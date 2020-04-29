Successfully reported this slideshow.
Química 5toaño Prof. Vanessa Verano
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aldehídos y Cetonas. De todos l...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aldehídos. Estructura,Propiedad...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano porción no polar del aldehído, ...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Los aldehídos se obtienen de la...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Los primeros términos de la ser...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedades Químicas Los aldehí...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Adición Nucleofílica. Hay vario...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano No obstante, en los aldehídos C...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La aparición de un espejo de pl...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Efectos de aldehídos en la salu...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Usos de los Aldheídos Los aldeh...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La vainillina es una molécula i...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cetonas. Estructura, Propiedade...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano las cetonas pueden ser sintetiz...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Según la simetría de sus radica...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Por ejemplo, las dicetonas deri...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano de hidrógeno atados a su grupo ...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Las cetonas se comportan como á...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano dicho reactivo con una cetona s...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Si el grupo carbonilo no tiene ...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cetonas Aromáticas: Se destacan...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Las acetonas son usadas en vari...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cuadro Comparativo Aldehídos y ...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano e) 2-Metil-2,5-octanodiona f) 2...
Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano ReferenciasBibliográficas https...
Aldehídos y Cetonas

Material Instruccional para el estudio de los Aldehídos y las Cetonas

  2. 2. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aldehídos y Cetonas. De todos los compuestos orgánicos, los aldehídos y las cetonas son los que más se encuentran, tanto en la naturaleza como en la industria química. En la naturaleza, una buena parte de las sustancias necesarias para los organismos vivos son los aldehídos o cetonas. En la industria química se producen aldehídos y cetonas simples en grandes cantidades para utilizarlas como disolventes y materias primas, con el fin de preparar muchos otros compuestos. En la Química Orgánica existen agrupaciones de átomos que les confieren a los compuestos orgánicos sus características químicas, o capacidad de reaccionar con otras sustancias específicas. Son los llamados Grupos Funcionales. La mayor parte de las sustancias orgánicas solo se componen de Carbono, Oxígeno e Hidrógeno, pero la forma en que están enlazado estos elementos puede dar origen a distintos compuestos, que pertenecerán a distintos Grupos funcionales, como lo son los aldehídos y las cetonas
  3. 3. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Aldehídos. Estructura,Propiedades Los aldehídos son compuestos orgánicos que tienen por fórmula general RCHO. Representa una cadena alifática o aromática; C al carbono; O al oxígenoy H al hidrógeno. Se caracterizan por poseer un grupo carbonilo al igual que los ácidos carboxílicos, por lo que a los aldehídos se les denominan también como compuestos carbonílicos. El grupo carbonilo le confiere al aldehído muchas de sus propiedades. Se oxidan con facilidad y son muy reactivos a las adiciones nucleofílicas (reacción de adición). El doble enlace del grupo carbonilo (C=O) presenta dos átomos que tienen diferencias en su avidez por los electrones (electronegatividad). El oxígeno atrae con mayor fuerza a los electrones que el carbono por lo que la nube electrónica se desplaza hacia él haciendo que el doble enlace entre el carbono y el oxígeno sea de naturaleza polar con un momento dipolar importante. Esto hace que los aldehídos sean compuestos polares. Lapolaridaddelos aldehídosva a influenciarsus propiedadesfísicas.El punto de ebullición y la solubilidad de los aldehídos en agua son mayores que los compuestos químicos no polares con pesos moleculares semejantes, tal es el caso de los hidrocarburos. Los aldehídos con menos de cinco átomos de carbono son solubles en el agua, ya que se forman puentes de hidrógeno entre eloxígenodelgrupo carbonilo y la molécula de agua. Sin embargo, alaumentar elnúmero de carbonos de la cadena del hidrocarburo se produce un incremento de la
  4. 4. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano porción no polar del aldehído, haciéndolo menos soluble en el agua. Así, pueden ser de cualquier tamaño, pequeños o grandes, o incluso una macromolécula puede tener regiones donde predomine el carácter de los aldehídos.Existenaldehídos “agradables”y otros amargos. Pueden encontrarse en fuentes naturales o sintetizarse a grandes escalas. Ejemplos de aldehídos son la vainillina, muy presente en los heladosyel acetaldehído,elcualaportasaboralasbebidasalcohólicas. Estructura química Los aldehídos consisten de un carbonilo (C=O) al cual se enlaza directamente un átomo de hidrógeno. Esto lo diferencia de otros compuestos orgánicos como las cetonas (RC=O) y los ácidos carboxílicos (RCOOH). Losaldehídossóloseproducenapartirdealcoholesprimarios: aquellos donde el grupo OH se encuentra al final de una cadena. Del mismo modo, el grupo formilo siempre está al final de una cadena o sobresale de ella o del anillo como un sustituyente (en caso de haber otros grupos más importantes, como el –COOH). Propiedadesfísicas y químicas Propiedades Físicas El grupo carbonilo está formado por un oxígeno con pares solitarios, que se protona en medios ácidos y por un carbono polarizado positivamente, que es atacado por nucleófilos. Los sustituyentes ceden carga al grupo carbonilo disminuyendosureactividad. La doble unión del grupo carbonilo son en parte covalentes y en parte iónicas dado que el grupo carbonilo está polarizado debido al fenómeno de resonancia. Los aldehídos con hidrógeno sobre un carbono sp³ en posiciónalfa al grupocarbonilopresentanisomería tautomérica.
