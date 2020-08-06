Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020.3201910 LEGO®️ SERIOUS PLAY®️(LSP)メソッドを用いたCreative Learning Spiralの展開の可能性* 須藤 順**・岡本 廉*** 1.　本研究の目的 　近年、マーケティング領域を中心に...
2020.3201910 図表1　LSPのコアプロセス　 出所：ラスムセンら(2016)を参考に筆者作成 詳細は、Papert(1986)を参照のこと。 実際のワークでは、この4つのコアプロセスを基本に、7つのアプリケーションテクニックを組み合...
2020.3201910 学習者が具体的にものづくりを行う中で学習者自身の中にも 知識が構築されていくと考えられており、「作ることによって学 ぶ(Learning-by-making)」を重視し、ものづくり活動を通し て「学習者が積極的に世界で...
2020.3201910 ｜75｜（4） グループ1はA-D、グループ2はE-Hと分類した。 ユーザーが抱える、外からは見えない根源的な欲求。 「ペイン(Pain)ポイント」のこと。ペインモデルは、ユーザーの痛点、悩みの種をイメージした作品のこ...
2020.3201910 3.2.　結果 ①　行動観察ワーク 　図表6は、行動観察における結果共有の際に書き出された ポストイットの内容を整理したものである。「行動」は実際に見 えた子どもの行動、「様子」は子どもの素振りや察せられた状態、 「制...
2020.3201910 　図表14によると、AとCのペインモデルは「空間」、BとDは「目 標・信念」の要素が強く表現されることが分かる。被験者の振り 返りシートでは、AとCのペインモデルを「母子の精神的距離 感＝内側のベクトル」、BとDを「子...
2020.3201910 習は生じなかった。一方、3DワークはLSPによってCreative LearningSpiralが生じ、「個人モデル13」は「創作」と「遊び」、「ラ ンドスケープ」は「遊び」のフェーズに該当することが確認でき た。また...
2020.3201910 ｜71｜（8） れた」といった発言を基に、被験者全員が2Dワークよりも3Dワー クの方が新たな気づきや発見が得られたと示している。 　その要因として、2Dワークは情報解釈の違いに気づきにく いこと、LSPの作品の存在は...
LEGO®️ SERIOUS PLAY®️(LSP)メソッドを用いたCreative Learning Spiralの展開の可能性*

LEGO®️ SERIOUS PLAY®️(LSP)メソッドを用いたCreative LearningSpiralの展開の可能性*

  1. 1. 2020.3201910 LEGO®️ SERIOUS PLAY®️(LSP)メソッドを用いたCreative Learning Spiralの展開の可能性* 須藤 順**・岡本 廉*** 1.　本研究の目的 　近年、マーケティング領域を中心に注目されているのが、「共 創(co-creation)」と呼ばれるアプローチである。社会課題の 複雑さが増し、単独の企業や行政だけでその解決を担うことが 困難であるとの認識が高まるなか、企業と顧客、行政と地域住 民など、ステークホルダーが協働して価値を創造し、課題解決 を目指すプロセスや方法論として理解されている。 　IoTやAIなど、技術の加速度的な進展に伴い、我々の暮らし や産業、経済は今後、想像以上のスピードで変化を遂げていく ことが予想される。そうした社会では、これまでのように既存 の知識を獲得し、それをそのまま適用するというだけでは変化 への対応は難しい。つまり、変化に柔軟に適応しながら創造的 に考え、イノベーションを起こし続けていくことが必須となる。 　本稿では、動態的な知識創造のプロセスとしてイノベーショ ンを捉え、共創プロセスにおいて創造的に問題解決に取り組 む手法としてLEGO®︎ SERIOUS PLAY®︎(以下、LSP)を取り上げ、 LSPによる学習プロセスが創造的思考の促進にどのように寄 与するのかについて、その可能性を検討することを目的とする。 2.　共創プロセスとLEGO®SERIOUSPLAY® 2.1.　共創への注目と課題 　共創への注目は、ビジネスを取り巻く環境、特にそのスピー ドやコモディティ化が加速度的に進み、変化に対して即応的か つ臨機応変に対応することが至上命題となっている。そして、 インターネットを中心としたICT、SNSの発展というデジタル化 が影響している。 　当初、共創は、マーケティング領域を中心に議論が生まれ、 企業が単独、または特定企業との間の限定的な関係による価 値創造という従来型の考え方を超え、顧客を巻き込んだ形で 進められる新たな関係の在り方、顧客参加型の商品・サービス の開発や改善を行うという意味で理解されていた(プラハラー ド&ラマスワミ,2000)。 　