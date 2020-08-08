Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura en la industria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
August 12, 2019 Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM) en la Industria lilianaberlioz.com/lasbuenaspracticasdemanufactu...
Este es un tema de fundamental importancia en la industria y bastante amplio, por lo que en este post intentaré abarcar su...
ORÍGENES DE LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BMP se podría decir que nacieron a ...
-“Las BPM son una herramienta básica para la obtención de productos seguros para el consumo humano, que se centralizan en ...
tanto para el consumidor final como para la propia industria que, al lograr estandarizar todo su proceso productivo, se ah...
Como ya sabes, las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM abarcan un amplio rango de puntos de control, todos asociados con...
Aquí la norma persigue garantizar áreas completamente aptas para el propósito que tienen. A continuación, los puntos de ap...
Áreas de controles. * Estructura física: Dependiendo del tipo de control que se efectúe en el área, serán requeridas unas ...
* Limpieza y sanitización: Los equipos y utensilios deben ser de un material idóneo, que puedan ser desmontables para su l...
Si, también la documentación está contemplada dentro de la norma. De hecho, la documentación es fundamental, porque define...
-Establecimiento de un mercado seguro. Fidelización de los consumidores. Probablemente te ha pasado que has probado un pro...
Nuevamente y siguiendo el mismo orden de ideas de los dos puntos anteriores, la aplicación de las Buenas Prácticas de Manu...
Indudablemente, si tu producto cumple con la normativa internacional vigente, si en una auditoría externa se demuestra que...
-Disminución en las ventas. -Desaparición de la marca o incluso cierre de la empresa. MIS RECOMENDACIONES. Por todo lo ant...
Grado en el que un conjunto de características inherentes a un objeto (producto, servicio, proceso, persona, organización,...
1) La obtención de productos inocuos y bajo los estándares de calidad establecidos; 2) Personal realizando sus labores de ...
– Borjas, Gracia. “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM)”. Prezi, abril 2013. com/bvemxeqy5bdi/buenas-practicas-de-manufac...
  1. 1. August 12, 2019 Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM) en la Industria lilianaberlioz.com/lasbuenaspracticasdemanufacturaenlaindustria/ Como su nombre lo indica, las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM no son más que un conjunto de normas favorables que, en la industria, se aplican durante todo el proceso de fabricación de un producto (ya sea un fármaco, un cosmético o un alimento) con el fin de garantizar su inocuidad y calidad al momento de ser adquirido y utilizado por el consumidor. 1/17
  2. 2. Este es un tema de fundamental importancia en la industria y bastante amplio, por lo que en este post intentaré abarcar sus aspectos más relevantes, resaltando sobre todo la lógica y el sentido común que dictamina esta normativa, que de ser incorporada como una forma de trabajo y no como algo mecánico a memorizarse, resulta más fácil de aplicar en el día a día de una planta de fabricación, independientemente sea su línea productiva. Y esa es la principal intención de este post. Entremos, entonces, en materia… Derechos de imagen: vectorpouch / Freepik ÍNDICE. -Orígenes de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Definición de Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Una explicación más amplia sobre las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Industrias y sectores donde se aplican las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Circuito de aplicación de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Importancia de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Consecuencias de no incorporar las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. -Mis recomendaciones. -Literatura asociada. -Glosario. -Conclusiones. -Bibliografía 2/17
