satisfacer nuevas necesidades de los clientes. Retiro de clientes por mejores precios y calidades en el mercado. Crecimiento rápido del mercado: el sector de la tecnología presenta en general un crecimiento continuo y rápido año a año, lo cual implica la posibilidad de incrementar la participación en el mercado. La capacidad financiera y operativa de la compañía actualmente no está bien posicionada con respecto a sus competidores, porque a pesar de tener presencia nacional la cantidad de recurso con los que cuenta son mínimos. Apertura de mercados internacionales: Con los diferentes tratados de libre comercio que se están negociando por parte del gobierno, se abren las posibilidades de llegar a los mercados internacionales al eliminar parcialmente las barreras de entrada.
  41. 41. 41 DEBILIDADES FORTALEZAS La compañía a la fecha no tiene interés en estandarizar sus procesos, lo que no permite competir en el mercado ya que a las empresas del sector se están calificando sus procesos TABLA 3. MATRIZ DOFA DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN. FUENTE: ELABORACIÓN PROPIA De manera general, el análisis de contexto interno nos indica claramente que la organización posee unos aspectos por mejorar, que tendrán que ser analizados desde un plan de mejora, es importante tener en cuenta que la organización tiene un entorno económico y financiero favorable, por lo cual es importante tomar una decisión para estandarizar y calificar sus procesos, proyectando una mejor imagen y de esta manera despertar interés en clientes. Finalmente, el análisis interno evidenció que una de las mayores debilidades se encuentra asociada a la parte financiera, en el sentido de que ésta empresa presenta cierta resistencia no solo a la inversión como tal si no también a la financiación por medio de entidades bancarias, mientras que dentro de las fortalezas se identifican factores de gran importancia, como la adaptación al cambio, la orientación a largo plazo y la capacidad de decisión rápida, factores que afectaran en su momento la decisión de implementar o no un Sistema de Gestión Integrado, además de ello, la posibilidad de captar un mayor porcentaje de servicios con los clientes grandes, supone una gran oportunidad en el momento en el que se tenga mayor capacidad de atención, en términos de calidad, cuidado del medio ambiente y procedimientos de trabajo seguro. Como se observó en la matriz anteriormente expuesta, la compañía no cuenta con avances en los la documentación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado, sus procesos no están estandarizados y enfocados en el cumplimiento de metas que los ayuden a ser más eficientes.
  42. 42. 42 5.4MATRIZ DE ESTRATEGIAS FODA FORTALEZAS: DEBILIDADES: Conocer el negocio de Soporte TI La empresa posee clientes grandes. Los proveedores de repuestos para computador y cajeros son cumplidos. Dirección más independiente, facilidad para reinvertir los beneficios Empleados con amplia experiencia y compromiso La organización cuenta con una gran capacidad para adaptarse a los cambios Cuenta con clientes y proveedores que son multinacionales Los trabajadores presentan alta rotación. Incumplimiento en niveles de servicio: Tiempos de respuesta que ofrece Euronet para cada servicio son bajos. Falta de compromiso de la dirección Repuestos de baja calidad Ubicación de la sede administrativa Tendencia a la autofinanciación OPORTUNIDADES ESTRATEGIAS FO ESTRATEGIAS DO Inversión: Existen posibilidades de inversión Entrar en nuevos mercados: posibilidad de entrar con mayor fuerza Crecimiento rápido del mercado Apertura de mercados internacionales Aprovechar el respaldo de proveedores y clientes con lo que cuenta la compañía para certificar los procesos en normas de calidad salud ocupacional y medio ambiente. Integrar a todas las partes interesadas para que participe en la implementación de mejora continua y gestión integral Controlar por medio de indicadores la productividad de cada proceso y realizar planeas de acción para encontrar mejoras de acuerdo a cada caso. Presentar propuestas para oportunidades de negocio donde se evidencia una mejora continua en los procesos. Realizar investigaciones de mercado y alianzas estratégicas con proveedores para mejorar rentabilidad del negocio AMENAZAS ESTRATEGIAS FA ESTARTEGIAS DA Sector muy competido por pequeños empresarios La capacidad financiera y operativa de la compañía actualmente no está bien posicionada La compañía a la fecha no tiene interés en estandarizar sus procesos Destacarse en el mercado por la calidad y credibilidad del servicio que se presta. Generar un valor agregado a todas las partes interesadas por el cuidado al medio ambiente y a sus trabajadores. Concientizar desde la alta dirección la importancia de contar con calidad en cada uno de los servicios y operaciones de la compañía. TABLA 4. MATRIZ DE ESTRATEGIAS FODA. FUENTE: ELABORACIÓN PROPIA Con la anterior matriz se evidencia que la compañía para obtener una credibilidad en el mercado, lograr diferenciarse de los muchos competidores y poder controlar los procesos, debe implementar un sistema de gestión integral que le permita acceder a nuevas oportunidades de negocio para el crecimiento y desarrollo de la organización.