その後、イノベーション研究においても「オープンイノベーショ ン」(Chesbrough, 2003)や「グループ・ジーニアス」(Sawyer, 2007)、「アイデアソン」(須藤,2015;須藤・原,2016)など、多様な 主体による協働を通じた価値創造の重要性が認識されるにつ れて、地域づくりやまちづくり、政策形成場面へとその適用範 囲を広げてきた。 　しかし、これまで一般的に論じられてきた協働や協力との区 別が曖昧であるとの課題が内在しているとの指摘もある(松前・ 永井,2019)。 2.2　LEGO®SERIOUSPLAY®(LSP)メソッド 　共創を進めていく際に活用されるメソッドやツールは様々開 発されている。その中で、組織、チーム、個人の対話や思考、 コミュニケーション、問題解決を促進する方法として注目され ているのが、レゴ®︎ブロック(以下、ブロック)を活用したLSPで ある1。 　その起源は、1996年、レゴ社創業者三代目のケル・カーク・ク リスチャンセンが社内の戦略開発会議において抱いた不満に 端を発する2。クリスチャンセンは、会議内において企業経営や 戦略構築における「人」の貢献を軽視する傾向を感じ取り、そ の解決に向けてブロックを活用した方法論の開発をスタートさ せた3。そして、1999年、ロバート・ラスムセンの参画を契機に、 The possibility of Developing Creative Learning Spiral Using LEGO Serious Play Method 高知大学教育研究部総合科学系地域協働教育学部門講師 地域協働学部生（執筆時） LSPメソッドは、専門のトレーニングを受けたファシリテーターによって提供されており、NASAやGoogle、Microsoftなどの企業のほか、MIT Media Labや九州産業大学、佐賀大学、高知大学、千葉商科大学などの教育機関への導入も進められている。 株式会社ロバート・ラスムセン・アンド・アソシエイツ　ホームページを参照のこと。(http://www.seriousplay.jp、2020年1月14日検索) LSPメソッドの開発経緯については、Kristensen& Rasmussen(2014)及びラスムセンら(2016)を参照のこと。 * ** *** 1 2 3 ｜78｜（1）
  2. 2. 2020.3201910 図表1　LSPのコアプロセス　 出所：ラスムセンら(2016)を参考に筆者作成 詳細は、Papert(1986)を参照のこと。 実際のワークでは、この4つのコアプロセスを基本に、7つのアプリケーションテクニックを組み合わせながらファシリテーターによってプログラムが設 計される。詳細は、ラスムセンら（2016）を参照のこと。 VUCAとは、Volatility（変動性・不安定さ）、Uncertainty（不確実性・不確定さ）、Complexity（複雑性）、Ambiguity（曖昧性・不明確さ）の頭文字から取られ た造語で、1990年代にアメリカの軍事領域で用いられたとされ、取り巻く環境の複雑さにより将来予測が困難な状況を指す。 4 5 6 「コンストラクショニズム(Constructionism)4」(Papert, 1986) を理論的基盤に置いたプロトタイプを完成させ、試行を重ね ていった。その後、遊びや心理学、創造性、組織開発などの研 究成果を取り込みながら発展してきたLSPは、思考やコミュニ ケーション、創造性の促進に加え、抽象的な経験・感情・考えの 表現へのポジティブな効果が示されるなど(Gauntlett, 2014; James, 2013; Schulz& Geithner, 2011)、注目を集めるように なる。 　LSPは、4つのコアプロセス(図表1)によって構成される(ラ スムセンら,2016)。まず、ファシリテーターから参加者に作品(モ デル)を作るテーマとなる「問い」が提示される。次に、専用の ブロックを使い、参加者が立体的な作品を作る。続いて、自分 自身の作品についてストーリーを語る。この際に重要なのは、 誰かを説得したりすることではなく、テーマからイメージされ た作品について自分自身の理解を深めることが第一義的な目 的となる。そして最後に、他の参加者から質問を受け、作品の 意味を再確認するとともに気づきを深めていく。LSPでは、こ の4つのコアプロセスを基本的に繰り返しながら、テーマにつ いての理解を深めていく5。 　LSPの特徴は様々指摘されるが、誤解を恐れずに言えば、言 語では表現が難しいテーマについてブロックを使って可視化し、 他者に語ることを通じて、自己認識や気づきを深めていくプロ セスだといえる。その最大の利点は、聞間ら(2018)が指摘する ように、ブロックを活用することにより、誰もが幅広い表現力 を容易に一定レベルで発揮できる点にある。