  5. 5. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Los aldehídos se obtienen de la deshidratación de un alcohol primario, se deshidratan con permanganato de potasio, la reacción tiene que ser débil, si la reacción del alcohol es fuerte el resultado será un ácido carboxílico Al ser compuestos polares sus puntos de fusión son mayores que los de los compuestos no polares. Las moléculas de aldehídos no son capaces de unirse intermolecularmente mediante puentes de hidrógeno, por tener sólo átomosde carbono unidos a átomosde hidrógeno. Debido a lo anterior, los aldehídos tienen puntos de ebullición inferiores a los alcoholesy ácidos carboxílicos. Puntos de fusión Puntos de ebullición Formaldehído -92 Acetaldehído -121 Propionaldehído -81 n- Butiraldehído -99 n-Valeraldehído -91 Caproaldehído – Heptaldehído – 42 Fenilacetaldehído – Benzaldehído-26 Formaldehído -21 Acetaldehído 20 Propionaldehído 49 n-Butiraldehído 76 n-Valeraldehído 103 Caproaldehído 131 Heptaldehído 155 Fenilacetaldehído 194 Benzaldehído 178. Los aldehídos y las cetonas no pueden formar enlaces intermoleculares de hidrógeno, porque al carecer de grupos hidroxilo (-OH) sus puntos de ebullición son más bajos que los alcoholes correspondientes. Sin embargo, los aldehídos y las cetonas pueden atraerse entre símediante las interacciones polar-polar de sus grupos carbonilo y sus puntos de ebullición son más altos que los de los alcanos correspondientes. Con excepción del metanal, que es gaseoso a la temperatura ambiente, la mayor parte de los aldehídos y cetonas son líquidos y los términos superioresson sólidos.
  6. 6. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Los primeros términos de la serie de los aldehídos alifáticos tienen olor fuerte e irritante, pero los demás aldehídos y casi todas las cetonas presentan olor agradable por lo que se utilizan en perfumería y como agentes aromatizantes. Solubilidad en agua expresada en g/100 g de HO Los aldehídos y las cetonas pueden formar enlaces de hidrógeno con las moléculas polares del agua. Los primeros miembros de la serie (formaldehído, acetaldehído y acetona) son solubles en agua en todas las proporciones. A medida que aumenta la longitud de la cadena del hidrocarburo, la solubilidad en agua decrece. Cuando la cadena carbonada es superior a cinco o seis carbonos, la solubilidad de los aldehídos y de las cetonas es muy baja. Como era de suponer, todos los aldehídos y cetonas son solubles en solventes no polares Formaldehído,muy soluble Acetaldehído, infinita Propionaldehído, 16 n-Butiraldehído, 7 n-Valeraldehído, ligeramente soluble Caproaldehído,ligeramente soluble Fenilacetaldehídoligeramente soluble Benzaldehído, 0,3. Los puntos de ebullición de los aldehídos tienden a aumentar en forma directa con el peso molecular. Por lo contrario hay una tendencia a disminuir la solubilidad de los aldehídos enagua a medida que aumenta su peso molecular. Esto se refleja en las constantes físicas delos aldehídos recién citados.