  43. 43. 43 5.5IDENTIFICACIÓN DE IMPACTOS AMBIENTALES Se realizó la identificación de los siguientes impactos ambientales por medio de la determinación de las actividades que desarrolla la empresa en cada proceso. Proceso Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Medidas de Mitigación Medidas de Prevención Medidas de Control Gestión Dirección Estratégica Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales agua y combustibles Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Gestión SIG Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Gestión Operativa Generación de emisiones atmosféricas: gases de combustión Contaminación Atmosférica Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Generación de emisiones atmosféricas: polvo por transporte Contaminación Atmosférica Siembra de especies vegetales que formen barreras naturales En períodos secos se tienen protocolos de acción establecidos para evitar molestias sobre las comunidades vecinas Consumo de combustibles Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Uso de bio-diesel o mezcla de gasolinaalcohol carburante en los casos que aplique Generación de residuos Sólidos por mantenimiento de equipos: Respel, metales pesados - plomo, mercurio, cadmio y berilio-, Contaminación del Suelo y agua Programa de disposición de residuos peligrosos Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos
  44. 44. 44 Proceso Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Medidas de Mitigación Medidas de Prevención Medidas de Control retardantes de flama bromados y plástico PVC Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Generación de ruido Contaminación del aire Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Consumo de agua Explotación sobre el Recurso Programa de ahorro de agua Capacitación del personal de campo en mejores prácticas de riego Gestión Almacén y Despachos Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Generación de ruido Contaminación del aire Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Gestión de Compras y Comercio Exterior Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Gestión Desarrollo Generación de emisiones atmosféricas: gases de combustión Contaminación atmosférica Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Generación de emisiones atmosféricas: polvo por transporte Contaminación atmosférica Siembra de especies vegetales que formen barreras naturales En períodos secos se tienen protocolos de acción establecidos para evitar molestias
  45. 45. 45 Proceso Aspecto Ambiental Impacto Ambiental Medidas de Mitigación Medidas de Prevención Medidas de Control sobre las comunidades vecinas Consumo de combustibles Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Programas de mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de vehículos, equipos y maquinaria Uso de bio-diesel o mezcla de gasolinaalcohol carburante en los casos que aplique Generación de residuos Sólidos por mantenimiento de equipos: Respel, metales pesados - plomo, mercurio, cadmio y berilio-, retardantes de flama bromados y plástico PVC Contaminación del Suelo y agua Programa de disposición de residuos peligrosos Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Gestión de Marketing comercialización Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Gestión Humana y Comunicaciones Generación de residuos Sólidos: Material de oficina Contaminación del Suelo Programa de reciclaje y reutilización Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Consumo excesivo de energía Explotación sobre recursos naturales no renovables Ahorro de energía Uso de energías alternativas Cuadro 1. Identificación de Impactos Ambientales. Fuente: Elaboración Propia 5.6IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LOS PELIGROS Y VALORACIÓN DE LOS RIESGOS Para la identificación de los peligros y la valoración de los riesgos en seguridad y salud ocupacional de la empresa Euronetworks, se tomó como base la Guía
  46. 46. 46 Técnica Colombiana GTC 45, con el fin de entender los riesgos que se presentan con el desarrollo de la actividad económica y estos se plasmaron en una Matriz de Riesgos (Anexo C). Dentro de esta matriz, se determinó el nivel de deficiencia por medio de la siguiente tabla: Nivel de Deficiencia Valor de ND Significado Muy Alto (MA) 10 Se han detectado peligros que determinan como posible la generación de incidentes o consecuencias muy significativas, o la eficacia del conjunto de medidas preventivas existentes respecto al riesgo es nula o no existe o ambos Alto (A) 6 Se han detectado algunos peligros que pueden dar lugar a consecuencias muy significativas, o la eficacia del conjunto de medidas preventivas existentes es baja o ambos Medio (M) 2 Se han detectado peligros que pueden dar lugar a consecuencias poco significativas o de menor importancia, o la eficacia del conjunto de medidas preventivas existentes es moderada o ambos Bajo (B) No se asigna valor No se ha detectado consecuencia alguna, o la eficacia del conjunto de medidas preventivas existentes es alta, o ambos Tabla 5. Determinación del nivel de deficiencia. Fuente: Norma GTC 45 Para la determinación del nivel de exposición se aplicaron los criterios que están establecidos en la siguiente tabla: Nivel de Exposición Valor de NE Significado Continua (EC) 4 La situación de exposición se presenta sin interrupción o varias veces con tiempo prolongado durante la jornada laboral Frecuente (EF) 3 La situación de exposición se presenta varias veces durante la jornada laboral con tiempos cortos