さらに、作品に属 するストーリーを語り、共有し合うことで、言語化しづらい想い や考えを表出することにつながる(Grienitz& Schmidt, 2012; James,2013)とともに、作品に対して相互に質問をし合うことで、 参加者それぞれに多様な観点に対する理解を促し、創造性や コミュニケーションを活性化させる(Dann, 2018; James, 2013) などの効果が期待できる。また、語る対象となる作品が目の前 に物理的に存在することによって、参加者が語る内容に文脈の ズレや脱線が起こりにくく、焦点が明確な対話が進みやすいと いったことも利点として挙げられる(聞間ら,2018)。 2.3.　創造的思考とLSPの関係性 　今我々が生きる社会は、VUCA6に象徴されるように不確実 で、予期せぬ出来事が次々と目の前に現れる時代といえ、過去 の延長線上に未来を描くことがこれまで以上に難しくなっている。 こうした状況からも、より一層、イノベーション創出への期待は 高まっている。 　イノベーションについては、経済発展のキーファクターとし て位置づけられるとともに(Schumpeter, 1934)、プロダクト イノベーション/プロセスイノベーション(Abernathy, 1978)、 オープンイノベーション、ソーシャルイノベーション(Mulgan, 2007)など、様々な議論が重ねられているが、本稿では、イノベー ションを「多様な知識を活用し、既存の物事から新しい仕組み を創造すること」(野中ら,2014:p.20)と理解し、異なる知の相互 作用を通じた知の創造という点から認識する。それは組織間 連携や異なる背景を持つ個人・集団・組織間における共創を通 じて促進されるという立場に立つ(松前ら,2015)。 　動態的な知識創造のプロセスとしてイノベーションを捉えた 場合、それはすなわち、動的な学習のプロセスとしてイノベー ションを認識することになる(Tidd et al., 2001)。このとき、イノ ベーションを牽引する主体として最も重要な位置づけを担うの が、一人ひとりの個人の存在といえよう。 　では、一人ひとりはどうすればイノベーションを生み出す主 体として役割を担うことが可能となるのだろうか。ここで重要と なるのが「創造的思考(CreativeThinking)」である。先述の通 り、これからの社会では定式化された既存の知識や方法論を 学ぶだけでは、目の前に横たわる複雑な課題への対応が難しい。 従って、一人ひとりが創造的思考力を発揮し、問題解決策を創 造していくことが求められる。 　ここで有用な視点を提供するのが、LSPの土台を形成する 「コンストラクショニズム(構築主義)」と呼ばれる考え方であ る。平野・紅林(2014)によれば、コンストラクショニズムでは、 ｜77｜（2）
  3. 3. 2020.3201910 学習者が具体的にものづくりを行う中で学習者自身の中にも 知識が構築されていくと考えられており、「作ることによって学 ぶ(Learning-by-making)」を重視し、ものづくり活動を通し て「学習者が積極的に世界での経験から知識を構築したり、再 構築したりする学びを行うことを主張」(平野・紅林, 2014: p.30) されている。その特徴は、1)具体的なものづくり活動、2)学習 者の積極的な姿勢、3)協働作業者の存在、4)選択性や多様性 を兼ね備えた学習対象が挙げられる7。つまり、Papert(1986) によるコンストラクショニズムは、取り扱いが容易な素材を使い、 有意義で具体的な成果物を構築する経験を通じて学習が効果 を生むと理解される。 　こうした基本的認識に基づき、創造的思考をいかに育むの かという点に対して一つの視点を提供するのが、Resnick& Robinson(2017)による創造的思考力に関連する議論である。 Resnickらは、創造的思考力の育成について幼稚園方式の学 習スタイルの有用性を指摘した。そして、創造性を育むには「情 熱に基づくプロジェクトに、仲間と共に遊び⼼に満たされなが ら取り組むことを⽀援すること」(Resnick& Robinson, 2017: p.15)であるとし、そのための基本原則として「プロジェクト (Projects)」「情熱(Passion)」「仲間(Peers)」「遊び(Play)」の4 つを提示した。さらに、創造的な学びを促進するために、発想 (Imagine)、創作(Creative)、遊び(Play)、共有(Share)、振り 返り(Reflect)を繰り返すCreative Learning Spiral (Resnick, 2007;Resnick&Robinson,2017)を提案している(図表2)。 　Martinez& Stager(2013)らによると、Creative Learning Spiralはそのサイクルを繰り返すことが重要と考えられ、こうし た諸点は、LSPのコアプロセスと親和性が高いとともに、コン ストラクショニズムの特徴を踏まえたものと認識できる。 　Creative Learning SpiralとLSPに共通するのはその基本 的な原則やプロセスに留まらず、「遊び(Play)」への着目にあ る。