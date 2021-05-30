Ensayo pleno empleo factores producción

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO Ensayo Participante: Junior Quiroz C.I. V-25.584.040 29 de mayo 2021
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el pleno empleo de los factores de producción? La economía de cualquier país está sustentada por los factores de producción los cuales están estructurados en cuatro categorías: tierra, trabajo, capital y tecnología cada uno de estos factores son los responsables de la producción de los bienes para el consumo de la población en general. En las sociedades con sistemas de gobiernos y economías capitales, el propósito principal se centra en la mayor producción de bienes posibles desde cada uno de los factores de producción, incentivando el consumo de la sociedad a la par que los grandes inversionistas maximizan sus beneficios obteniendo de esta manera mayores ganancias. Para Romero (1980) los factores producción son: … los bienes y servicios que requiere la actividad productiva durante el proceso de producción reciben el nombre de insumos, inputs o factores productivos. La denominación recurso productivo se utiliza cuando se hace referencia a la totalidad de bienes y servicios de una economía, y la denominación factor, insumo o input es utilizada cuando se hace referencia a la producción de un bien concreto. (p.95). En relación con lo expuesto por el autor antes citado, debemos señalar que los factores de producción son los motores que activan la producción económica, a través de la dinámica y capacidad de producción desde cada uno de estos factores, se generan fuentes de empleos para la producción de bienes y servicios al mismo tiempo que la población la posibilidad real de acceder a los productos y servicios como servicios básicos como salud, educación, alimentación, vestuario y calzado, todo ello desde la producción y garantía del empleo y fuentes de trabajo. La importancia de del pleno empleo de los factores de producción se puede evidencia en la relación directa de estos con el económico a largo plazo. La economía de un país se puede categorizar como competitiva cuando es capaz de manejar sus recursos y competencias de manera que, además de aumentar la producción de sus empresas y, en consecuencia alcanza una mejor calidad de vida de sus ciudadanos. De acuerdo a la definición expuesta por Romero, el recurso productivo, está estrechamente relacionado con la capacidad de generar bienes y servicios, configurando una economía productiva, evidenciando la competitividad, como
  3. 3. característica positiva del sistema económico, coadyuvando a generar mayores tasas de crecimiento y empleo de manera sostenible. Por su parte Pindyck (1995) señala los factores de producción “son los recursos que una empresa o una persona utiliza para crear y producir bienes y servicios. En la teoría económica se considera que existen tres factores principales de producción: el capital, el trabajo y la tierra”. (p.69). En cualquier sector económico, al referirse a los factores de producción, necesariamente, se debe colocar en contexto a todos los recursos y variables que inciden directa o indirectamente en el proceso de producción de bienes y servicios, los cuales se producen con la firme intención de satisfacer las necesidades de la población y cuyos efectos positivos se evidencian en la diversidad que un sistema económico puede presentar eventualmente bajo una series de condiciones y características marcadas según el sistema político económico de una nación. Según Mera (1997) los factores de producción se entienden como: “recursos o insumos que utilizan las empresas para llevar a cabo la actividad económica. Hay 4 factores de producción, agrupados en dos tipos: factores originarios (tierra y trabajo) y derivados (capital y tecnología)”. (p.189). En correspondencia con la definición anterior, es importante señalar que los recursos o insumos empleados y combinados en la fabricación de los productos que eventualmente se convertirán en los bienes y servicios, que determinaran el alcance y efectos de los procesos productivos en el sistema económico, en pro del beneficio de los miembros de una empresa o sociedad en particular. Es importante señalar que el proceso de producción va de la mano con los factores de producción, en el entendido que el primero no es más que el proceso de creación a la par con la estructuración de los bienes y servicios que la población puede adquirir para su consumo y satisfacción de sus necesidades. En virtud de todo lo expuesto hasta ahora y, respecto a la interrogante inicial de la presente producción, según la perspectiva de quien escribe el pleno empleo de los factores de producción, cualquier organización empresarial o sistema político
  4. 4. económico en cualquier sociedad, el pleno empleo de los factores de producción, tiene una importancia capital en la evolución y formación de la estabilidad y crecimiento de la economía, ya dependiendo del esquema de estrategias para el uso y aprovechamiento de los mismos, depende en gran medida generar ingresos y aumentar las riquezas, y en consecuencia garantizar el crecimiento económico, que en definitiva debería ser el objetivo principal de cualquier planificación económica en cualquier campo y contexto. Finalmente, del buen empleo de los estos factores, depende en primera instancia la producción de los bienes y servicios, la administración idónea por ejemplo de la tierra, la cual es de suma importancia para el desarrollo y consolidación del sector agrícola y pecuario, sector económico esencial del cualquier nación, del igual modo, en una empresa, el uso adecuado, con conciencia y planificado de los factores de producción, dependerá el gasto y las ganancias con balanza positiva de sus estados financieros. Al referirse a la tierra desde una perspectiva económica, se hace referencia a los recursos productivos naturales, y de manera muy concreta al área y a los recursos naturales que sean de utilidad en la producción de bienes y servicios producidos en el sector agrícola.
  5. 5. Referencias Mera Vázquez, Mª Teresa (1997) Economía para no economistas. Madrid, CIE Pindyck, Robert S. y Rubinfeld, Daniel L., Microeconomía, Prentice Hall, 1995. Romero, C. (1980): “Modelos Económicos en la Empresa”. Deusto, Bilbao.