  47. 47. 47 Nivel de Exposición Valor de NE Significado Ocasional (EO) 2 La situación de exposición se presenta alguna vez durante la jornada laboral en un periodo de tiempo corto Esporádica (EE) 1 La situación de exposición se presenta de manera eventual Tabla 6. Determinación del nivel de exposición. Fuente: Norma GTC 45 La interpretación de los diferentes niveles de probabilidad se tomó de la siguiente tabla: Nivel de Probabilidad Valor de NP Significado Muy Alto (MA) Entre 40 y 24 Situación deficiente con exposición continua, o muy deficiente con exposición frecuente. Normalmente la materialización del riesgo ocurre con frecuencia. Alto (A) Entre 20 y 10 Situación deficiente con exposición frecuente u ocasional, o bien situada muy deficiente con exposición ocasional o esporádica. La materialización del riesgo es posible que suceda varias veces en la vida laboral. Medio (M) Entre 8 y 6 Situación deficiente con exposición esporádica, o bien situación mejorable con exposición continuada o frecuente. Es posible que suceda el daño alguna vez Bajo (B) Entre 4 y 2 Situación mejorable con exposición ocasional o esporádica, o situación sin anomalía destacable con cualquier nivel de exposición. No es esperable que se materialice el riesgo, aunque puede ser concebible. Tabla 7. Significados de los diferentes niveles de probabilidad. Fuente: Norma GTC 45 El nivel de consecuencia se estableció según los siguientes parámetros:
  48. 48. 48 Nivel de Consecuencias NC Significado daños personales Mortal o Catastrófico (M) 100 Muerte Muy Grave (MG) 60 Lesiones o enfermedades graves irreparables (Incapacidad permanente parcial o invalidez) Grave (G) 25 Lesiones o enfermedades con incapacidad laboral temporal Leve (L) 10 Lesiones o enfermedades que no requieren incapacidad Tabla 8. Determinación del Nivel de Consecuencia. Fuente: Norma GTC 45 Y el nivel de riesgo se tomó de la siguiente tabla: Nivel de Riesgo Valor de NR Significado I 4000 - 600 Situación crítica. Suspender Actividades hasta que el riesgo esté bajo control. Intervención urgente II 500 – 150 Corregir y adoptar medidas de control de inmediato. Sin embargo, suspenda actividades si el nivel del riesgo está por encima o igual a 360 III 120 – 40 Mejorar si es posible. Sería conveniente justificar la intervención y su rentabilidad IV 20 Mantener las medidas de control existentes, pero se debería considerar soluciones o mejoras y se deben hacer comprobaciones periódicas para asegurar que el riesgo este aún aceptable Tabla 9. Significado del nivel de riesgo. Fuente: Norma GTC 45 Finalmente, teniendo en cuenta todos los criterios anteriormente establecidos, los niveles más altos de riesgos que se identificaron de la empresa Euronetworks, son los que se presentan a continuación: Descripción del peligro Clasificación Diseño del puesto de trabajo Ergonómico Eléctrico Condiciones de seguridad Radiación no ionizante Físico Condiciones de la tarea y de la organización del trabajo Psicolaboral
  49. 49. 49 Descripción del peligro Clasificación Carga estática Ergonómico Vibraciones Físico Seguridad personal accidentes de transito Condiciones de seguridad Mecánico Condiciones de seguridad Humos metálicos y no metálicos Químicos Orden y aseo Locativos Explosión Químicos Tabla 10. Riesgos con nivel I. Fuente: Elaboración propia 5.7DIAGNOSTICOS SEGÚN REQUISITOS DE LAS NORMAS NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007 Uno de los objetivos que Euro Networks ha planteado para los próximos 4 años es aumentar su número de clientes Bancarios y Estales, ya que según la perspectiva de la gerencia el contrato con la empresa WINCOR-BBVA ha dejado ver diferentes falencias en cuanto a la organización de áreas operativas, comerciales, financiera, administrativa, que dejan una mala imagen en el mercado, por tal razón la consecución de negocios no ha sido posible, ya que clientes potenciales del negocio Bancario y Estatal, considera que la compañía debe llevar a cabo un plan de acción que permita mejorar estas debilidades, para entrar en cualquier tipo de negociación. Parte de las metas para llegar a dicho objetivo de incrementar sus negocios, es realizar una organización de procesos internos que permita una mejor utilización de sus recursos, lograr ser más eficientes, estar más enfocado al cliente, cuidar el medio ambiente y estar más comprometido con la seguridad de todo el personal de la compañía, por tal razón se presenta un interés de realizar la implementación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado.
