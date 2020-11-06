3 Minutes of Encouragement: Scripture, Devotion, and Prayer Here you'll find the encouraging pick-me-up you need in 3-Minute Devotions for Men. Written especially for the modern man, this devotional packs a powerful dose of challenge and encouragement into just-right-sized readings for men of all ages. Minute 1: scripture to meditate on Minute 2: a short devotional reading Minute 3: a prayer to jump-start a conversation with God. Each reading addresses topics that are important to you--like courage, leadership, Bible study, and prayer--and is the ideal way to begin or end the day.?