  3. 3. ORÍGENES DE LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BMP se podría decir que nacieron a principios del siglo XX junto con la FDA – Food & Drug Administration (Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos) y en el marco de la aprobación de la Ley de la Pureza de los Alimentos y Medicamentos (Pure Food and Drugs Act) en el año 1906. Dicha ley se aprobó en respuesta a los graves y sucesivos abusos hacia el consumidor en materia de alimentos y medicamentos, por la falta de inocuidad, pureza y eficacia que presentaban, además de las adulteraciones y etiquetados engañosos. Pero para llegar a la aprobación de la Ley de la Pureza de los Alimentos y Medicamentos (Pure Food and Drugs Act), hubo una lucha de 25 años llevada a cabo en gran parte por el químico Harvey Washington Wiley y representada por aproximadamente 100 proyectos de ley previos, los cuales dieron origen a lo que hoy nos resguarda como consumidores finales. Posteriormente, en 1938, se promulgó el Acta sobre Alimentos, Drogas y Cosméticos, donde se introdujo el concepto de inocuidad. Conocer la historia que precede a estos grandes avances de la humanidad es de suma importancia para entender las razones que hubo detrás y así poder valorarlos en toda su dimensión. De no existir este avance, la producción de alimentos, fármacos e incluso de cosméticos, sería un caos con consecuencias nefastas. De allí la importancia que tienen estas normas denominadas Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura. DEFINICIÓN DE BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Hay varias definiciones de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura y aquí te coloco una que me pareció bastante completa: “Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM son un conjunto de normas establecidas oficialmente por la FDA-Food & Drug Administration (Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos) que actualmente regulan a las plantas de fabricación en cuanto a los procedimientos de producción, limpieza y desinfección de materiales y áreas, higiene personal, manipulación del producto y todo lo que esté asociado con él, así como los controles, registros y almacenamiento, que garantizan la calidad del producto terminado y seguridad para el consumidor final.” Sin embargo, te muestro a continuación algunas más: -“Son los procedimientos y medidas de sanidad mínimas requeridas que son aplicables a todas las compañías procesadoras de alimentos para asegurar la integridad de los mismos”. (Code of Regulation 21 CFR 110). 1 2 3/17
  4. 4. -“Las BPM son una herramienta básica para la obtención de productos seguros para el consumo humano, que se centralizan en la higiene y forma de manipulación”. -“Principios básicos y prácticas generales de higiene en la manipulación y procesamiento de alimentos para consumo humano, con el objeto de garantizar que los productos se fabriquen en condiciones sanitarias adecuadas y se disminuyan los riesgos inherentes a la producción”. Dcto 3075 de 1997. -“Según el decreto 3075/1997 y sus modificaciones posteriores, las BPM son los principios básicos y prácticas de higiene en la manipulación, preparación, procesamiento, envasado, almacenamiento, transporte y distribución de alimentos o productos agroindustriales”. -“Las buenas prácticas de fabricación son una herramienta básica para obtener productos seguros para el consumo humano, con énfasis en la higiene y la manipulación”. Verás que algunas de estas definiciones están enfocadas en los alimentos, pero su basamento es igualmente aplicable a los fármacos y cosméticos, pues estos también son productos de consumo sometidos a los procesos de fabricación. UNA EXPLICACIÓN MÁS AMPLIA SOBRE LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Como te mencioné en la introducción, la aplicación de estas normas abarca todo el proceso productivo: desde el transporte de las materias primas hasta la distribución del producto terminado; aplicándose en la manipulación, preparación, elaboración, envasado, almacenamiento, transporte y distribución del producto final; incluyendo la higiene y experticia del personal responsable de cada tarea, así como también el apropiado acondicionamiento de las áreas para el propósito que les corresponde en la fabricación y la documentación asociada. Es un todo, una supervisión del todo, no sólo del proceso de fabricación como tal. Todo aquello que tenga que ver con el producto que se va a fabricar, sea antes, durante o después; sean personas u objetos y áreas, sean formas de hacer las cosas… TODO… y esa es la visión que hay que incorporar para aplicar las BPM, más allá de memorizarlas (que no digo que no haya que leerlas y estudiarlas a fondo). Pero hay un hilo conductor en todas ellas que hay que incorporar como una filosofía y forma de trabajo en una planta de fabricación… y es lo que hoy te quiero trasladar. La idea de la aplicación de estas normas es elaborar un producto con los estándares de calidad requeridos para el uso que se le va a dar, disminuyendo los riesgos al mínimo para el consumidor final y logrando una robustez en cuanto a fabricación uniforme y controlada de dicho producto se refiere. O sea, la aplicación de las BPM representa una clara ventaja 3 4 5 6 4/17