  7. 7. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Propiedades Químicas Los aldehídos comportan como ácidos debido a la presencia del grupo carbonilo, esto hace que presenten reacciones típicas de adición nucleofílica.  Reaccionesde adición nucleofílica  Reduccióno hidrogenación catalítica  Reaccionesde sustitución halogenada  Reaccionesde condensación aldólica  Reaccionesde oxidación Reactividad Síntesis de aldehídos. La oxidación de alcoholes, la ruptura oxidativa de alquenos con ozono y la hidratación de los alquinos son los métodos más importantes parala obtenciónde carbonilos. Reacción conalcoholes y agua. Losalcoholesreaccionanconaldehídosy cetonas para formar hemiacetales. Las aminas primarias forman iminas por reacción con aldehídos y cetonas. Las secundarias dan lugar a enaminas. Con hidroxilamina se forman oximas y con hidrazina, hidrazonas Reacción de oxidación. Los aldehídos pueden oxidarse al ácido carboxílico correspondiente en presencia de cualquiera de estos compuestos: Ag(NH), KMnO o KCrO. Reducción a alcoholes. Pueden hidrogenarse con ayuda de catalizadores de níquel, platino o paladio. Así, el C=O se transforma a C-OH. Reducción a Hidrocarburos. En presencia de Zn (Hg), HCl concentrado o en NHNH los aldehídos pierden el grupo carbonilo y se convierten en hidrocarburos.
  8. 8. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Adición Nucleofílica. Hay varios compuestos que se adicionan al grupo carbonilo, entre ellos están: reactivos de Grignard (ver más adelante, en la seccióndelas cetonas),cianuro,derivadosdelamoníacoyalcoholes. Nomenclatura En la imagen se ilustran cuatro aldehídos.¿Cómo se nombran? Dado a que son alcoholes primarios oxidados, al nombre del alcohol se le cambia la terminación –ol por –al. Así: El metanol CH3OH si se oxida a CH3CHO se llama metanal(formaldehído) El etanol a CH3CH2CHO etanal(acetaldehído) El propanol a CH3CH2CH2CHO propanal y El butanol CH3CH2CH2CH2CHO butanal. Todos los aldehídos recién nombrados tienen el grupo –CHO al final de la cadena. Cuando éste se encuentra en ambos extremos, como en la figura A, a la terminación –al se le adiciona el prefijo di-. Como en la figura A tiene seis carbonos (contando los de ambos grupos formilos), deriva del 1-hexanol y su nombre por tanto es: hexanodial. Cuando hay un sustituyente, como un radical alquílico, un doble o triple enlace, o un halógeno, se enumeran los carbonos de la cadena principal dándole al –CHO el número 1. Así, el aldehído de la figura B se llama:3- yodohexanal.
  9. 9. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano No obstante, en los aldehídos C y D el grupo –CHO no tiene prioridad para identificar dichos compuestos de otros. C es un cicloalcano, mientras que D un benceno, ambos con uno de sus H sustituidos por un grupo formilo. En ellos como la estructura principal es cíclica, al grupo formilo se le nombra carbaldehído. Así, C es el ciclohexanocarbaldehído, y D el bencenocarbaldehído (más conocido como benzaldehído). Detección de aldehídos. Los aldehídos reaccionan con una gran variedad de compuestos. Los químicos han aprovechado la facilidad con que un aldehído puede oxidarse para desarrollar varias pruebas visuales para su identificación. Las pruebas de detección de aldehídos más usadas son las de Tollens, Benedict y Fehling. Prueba de Tollens. El reactivo de Tollens, el agente de oxidación suave usado en esta prueba, es una solución alcalina de nitrato de plata, es transparente e incolora. Para evitar la precipitación de iones de plata como oxido de plata a un pH alto, se agregan unas gotas de una solución de amoniaco, que forma con los iones plata un complejo soluble en agua: Al oxidar un aldehído con el reactivo de Tollens, se produce el correspondiente ácido carboxílico y los iones plata se reducen simultáneamente a plata metálica. Por ejemplo, el acetaldehído produce ácido acético, la plata suele depositarse formando un espejo en la superficie interna del recipiente de reacción.
