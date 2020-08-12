Free Webinar: How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Website

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Business Presented by: Wendy Ogryzek 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 1 #GotbWysed Please check-...
Welcome 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 2 Thank you for joining us today! – We are "bWyse Internet Marketing“ Family-owned digital...
The bWyse Team 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 3 WENDY – Please introduce us to our audience. I’m Wendy Ogryzek – • I am your pres...
Welcome • Housekeeping – After the webinar (tomorrow) you will receive an email: • The webinar will be recorded and can be...
Agenda • Why Is Video So Important? • Good Video Content • Creating a Video • Optimizing Your Video • Video Distribution •...
CHAT QUESTION Have you tried to create a video for your website? 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 6 IN THE CHAT BOX - Enter your bu...
Why Is Video So Important? • Some statistics about video – 85% of internet users watch online videos – 60% of consumers wa...
• 92% of videos watched on a mobile device share the videos with others • 84% of videos found in Google search results cam...
Why Is Video So Important? • Videos deliver context & relevance - no other content is doing that • Helps teach people abou...
Good Video Content • Be relevant • Be true to your brand • Don’t be boring! • Autoplay vs. Not Autoplay • Call to action D...
do both! DEMO / EXAMPLE - DollarShaveClub.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUG9qYTJMsI&feature=yo utu.be 9
Creating a Video • Video content begins with an Idea – Interests of your target market • SurveyMonkey.com • Soovle.com • A...
Creating a Video - Tips • Video Ideas – Tell your story – Demonstrate your products – Add a video to your landing page • O...
Creating a Video - Tips • Tips for writing video content – Short, sweet messages – Speak using laymen terms – Include your...
Creating a Video - Tips • Lighting Tips – MORE lights! – Good lighting connects you with the viewer – 3 point lighting – L...
Creating a Video - Tips • Audio Tips – Use a separate mic to record clear audio – TEST your audio before recording – Where...
Creating a Video - Tips • Technical Tips – Face your primary light source – Use a tripod – Make short videos – End your vi...
Creating a Video - Tips • Check your video for quality – Do I enjoy watching the video? – Would I share this video? – Am I...
Optimizing Your Video • Optimized videos can increase viewership by at least 400% – Video Share Sites: • YouTube • Vimeo •...
Optimizing Your Video • Create a YouTube Channel – How to create a YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o7qOD...
• IE) bWyse Internet Marketing • This helps YouTube have a frame of reference for your videos and will help your videos sh...
Optimizing Your Video • Add your video to YouTube – Use your keyword phrases – Add tags – Privacy settings should be publi...
Optimizing Your Video • Video Distribution • Share your videos – Facebook – YouTube – Snapchat 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 20 ...
More Resources The Frugal Filmmaker: – https://www.youtube.com/user/thefrugalfilmmaker Free Video Editing Software: – Andr...
Questions? 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 22 Wendy Ogryzek bWyse Internet Marketing 425-885-9976 Wendy@bwyse.com Please Post a Co...
Free Webinar: How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Website

Incorporating video into your website will help you rank on page one of the search engines! Join Wendy and June of bWyse as they outline the strategy and tactics for effective use of video on your website and on your Social Media accounts. Learn how to make video blogs, update your YouTube channel and improve your Facebook videos.

Videos continue to be extremely important on the internet. Does your business use video effectively on your website? Do you know how to make quick and easy video blogs? Have you already created a YouTube channel? Don't know where or how to begin?

Join us as we explore the world of video and learn how to create, edit and add videos to your website.