  5. 5. tanto para el consumidor final como para la propia industria que, al lograr estandarizar todo su proceso productivo, se ahorra tiempo y recursos, ofreciendo la misma calidad de su producto a lo largo del tiempo; con lo cual, adicionalmente, fideliza su mercado. En resumen, las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM, más que normas, se convierten en unos principios fundamentales para abordar la fabricación de un producto, que deben ser incorporados como una filosofía de trabajo en las industrias de fabricación de productos de consumo. Por ende, es sumamente importante que el personal encargado de las operaciones en cada una de sus fases, esté debidamente entrenado en la teoría y práctica de estas normas y que los Gerentes sean conocedores y garantes de su estricta aplicación. INDUSTRIAS Y SECTORES DONDE SE APLICAN LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura tienen una aplicación muy amplia, pues cuidan de la calidad de casi todo aquello que es fabricado a nivel industrial. Entre las más industrias más relevantes (pero no restringidas a) donde las BPM tienen acción, están las siguientes: -Industria de alimentos. -Industria farmacéutica. -Industria del Agro. Y también, aunque no son una industria, pero pueden estar adheridos a ellas: -Laboratorios, usualmente de controles y de investigación y desarrollo (I+D). En cuanto a los sectores asociados (pero no restringidos a) donde las BPM tienen acción, son: -Farmacología. -Medio ambiente. -Biotecnología. CIRCUITO DE APLICACIÓN DE LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. 5/17
  6. 6. Como ya sabes, las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM abarcan un amplio rango de puntos de control, todos asociados con el producto y su proceso de fabricación. No es posible entrar en todos los detalles, pues este tema da para mucho; pero sí trataré de mostrarte ese hilo conductor que es común a la aplicación de las BPM en cada uno de sus puntos de control, veamos cuales son: 1. Aplicación de las BMP en el almacenamiento y transporte de las materias primas. Las materias primas son aquellos componentes empleados para dar origen al producto final. Aquí la norma persigue la preservación de la materia prima de daños y contaminantes durante su transporte y almacenamiento, pero también el correcto descarte de la misma en caso de no encontrarse en condiciones óptimas al momento de su uso. Demos un breve repaso a cada una de estas condiciones: * Almacenamiento: El almacenamiento de la materia prima debe estar cónsono con sus condiciones óptimas de mantenimiento, según sea su naturaleza. Por ejemplo, hay materias primas que deben estar refrigeradas, pero otras requieren estar a temperatura ambiente. Entonces, es importante conocer sus condiciones de mantenimiento ideales para determinar el almacenaje apropiado y aplicarlo, manteniendo una continua verificación de dichos parámetros. Es importante tomar en cuenta también otros aspectos del almacenamiento, como por ejemplo su separación física de otros productos, especialmente del producto terminado, para evitar contaminación cruzada por errores de manipulación. Lo ideal es que las materias primas estén localizadas en un lugar separado y especialmente destinado para ellas. * Transporte: De igual manera, el transporte usado para trasladar las materias primas debe contemplar tanto sus condiciones óptimas de preservación como la higiene adecuada, para no introducir elementos de desestabilización ni de contaminación ni físicos ni microbiológicos sobre ellas. Y estas condiciones deben ser continuamente verificadas. * Evaluación de la materia prima: Antes de hacer uso de la materia prima en los procesos productivos, lo primero que debe hacerse es evaluar si se encuentra apta. Si no lo está, la norma indica que debe ser aislada, rotulada como no apta y posteriormente desechada bajo los procedimientos aplicables para ella, según sea su naturaleza. 2. Aplicación de las BMP en las áreas que constituyen las instalaciones generales de la planta de fabricación. 6/17
  7. 7. Aquí la norma persigue garantizar áreas completamente aptas para el propósito que tienen. A continuación, los puntos de aplicación en cada una de ellas según sus características: Áreas productivas. * Estructura física: La estructura física de las áreas productivas donde se llevan a cabo los procesos de fabricación deben ser firmes y seguras, diseñadas para cumplir los estándares sanitarios que se exigen de ellas. El material del que están hechas no debe transmitir sustancias contaminantes y deben estar separadas unas de otras físicamente para evitar la contaminación cruzada. Se recomienda que los pisos tengan una inclinación del 2% para facilitar el desagüe y evitar que se acumule líquido en el piso. El diseño en general debe facilitar la no acumulación de partículas físicas y debe estar apta para el tipo de limpieza y sanitización requeridas. * Condición sanitaria: Lógicamente, las áreas deben permanecer limpias y sanitizadas, tomando en cuenta todos los elementos que la componen, es decir, pisos, paredes, techos, desagües y