  50. 50. 50 A continuación se analiza los tres requisitos que se tuvieron en cuenta para diligencias las plantillas expuestas en el Anexo D y en las cuales se evidencian el cumplimento de los requisitos de la norma NTC ISO 9001: 2008, NTC ISO 14001:2004 Y OHSAS 18001:2007: C Conformidad: Se hace, se tiene documentada y se cumple totalmente conforme con lo especificado con los requisitos de la norma NC No conformidad : No se hace, no se tiene documentada o no se cumple en su totalidad, genera una no conformidad con los requisitos de la norma CP Cumple parcialmente : Se cumple solo parcialmente Figura 5. Calificación Diagnóstico. Fuente: Elaboración propia A cada requisito de la norma se le asigna un puntaje de 1, se registra en la casilla de cumple, no cumple o cumple parcialmente, se suma el total de cada uno de los ítems y se compara contra el total de requisitos que se deben cumplir por parte de la organización, para así obtener el porcentaje de cumplimiento total, cumplimiento parcial o no cumplimiento de los requisitos de los sistemas. Al realizar el diagnóstico se evidencian los siguientes resultados: DIAGNOSTICO EURONET S.A.S SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE CALIDAD TOTALES C NC CP REQUISITOS A CUMPLIR 2 28 23 53 PORCENTAJES 3% 53% 43% 100% DIAGNOSTICO EURONET S.A.S SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL TOTALES C NC CP REQUISITOS A CUMPLIR 0 17 6 23 PORCENTAJES 0% 74% 26% 100% DIAGNOSTICO EURONET S.A.S SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL TOTALES C NC CP REQUISITOS A CUMPLIR 0 77 0 77 PORCENTAJES 0% 100% 0% 100% Cuadro 2. Resultado de diagnóstico. Fuente: Elaboración propia
  51. 51. 51 Es claro que la empresa tiene deficiencias en el Sistemas de Gestión Ambiental, ya que no cumple con ningún requisito de la norma, es importante aclarar que a la fecha no existe documentada la parte legal, por lo cual, para el desarrollo de éste proyecto se iniciará sin ningún tipo de base para la implementación del sistema de gestión integral. En cuanto a la norma de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional se evidencia un no cumplimiento del 74%, un cumplimiento parcial del 26% y cumplimiento total de 0.%, la compañía ya evidencia el cumplimiento parcial de ciertos requisitos de la norma; en cuanto a la norma de Gestión de Calidad tiene un no cumplimiento del 53%, un cumplimiento parcial del 43%y cumplimiento total del 3%. En el anexo D se puede observar más detalladamente las falencias que presenta la compañía respecto a las tres normas; aunque el interés por la implementación de un sistema de gestión integrado es evidente, Euronet todavía omite aspectos relevantes para iniciar un desarrollo eficiente; dentro de las no conformidades más importantes está el hecho de no contar con una persona que este dedicada a orientar, implementar y mantener el Sistema de Gestión Integrada, para darle una mayor optimización a los procesos y el enfoque acertado en temas de medio ambiente, seguridad y calidad. Los Hallazgos encontrados en el diagnóstico, se mencionan a continuación para tener un punto de partida en el diseño: El compromiso de la dirección es intermitente, por lo cual se hace sumamente importante que la gerencia no solo realice compromisos escritos, si no que trasmita por medio de sus acciones el interés en la implantación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado, a través de revisiones a los indicadores de la compañía, asignación de recursos, garantizar infraestructuras y ambientes de trabajo que permita un desarrollo adecuado; además de realizar el direccionamiento estratégico correcto según las necesidades de la compañía, ya que actualmente no se evidencia.