Free Webinar: How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Website

  1. 1. How YOU Can Create Videos for Your Business Presented by: Wendy Ogryzek 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 1 #GotbWysed Please check-in on Facebook or Twitter! If a picture is worth a thousand words, Video is worth a billion! WENDY ~ Have attendees take a moment to check-in on Facebook and/or Twitter Using the hashtag #GotbWysed 1
  2. 2. Welcome 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 2 Thank you for joining us today! – We are "bWyse Internet Marketing“ Family-owned digital marketing firm –In our 18th year of business –We like to help small businesses grow their businesses! WENDY – Thank the attendees for joining our webinar today! Thank you for joining us today! • We are "bWyse Internet Marketing“ Family-owned digital marketing firm • In our 18th year of business • We like to help small businesses grow their businesses! 2
  3. 3. The bWyse Team 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 3 WENDY – Please introduce us to our audience. I’m Wendy Ogryzek – • I am your presenter today! • Please note … I may “give it to you raw!” Joining me today is my sister, June – • She is my “support staff” and works the slides and presentation • June is also, “My Brain” … I take her where ever I go! • If you need “nice” – chat with June … she is more diplomatic. Also on the webinar today is my niece, April – • She is our CHAT support. • Please feel free to ask questions during the presentation, and also via the chat. • April will occasionally interrupt me – to ensure I answer your questions 3
  4. 4. Welcome • Housekeeping – After the webinar (tomorrow) you will receive an email: • The webinar will be recorded and can be downloaded • You will also be able to download Wendy's Notes 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 4 PLEASE ... ask lots of questions during the presentation! WENDY – Let the audience know they will receive an email (tomorrow) With access to the webinar recording, and access to our intranet Where they can download a copy of your notes. Housekeeping • After the webinar (tomorrow) you will receive an email: • The webinar will be recorded and can be downloaded • You will also be able to download Wendy's Notes PLEASE ... ask lots of questions during the presentation! 4
  5. 5. Agenda • Why Is Video So Important? • Good Video Content • Creating a Video • Optimizing Your Video • Video Distribution • Questions & Answers 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 5 5
  6. 6. CHAT QUESTION Have you tried to create a video for your website? 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 6 IN THE CHAT BOX - Enter your business name and, Yes - it was a success! Yes - didn't go quite as expected No - not yet Wendy- Ask the chat question, and give attendees a chance to reply in the chat box • Tell participants the can find the CHAT in the bottom menu • Tell them to enter their business name AND as many answers that apply to their Social Media situation • Read some of the responses 6
  7. 7. Why Is Video So Important? • Some statistics about video – 85% of internet users watch online videos – 60% of consumers watch videos – 500 YEARS of YouTube videos are watched every DAY on Facebook – 700 YouTube videos are shared on Twitter each MINUTE – 78% of viewers watch video on mobile devices 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 7 Statistics about Video • 85% of internet users watch online videos. • Your customers watch videos online! • 164 Million Americans watched 40 BILLION online videos in ONE month • 60% of consumers watch videos • When a video is presented on a webpage. It’s not just teens listening to music on YouTube … it’s your customers. • 500 YEARS of YouTube videos are watched every DAY on Facebook. • And since January 2015 … Facebook has been BIGGER than YouTube for Videos • In the past year YouTube video posts are down by 50% and Facebook posts are up by 30% • Facebook intends to OWN the video market. • Today … Facebook generates 8 billion video views per day. • 700 YouTube videos are shared on Twitter each MINUTE. • Viewing videos on mobile devices is growing … 78% of videos are watched on mobile devices. • 70% of millennials don’t turn their phones horizontally when watching videos on mobile devices. 7
  8. 8. • 92% of videos watched on a mobile device share the videos with others • 84% of videos found in Google search results came from YouTube • 96% of B2B companies use video in their marketing. • If you're part of the 4% … you're competition may be out doing you with videos. • 82% found video has a positive effect on their business • Videos boost people’s understanding of your products/services by 74% • After watching a video, 64% of users are more likely to buy a product online • Do you have video on your website homepage? • The average internet user spends 88% more time on a site with video • Including a video on your homepage can increase conversion rates by 80% Video is so very important because it is the easiest way for most everyone to consume and digest content. … and today, over 80% of all internet traffic is video-based. 7
