IWCMC Invited Keynote Talk for the E-5G Presentation

  1. 1. 5G-enabled healthcare: The promise of big data,AI, and communication for healthcare Junaid Qadir InformationTechnology University (ITU), Pakistan
  2. 2. Healthcare is vital for human development “Health is a critically significant constituent of human capabilities which we have reason to value.” Amartya Sen
  3. 3. Outline Deficiencies of current healthcare1 2 How technologies can help 3 5G and healthcare: opportunities and challenges
  4. 4. Deficiencies of current healthcare system 1
  5. 5. How healthcare lags other fields if banking was like health care,ATM transactions would take not seconds but days as a result of unavailable or misplaced records. if home building was like health care, carpenters, electricians, and plumbers each would work with different blueprints, with very little coordination. if shopping was like health care, product prices would not be posted, and the price charged would vary widely within the same store, depending on the source of payment. if automobile manufacturing was like health care, warranties that require manufacturers to pay for defects would not exist. as a result, few factories would seek to improve production performance and quality. if airline travel were like health care, each pilot would design his or her own preflight safety check, or not to perform one at all. Institute of Medicine, (IOM) National Academy of Sciences (2013)
  6. 6. Deficiencies of current health system Not convenient Patient to go to (potentially distant) doctor’s office Not personalized One-size-fits-all Population based Medicine Not equitably accessible Health divide based on geography, income & gender Not holistic/ data driven Interrupt driven, and uses doctor’s ordered point tests
  7. 7. Microcosm of the ills in 3 stories A young man in Boston USA: MIT graduate student Steven Keating, whose live was almost claimed by the sectional rather than holistic nature of healthcare Boy from Sahiwal, Pakistan who died because lack of sufficient basic infrastructure Octogenarian woman in suburban Madrid, Spain. (the problem of chronic disease management)
  8. 8. What used to be a population pyramid The nature of the healthcare challenge differs throughout the world
  9. 9. How technologies can fix the current healthcare system 2 “80% of what doctors can be done better through technology”
  10. 10. Healthcare can benefit greatly by incorporating technology like many other fields have Autopilot in automobiles and aeroplanes Technology for human amplification driverless cars 10–20% of all health cases delayed, missed or incorrectly diagnosed (Graber et al., Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), 2012) 1)  MDs have cognitive biases; 2)  Not all doctors are top notch; half are below average (median) Why?
  11. 11. Technology to mitigate the scarcity and imbalance of medical resource distribution Number of imbalances: •  Geographical (e.g., Urban vs. Rural) •  Specialty based •  Institutional/services based •  Gender based A striking example of health inequality: Africa has 25% of the worldwide disease burden but only 3% of the health workers.
  12. 12. How technologies can fix the current healthcare system 2 2A—big data for development 2B—wireless connectivity 2C—AI, machine learning, algorithms 2D—disruptive health innovations [the subsections]
  13. 13. Big Data for Healthcare My Data/ Small Data Exhaust Data Claims Data EHR and EMR Different kinds of data useful for health 2A Focus here
  14. 14. Data science for medicine “In the next ten years, data sciences and software will do more for medicine than all of the biological sciences together.’’ Vinod Khosla Some data science for public healthcare examples: (1)  Statins for in-hospital stroke patients (40% less casualties); (2)  Kaggle data science for HIV research (improved 3yr of research in 1.5wk); (3)  Passive behavior observation to detect mental health disorders (ginger.io); (4)  ITU and PITB’s work on curbing epidemics
  15. 15. Connectivity (Wireless)2B Some applications: Telemedicine Tactile Internet Remote Surgery
  16. 16. Telemedicine: healing at a distance Low-cost Video Conferencing Tele-radiology Tele-dermatology Tele-pathology Tele-ECG Tele-psychiatry
  17. 17. Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning/ Probabilistic modeling 2C Some applications: Personalized Medicine —Data-Driven Diagnosis and Prognosis —Collaborative Filtering for Similar Patient Finding Cognitive Healthcare Solutions (e.g., IBM Watson) Deep Learning Health Systems
  18. 18. The dawn of patient-centric medicine “In the future, patients will have the data & analysis to become the CEO of your own health”—Peter Diamandis
  19. 19. Disruptive health innovations2D Point of Care (POC) Testing Wearable Sensors and Implantable Nano Sensors Open Source EHR/ EMR Systems
  20. 20. Various health advances with IoT DIY home monitoring solutions: AliveCore: Patients can now measure their vitals (e.g., ECG) at home using mobile devices at a fraction of cost and with great convenience
  21. 21. 5G and healthcare: opportunities and challenges 3
  22. 22. 5G and universal coverage Most of the the 5G prime technology (including ultra-densification, millimeter wave) don’t necessarily perform well for universal coverage but massive MIMO can give coverage gains and energy reduction Extending coverage especially indoor and in rural areas is key for e-health applications.