  52. 52. 52 La compañía no presenta un enfoque basado en procesos, por lo cual se hace necesario su diseño, con su respectiva caracterización y así tener mayor claridad del funcionamiento de la compañía. En cuanto a requisitos específicos de documentación, la compañía no cuenta con procedimientos obligatorios como control de registros, documentos, auditorías internas, control del producto no conforme, acción correctiva, acción preventiva y en general, el tema de procedimientos es muy pobre ya que aunque las personas tienen claridad al realizar sus actividades en su mayoría no está documentado, por lo cual se recomendaría para la empresa, elaborar procedimientos escritos para el desarrollo de operaciones de mantenimiento en primer y segundo nivel de los cajeros, mantenimiento preventivo y correctivo de los computadores, manejo de seguridad de información de los equipos de tecnología, procesos licitatorios entre muchos otros, que son de gran importancia para un mejor funcionamiento de la operación de la organización. Euronet no maneja un matriz donde se evidencie el cumplimiento de los requisitos legales aplicables al proceso productivo. No existe ningún tipo de cultura orientada hacia tres aspectos importantes en la implementación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrada: calidad, seguridad y medio ambiente En cuanto a los programas de seguridad y salud ocupacional, en el trabajo no existe coherencia entre los subprogramas y la situación actual de Euronet, por lo que el documento existente solo se basa en un modelo para cumplir el requisito. En temas de contingencias, la compañía no presenta un plan de emergencias acorde a las necesidades de la empresa, tampoco se evidencian hojas de seguridad en los sitios donde se realiza manipulación de productos o sustancias peligrosas, con el fin de atender posibles situaciones de riesgo. Los formatos de la compañía no están controlados o estandarizados, por lo cual los procesos acomodan sus documentos de acuerdo a las necesidades del día a día.
  53. 53. 53 No se realizan ningún tipo de auditorías con el fin de dar oportunidad de mejora. Se generan residuos peligrosos y contaminantes de los procesos de mantenimiento y reparación de maquinaria de oficina como los son RESPEL, metales pesados -plomo, mercurio, cadmio y berilio-, retardantes de flama bromados y plástico PVC, por lo cual se requiere establecer una disposición adecuada de residuos. Teniendo en cuenta el impacto que generan los componentes de éstos equipos se debe establecer un plan de reciclaje y reutilización de elementos, donde algunas partes puedan servir para ensamblar nuevos objetos. El desarrollo de ésta actividad económica hace uso de demasiada energía eléctrica, por lo cual se requiere establecer un uso máximo de energía y crear conciencia para que el equipo de trabajo ahorre energía. Algunas partes de los equipos representan un riesgo para la salud del ser humano, por ejemplo el monitor de un computador contiene fósforo, cadmio, bario, mercurio, zinc, vanadio y 2-4 libras de plomo. El aislamiento plástico de alambres contiene phthalates que causa defectos de nacimiento y problemas de aprendizaje. El cromo y las partes cromadas pueden dañar ADN. La cubertura plástica contiene bromuro de combustión lenta que causa defectos de nacimiento y problemas de crecimiento en niños; por lo cual se deben tomar medidas preventivas. Se utilizan materiales químicos y tóxicos por lo cual se requiere que se cumplan con todos los requisitos de elementos de protección personal para prevenir posibles enfermedades o accidentes. La compañía genera un impacto ambiental por lo cual requiere establecer acciones ecológicas, para compensar el daño ambiental que está generando su actividad económica. De lo anterior, podemos resaltar que existen oportunidades de mejora con el diseño de un Sistema de Gestión Integrada y con su posible implementación.
  54. 54. 54 6. GENERALIDADES DEL SISTEMA GESTION INTEGRADA 6.1 ALCANCE DEL SISTEMA GESTION Cubre todos los procesos Gerenciales, Operativos y de Apoyo relacionados con la compras, el despacho y la operatividad eficiente de tecnología informática y comunicación para la compañía a nivel nacional, coordinado desde su sede principal en la ciudad de Bogotá. 6.2 PLANEACION ESTRATEGICA INTEGRAL Para toda Euro Networks & Technologies, es importante definir un norte encaminado hacia la implementación de un Sistema de Gestión Integrado, por tal razón debe direccionar su misión, visión, política, objetivos y metas hacia el compromiso de la mejora continua, la entrega de servicios de calidad, el cuidado del medio ambiente y la implementación de procedimientos de trabajo seguro; a continuación se relacionan dicha planeación realizada en conjunto con la dirección general y participación de los interesados: 6.2.1 Misión Cuando se habla de misión, se habla de la razón de ser, del propósito, fin que tiene una organización12 , después de varias sesiones de trabajo se decidió cambiar la antigua misión por la siguiente; 6.2.1.1 Misión Euronet Integramos soluciones de tecnología informática y comunicación con óptima calidad, cuidando al medio ambiente, protegiendo la salud de nuestros colaboradores que nos permita una mejora continua. 12 IVAN Thompson .Definición de Misión[En Línea],< http://www.promonegocios.net/mercadotecnia/mision-definicion.htm> [ Citado 04 diciembre 2006]
  55. 55. 55 6.2.2 Visión Es una exposición clara que indica hacia dónde se dirige la empresa a largo plazo y en qué se deberá convertir, tomando en cuenta el impacto de las nuevas tecnologías, de las necesidades y expectativas cambiantes de los clientes, de la aparición de nuevas condiciones del mercado.13 6.2.2.1 Visión Euronet En el 2015, mediante la mejora continua de nuestros procesos de calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad, Euronet se propone a ser reconocida como la marca número uno en integrar soluciones TIC. 6.3 VALORES CORPORATIVOS Determinar los objetivos corporativos, está muy relacionado con lo que conocemos como cultura, por esta razón en EURONET se tomó lo decisión de realizar un pequeña encuesta que permitió conocer la percepción de los colaboradores en cuanto a cuáles son las características que impulsan la razón de ser de ser de la compañía. TASA DE RESPUESTA: A continuación encontramos que hubo un porcentaje de participación del 100% TRABAJADORES ENCUESTAS SATISFACTORIAS % DE RESPUESTA 139 139 100% Tabla 11. Porcentaje de participación. Fuente: Elaboración Propia 13 Administración Estratégica Conceptos y Casos», 11va. Edición, de Thompson Arthur y Strickland A. J. III, McGraw Hill, 2001, Pág. 4.