  10. 10. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La aparición de un espejo de plata es una prueba positiva de un aldehído. Si se trata el acetaldehído con el reactivo de Tollens, la reacción es la siguiente El aldehído se oxida a ácido carboxílico; es un agente reductor. Los iones de plata se reducen a plata metálica; son agentes oxidantes. El plateado de espejos se suele hacer con el reactivo de Tollens. En el procedimiento comercial se utiliza glucosa o formaldehído como agente reductor. Prueba de Benedict y Fehling. Los reactivos de Benedict y Fehling son soluciones alcalinas de sulfato de cobre de un colorazul intenso,de composición ligeramentedistintas. Cuando se oxida un aldehído con el reactivo de Benedict y Fehling, se obtiene u precipitado rojo brillantede óxido cuproso (Cu2O). La reacción conacetaldehído es: El acetaldehído se oxida a ácido acético; los iones cúpricos (Cu+2) se reducen a iones cuprosos (Cu+).
  11. 11. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Efectos de aldehídos en la salud Humana Cuando se bebe alcohol etílico, este se oxida en el hígado a acetaldehído, que, a su vez, se oxida a ácido acético y, por último a dióxidode carbonoy agua: El consumo de grandes cantidades de etanol causa la acumulación de grandes concentraciones de acetaldehído en la sangre, lo cual puede conducir a un brusco descenso de la presión sanguínea, aceleración de los latidos del corazón y sensación general de incomodidad, es decir, una resaca. El abuso continuado del alcohol puede dar lugar a una lesión de hígado denominada Cirrosis, debido a unos niveles constantemente altos de acetaldehído. El metanol, a veces llamado alcohol de madera, es extremadamente tóxico. Cuando elmetanol entra en elcuerpo, es rápidamente absorbido por el flujo sanguíneoy pasaal hígado, dondese oxida a formaldehído. El formaldehído es un compuesto muy reactivo que destruye el poder catalítico de las enzimas y causa el endurecimiento del tejido hepático. Por esa razón se utilizan soluciones de formaldehído para conservar especímenes biológicos. Cuando se ingiere metanol se puede producir una ceguera temporal o permanente, daño causado al nervio óptico.
  12. 12. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Usos de los Aldheídos Los aldehidos se utilizan principalmente para la fabricación de resinas, Plásticos, Solventes, Pinturas,Perfumes, Esencias. Están presentes en numerosos productos naturales y grandes variedades de ellos son de la propia vida cotidiana. La glucosa por ejemplo existe en una forma abierta que presenta un grupo aldehído. El acetaldehído formado como intermedio en la metabolización es el responsable en gran medida de los síntomas de la resaca tras la ingesta de bebidas alcohólicas. Es un líquido volátil e incoloro, de olor irritante. Es una materia prima muy versátil que se utiliza en la fabricación de muchos compuestos. Si el acetaldehído se calienta con un catalizador ácido, se polimeriza para dar un líquido llamado paraldehído. Elparaldehídose utilizócomosedanteehipnótico; suuso decayódebido a su olor desagradableyaldescubrimientodesustitutos más eficaces. Por lo general, los aldehídos aromáticos sirven como agentes saborizantes. El benzaldehído (también llamado "aceite de almendra amargas") es un componente de la almendra; es un líquido incoloro con agradable olor a almendra. Se usa como solvente de aceites, resinas y de varios ésteres y éteres celulósicos. Pero éste producto también es ingrediente en los saborizantes de la industria alimenticia, y en la fabricación de perfumes. El cinamaldehído da el olor característico a la esencia de canela. La vainilla -que produce el popular sabor a vainilla- durante un tiempo se obtuvo solo a partir de las cápsulas con formas de vainas de ciertas orquídeas trepadoras. Hoy día, la mayor parte de la vainilla se produce sintéticamente.