atmósfera interna. Áreas circundantes. * Vías internas de transporte: Deben estar pavimentadas y adecuadamente señalizadas para facilitar el traslado de materias primas, materiales y equipos asociados al proceso productivo, tanto en transportes internos como externos a la industria. * Mantenimiento preventivo de plagas: Los jardines, vegetación, límites y distancia con respecto a las instalaciones, deben tener un diseño y mantenimiento que garantice la prevención de proliferación y acceso de plagas a la planta de fabricación en sus diferentes áreas. Almacenes. * Estructura física: Deben estar iluminados y ventilados, manteniendo los parámetros físicos requeridos para lo que se almacene allí. * Equipos: El almacén debe tener a su disposición los equipos que sean necesarios para el adecuado mantenimiento de lo que allí se almacena, de acuerdo a sus requerimientos. Y debe llevarse una continua verificación del cumplimiento de los parámetros críticos. Por ejemplo, neveras y refrigeradores. * Organización: El almacén debe tener un perfecto orden de lo que tiene a su cargo, incluyendo un control de las cantidades. * Condición sanitaria: El almacén debe permanecer limpio. 7/17
  8. 8. Áreas de controles. * Estructura física: Dependiendo del tipo de control que se efectúe en el área, serán requeridas unas condiciones de estructura física. No es lo mismo un laboratorio de controles fisico-químicos que uno de controles microbiológicos. Pero en general, al igual que en las áreas productivas, aunque con menor nivel de rigurosidad, se requiere igualmente que estén diseñadas para cumplir los estándares de limpieza y sanitización que se exigen de ellas y que estén aptas para contener los equipos asociados a las funciones del laboratorio en las condiciones requeridas. * Condición sanitaria: Al igual que en las áreas productivas, las áreas de control deben permanecer limpias y sanitizadas, a los niveles que exigen las tareas que allí se efectúen. 3. Aplicación de las BMP en los procedimientos de fabricación. * Procesos productivos: Los procesos productivos deben estar validados y ser llevados a cabo por personal plenamente capacitado y ser, a su vez, supervisados en la ejecución de sus funciones por expertos en la norma y en los procedimientos ejecutados. * Equipos y utensilios: Los equipos utilizados en la producción, al igual que los utensilios, deben estar completamente limpios y sanitizados y deben tener la garantía de que se encuentran libres de contaminantes microbiológicos. Los equipos deben estar calibrados y en perfecto uso de sus funciones. * Materiales de envase y empaque: Los materiales destinados a estos fines, deben estar libres de contaminantes y no debe emitir sustancias tóxicas. 4. Aplicación de las BMP en los controles de procesos. La función de los laboratorios de control es informar acerca de los estándares de calidad de las materias primas, agua, materiales, equipos, superficies, aire y del producto en sí en sus diferentes etapas de elaboración; es decir, determinar la presencia de contaminantes físicos, químicos y microbiológicos sobre el producto, y de todo aquello que tiene contacto con él, incluido el personal, en las diferentes fases de la producción. Los laboratorios de control son quienes aseguran el cumplimiento de las BMP en los procedimientos y los criterios para lograr la calidad esperada en el producto. 5. Aplicación de las BMP sobre equipos y utensilios: 8/17
  9. 9. * Limpieza y sanitización: Los equipos y utensilios deben ser de un material idóneo, que puedan ser desmontables para su limpieza y sanitización. El diseño de los equipos debe permitir también una limpieza y sanitización óptimas. * Calibración y mantenimiento preventivo: Los equipos deben ceñirse a un plan de revisión preventivo y de calibración tanto externa como interna permanente, para aportar fiabilidad a los procesos de producción. 6. Aplicación de las BMP en el almacenamiento y transporte del producto final. Aquí la norma persigue la correcta manipulación del producto terminado durante su transporte y su correcto almacenamiento hasta llegar al consumidor final. De nada sirve haber cuidado todos los anteriores puntos de control, si se falla aquí. Recuerda, todo es importante. Por eso deben realizarse inspecciones periódicas del producto y las condiciones en las cuales se almacena y se transporta. * Almacenamiento: Al igual que ocurre con la materia prima, el almacenamiento del producto final debe estar cónsono con sus condiciones óptimas de preservación, según sean sus condiciones de mantenimiento. * Transporte: Nuevamente al igual que con las materias primas, el transporte usado para trasladar el producto final debe contemplar tanto sus condiciones óptimas de preservación como la higiene adecuada, para no introducir elementos de desestabilización y contaminación ni físicos ni microbiológicos sobre ellas. Y estas condiciones deben ser continuamente verificadas, 7. Aplicación de las BMP en el manejo y almacenamiento de sustancias peligrosas. Usualmente hay sustancias peligrosas asociadas a los procesos de control y de fabricación. Por tal razón, la norma los contempla. Así que todos los reactivos y sustancias en general que representen algún tipo de peligro y riesgo para la salud, deben ser rotulados y almacenados en áreas separadas y exclusivas para ellos, debidamente identificadas. 8. Aplicación de las BMP en la documentación. 9/17