  56. 56. 56 ¿Cómo se respondió? Los Colaboradores responden a la pregunta cuales son los 4 valores que mayor lo identifica con la compañía. Marque de 1 a 4 siendo uno el que más lo identifica y 4 al que menor lo identifica. De acuerdo a los resultados de la encuesta los 4 valores corporativos que mayor identifican la compañía son los siguientes: Actitud de servicio 30 % compromiso 28 % Mejora continua 24 % Productividad 18 % Cuadro 3. Valores corporativos. Fuente: Elaboración Propia Los cuales se definen de la siguiente manera: Actitud de Servicio: toda la organización está enfocada a cumplir requerimientos, necesidades y expectativas de sus clientes. Compromiso: con el crecimiento de la empresa teniendo en cuenta la calidad, medio ambiente y seguridad en cada una de las actividades. Mejora continua: Asegurando la mejora en todos los procesos se asegura una mayor competitividad en el mercado. Productividad: Ser eficiente y eficaz con la entrega de servicios a los clientes tanto internos como externo.
  57. 57. 57 6.4 POLÍTICA INTEGRAL Definir una política implica definir los principios generales que la compañía se compromete a cumplir con el fin de que un sistema funcione eficazmente, es importante que dicha política contenga claridad en las directrices básicas acerca del comportamiento que se espera de cada uno de los colaboradores, en un Sistema de Gestión Integral es importante su diseño, divulgación y cumplimento, ya que se evidencia el compromiso de la compañía, además de tener en cuenta los valores corporativos. A continuación se presenta el diseño de la política integral de Euronetworks., realizada con el gerente general. 6.4.1 Política Integral Euronetworks Para establecer la política integral se realizaron 4 preguntas importantes, que originaron información de entrada y la cual se resume en la siguiente figura ¿A qué se dedica la compañía?: ¿Qué se quiere ofrecer? ¿Bajo qué método de trabajo? ¿Cómo lo quiero lograr?
