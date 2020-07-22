Trastorno desarrollo nervioso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLOGICA INDOAMERICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE PSICOLOGIA GUIA DE PREVENCION DE...
OBJETIVOS GENERALES 1. Analizar desde un enfoque diferente las necesidades psicológicas necesarias para el desenvolvimient...
Cuando se inicia un desarrollo fetal es donde la madre debe tener mucho más cuidado ya que el feto estará en breve comunic...
cabeza de un bebé cuando recién nace se reduce a la que es durante su gestación, afecta al peso y talla, pueden salir con ...
-Diabetes de la madre.- Si ya se tiene esta enfermedad y no hubo el cuidado adecuado antes y en proceso del embarazo es má...
La anemia se produce por tener pocos glóbulos rojos ahí es cuando ya no se puede transportar oxígeno y hiero, el bebé siem...
drogarse el feto también lo llega hacer. Para poder proteger a nuestro bebé y tener un buen embarazo debemos evitar lo sig...
está dando, ya que si usted llega a tomar más dosis no recetados es un peligroso para su embarazo. Esto puede generar defe...
producido en el síndrome del alcoholismo fetal. Se ha observado un retraso en el desarrollo neuroconductuales, en el caso ...
- Esquizofrenia - El trastorno bipolar.(...) (Pediatria, 2009) El cerebelo puede ser la estructura del Sistema Nervioso Ce...
Encefalocele Es una enfermedad que impacta directamente en el encéfalo del niño. Este trastorno tiene inicio cuando el tub...
lentejas y alverjas. Frutas ricas en vitamina A y C también son fuente importante, estas pueden ser: Piña, fresa, naranja,...
Estos se desarrollan por una afección patológica causada por una alteración del genoma. Esto puede ser hereditaria o no; s...
después llega a estabilizar de manera directa luego con el pasar del tiempo crea una ceguera en su escotoma central dejánd...
Tratamiento Pese que esta enfermedad no tiene una cura o algún tratamiento exacto se puede recurrir a dos a un consultor d...
 Problema de movilidad en músculos y articulaciones.  Comportamientos raros y conflictivos en áreas con muchas personas....
 Físicamente se puede ver simple vista venas rojas llamadas telangiectasias, en la piel y los ojos  Mayor facilidad al c...
Conclusiones 1.- Cuando una mujer se encuentra es estado de gestación, debe tener toda la responsabilidad del caso al sabe...
Bibliografía Anemia en el embarazo.(11 de 12 de 2005). Recuperadoel 1 de 06 de 2020, de Stanfor: https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/es/topic/default?id=anemiainpregnancy-90-P05537
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLOGICA INDOAMERICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE PSICOLOGIA GUIA DE PREVENCION DE TRASTORNOS DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO EN EL DESARROLLO PRENATAL MARIA JOSE CORRALES ANGIE GUEVARA KARLA JEREZ MARCOS MENA Ambato, 03 de Junio de 2020
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS GENERALES 1. Analizar desde un enfoque diferente las necesidades psicológicas necesarias para el desenvolvimiento, dentro de estas podemos destacar la necesidad de varios factores para un correcto desarrollo 2. Promover y potenciar de manera correcta la evolución global del desarrollo psicomotor del niño desde su embarazo Introducción Estudio y progreso del sistema nervioso Central. Estructurado por cien mil millones de neuronas, distintas partes del cerebro se van formando y madurando. Las células nerviosas prestan una ayuda, éstas dan multiplicación y maduración. Cuando hablamos del Neurodesarrollo prenatal se crea por el desorden del tubo neural, las células nerviosas y vesículas primarias. Esto pasa porque, existen varias causas para que afecte al embrión y al proceso del desarrollo cerebral y medular durante el periodo gestacional. Lo que da mal formación en el desarrollo embrionario puede ser genético, ambientales o de motivo desconocido. Algunas causas que son derivadas por el ambiente son: diabetes gestacional, mal uso de medicamentos o drogas, la mala alimentación, infecciones víricas, etc. Ahora en la actualidad han creado algunas organizaciones, grupos que brindan información sobre recomendaciones para maximizar la detección de malformaciones en el sistema nervioso central, en pacientes que tienen bajo riesgo y en el segundo trimestre de la gestación. Utilizando ultrasonido transabdominal y utilizando planos. Para la formación y el desarrollo del sistema nervioso central existen algunos procesos muy importantes, formacion del tubo neural, desarrollo de las vesículas primarias, formación de las células nerviosas, al hablar de la formación del sistema nervioso tenemos algunos trastornos prenatales como las alteraciones en el cierre del tubo neural, disrafias medulares, trastorno en el incremento de las vesículas primarias, la proliferación, migración.