  13. 13. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano La vainillina es una molécula interesante porque tiene diferentes grupos funcionales: unos grupos aldehídos y un anillo aromático, por lo que es un aldehído aromático El aldehído más simple, el formaldehído, es un gas incoloro de olor irritante. Desde el punto de vista industrial es muy importante, pero difícil de manipular en estado gaseoso; suele hallarse como una solución acuosa al 40 % llamada formalina; o en forma de un polímero sólido de color blanco denominado paraformaldehído. Si se caliente suavemente, el paraformaldehido se descompone y libera formaldehído: La formalina se usa para conservar especímenes biológicos, también se puede utilizar como antisépticode uso general. El formaldehído en solución se combina con la proteína de los tejidos y los endurece, haciéndolos insolubles en agua. Esto evita la descomposición del espécimen. El formaldehído es un conservante que se encuentra enalgunas composicionesde productos cosméticos. Sin embargo esta aplicación debe ser vista con cautela ya que en experimentos con animales el compuesto ha demostrado un poder cancerígeno. También se utiliza en la fabricación de numerosos compuestos químicos como la baquelita, la melaminaetc.otros usos muy comunes del metilamina es el formol El empleo más importante del formaldehído es en la fabricación de resinas sintéticas. Cuando se polimeriza con fenol, se forma una resina de fenol formaldehído, conocida como baquelita. La baquelita es un excelenteaislanteeléctrico; durantealgúntiemposeutilizó parafabricar bolas de billar.
  14. 14. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cetonas. Estructura, Propiedades Las cetonas son compuestos orgánicos que poseen un grupo carbonilo (-CO). Son compuestos simples en los que el carbono del grupo carbonilo está unido a dos átomos de carbono (y a sus cadenas sustituyentes). Las cetonas son «simples» porque no pose en grupos reactivos como el –OH o –Cl unidos al carbono. Reconocidas como compuestos polares, las cetonas suelen ser solubles y volátiles, lo que las hace buenos solventes y aditivos para los perfumes. Además, son fáciles de preparar, relativamente estables y poseen una alta reactividad, lo que las ha convertido en un compuesto intermedio casi perfecto para preparar compuestos orgánicos más complejos. La eliminación de cetonas del cuerpo humano suele estar asociada con un bajo nivel de azúcar (en casos diabéticos y/o de extremo ayuno), lo cual puede causar problemas graves de salud para el paciente. Son compuestos carbonilos en los cuales este grupo se encuentra unido a dos grupos de hidrocarburos; estos pueden ser grupos alquilo, grupos de anillos bencenos o ambos. Se puede representar una cetona simplemente como R-(C=O)-R’, donde R y R’ son dos cadenas de hidrocarburo cualquiera (alcanos, alquenos, alquinos, cicloalcanos, derivados del benceno y otros). No existen cetonas con un hidrógeno unido al grupo carbonilo. Existe una gran variedad de métodos para la preparación de cetonas en el ámbito industrialy de laboratorio;además,es importantenotar que
  15. 15. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano las cetonas pueden ser sintetizadas por diferentes organismos, incluyendo los seres humanos. En la industria, el método más común para la síntesis de cetonas involucra la oxidación de hidrocarburos, típicamente con el uso de aire. A pequeña escala, las cetonas se suelen preparar a través de la oxidación de alcoholes secundarios, lo cual da como productos una cetona y agua. Más allá de estos métodos más comunes, las cetonas pueden ser sintetizadas a través de alquenos, alquinos, sales de compuestos nitrogenados, ésteres y muchos otros compuestos, lo cual las hace de fácil obtención Tipos de cetonas Existen varias clasificaciones para las cetonas, dependiendo principalmente de los sustituyentes en sus cadenas R. A continuación se nombran las clasificaciones más comunes para estas sustancias: Según la estructura de su cadena En este caso, la cetona es clasificada por la manera en la que está estructurada su cadena: las cetonas alifáticas son aquellas que poseen dos radicales R y R’ que poseen forma de radicales alquilo (alcanos, alquenos, alquinos y cicloalcanos. Por su parte, las aromáticas son aquellas que forman derivados del benceno, sin dejar de ser cetonas. Por último, las cetonas mixtas son aquellas que poseen un radical R alquílico y un radicalR’ arílico,o viceversa
  16. 16. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Según la simetría de sus radicales En este caso se estudian los radicales R y R’ sustituyentes del grupo carbonilo; cuando estos son iguales (idénticos) la cetona se hace llamar simétrica; pero cuando son diferentes (como la mayoría de las cetonas), esta se hacellamarasimétrica. Según la saturación de sus radicales Las cetonas también pueden clasificarse según la saturación de sus cadenas carbonadas; siestas se encuentran en forma de alcanos, la cetona se hace llamar cetona saturada. En cambio, si las cadenas se encuentran como alquenos o alquinos, la cetona se llama cetona insaturada Dicetonas Esta es una clase aparte de cetona, puesto que las cadenas de esta cetona poseen dos grupos carbonilo en su estructura. Algunas de estas cetonas poseen características únicas, como una mayor longitud de enlace entre carbonos.