  58. 58. 58 Figura 6.Politica Integral. Fuente: Elaboración propia Con la información de entrada se estructura la política Integral quedando de la siguiente manera. Euronetworks empresa de servicios en el sector de tecnología, está comprometida con su sistema de gestión integrado, basado en las normas ISO 9001, ISO 14001 y OSHAS 18001 y con la mejora continua de éste, asegurando la calidad de nuestros servicios para satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes, accionistas, colaboradores y demás partes interesadas protegiendo el medio ambiente y utilizando procesos seguros que cuiden la integridad de todos los colaboradores, por ello nos comprometemos con el cumplimiento de los siguiente: Mantener y mejorar el Sistema de Gestión Integrada de acuerdo a la normatividad ISO 9001, ISO 14001 y OSHAS 18001, logrando obtener una concientización de todos los colaboradores de Euronetworks. ¿A qué se dedica la compañía? Integramos soluciones de tecnología informática y comunicación con óptima calidad, cuidando al medio ambiente, protegiendo la salud de nuestros colaboradores que nos permita una mejora continua. ¿Que se quiere ofrecer? Servicios de calidad para satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes, protegiendo el medio ambiente y utilizando procesos seguros que cuiden la integridad de todos los colaboradores ¿Bajo qué método de trabajo? basado en las normas ISO 9001, ISO 14001 y OSHAS 18001 y normatividad aplicable ¿Cómo lo quiero lograr? implementando la mejora continuan en todos los procesos. POLITICA INTEGRAL
  59. 59. 59 Realizar todas las actividades de la compañía cuidando y protegiendo el medio ambiente, utilizando la cantidad de recursos necesarios para mejorar las prácticas medioambientales, que logren técnicas más eficientes en el manejo de residuos peligrosos, residuos sólidos y todos aquellas prácticas que puedan afectar el suelo, el aire y el agua; formar al personal con conciencia para que la cultura se expanda a la comunidad. Identificar peligros, implementar procedimientos de trabajo seguro, ejecutar el programa de salud ocupacional, de bienestar; diseñar y cumplir un programa de capacitación que se ajuste a las necesidades de los colaboradores enfocados en mitigar los accidentes e incidentes de las labores diarias y esporádicas, empoderar a cada uno de los trabajadores para que cuide de su integridad y la de sus compañeros. Cumplir en todo momento con los requisititos legales, comerciales y contractuales con clientes, proveedores y contratistas. 6.5 OBJETIVOS INTEGRALES DE GESTIÓN A través de los objetivos se puede medir el grado de cumplimiento de la política planteada por la organización, esta medición se realiza por medio de unos indicadores que evidencia un porcentaje del cual se genera el concepto de cumplimiento o no cumplimiento de las metas propuestas; a continuación se presentan los objetivos integrales de Gestión que se pretenden para la organización. Aumentar la satisfacción de los clientes en un 2 % con respecto al trimestre anterior.
  60. 60. 60 Generar un ambiente de trabajo seguro que minimice mensualmente en un 5% la cantidad de incidentes y accidentes laborales respecto al mes anterior. Desarrollar el equipo humano de la compañía implementando un programa de capacitación mensual enfocado a las competencias de sur cargos. Mantener la generación de residuos peligrosos 2 % debajo del promedio mensual. Asegurar la calidad de los servicios con la implementación de un proceso de mejora continua en el que se reduzca en 5% el número de reclamos con respecto al mes anterior. RELACION ENTRE POLITICA Y OBJETIVOS Figura 7. Relación Política y Objetivos. Fuente: Elaboración propia POLITICA •Euronetworks empresa de servicios en el sector de tecnología, está comprometida con su sistema integrado de gestión basado en las normas ISO 9001, ISO 14001 y OSHAS 18001 y con la mejora continua •asegurando la calidad de nuestros servicios para satisfacer las necesidades de nuestros clientes •Protegiendo el medio ambiente y utilizando procesos seguros que cuiden la integridad de todos los colaboradores •OBJETIVO •Aumentar la satisfacción de los clientes en 2 puntos cada trimestre. •Generar un ambiente de trabajo seguro que minimicen mensualmente la cantidad de incidentes y accidentes laborales. •Desarrollar el equipo humano de la compañía mediante el fortalecimiento de sus conocimientos. •Asegurar la calidad de los servicios mediante la implementación de un proceso de mejora continúa reduciendo mensualmente el numero de reclamos.
