伊勢It交流会について 20170415

伊勢IT交流会について 2017/4/15 森純一 ＠第16回伊勢IT交流会
どんな感じの会？ • 基本は集まって、雑談する会です • やりたい人はＬＴできます • ２０１３年からぼちぼちやってます
なんでやってる？ • 伊勢だと、仕事以外で、ＩＴ系の人と出会える場所 がないと思ったので • グチも言えない！ • 待ってても誰もやってくれそうにないと思ったので 勝手に主催してます • 現在、年に２～３回のペースで開催
人来てる？ 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 伊勢IT交流会参加者推移 リピータ 初参加
どこから来てる？ • 伊勢近辺の方が多い • でも、県外の人もたまにいます • 国外から来られた方はまだいないです
まとめると • 三重県伊勢市（のどっか）でやってます • エンジニアに限らず、ＩＴに興味ある人ならＯＫ • 集まり次第、適当に雑談してます • ＬＴも一応あります。話したいこと話してください • 現在、年に２～３回のペースで開催中 ぜひ、遊びに...
ご参考 • ハッシュタグ #伊勢IT交流会 • connpass でイベント管理して ます https://iseit.connpass.com/ • Facebookページもあります https://www.facebook.com/isei...