  17. 17. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Por ejemplo, las dicetonas derivadas del ciclohexano se conocen como quinonas, las cuales son únicamente dos: la orto-benzoquinona y la para-benzoquinona Propiedades físicas y químicas de lascetonas Lascetonas,comola mayoríadelos aldehídos,son moléculaslíquidasy presentan una serie de propiedades físicas y químicas que varían dependiendo de la longitud de sus cadenas. Ellas en general presentan un olor agradable, de hecho, algunas cetonas forman parte de los compuestos utilizados en las mezclas que se venden como perfumes. El punto de ebullición de las cetonas es en general, más alto que el de los hidrocarburos de peso molecular comparable; así, la acetona y el butano con el mismo peso molecular (58) tienen un punto de ebullición de 56°C,y -0.5°C respectivamente. La solubilidad en agua de las cetonas depende de la longitud de la cadena, hasta 5 átomos de carbono tienen una solubilidad significativa como sucede en los alcoholes, ácidos carboxílicos y éteres. A partir de 5 átomos la insolubilidad típica de la cadena de hidrocarburos que forma parte de la estructura comienza a ser dominante y la solubilidad cae bruscamente. La presencia del grupo carbonilo convierte a las cetonas en compuestos polares. Los compuestos de hasta cuatro átomos de carbono, forman puente de hidrógeno con el agua, lo cual los hace completamente solubles en agua. Igualmente sonsolublesen solventes orgánicos A continuación se describensus propiedades: Punto de ebullición Las cetonas son altamente volátiles, considerablemente polares y no puedendonar hidrógenospara enlacesde hidrógeno(no poseen átomos
  18. 18. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano de hidrógeno atados a su grupo carbonilo), por lo que presentan puntos de ebullición más altos que los alquenos y éteres, pero más bajos que los alcoholes de su mismo peso molecular. El punto de ebullición de una cetona aumenta según se incrementa el tamaño de la molécula. Esto se debe a la intervención de las fuerzas de van der Waals y la de dipolo-dipolo, las cuales hacen que se requiera una mayor cantidad de energía para separar los átomos y electrones atraídos dentro de molécula. Solubilidad La solubilidad de las cetonas tiene una fuerte influencia en parte de la capacidad de estas moléculas para aceptar hidrógenos en su átomo de oxígeno y así formar enlace de hidrógeno con el agua. Además, se forman fuerzas de atracción, de dispersión y dipolo-dipolo entre las cetonas y el agua, las cuales incrementan su efecto soluble. Las cetonas pierden capacidad de solubilidad mientras más grande sea su molécula, ya que comienzan a requerir más energía para disolverse en agua. Tambiénson solublesen compuestosorgánicos. Acidez Gracias a su grupo carbonilo, las cetonas poseen una naturaleza ácida; esto sucede por la capacidad de estabilización por resonancia que posee este grupo funcional, el cual puede ceder protones de su doble enlace para formar una base conjugada llamada enol. Reactividad Las cetonas forman parte de un gran número de reacciones orgánicas; esto ocurre por la susceptibilidad de su carbono carbonilo hacia la adición nucleofílica, además de la polaridad de este.