  3. 3. Cuando se inicia un desarrollo fetal es donde la madre debe tener mucho más cuidado ya que el feto estará en breve comunicación con ella, su salud e incluso cómo está su estado de ánimo ya que esto sí puede afectar al desarrollo Desarrollo Relacionados a enfermedades Cuando hay malformaciones en el desarrollo embrionario prenatal, existen 3 enfermedades crónicas que son las que provocan.  Virus Zika Este virus se le conoce por picaduras de un mosquito que da extensión a otras enfermedades como el dengue, la fiebre amarilla y el chikungunya. Una vez que la madre haya sido infectada por este mosquito puede tener varias complicaciones en el embarazo lo que provoca este virus es que mediante la sangre de la madre afecta al cerebro del feto provocando malformaciones que puede llegar a dificultades motoras o cognitivas. Este virus también puede contagiarse a través de espermas. No todas las personas sienten los síntomas de este virus en las que sí sufren les daría lo siguiente: dolor muscular, fiebre, dolor de cabeza, erupciones en la piel y los ojos, dolor de garganta, tos, vómitos. Cuando un adulto es infectado por este virus es más rápida y probable su recuperación, pero cuando afecta al feto o al recién nacido es más grave el problema. Cuando la madre es infectada por este virus y han salido con malformaciones nos referimos a las siguientes: cerebros pequeños, cabezas deformadas en los recién nacidos. Se dice que cuando el embarazo se confirma ya estás en el primer trimestre del embarazo es la fase más peligrosa de contagio. Los expertos ahora se han puesto en descubrir cómo es que este virus puede entrar a la placenta y dañar el desarrollo del feto. En este virus entra lo que es la Microcefalia que se refiere a una malformación fetal. Esta se puede detectar ya en el embarazo a través de una ecografía, lo que se habla de esto es que la
  4. 4. cabeza de un bebé cuando recién nace se reduce a la que es durante su gestación, afecta al peso y talla, pueden salir con dedos de más o menos. Prevención.- Si se puede prevenir esto mediante el embarazo en el desarrollo del feto, no existen vacunas que puedan controlar este este virus pero sí existen algunos remedios para prevenir. Lo más recomendable para evitar este virus del que estamos hablando es evitar viajes y el uso de mosquiteras en ventanas y puertas, es la manera más correcta de prevenir este virus ya que no existe tratamiento alguno  Diabetes.- El 1% y 14% de mujeres que se encuentran en estado de embarazo tienen presencia de diabetes gestacional, esta es una alteración de la glucosa mediante el proceso de embarazo. esta aparece entre las semanas 24 y 28. Hay que evitar el exceso de peso antes de tener un embarazo pasa de los 30 la masa corporal y es posible que haya aparición de diabetes. mientras tenga más alto está, menos será la fertilidad de la mujer. Esta es provocada cuando la insulina que debe ser ingerida no produce el páncreas. Mujeres que no hayan tenido esta enfermedad aparece cuando tienen altos niveles de azúcar en la sangre. Esta clase de diabetes sólo tiene aparición en el embarazo, es producida por los cambios hormonales que no resistentes a la insulina. Para evitar la glucosa alta es ingerir la insulina pero algunas mujeres embarazadas no son resistentes ante esto y por eso existe malformaciones en el proceso del embarazo, cuando aparece esta enfermedad es mejor detectarla de manera rápida para evitar complicaciones en el desarrollo embrionario, esto trae muchas consecuencias para el embarazo como las siguientes: -Macrosomía fetal.- Es difícil dar con esta enfermedad durante el embarazado, una de las razones que provoca esto es el exceso de líquido amniótico puede provocar que el bebé salga más grande de lo normal y esto puede correr riesgo al nacer. -El niño puede presentar problemas del corazón, malformaciones u obesidad. -Niveles bajos de azúcar. Algunos embarazos se pueden controlar pero otros no, el desarrollo embrionario afecta cuando pasa esto:
  5. 5. -Diabetes de la madre.- Si ya se tiene esta enfermedad y no hubo el cuidado adecuado antes y en proceso del embarazo es más seguro que el bebé salga con deformaciones como hombros grandes es una de las más probables. -Antecedentes de macrosomía fetal.- Cuando ya hubo un bebé detectado con esta enfermedad es probable que el siguiente que se tenga salga con la misma. -Obesidad durante el embarazo.- Tiene más probabilidad de riesgo si la madre tiene problemas de obesidad. -Edad de la madre.- Las mujeres que se embarazan a partir de los 35 años s más probable que el bebé tenga estas complicaciones. ¨La macrosomía fetal es más probable que se presente a causa de la diabetes, la obesidad o el aumento de peso de la madre durante el embarazo que por otras causas. Si estos factores de riesgo no están presentes y se sospecha la presencia de macrosomía fetal, es posible que tu bebé tenga una enfermedad poco frecuente que afecte el crecimiento fetal.¨ (Clinic, 2018). Prevención.- Para prevenir esta enfermedad es llevar una vida saludable durante el embarazo y después. Estar pendiente de una dieta adecuada, no exagerada, tener control del peso y realizar ejercicio seguidamente, realizando todos estos puntos puede ayudar a prevenir esta enfermedad y daño en el desarrollo embrionario.  Anemia: Esta aparece si no hay hierro en el proceso del embarazo, esto cubre la necesidad que necesita la madre y el feto. La anemia conocida en el embarazo es la Ferropénica, esta aparece cuando hay disminución de glóbulos rojos en la sangre por el poco hierro que se ingiere. En el embarazo cuando hay déficit de hierro es normal, y que en el proceso de gestación altera el hierro en la sangre.-¨Aumentan las demandas por parte de la madre, ya que está incrementada la formación de glóbulos rojos, encargados de transportar el hierro. Y también aumentan las necesidades de hierro con objeto de alimentar al feto. Por tanto, la gestante necesitará retener alrededor de 1000 microgramos de hierro para mantener un balance adecuado y no sufrir anemia Ferropénica.¨ (anonimo, 2006).
  6. 6. La anemia se produce por tener pocos glóbulos rojos ahí es cuando ya no se puede transportar oxígeno y hiero, el bebé siempre va a depender de la sangre de la madre, si la madre presenta anemia es probable que el bebé no alcance el tamaño y peso ideal, puede provocar embarazo prematuro o bajo peso. En algunas mujeres embarazada no presentan síntomas de anemia pero en otras si y son los siguientes: -Palidez de la piel -Uñas débiles -Manos secas y labios -fatiga -Problemas al respirar. Prevención.- Empezando una buena nutrición antes y después del embarazo es una de las claves para evitar anemia en el desarrollo embrional. Se sugiere que ingiera vitaminas como las siguientes:  vegetales con hojas, color verde oscuro  frijoles y chícharos secos  jugos y frutas cítricas y la mayoría de las bayas  cereales fortificados para el desayuno  productos de grano enriquecido -¨Se recomiendan suplementos de vitaminas con, al menos, 400 microgramos de ácido fólico para todas las mujeres en edad de concebir y durante el embarazo.¨ (Anemia en el embarazo, 2005) Uso de sustancias adictivas No porque está embarazada se trata solo de comer por dos como toda embarazada lo dice, también se respira y se toma por dos. Si en el tiempo del embarazo llega a beber, fumar o