  9. 9. Why Is Video So Important? • Videos deliver context & relevance - no other content is doing that • Helps teach people about your products • It's how the world is communicating today 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 8 • Marketing in today's world is about drawing your customers to you (as opposed to pushing your message at them). • Content is information you offer to your customers • Types of content include • Text • Photos • Audio • Video • Video is a creative way to establish a branded message about your company, services and products • Today, global video traffic is over 80% of all consumer internet traffic • By 2021, it is expected to be over 85% of all internet traffic • More videos are created by everyday people … In fact, more videos are uploaded in 30 DAYS - than all three major USA T.V. networks combined - have created in the past 30 YEARs! 8
  10. 10. Good Video Content • Be relevant • Be true to your brand • Don’t be boring! • Autoplay vs. Not Autoplay • Call to action DollarShaveClub.com 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 9 Effective videos are authentic, entertaining, meaningful and brief Elements of good video content - • Be Relevant - it needs to be what people are interested in today • Be True to Your Brand - don't try to be something your company's not • Don't Be Boring! • Everyone has a short attention span … and it is shorter when surfing the web • Keep things short and to the point. LONG = boring! • Be entertaining and interesting in how you present the information about your products and services. • Autoplay vs. Not Autoplay • Autoplay videos are sometimes annoying - and may result in people leaving your site quickly • However, test this with your stats … sometimes this technique will work for you • To increase people watching to the end and then buying your item • Include a Call to Action • Calls to action as part of your video will increase your conversion rates • You can display a call to action, or include a voiceover … better yet - 9
  11. 11. do both! DEMO / EXAMPLE - DollarShaveClub.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUG9qYTJMsI&feature=yo utu.be 9
  12. 12. Creating a Video • Video content begins with an Idea – Interests of your target market • SurveyMonkey.com • Soovle.com • AnswerThePublic.com – Your business goals and objectives • Solve a problem • Sell more products 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 10 Video begins with an idea … here is how you can inspire your idea …. Base your video idea on two things. 1. Start by defining the purpose of your video. What is your goal or objective? • All marketing activities should be designed as the solution to a need or problem. • Figure out the purpose of your video: • So what’s the need of your customers? • What’s the problem you want your video to solve? • Are you looking to just communicate your brand message, your vision, your personality? • Are you looking to get a particular audience’s attention? • Or are you looking to sell a specific product or service? 2. Discover the interests of your target market • Do some research to figure this out – here are three tools to help you with the research Wendy – we can demo these tools. • surveymonkey.com - ask your customers what they want to know more about • Soovle.com - returns all suggested keyword phrases from the major search engines • AnswerThePublic.com - tells you the questions people have based on your keyword search 10
  13. 13. Creating a Video - Tips • Video Ideas – Tell your story – Demonstrate your products – Add a video to your landing page • Other Ideas – Video Blogs – Recordings of Your Live Streams – How to Tutorials 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 11 Create a video that adds value • Your video should help your viewer do something better. • Tutorials and demos • Provide useful information your audience can put right into practice • Show the personalities of your employees Video Ideas: • Tell your story. A great way to get people to care about your brand is to tell them your story. Your story can be about how the idea for your product or service was conceived and include the process of getting it to market. • Demonstrate how the product works. Seems obvious … but it is often overlooked. Sometimes we get so focused on marketing the products, we only show the image of the product. Get specific and show how your customers benefit from using the product. • Adding a video to your landing page can help increase conversions from visitors to sales. • A landing page is where your other marketing efforts are directing your visitors to go • A clear page where you guide your visitors to take the action you desire - such as fill out a signup form 11