  19. 19. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Las cetonas se comportan como ácidos debido a la presencia del grupo carbonilo, esto hace que presenten reacciones típicas de adición nucleofílica.  Reaccionesde hidratación de cetonas  Adición de alcoholes  Adición de amoníacoy sus derivados  Adición delreactivode Grignard  Reacciónde sustitución Reacciones de hidratación de cetonas: Al añadir una molécula de agua H-OH al doble enlace carbono-oxígeno, resulta un diol. Si se produce un diol con los dos grupos –OH unidos al mismo tiempo, se le llama hidrato. En la reacción de formación de estos, el grupo –OH del agua se une al átomo de carbono del carbonilo, mientras que el –H al átomo de oxígeno carbonilo Adición de alcoholes. Al adicionar alcoholes (ROH) a las cetonas se producen hemicetales. Como ejemplo de esta formación está la reacción entre la acetona y el alcohol etílico. No obstante, los hemicetales no son estables, tienen un bajo rendimiento y en su mayoría no pueden aislarse de la solución Adición de amoníaco y sus derivados. Las cetonas reaccionan con el amoníaco NH3, o con las aminas para formar un grupo de sustancias llamadas iminas o bases de Schiff. Las iminas resultantes son inestables y continúan reaccionando para formar, eventualmente, estructuras más complejas. Adición del reactivo de Grignard: son compuestos organometálicos utilizados en numerosas reacciones orgánicas de síntesis. Al reaccionar
  20. 20. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano dicho reactivo con una cetona se forman alcoholes terciarios con cadenas carbonadas más largas que los compuestos carbonilos que los originaron. Al ser el reactivo de Grignard polarizado debido a la diferencia en las electronegatividades del carbono y del magnesio, ataca primero al oxígeno del carbonilo para después atacar al carbono carbonilo. Como resultado de esta reacción, se obtiene un alcohol terciario Reacción de sustitución. Se da la halogenación cuando una cetona está en presencia de una base fuerte. La reacción de sustitución ocurre en el carbono contiguo al grupo funcional. No obstante, puede reaccionar más de un halógeno, sustituyendo los hidrógenos pertenecientesa la cadena. Como se dijo anteriormente, la gran reactividad de las cetonas las hace un reconocido producto intermedio que sirve de base para sintetizar otros compuestos. Nomenclatura Las cetonas se nombran según la prioridad o importancia del grupo carboniloen la moléculaentera,porlo quecuandose tieneuna molécula regida por el grupo carbonilo, la cetona se nombra agregando el sufijo «–ona»al nombredel hidrocarburo. Se toma como cadena principal aquella de mayor longitud que tenga el grupo carbonilo, y luego se nombra la molécula.
  21. 21. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Si el grupo carbonilo no tiene prioridad sobre los otros grupos funcionales de la molécula, entonces se identifica con «–oxo». Para cetonas más complicadas puede identificarse la posición del grupo funcional con un número, y en el caso de dicetonas (cetonas con dos sustituyentes R y R’ idénticos), se nombra la molécula con el sufijo «- diona». Finalmente, también puede usarse la palabra «cetona» después de identificar las cadenas de radicales unidas al grupo funcional carbonilo. Compuestos Representativos Cetonas alifáticas: Resultan de la oxidación moderada de los alcoholes secundarios. Son compuestos orgánicos caracterizados por poseer el grupo funcional: Si los radicales alquilo R son iguales la cetona se denomina simétrica, de lo contrario seráasimétrica o mixta. Isomería  Las cetonasson isómeros de los aldehídosde igualnúmerode carbono.  Las cetonasde más de cuatrocarbonospresentanisomería de posición.