一般的には、学習(Learning)と遊びの関係性は対立的に 捉えられることが多いが、近年は教育工学や情報教育領域に おいてその関係性が関心を高め(岡崎・三宅, 2019)、加えて寺 本(2017)によると、経営組織を対象として遊びが教育やイノベー ション、起業家精神など、いい意味での組織からの逸脱を起こ す契機として注目を集めている。さらに、経営学研究において は、組織経営やイノベーションと遊びの関係についての議論が 重ねられている。 　LSP研究との関係では、組織変革や戦略策定との関係(Roos et al., 2004)や、LSPを通じた戦略策定プロセスに関する研究 (Bürgi et al., 2005)がある。これらの研究が示すのは、LSPを 用いた戦略策定のプロセスを通じ、組織メンバーの間に相互 作用が生み出され、新たな意味世界が創り出される契機となっ ていることにある。さらに、ブロックを使った遊びが、言葉にな らない考えを表明する媒介として機能するといった効果を説明 しており、遊びが経営組織において重要な役割を果たすと主 張されている(寺本,2019)。 　このように、イノベーションの基盤となる創造的思考を生 み出すにはResnickらが提示する4つの基本原則とCreative Learning Spiralの展開が重要だといえよう。しかし、岡崎・三 宅(2019)が指摘するように、Creative Learning Spiralは創造 性を育む上で重要な視座を与えるが、その効果は未だ証明さ れていないという課題を乗り越える必要がある。 　そこで本研究では、LSPがそのワークプロセスを通じて Creative Learning Spiralを繰り返すことで、新たな気づきや 言語化しづらい要素を表明でき、さらには新たな知の創造に 結実するのかを検証することを目的とする。 3.　ケース分析 3.1.　方法 　本稿では先述の仮説検証を目的としたワークショップを実施 し、被験者の学習過程について質的に検討した。具体的には、 テーマを「書店で体験する子ども達の新しい“遊び”」と設定し、 ｜76｜（3） 図表2　Creative Learning Spiral　 出所：Resnick& Robinson(2017: p.11) コンストラクショニズムに基づいた学習過程については、平野・紅林(2014)を参照のこと。7
  4. 4. 2020.3201910 ｜75｜（4） グループ1はA-D、グループ2はE-Hと分類した。 ユーザーが抱える、外からは見えない根源的な欲求。 「ペイン(Pain)ポイント」のこと。ペインモデルは、ユーザーの痛点、悩みの種をイメージした作品のことを指している。 LSPのテクニックの一つで、作品間の関係性を距離や方向などで表し、景観(ランドスケープ)として示す活動。 8 9 10 11 LSPを活用しないワーク(以下、2Dワーク)とLSPを活用したワー ク(以下、3Dワーク)を実施した。 　ワークは、「行動観察」「2Dワーク」「3Dワーク」の3部で構成 され、最後にアイデア創出とリフレクションを行った。その後、 被験者の学習効果の把握を目的に、彼らが行動観察で得た情 報を基に、各部で言語表記/立体表記されたキーワードの抽出 と測定を行った(図表3・4)。また、Resnick(2007)及び岡崎・三 宅(2019)に基づき、CreativeLearningSpiralの視点から共創 プロセスにおける学習効果を比較検討した。 　行動観察ワークでは、書店内で“子ども”を対象として行動 観察を行った後、被験者8名をグループ1とグループ28に分け、 得られた情報をポストイットに書き出しながらグループ内で共 有した。なお、本稿においては主にグループ1を分析対象とした。 　2Dワークは、1)事前準備した様式に沿ってターゲットとなる ユーザー像を個人で書き出す、2)グループ内で共有し、グルー プとして合意されたユーザー像に整理する、3)設定されたユー ザーが抱える課題の導出を個人で書き出す、4)それを共有し ながらグループとして合意できるユーザーのインサイト9を定 義する、というプロセスで実施された。 　3Dワークでは、上記1)から4)のプロセスにLSPを導入して 実施した。まず、本格的なワークに入る前にブロックの扱いや LSPに求められる基本的なスキル獲得のためのスキルビルディ ングを行った。次に、ターゲットとなるユーザーをイメージする 作品を個人で作成し、他の被験者に何を表現したのかを説明 した後、他の被験者と相互に質問した。続いて、ユーザーが抱 える課題をイメージした作品(以下、ペインモデル10)を個人で 作成した。そして、各自が作った作品を他の被験者に向けて説 明し、相互に質問を行ったうえで、グループでランドスケーピン グ11を行った。最後に、ペインモデル及びランドスケープの結 果を振り返りシート(図表5)にまとめた。 　以上の3つのワークを実施したうえで、2Dワークで定義した インサイト及び3Dワークで作成したランドスケープ双方の視 点を踏まえ、本ワークショップで提示したテーマに対するアイ デアの創出を行った。そして最後に、被験者全員で、1)2Dワー ク/3Dワークの印象と感想、2) 2Dワーク/3Dワークの機能の比 較、3) 2Dワーク/3Dワークの対話中の 質問やフィードバックの 効果、の3つの観点で振り返りを行った。 図表5　振り返りシート　 出所：聞間ら(2018)を参考に筆者作成 図表4 ワークショップの風景 図表3　ワークショップ概要
