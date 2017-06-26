IWCMC Invited Keynote Talk for the E-5G Presentation

The unprecedented rapid adoption of mobile technology has motivated great interest in using mobile technology for health (mHealth). Bolstering the mHealth promise are three important trends: Firstly, big data—through which there has been unprecedented commoditization and opening up of data through the instrumentation of modern phones and environments (e.g., using the native sensors in mobile phones or using embedded devices in the so-called Internet of Things). This opens up the opportunity of collecting individual level ``small data’’ that can be used to provide personalized healthcare. Secondly, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) advances have democratized diagnostic capabilities to some extent and further significant improvement is expected. With advances in computational capabilities of mobile phones, and with resource augmentation from clouds, it will be possible to support data and computation intensive mHealth applications. Finally, high-performance communication (e.g., high throughput and low latency) capabilities can change the landscape of healthcare in terms of operational efficiency and accuracy and enable a range of telehealth services. In this talk, we will present the research agenda for bringing the 5G-Enabled Health Revolution.

