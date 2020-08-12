Free Webinar: How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Website

Incorporating video into your website will help you rank on page one of the search engines! Join Wendy and June of bWyse as they outline the strategy and tactics for effective use of video on your website and on your Social Media accounts. Learn how to make video blogs, update your YouTube channel and improve your Facebook videos.



Videos continue to be extremely important on the internet. Does your business use video effectively on your website? Do you know how to make quick and easy video blogs? Have you already created a YouTube channel? Don't know where or how to begin?



Join us as we explore the world of video and learn how to create, edit and add videos to your website.