  5. 5. 2020.3201910 3.2.　結果 ①　行動観察ワーク 　図表6は、行動観察における結果共有の際に書き出された ポストイットの内容を整理したものである。「行動」は実際に見 えた子どもの行動、「様子」は子どもの素振りや察せられた状態、 「制約」は書店内の制約条件を指している。これらからは、主 に子どもが1人で遊んでいる様子や親子の様子に注目した記 述が確認できる。 ②　2Dワーク 　2Dワークでは、“親子の様子”に注目し、「ヒーローになりたい」 という欲求を抱えるユーザー像が設定された(図表7)。 　図表8は、課題の導出を行うワークの中で表現されたキーワー ドを整理したものである。設定されたユーザー像を踏まえ、被 験者がフォーマットに記入した情報を整理している。これらからは、 「体を動かしたい」「遊びたい」といった身体的欲求、「親に構っ て欲しい」「知的好奇心を満たしたい」といった精神的欲求な どを示した記述が確認できる。 　ユーザーの顕在的・潜在的な課題や欲求の導出を行った後、 最終的に「知的好奇心や承認欲求を満たすアクティビティの存 在」とインサイトが定義された（図表9）。 ③　3Dワーク 　3Dワークでは、図表10にある4つのテーマについて、先述の コアプロセスに沿って進められた。 ｜74｜（5） 図表7 ユーザー設定シート 図表9 問題定儀（インサイト）シート 図表8　課題の導出ワーク時のキーワード 図表10　LSPのテーマ設定一覧 図表6　行動観察時のキーワード 　各被験者のペインモデルとそのタイトル、説明内容を整理し たものが図表11である。そして、これらのペインモデルを用い たランドスケープが図表12である。いずれの作品も母と子の 姿が表現されており、AとCは母と子どもの距離感、BとDは子 どもが母を守るといった説明が確認できる。 ④　2Dワークと3Dワークの比較 　以下では、各ワークで抽出されたキーワードを基に、被験者 の思考の変化を整理した。また、インサイト及びランドスケー プ双方において、それぞれの共通の理解・認識度合いを検討 することにより、被験者の学習状況を把握した。 　2Dワークにおいて、図表6・8を踏まえてインサイトの定義が
  6. 6. 2020.3201910 　図表14によると、AとCのペインモデルは「空間」、BとDは「目 標・信念」の要素が強く表現されることが分かる。被験者の振り 返りシートでは、AとCのペインモデルを「母子の精神的距離 感＝内側のベクトル」、BとDを「子が母のヒーローになる＝外 側のベクトル」と説明された。4つのモデルを二分化した説明 はA-Dの全員に見ることができたが、内側のベクトルを「空間」 と示したのはA・C・D、外側のベクトルを「目標・信念」と示した のはA・B・C・Dであった。 　以上を通して、3Dワークのランドスケープの作成は、2Dワー クのインサイトの定義よりも共通の理解・認識度合が高まった といえる。その要因として、2Dワークは大量かつ多様な情報の 発散と収束が繰り返されるのに対し、3Dワークは作品の存在 によって対話の焦点が明確になると同時に、表現される情報 の所在が定まり易いためと考えられる。 　例えば、2Dワークの図表13では、インサイトの定義に至るま でに「ストレス」という語句一つに関しても、「ストレス発散がで きていない」「ストレスフル」や、ストレスを解消するための欲 求が示されるなど、複雑で多様な解釈が生まれている。3Dワー クの作品の説明(図表11)はそれぞれ異なっているが、図表14 で潜在的要素を分類したことにより、潜在的情報の所在と解釈 に共通性が確認された。 4.　考察 4.1.　2Dワーク及び3DワークにおけるCreativeLearning 　　　Spiralの展開状況 　図表15は、実施したワークとCreative Learning Spiralの 関係を整理したものである。 (1)　CreativeLearningSpiralの展開の相違 　2Dワークでは、対話を通して情報の発散と収束を繰り返 す学習状況を確認できたが、「創作」と「遊び」に対応する学 ｜73｜（6） この3つの要素は行動観察ワークで表現できなかったと考えられる表記が含まれるため、必ずしも発散情報と一致していない。12 図表13 2Dワークの思考の変化 図表11　ペインモデルの説明 図表14　ペインモデルに見られる潜在的要素の特徴　 出所：聞間ら(2018)を参考に筆者作成 図表12　グループ1のランドスケープ 行われた思考プロセスを見ると、被験者が表記したキーワード について図表13の変化が見られた。発散情報は、被験者が注 目した課題や欲求、その背景を表し、消滅情報は、プロセス中 に排除された要素、新規情報は新たに追加された要素である。 インサイト情報は、インサイトの定義に作用したと考えられる 要素である12。 　3Dワークは、図表11のペインモデルから見られる特徴及び 被験者の振り返りシートを基に、作品に表現される潜在的な要 素を抽出した(図表14)。これによって、被験者が作品に表現し た潜在的情報の所在をより明確に認識でき、3Dワークにおけ る学習状況を把握することが可能となる。