  22. 22. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cetonas Aromáticas: Se destacan las quinonas, derivadas del benceno. Un ejemplo de las cetonas aromáticas es la famosa "Acetona". Cetonas Mixtas: Cuando el grupo carbonil se acopla a un radical arílico y un alquílico. Usos industriales y en vida diaria En la industria se observan muchas veces las cetonas en los perfumes y pinturas, tomando papeles de estabilizantes y preservativos que evitan que otros componentes de la mezcla se degraden; también tienen un amplio espectro como solventes en aquellas industrias que fabrican explosivos, pinturas y textiles, además de la farmacéutica. En la naturaleza las cetonas pueden aparecer como azúcares, llamadas cetosas. Las cetosas son monosacáridos que contienen una cetona por molécula. La cetosa más conocida es la fructosa, el azúcar encontrado en las frutas y la miel. La biosíntesis de ácidos grasos que se da dentro del citoplasma de las células animales también ocurre por la acción de cetonas. Finalmente, y como se mencionó anteriormente, puede existir una elevación de cetonas en la sangre después del ayuno o en casos diabéticos. La acetona o propanona (la cetona más pequeña y sencilla) es un solvente muy reconocido mundialmente, y es utilizado como removedor de pintura y thinner. Es la de mayor aplicación industrial la cual se utiliza como disolvente para lacas y resinas, aunque su mayor consumo es enla produccióndelplexiglás,empleándosetambiénen la elaboración de resinas epoxi y poliuretanos. Otras cetonas industriales son la metil-etil cetona (MEK, siglas el inglés) y la ciclohexanona que además de utilizarse como disolvente se utiliza en gran medida para la obtención de la caprolactama que es un monómero en la fabricación del Nylon6 y también por oxidación da el ácido adípico que se emplea para fabricar el Nylon 66
  23. 23. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Las acetonas son usadas en varios aspectos de la vida diaria, se encuentran en una gran variedad de materiales. Algunos ejemplos de los usos de las cetonas son las siguientes:. - Fibras Sintéticas (Mayormente utilizada en el interior de los automóviles de gama alta) -Solventes Industriales (Como el Thiner y la ACETONA). -Aditivos para plásticos (Thiner) -Fabricación de catalizadores. -Fabricación de saborizantes y fragancias -Síntesis de medicamentos. -Síntesis de vitaminas. -Aplicación en cosméticos. El alcanfor es una cetona que se encuentra en forma natural y se obtiene de la corteza del árbol del mismo nombre. Tiene un olor fragante y penetrante; conocido desde hace mucho tiempo por sus propiedades medicinales, es un analgésico muy usado en linimentos. Otras dos cetonas naturales, beta-ionona y muscona, se utilizan en perfumería. La beta ionona es la esencia de violetas. La muscona, obtenidadelasdelasglándulasodoríferasdelvenadoalmizcleromacho, posee una estructura de anillo con 15 carbonos. La cetona industrial es un líquido incoloro y volátil que hierve a 56° C. Se utiliza como solvente de resinas, plásticos y barnices; además es miscible con agua en todas las proporciones. La acetona se produce en el cuerpo humano como un subproducto del metabolismo de las grasas; su concentración normal es menor que 1 mg./100 ml de sangre. Sin embargo, en la diabetes mellitus, la acetona se produce en cantidades mayores, provocando un aumento drástico de sus niveles en el cuerpo. Aparece en la orina y en casos graves se puede incluso detectar en el aliento. La metilcetona se usa industrialmente para eliminar las ceras de los aceiteslubricantes,durantelarefinación; tambiénesunsolventecomún en los quita esmaltes de las uñas. Adhesivos en base de poliuretano.
  24. 24. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano Cuadro Comparativo Aldehídos y Cetonas Ejemplos de Aldehídos y Cetonas La estructura de los aldehídos y cetonas es: a) Etanal (acetaldehído) b) 3-Metilbutanal c) Benzaldehído d)3-Oxobutanal
  25. 25. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano e) 2-Metil-2,5-octanodiona f) 2,5-Dioxooctanodial g) 1,3-Ciclohexanodiona h) 3-Metil-3-pentenal i) 3-Hidroxiciclopentanona j) 4-Etoxi-5-fenil-3-oxoheptanal
  26. 26. Guía Teórica. Unidad 3. Aldehídos y Cetonas. Química 5to año Docente. Fanny Vanessa Verano ReferenciasBibliográficas https://dequimica.com/teoria/aldehidos-y-cetonas http://www2.udec.cl/quimles/general/aldehidos_y_cetonas.htm https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/scige/boletin/prepa3/n8/m8.html https://www.quimicaorganica.org/foro/20-aldehidos-y- cetonas/5191- usos-de-aldehidos-y-cetonas.html http://www.quimicaorganica.net/aldehidos-cetonas.html https://es.slideshare.net/aleejandra93/aldehdos-y-cetonas- 15847383 http://quimica112t.blogspot.com/2013/08/aldehidos-y- cetonas.html https://slideplayer.es/slide/12810242/ https://www.lifeder.com/cetonas/ https://www.lifeder.com/aldehidos/ https://www.alonsoformula.com/organica/aldehidos.htm https://www.alonsoformula.com/organica/cetonas.htm https://www.quimicaorganica.org/aldehidos-y- cetonas/nomenclatura- carbonilos/335-nomenclatura-de- aldehidos-y-cetonas-problema- 92.html