  10. 10. Si, también la documentación está contemplada dentro de la norma. De hecho, la documentación es fundamental, porque define los procedimientos usados y los controles aplicados y da información completa sobre los lotes elaborados, permitiendo así la trazabilidad. IMPORTANCIA DE LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Una vez visto todo el circuito que abarca la aplicación de las BPM en una industria, no queda duda de que, visto en perspectiva, representa un gran esfuerzo de atención, disciplina y, sobre todo, de control. Sin embargo, todo el gran esfuerzo de aplicación de estas normas tiene un enorme beneficio inherente para la industria, no solo para el consumidor. De no ser así y si lo vemos desde un punto de vista pragmático ¿quién las aplicaría? ¿quién asumiría semejante carga y responsabilidad sin ver el retorno de tal esfuerzo? Tomando en cuenta, además, que la inversión que representa la incorporación de las BPM en una industria no es baja. Y sé que estamos de acuerdo en que esta inversión no es sólo económica, sino de gestión, que es algo que exige mucha dedicación y tiempo. Con esto en la mira, pasemos a explorar entonces las principales ventajas que representa para el fabricante y evaluemos que gana una planta productora con la implementación de estas normas, más allá de satisfacción de sacar al mercado un producto bien elaborado: inocuo, efectivo, confiable y de calidad. A continuación, te menciono estas ventajas punto por punto y de forma detallada para tu mayor comprensión, porque esto justificará y te motivará a incorporar y/o repotenciar, los principios de las BPM en tu empresa: -Fidelización de los consumidores. -Estandarización y robustecimiento de los procesos productivos. -Optimización de procesos productivos y mejora de calidad. -Disminución de pérdidas por errores. -Optimización de recursos. -Disminución de reclamos de los clientes. -Posibilidad de exportar tu producto a mercados internacionales. -Mejora de la imagen organizacional y reforzamiento de la marca. 10/17
  11. 11. -Establecimiento de un mercado seguro. Fidelización de los consumidores. Probablemente te ha pasado que has probado un producto por primera vez, sea un shampoo o una mezcla para hacer algún tipo de alimento, y te ha parecido muy bueno. La segunda vez vas con toda confianza a adquirirlo nuevamente, pero… te llevas una decepción: la calidad no es la misma. No es necesario que te diga que esto es terrible para la industria y la marca, pues los consumidores no lo van a adquirir más y de paso hablarán desfavorablemente del producto con los demás. Lo cual puede representar pérdidas importantes para ti y en su caso extremo, la desaparición de la marca. Esto tiene mucho que ver con la estandarización de los procesos productivos. Si no llevas unos procedimientos estrictos y los cumples paso a paso, sin saltarte nada, y si no llevas unos registros que te den luz acerca de lo que ha hecho a tu producto excelente en un lote y deficiente en el otro ¿cómo le vas a presentar de forma inalterable al consumidor lo que a él tanto le gustó en un momento determinado? A esto te ayuda la incorporación y aplicación de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM a tu empresa. Estandarización y robustecimiento de los procesos productivos. Este punto concatena perfectamente con el anterior, es más, lo complementa. La aplicación de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM te llevarán a conocer todo aquello que favorece tu proceso, te permitirá poder replicarlo y obtener el producto final con los mismos estándares de calidad en cada lote. Como sabes, incluso mejor que yo si eres gerente de una planta de fabricación, estandarizar y robustecer procesos productivos es el reto de toda planta productiva, es la base del éxito sostenido con un producto, lo cual va a incidir directamente en tu reputación como empresa y como marca, y al final en tus ganancias. Optimización de procesos productivos y mejora de calidad. 11/17