  7. 7. 2020.3201910 習は生じなかった。一方、3DワークはLSPによってCreative LearningSpiralが生じ、「個人モデル13」は「創作」と「遊び」、「ラ ンドスケープ」は「遊び」のフェーズに該当することが確認でき た。また、2Dワークに比べ、対話機会が豊富に組み込まれるこ とにより、思考が個人と集団の間を相互に行き来する中で学習 が自然に発生、展開していることがわかる。 　すなわち、3DワークはLSPの導入により「学習(Learning)」 と「遊び(Play)」の両立を通して創造的な学習の促進を支援し たと示唆される。 ｜72｜（7） LSPの最も基本のテクニックで、「個人モデルの作成」と呼ばれるもの。LSPの他のテクニックは、この個人モデルを使って進行する。ここでは、3Dワーク の「ユーザーの姿を表現」と「課題を表現(ペインモデル)」で作成された作品を指している。 12 図表15 Creative Learning Spiralの展開の対比表 すると考えられる。すなわち、被験者間の相互作用により新た な意味世界が創り出されたものと理解できる。 　 (3)　「発想」「共有」「振り返り」の相違 　2Dワーク及び3Dワークにおいて、「発想」「共有」「振り返り」 のフェーズは同様に内在しているが、意見や考えの表現手段の 違いによって、質的な違いを確認することができた。 　2Dワークは、メモ用紙やポストイットに大量な情報が発散 的に記述されるが、その一つひとつの解釈の一致性は高くない。 さらに、量的に発散された情報は、類似性を主な観点としてグ ルーピングされる。すなわち、一つひとつの具体的だった情報 が抽象化される過程で、各被験者の理解が表層的になる懸念 がある。 　3Dワークでは発散される情報量は少ないが、LSPの記述に あるように、作品を通した対話を通じて自己理解を促すことに 目的が置かれる。すなわち、LSPを導入した3Dワークは対話 機会の増加や共通の知識基盤の構築といった優位性に加え、 作品を通した自己・他者理解を実現することから、多様な主体 による協働を促進することが可能と考えられる。 4.2.　情報解釈の一致性を実現 　被験者によるリフレクションでは、「2Dワークは理解の一致 性が得られなかった」「細かい表現の意味の伝わり方が人によっ て異なる」などの発言があったのに対し、3Dワークは「疑問の 所在がわかりやすい」「作品の存在は、情報解釈を助けた」な どの反応が見られた。また、各ペインモデルに対する被験者の 解釈もほぼ共通していた。 　これらは、2Dワークにおける対話は、発散した大量の情報を グルーピングする際にその文脈とキーワードが切り離されて理 解され、余計な解釈を引き起こしやすいためと考えられる。一方、 3DワークはLSPによって作品及び作品間の関係性の理解が求 められるため、文脈を含めた理解が促進されているものと想 定できる。 　以上のことから、情報解釈の一致性が高いという点に、LSP の効果を確認することが可能といえる。 4.3.　認識できていない新たな気づきを創出 　リフレクションでは、「他者の判断を無視して自分の思いや考 えを表現できるため、思いがけない気づきや方向性が表出さ (2)　「創作」と「遊び」の有無 　図表15のCreative Learning Spiralの「創作」と「遊び」の フェーズの有無は、対話における表現方法に違いを生じさせ ている。2Dワークの対話は言語を媒介して表現されるが、3D ワークはLSPによって行動が伴い、情報が立体的に可視化さ れる。つまり、2Dワークは情報を他者が理解するまで幾度も説 明を繰り返す必要があるが、その内容は自他の言語リテラシー に制限される。一方、3Dワークは、作品に自分自身も認識して いない情報が内在し、作品のストーリーの語りや対話を通して それらが導出されていくと同時に、他者の作品の理解も深まっ ていくプロセスに特性がある。 　これらを共創という視点で見ると、3Dワークの「創作」と「遊 び」は、主体間における共通の知識基盤を構築することに機能
