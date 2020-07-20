Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Factibilidad de un Proyecto (Técnica, Operativa, y Económica) Ing. Vanessa Verano
Ing. Vanessa Verano El reto de la competitividad suele dar lugar al surgimiento de numerosos proyectos, con distintos obje...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad ¿Cuál es el problema? ¿Qué ...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad Mayor velocidad de proceso ...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad 1. Estudios de viabilidad. ...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad  Determina si es posible o...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad  Ahorros funcionales  Ben...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad • Costos • Construcción del...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad • Análisis Costos/Beneficio...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad Técnica: Se evalúan dos enf...
Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estudio de Factibilidad de un Proyecto

25 views

Published on

Material para la elaboración de los estudios de factivilidad de proyectos en sistema de producción

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estudio de Factibilidad de un Proyecto

  1. 1. Factibilidad de un Proyecto (Técnica, Operativa, y Económica) Ing. Vanessa Verano
  2. 2. Ing. Vanessa Verano El reto de la competitividad suele dar lugar al surgimiento de numerosos proyectos, con distintos objetivos: • Resolver un problema. • Aprovechar una oportunidad. • Dar Respuesta a los directivos para cumplir algún objetivo Factibilidad de un Proyecto Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción
  3. 3. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad ¿Cuál es el problema? ¿Qué tan significativo es el problema? ¿Cuál cree el usuario que es la solución? ¿Quién debiera contactarse?
  4. 4. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad Mayor velocidad de proceso Mayor exactitud y mejor consistencia Consulta más rápida de la información Integración de las áreas de negocios Reducción de costos Mayor seguridad
  5. 5. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad 1. Estudios de viabilidad. 2. Análisis de riesgos. 3.Estimación y administración del tiempo. 4. Factibilidad técnica. 5. Factibilidad económica. 6. Factibilidad operativa 7. Estimación de esfuerzos y costos. 8.PROPUESTA DE SISTEMAS
  6. 6. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad  Determina si es posible o no ofrecer solución automatizada a los problemas actuales  Representa el primer paso a cumplirse dentro del ciclo de desarrollo  Brinda información y determina si el mismo es o no factible  Abarca la factibilidad  Técnica  Operativa  Económica
  7. 7. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad  Ahorros funcionales  Beneficios Tangibles  Beneficios Intangibles
  8. 8. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad • Costos • Construcción del sistema • Sueldos miembros proyecto • Adiestramiento (de ser necesario) • Conversión del sistema • Operación del sistema • Software • Hardware • Mantenimiento
  9. 9. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad • Análisis Costos/Beneficio • B/C • Valor Futuro y Valor Actual • Valor Presente Neto • Tasa Interna de Retorno (TIR)
  10. 10. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad Técnica: Se evalúan dos enfoques que son muy Importante dentro de la informática los cuales son el Hardware y el Software. Dentro del Hardware se toma específicamente el servidor o Computadora donde estará instalado el Sistema.
  11. 11. Factibilidad de Proyectos de Sistema de Producción Ing. Vanessa Verano Estudio de Factibilidad

×