  12. 12. Nuevamente y siguiendo el mismo orden de ideas de los dos puntos anteriores, la aplicación de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM te permitirán detectar, a través de la trazabilidad que te permite llevar un buen sistema de registros, aquellos puntos que afectan tu producción y también aquellas fases donde puedes introducir mejoras, ya sea para acortar tiempos, mejorar la calidad, disminuir costos, etc. Toda planta productora aspira a obtener el mejor producto en menor tiempo y con menores costos asociados. Disminución de pérdidas por errores. Las pérdidas en una empresa siempre pueden ocurrir, pero que ocurran por falta procedimientos claros que se lleven a cabo de forma consciente y disciplinada, es sencillamente inadmisible y pueden enterrar tu negocio. La pérdida de un lote productivo representa muchísimo dinero y tiempo, quizás incalculable si tomamos en cuenta las ganancias intangibles, como por ejemplo mantenerte como una elección de tus consumidores o tener presencia permanente en tu mercado. Por ello, incorporar las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura en tu fábrica representan un orden al caos, una dirección y una estructura que te ayudará a minimizar este tipo de pérdidas innecesarias, peligrosas y absurdas. Optimización de recursos. Este punto es una extensión del anterior. De la misma manera en que la falta de procedimientos claros que se lleven a cabo de forma consciente y disciplinada pueden producirte pérdidas incalculables, lo contrario puede llevarte a detectar puntos de mejora y potenciarte en tu mercado. Disminución de reclamos de los clientes. Aquí no se trata sobre si el cliente siempre tiene la razón o no, si no en que tus clientes son la caja chica de tu negocio. Son ellos los que pagan por tu producto, los que con su poder de opinión pueden elevar o hundir tu marca. Así que es evidente que debes satisfacerlos y mantenerlos de tu lado ¿y cómo lo logras? dándoles siempre el producto del cual se “enamoraron” y que, si cambia en algún momento, debe ser para mejor. A esto te ayuda nuevamente la aplicación de la norma por las razones expuestas anteriormente. Posibilidad de exportar tus productos a mercados internacionales. 12/17
  13. 13. Indudablemente, si tu producto cumple con la normativa internacional vigente, si en una auditoría externa se demuestra que tus procedimientos en cada área y en cada fase están controlados y son reproducibles, podrás abrirte camino con tu marca a otros mercados fuera de tu geografía. No tengo que decirte lo poderoso que puede resultar este salto a nivel corporativo, de prestigio y de ganancias para tu empresa. Mejora de la imagen organizacional y reforzamiento de la marca En la medida que tus productos cumplan los estándares de calidad requeridos, se mantengan en ese tope y sólo cambien para mejorar, tu marca y tu empresa se beneficiarán económicamente de esas ventajas. Aún más si tu empresa se convierte, gracias a todo ese arduo trabajo, en una empresa que hace comercio internacional con sus productos o incluso si ella misma se convierte en una trasnacional. Establecimiento de un mercado seguro. Un mercado seguro es aquel conformado por clientes fidelizados, porque al final del día son ellos quienes adquirirán tu producto donde se encuentre a la venta, sin que nadie se los venda, ellos lo compran porque ya lo conocen, lo aceptan y tiene una conexión con él. Y esta es la meta. Por ello, es de suma importancia desarrollar un producto seguro, de calidad y con características inalterables en el tiempo. A esto te ayudan las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM. CONSECUENCIAS DE NO INCORPORAR LAS BUENAS PRÁCTICAS DE MANUFACTURA. Cuando te hablé sobre la importancia de las BPM, pudiste ver algunas consecuencias negativas de no incorporarlas a tu empresa. Sin embargo, hay algunas otras que no te mencioné. Puedes leerlas a continuación: -Pérdida de confianza por parte del mercado en la marca y en la empresa. -Reclamos y devoluciones por parte de consumidores finales y cadena intermediaria. -Demandas legales por alteraciones del producto. -Multas y sanciones. -Pérdidas por errores de producción. 13/17
  14. 14. -Disminución en las ventas. -Desaparición de la marca o incluso cierre de la empresa. MIS RECOMENDACIONES. Por todo lo anteriormente expuesto, sobre todo las ventajas y consecuencias que trae la aplicación (o no) de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura, es completamente natural que te recomiende incorporar las BMP a tu fábrica y fortalecerlas día a día. Siempre son más baratas las acciones preventivas que las correctivas y no hablo sólo de dinero, también hablo de tiempo y de recursos intangibles pero igual de valiosos que los tangibles, como por ejemplo: la confianza tanto de tus consumidores como de tus aliados comerciales. Si aún no has incorporado las BMP a tu empresa, o si sientes que no las estás aplicando en su totalidad y tienes aspectos descuidados en este sentido, lo más importante que puedo decirte es que te pongas a la mayor brevedad posible en manos de especialistas en el área. Créeme que delegar en profesionales también disminuye costos a mediano y largo plazo, te lo digo por experiencia propia. LITERATURA ASOCIADA. Página web de la FDA – Food & Drugs Administration (https://www.fda.gov) GLOSARIO. En este glosario, te daré el significado de la terminología usada basada en la temática específica de este documento y evitaré los significados generales. * Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura: Procedimientos y prácticas de seguridad mínimas requeridas para asegurar la integridad de los productos. * BMP: Abreviatura en español de “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura”. * Calidad: 14/17