  8. 8. 2020.3201910 ｜71｜（8） れた」といった発言を基に、被験者全員が2Dワークよりも3Dワー クの方が新たな気づきや発見が得られたと示している。 　その要因として、2Dワークは情報解釈の違いに気づきにく いこと、LSPの作品の存在は対話や質問の焦点を明確にするこ と、作品の形・色・メタファーによって新たなキーワードが引き 出されることなどが挙げられる。また、それらは他者の作品の 説明を聞いている最中においても生じるものと考えられる。 　以上のことから、LSPは新たな気づきや言語化しづらい要素 を表明することに効果的であることが示唆された。 5.　おわりに 　本研究ではLSPがCreative Learning Spiralの促進にど のように有効性を生み出しうるのかを検証ワークを通じて検 討を行ってきた。その結果、LSPを導入することで、Creative Learning Spiralをより機能的、効果的に展開することができ る点に加え、情報解釈の一致性を高めること、新たな気づきや 言語化しづらい要素の可視化に有効性があることなど確認で きた。 　しかしながら、LSPに関する実証的な研究はまだ緒につ いたばかりであり、より詳細な検証ワークの実施・分析に加 え、量的な検証も併せて進めて行く必要性がある。さらには、 Creative Learning Spiralの各段階において、LSPとそれ以 外のワークが具体的にどのような影響を学習者に与えている のかについてより詳細な検討を行うなどが新たな研究課題と して明らかとなった。 【引用・参考文献】 岡崎善弘・三宅幹子(2019)「クリエイティブ・ラーニング・スパイラルに 　基づいた紹介動画の制作が子どもの創造性と情報モラルに与える効果」 　『岡山大学教師教育開発センター紀要』(9), pp.125-133. 聞間理・森田健・岸智子・西田武司(2018)「レゴ®シリアスプレイ®(LSP)メソッ 　ドを活用したプロジェクト・ベースト・ラーニングにおける自己成長と変化の 　測定」『経営学論集』28(4), pp.53-72. 須藤順(2015)「コ・クリエーションにおけるアイデアソンの可能性 : 高知県で 　の取り組みから」『Collaboration』6, pp.50-39. 須藤順・原亮(2016)『アイデアソン！アイデアを実現する最強の方法』徳間書 　店. 寺本直城(2017)「実践としての戦略における『遊び』：組織研究における『遊 　び』の視点からの分析」『経営学研究論集』47, pp.1-20. 野中郁次郎・廣瀬文乃・平田透(2014)『実践ソーシャルイノベーション：知を 　価値に変えたコミュニティ・企業・NPO』千倉書房. 平野由貴・紅林秀治(2014)「コンストラクショニズムに基づく学習の過程の検 　討」『静岡大学教育学部附属教育実践総合センター紀要』22, pp.29-37. プラハラード, C. K., & ラマスワミ, V. (2000)「カスタマー・コンピタンス経営」 　『Diamondハーバード・ビジネス・レビュー』25(6), pp.116-128. 松前あかね・中村隆敏・堀良彰・松前進(2015)「インターフェースにおけるデ 　ザイン思考の共創メディア性に関する考察－学際・国際・地域連携による共 　創－」『佐賀大学全学教育機構紀要』3, pp.137-153. 松前あかね・永井由佳里(2019)「多様な文脈にある個々人間での相互主観性 　形成プロセスにおける共創の機能」『日本創造学会論文誌』22(0), pp.21- 　38. ラスムセン R.・蓮沼孝・石原正雄(2016)『戦略を形にする思考術：レゴ®シリア 　スプレイ®で組織はよみがえる』徳間書店. Abernathy, W. J. (1978) The productivity dilemma: Roadblock to innovation 　in the industry, Johns Hopkins University Press. Bürgi, P. T., Jacobs, C. D., & Roos, J. (2005) “From metaphor to practice: 　in the crafting of strategy,” Journal of Management Inquiry, 14(1): 　pp.78-94. Chesbrough, H. W. (2003) Open innovation: The new imperative for 　creating and profiting from technology, Boston: Harvard Business 　School Press. Dann, S. (2018) “Facilitating co-creation experience in the classroom with 　Lego Serious Play,” Australasian Marketing Journal, 26(2): pp.121-131. Gauntlett, D. (2014) “The LEGO System as a tool for thinking, creativity, 　and changing the world,” LEGO Studies: Examining the Building Blocks 　of a Transmedial Phenomenon, pp.1-16. Grienitz, V. & Schmidt, A. M. (2012) “Scenario