  14. 14. Creating a Video - Tips • Tips for writing video content – Short, sweet messages – Speak using laymen terms – Include your keywords in your voice content – Be entertaining – Tell a story 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 12 • Tips for writing video content • Short, sweet messages - avoid information overload • Speak using laymen terms • Include your keywords in your content • Be entertaining • Tell a story • Even though you plan to edit the video later … when capturing the video, have your story in mind. A simple way to tell a story is chronologically. For example, if you are shooting your friend’s business workshop you may have the following storyline: • Shots of the empty classroom • Shots of the attendees arriving • Shots of the presentation & pans of the audience listening • Feedback interviews after the workshop 12
  15. 15. Creating a Video - Tips • Lighting Tips – MORE lights! – Good lighting connects you with the viewer – 3 point lighting – Lighting Resources • Lighting Kit: https://www.amazon.com/FloLight- FL-110HMT-Fluorescent-Lighting- Kit/dp/B0037ZD2SW • Other photography gear … pin board: http://pinterest.com/filmsaboutme/gear-we-use8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 13 Lighting is very important • More lights! Good lighting helps you connect with your viewers. • Lighting allows your viewers to feel as though your making eye contact with them. • 3 point lighting – this is a good, simple setup • Big soft light on one site, smaller light on other side, third light used as back light • Lighting Resources • Lighting Kit: http://www.flolight.com/fluorescent-lighting/kit-fl- 110hm3.html • Other photography gear … pin board: http://pinterest.com/filmsaboutme/gear-we-use/ 13
  16. 16. Creating a Video - Tips • Audio Tips – Use a separate mic to record clear audio – TEST your audio before recording – Where to place the lapel mic? – Resources • Inexpensive Mic: http://www.amazon.com/Audio- Technica-ATR-3350-Omnidirectional-Condenser- Microphone/dp/B002HJ9PTO 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 14 Audio is very important. • Use a separate audio device to record clear audio • Always TEST your audio before your make your video • Place the mic about the height of your head (below your mouth) on the front of your clothing • This picks up the sound as if you are speaking intimately, and closely with another person • Inexpensive Mic: http://www.amazon.com/Audio-Technica-ATR-3350- Omnidirectional-Condenser-Microphone/dp/B002HJ9PTO/ • http://www.amazon.com/Audio-Technica-ATR-3350-Omnidirectional- Condenser-Microphone/dp/B002HJ9PTO/ • Works on cameras … needs an adapter to work with smart phones 14
  17. 17. Creating a Video - Tips • Technical Tips – Face your primary light source – Use a tripod – Make short videos – End your video with a question 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 15 Technical Tips: • Face your primary light source • Use a tripod to make the video more stable • Make short videos - 30 to 60 seconds • Create segment/episode videos for complex content • End your video with a question that encourage viewers to leave their thoughts in the comments section 15
  18. 18. Creating a Video - Tips • Check your video for quality – Do I enjoy watching the video? – Would I share this video? – Am I solving a problem? – Am I proving a unique insight? 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 16 Check your video for quality … ask these questions of yourself. • Do I enjoy watching the video? • Do I think the video is fun? • Would I share this video? • If NO … go back to the drawing board. • Am I solving a problem? • Create something of value … not a repeat of what we've already seen. • Am I providing a unique insight? • How does your content stand out? 16
  19. 19. Optimizing Your Video • Optimized videos can increase viewership by at least 400% – Video Share Sites: • YouTube • Vimeo • Facebook • Pinterest • Google+ 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 17 • On Your Website: • Embed video code Optimized videos can increase viewership by at least 400% • Where can you publish your videos? – on Video Share Sites. • YouTube • Vimeo • Facebook • Pinterest • Google+ • On Your Website • Embed video using share site code … it is the easiest way to get the video onto your site. • Choose the right page to add video • Does the video add value to the page? • Does the video encourage conversion? • Is the other page content related to the video content? WENDY - Demonstrate how to find & use the embed code from YouTube SKIP IF TIME IS RUNNING LONG …. • It is suspected that Google likes embedded videos more than locally hosted videos - bigger ranking bang! 17