  61. 61. 61 Es importante resaltar que los objetivos propuestos anteriormente, deben tener un indicador que permita su porcentaje de cumplimiento, por tal razón se presenta a continuación una tabla resumen donde se evidencia el indicador para realizar la medición de los objetivos: PROCESO INDICADOR META ARTICULACIO N OBJETIVO PERIODICIDA D TENDENCIA VALOR ALARMA FORMULA MARKETING Y COMERCIALIZACION % Satisfacción del Cliente 90% Cumplir con SLA Entregar servicios y productos de calidad TRIMESTRAL INCREMENTO 85% TOTAL CLIENTES SATISFECHOS TOTAL CLIENTES ENCUESTADOS MARKETING Y COMERCIALIZACION Cumplimiento en los tiempos de servicio a Clientes 90% Cumplir con tiempos establecidos contractualme nte MENSUAL INCREMENTO 85% PEDIDOS ENTREGADOS EN LA FECHA ESTABLECIDA TOTAL DE PEDIDOS PROGRAMADOS GESTION DE SIG Numero de Reclamos mes Max. 5 reclamos Mes Trabajar por medio de la mejora continua para evitar reclamaciones con los clientes MENSUAL DECREMENTO 7 NUMERO TOTAL DE RECLAMOS MES GESTION OPERATIVA Cumplir meta de Eficiencia EN LA ATENCION DE SERVICIOS 73% Optimizar los recursos para atención de SLA MENSUAL INCREMENTO 70% SERVICIOS ATENDIDOS MES SERVICIOS PRESUPUESTADO S ESTANDAR MES GESTION SIG OPERATIVA COSTOS DE NO CALIDAD ($) (miles de pesos) $ 8.000 Controles previos a las piezas reparadas, piezas compradas a terceros. Planes de acciones eficientes. MENSUAL DECREMENTO $ 17.000 Suma del Costo Total del Producto y/o servicio No Conforme dividido en: 1. Costos de No Calidad por RECHAZOS INTERNOS 2. Costos de No Calidad por RECHAZOS EN PROCESO 3. Costos de No Calidad por RECHAZOS EXTERNOS COMPRAS Y COMERCIO EXTERIOR Cumplimiento en Calidad de los PROVEEDORES 95% Revisiones continuas a los servicios y MENSUAL INCREMENTO 90% NUMERO DE ENTREGAS RECHAZADAS
  62. 62. 62 PROCESO INDICADOR META ARTICULACIO N OBJETIVO PERIODICIDA D TENDENCIA VALOR ALARMA FORMULA productos TOTAL DE ENTREGAS Cumplimiento en Cantidad de Producto entregado por los PROVEEDORES 95% Controlar a diario la cantidades de respuesta entregar por cliente MENSUAL INCREMENTO 90% NUMERO ENTREGAS TOTAL DE ENTREGAS Cumplimiento en Fecha de Entrega de los productos comprados 95% Realizar programación de entrega de repuestos par ano incumplir MENSUAL INCREMENTO 90% NUMERO ENTREGAS CON DESVIASION EN RANGO DEL ± 3 días TOTAL DE ENTREGAS GESTION DE DESARROLLO Rentabilidad del Proyecto (millones) 20 Llevar el control de gastos y costos de los proyectos para determinar el margen de ganancia TRIMESTRAL INCREMENTO 15 MARGEN FACTURACION- COSTO INVERSION GESTION SIG Porcentaje de incidentes ambientales 25% Gestionar acciones de mejora que permitan disminuir hasta cero la cantidad de incidentes ambientales MENSUAL DECREMENTO 20% INCIDENTES AMBIENTALES GENERADO ANO PRESENTE INCIDENTES AMBIENTALES PRESENTADO AÑO ANTERIOR GESTION SIG Accidentalidad 25% Concientiza al personal del auto cuidado, Enfocar el plan de salud ocupacional según la compañía MENSUAL DECREMENTO 20% ACCIDENTES AÑO ACTUAL ACCIDENTE AÑO ANTERIOR GESTION SIG Cumplimiento de requisitos legales 90% Investigar la normatividad aplicable a la compañía y generar acciones que permita cumplir con todos los requisito exigidos SEMESTRAL INCREMENTO 85% REQUISITOS QUE SE CUMPLEN REQUISITOS APLICABLES) GESTION HUMANA Y COMUNICACIONES Cobertura de la Capacitación y Entrenamiento 75% Realizar formación del personal por MENSUAL INCREMENTO 70% NUMERO DE EMPLEADOS CAPACITADOS Y ENTRENADOS
  63. 63. 63 PROCESO INDICADOR META ARTICULACIO N OBJETIVO PERIODICIDA D TENDENCIA VALOR ALARMA FORMULA medio de capacitaciones , instructivos TOTAL DE EMPLEADOS GESTION HUMANA Y COMUNICACIONES Nivel de Aprendizaje de Capacitación y Entrenamiento 80% Evaluar los conocimientos adquiridos por el personal. En los procesos MENSUAL INCREMENTO 75% SUMA DE PROMEDIOS POR CAPACITACIÓN NUMERO TOTAL DE CAPACITACIONES Tabla 12. Indicadores de medición de objetivos. Fuente: Elaboración propia
  64. 64. 64 7. DISEÑO DE MANUAL, PROCEDIMIENTOS Y REGISTROS Uno de los principios básicos de gestión es el enfoque basado en procesos, ya que es relevante para obtener resultados eficaces, por lo cual es importante identificar cada uno de los procesos de la compañía Euronet para determinar de manera sistemática las actividades que componen dicho proceso, identificar como es su interrelación, definir las responsabilidades, centrarse en los recursos y métodos que puedan mejorar el funcionamiento por estas razones el sistema de gestión integrado de la compañía Euronetworks está diseñado bajo este enfoque. Teniendo en cuenta lo anterior se estableció el siguiente mapa de procesos:
  65. 65. 65 MAPA DE PROCESOS Figura 8. Mapa de Procesos. Fuente: Elaboración Propia

×