workshops for strategic 　management with Lego® Serious Play®,” Problems of Management in 　the 21st Century, 3, pp.26-35.: pp.26-35. James, A. R. (2013) “Lego Serious Play: a three-dimensional approach to learning development,” Journal of Learning Development in Higher Education, (6). Kristensen, P. & Rasmussen, R. (2014) Building a Better Business Using 　The LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® method, New Jersey: John Wiley& Sons. Martinez, S. L. & Stager, G. S. (2013) “Invent to learn,” Making, Tinkering, 　and Engineering in the Classroom. Torrance, Canada: Construting 　Modern Knowledge. Mulgan, G. (2007) “Social Innovation: What It Is, Why It Matters and How 　It Can Be Accelerated,” Working Paper, Oxford Said Business School. Papert, S. (1986) Constructionism: A new opportunity for elementary 　science education, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Media 　Laboratory, Epistemology and Learning Group. Resnick, M. (2007) “All I really need to know (about creative thinking) I 　learned (by studying how children learn) in kindergarten,” Proceedings 　of the 6th ACM SIGCHI conference on Creativity & cognition, ACM, 　pp.1-6. Resnick, M. & Robinson, K. (2017) Lifelong kindergarten: Cultivating 　creativity through projects, passion, peers, and play, MIT press. Roos, J., Victor, B., & Statler, M. (2004) “Playing Seriously with Strategy," 　Long Range Planning, 37: pp.549-568. Sawyer, K. (2007) Group Genius: The Creative Power of Collaboration, 　New York: BasicBooks. Schulz, K. P. & Geithner, S. (2011) “The development of shared understandings 　and innovation through metaphorical methods such as LEGO Serious Play,” 　International Conference on Organizational Learning, Knowledge and 　Capabilities, pp.1-12. Schumpeter, J. A. (1934) The Theory of Economic Development: An Inquiry 　into Profits, Capital, Interest, and the Business Cycle, Cambridge: Harvard 　University press. Tidd, J., Bessant, J., & Pavitt, K. (2001) Managing innovation: integrating 　technological, market and organizational change,” 2nd, Chichester: 　John Wiley. 株式会社ロバート・ラスムセン・アンド・アソシエイツ　ホームページ 　(http://www.seriousplay.jp、2020年1月14日検索)