  20. 20. Optimizing Your Video • Create a YouTube Channel – How to create a YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o7qOD wjEz8 – How to customize your YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk111J- aEoc 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 18 Create a YouTube Channel • Choose a quality avatar - such as your business logo • Remember it needs to look good, very small • Watermark Your Video • Like they do on the major TV networks • Add a 60% opacity, small version of your logo in the left hand, bottom corner • Mention your channel name in the first 15 seconds of your video • This is a verbal reinforcement of your channel/brand name • Complete your Channel profile • Use your business name as your account name • Add links • Include a link to your website - use a title that uses your keyword phrases or geographic locations • Include social media links to your SM accounts • Add your logo • Add a description about your business • Enter a great description about your company … including your keyword phrases • Add your Brand Tag to your video • Always add the same brand tag to all of your videos 18
  21. 21. • IE) bWyse Internet Marketing • This helps YouTube have a frame of reference for your videos and will help your videos show up in the Related Video section (instead of someone else's videos being displayed in the related video section) • Use an Intro Bumper • Short, branded intro that is consistent and always at the beginning of all of your videos • Could be simply an image of your logo on a white background that displays for 3 - 4 seconds. • Turn off Channel Ads • Do this for your channel page only • When others visit your channel page, they see you - and ONLY you. 18
  22. 22. Optimizing Your Video • Add your video to YouTube – Use your keyword phrases – Add tags – Privacy settings should be public – Choose your category – Enable Embedding 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 19 Adding video to YouTube - uploading your video to your YouTube Channel • Video Title • Use keyword phrases, avoid stuffing • Description • Use keyword phrases (limit it to 2 or 3), describe your video accurately so viewers know what they're about to watch, include URL to your website, 100-200 words. Include a call to action with a link where they can take the desired action. • Tags • Use tags that you'd like to be found for when others are searching • Privacy settings • Make sure it is set to public • Category • Ensure you select the most appropriate category • Categories are typically really lame … just make your best decision with the options available • Comments and Responses • Check these … to encourage social media activity by your audience • More social = higher ranking • Enable Embedding • Allow others to be able to embed YOUR video on THEIR site 19
  23. 23. Optimizing Your Video • Video Distribution • Share your videos – Facebook – YouTube – Snapchat 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 20 How to get more traffic to your videos • Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat are the most popular social platforms for video content. Each has a unique target audience. • Facebook is the biggest social network with 2.1 billion monthly active users and video content is constantly increasing each year • YouTube counts more than a billion users and the rise of mobile users led to an increased engagement among YouTube users, leading to an average viewing session of 40 minutes • Snapchat is the newest social platform for video content and it currently counts 10 billion views daily from dedicated users who keep using the platform to catch up with the latest creative content. • Encourage others to SHARE your videos • Use YouTube - it has sharing functionality easy for everyone to use • Tweet about your video content • Have your employees share / retweet your videos • Add your videos to all of your social media platforms • Don't forget to ASK for others to share your videos • If you've enjoyed the video, please share it! • As your vendors / partners to also share your videos 20
  24. 24. More Resources The Frugal Filmmaker: – https://www.youtube.com/user/thefrugalfilmmaker Free Video Editing Software: – Andromedia Video Editor - app for editing Android videos – Video Edit - iTunes - app for editing MAC videos – Cute Cut - For iPhone videos – Movie Maker - for editing videos on a PC Video Transcripts – SpeechPad.com - $1 per minute of video – SpeakerText.com - $1 per minute of video 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 21 Wendy – just mention this slide as a resource – you don’t have to go through it … Not Free Video Editing Software: Apple's Final Cut Pro Adobe's Premiere pro A transcript is a text version of your video content. You can publish the transcripts on your website, and also on video share sites such as YouTube -- good for SEO & ADA compliance 21
  25. 25. Questions? 8/10/2020 www.bWyse.com 22 Wendy Ogryzek bWyse Internet Marketing 425-885-9976 Wendy@bwyse.com Please Post a Comment on Facebook: www.facebook.com/bWyseInternetMarketing and use the hashtag #GotbWysed Thanks!! ☺ 22