  23. 23. Virtual Reality + Tactile Internet Virtual Reality: Multi-viewing angles Haptic feedback Tactile Internet: 1 ms end-to-end latency Haptic Feedback Improved latency performance (reduction and guaranteeing latency below a bound reliably) necessary to unlock this use case. Haptic feedback devices create the illusion of substance and force within the virtual world
  24. 24. 5G-enabled wearable/implantable devices Energy consumption optimization (e.g., in air interface via advanced MIMO and beamforming) is very important for wireless health devices Interfacing these wireless sensor devices with 5G presents exciting opportunities and formidable challenges
  25. 25. Technology for healthcare: Insights on challenges/ pitfalls ✗ ✗ Healthcare is a hard nut to crack: Digital dividends depend on key “analog complements” (e.g., appropriate policies, regulation, incentives, and capable human workforce).
  26. 26. Technology as a tool to aid humans Big data is not the solution to the bias problem; it is merely a source of more subtle (or even bigger) biases. Whether you use computer or your brain, one must decide what’s signal and what’s noise. Human intuition is extremely powerful here. Human TouchTechnology “Technology amplifies human intent and capacity; it doesn't substitute for them.”—KentaroToyama (author of Geek Heresy) How much control should we cede to algorithms and robots?
  27. 27. Where is the bottleneck? Most of the deaths are due to modern lifestyle (due to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes). Behavioral revolution is as needed as a technological revolution
  28. 28. Security and privacy Hippocratic oath: “first, do no harm” Iatrogenesis (n): harm or illness caused by medical examination or treatment. Some important objectives: 1.  Identity management 2.  Privacy protection 3.  Data and message encryption and protection 4.  Update of security mechanisms 5.  Avoiding bioterrorism
  29. 29. Concluding remarks •  Democratization of computing through cloud computing •  Democratization of AI and cognitive computing (e.g., IBM Watson) •  Commoditization of data through crowdsourcing and digital exhaust •  High throughput and low latency connectivity (5G enabled) Confluence of different technical pushes will empower a healthcare revolution
  30. 30. About 5G enabled healthcare 5G wireless will transform the field of healthcare by augmenting human capacity and reach in a few years by allowing: —resource pooling —virtualization —high-performance and reliable telemedicine —tactile Internet with haptic feedback There are exciting research & implementation opportunities in building this future of healthcare but also substantial challenges and many pitfalls.
  31. 31. Books Figures and Images: Credits/ Acknowledgments Various images used in Bertalan Meskó’s presentations Mesko, Bertalan. “The Guide to the Future of Medicine: Technology And The Human Touch.” Various images used from Wikipedia and through Google Image Search. Various images used from IEEE/ACM papers (Copyright retained by respective users; images are used for educational purposes) Meskó, Bertalan. “My Health: Upgraded: Revolutionary Technologies To Bring A Healthier Future.” Mukherjee, Siddhartha, “The Laws of Medicine.” These resources have been used in these lecture slides for educational purpose under the fair use doctrine. The ownership of these resources, if copyrighted, is retained by their respective copyright owners. Topol, Eric, “The Patient Will See You Now.” Topol, Eric, “Creative Destruction of Medicine.”