  15. 15. Grado en el que un conjunto de características inherentes a un objeto (producto, servicio, proceso, persona, organización, sistema o recurso) cumple con sus requisitos. * Contaminación cruzada: Es el intercambio, normalmente por error, entre elementos de diferente naturaleza, que pueden traer consecuencias negativas en cuanto a su uso. * Estándares de calidad: Niveles mínimos de calidad predeterminados para ser alcanzados. * Inocuidad: Incapacidad para generar daños. * Materia prima: Componentes empleados para dar origen al producto final * Plagas: Elementos vivos que generan daños directos o indirectos sobre áreas, materiales y procesos. * Sustancias peligrosas: Elementos químicos y compuestos que presentan algún riesgo para la salud, para la seguridad o el medio ambiente. * Trazabilidad: Serie de procedimientos que permiten seguir el proceso de evolución de un producto en cada una de sus etapas. * Procesos validados: Proceso que da lugar un producto que cumple las especificaciones y características de los estándares de calidad predeterminados de forma consistente. CONCLUSIONES. La incorporación, aplicación y supervisión de las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura o BPM en la industria, garantiza: 15/17
  16. 16. 1) La obtención de productos inocuos y bajo los estándares de calidad establecidos; 2) Personal realizando sus labores de forma correcta y segura para su propia integridad y la del producto y, 3) Afirmarse y mantenerse en el mercado de consumo actual, con la posibilidad de expandirse a nuevos mercados internacionales. Es recomendable el apoyo de expertos en Las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura tanto en su implementación en la empresa como en el entrenamiento teórico-práctico de todo el personal involucrado. Así se aumenta la eficacia, se optimiza el tiempo y se minimizan costos. Finalmente, las Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura poseen una lógica intrínseca que, de ser asumidas como una filosofía de trabajo, se pueden incorporar como un conocimiento natural que surge del sentido común y que beneficiará a la empresa, a su personal y a los clientes. Espero hayas disfrutado de este post, que te haya parecido interesante, útil y, sobre todo, que te sirva como una orientación y un punto de partida para mejorar tu negocio. Saludos, Liliana Berlioz Presidente y Directora Ejecutiva Biotech Consulting, LLC. BIBLIOGRAFÍA. -S. Food & Drug Administration. “Cuando y por qué se creó la FDA“. FDA, 29/03/2018. www.fda.gov/about-fda/fda-basics/cuando-y-por-que-se-creo-la-fda. – Dirección Provincial de Salud de Pichincha. “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura”. Ministerio de Salud Pública de Ecuador. http://instituciones.msp.gob.ec/dps/pichincha/images/stories/buenas_p.m_artesanales. pdf. Accedida el 02/08/2019. 1 2 16/17
  17. 17. – Borjas, Gracia. “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM)”. Prezi, abril 2013. com/bvemxeqy5bdi/buenas-practicas-de-manufactura-bpm/. – Monografías. “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura – Consejos Generales”. Monografías Plus+. monografias.com/docs/Buenas-practicas-de-manufactura-conceptos-generales- FKCFTZUPC8U2Y. Accedida el 02/08/2019. – Romero, Julio. “Buenas prácticas para el manejo de perecederos”. Slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/julianesteban/buenas-practicas-manufactura. Accedida el 02/08/2019. – “Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM)”. Logihfrutic, 179.0.10.42/buenas- practicas/manufactura. Accedida el 02/08/2019. – “¿Qué es una Buena Práctica de Manufactura?”. Adelplast. adelplast.com/buenas- practicas-manufacturas. Accedida el 02/08/2019. – “Buenas prácticas de fabricación”. Wikipedia, 20/07/2019. es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buenas_prácticas_de_fabricación. -“Buenas Prácticas de Manufactura (BPM)”. Intedya. www.intedya.com/internacional/103/consultoria-buenas-practicas-de-manufactura- bpm.html#submenuhome. Accedida el 02/08/2019. -“Sistemas de gestión de la calidad — Fundamentos y vocabulario”. ISO, 2015. www.iso.org/obp/ui/#iso:std:iso:9000:ed-4:v1:es 2 3 4 5 6 17/17