  7. 7. drogarse el feto también lo llega hacer. Para poder proteger a nuestro bebé y tener un buen embarazo debemos evitar lo siguiente. (DerechosMedlinePlus, 2020) El Tabaco Fumar durante la etapa del embarazo llega a traspasar nicotina, monóxido de carbono entre otras sustancias que llega afectar al bebé y esto puede llegar a causar problemas en el desarrollo del feto, esto aumenta el riesgo que su bebé llegue a nacer con bajo peso, prematuro o con defectos congénitos, el fumar llega afectar al niño después que ya nacido ya que les llega afecta con un riesgo mayor como las enfermedades de asma u obesidad. (DerechosMedlinePlus, 2020) Beber Alcohol No existe una cantidad de alcohol adecuado para una mujer embarazada porque igual llega afectar al feto en su crecimiento. Si usted mediante su embarazo empieza a beber alcohol su niño puede que llegue a nacer con síndrome de alcoholismo fetal. (DerechosMedlinePlus, 2020) Drogas El llegar a consumir drogas ilegales por ejemplo cocaína y metanfetaminas, nos puede llegar a provocar que su bebé nazca con poco peso y también le llega a provoca defectos congénitos o síntomas de abstinencia después de que su bebé llega a nacer. (DerechosMedlinePlus, 2020) Efectos de la cocaína: Llegar a consumir cocaína mediante el embarazo produce un riesgo en lesiones cerebrales que llega a causar muerte intrauterina o un daño mayor en el cerebro permanentes después del nacimiento del feto, también el aborto, muerte fetal intrauterina, prematuridad con inmadurez fetal. Abuso de medicamentos recetados: Si está usted embarazada llegue a tomar medicamentos que su doctor le llegue a recetar, llegue a cuidarse muy bien por la salud de su bebé y siga las instrucciones que su doctor le
  8. 8. está dando, ya que si usted llega a tomar más dosis no recetados es un peligroso para su embarazo. Esto puede generar defectos congénitos, abstinencia o incluso llegar perder a su bebe en los meses de embarazo. (DerechosMedlinePlus, 2020) Efectos del cannabis: La marihuana y hachís son los que pasan la barrera placentaria y se va acumulando poco a poco en la leche por ese hecho no se les recomienda que den la lactancia maternal. Esta sustancia perjudica el desarrollo del bebe en su embarazo y esto provoque que: Reduce el peso del recién nacido, la alteración de cognitivas mentales de los bebes, el trastorno de atención. Con ciertas investigaciones que se realizaron se dice que existe una comorbilidad muy alta entre el consumo de drogas y otras sustancias que pone en riesgo al feto en su crecimiento durante el embarazo. Las sustancias adictivas durante el embarazo nos llevan a altos riesgos de las conductas relacionadas como el consumo de sustancias, tener una mala alimentación, un control prenatal y muchas posibilidades de contagio de enfermedades que pueden ser hepatitis e inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH) también es importante mencionar que muchas de las sustancias de drogas no consumen una sustancia única, así es como dificulta saber el efecto de la droga sobre el neonato, también el consumo de las cocaínas se ha relacionado con la disminución del peso , la talla y los perímetros cefálico al nacimiento, malformaciones cardiacas y de maduración pulmonar del bebé, así como también el desprendimiento prematuro de placenta, placenta previa y parto pretérmino como principales complicaciones por no saber cuidarse y cuidar a su bebé. Se han observado algunas alteraciones neuroconductuales en hijos con sus madres en el consumo de cocaína esto es por el mecanismo de acción similar de las drogas que ella consumía en su embarazo. Se dice que también se llegó a realizar estudios en seres humanos y en algunos animales en laboratorios llegan a mostrar que el disolvente durante los meses del embarazo llega a producir efectos teratogénicos, se llegó a reportar algunos casos de malformaciones
  9. 9. producido en el síndrome del alcoholismo fetal. Se ha observado un retraso en el desarrollo neuroconductuales, en el caso de cualquier sustancia que llego a tomar se puede llegar a esperar sobre el síndrome de abstinencia neonatal se hace el consumo de algunas sustancias esto llega a tener manifestaciones conductuales y fisiológicas en el nacimiento del niño, así deber llegar a considerar que las consecuencias psicosociales que provoca el consumo de sustancias tanto como para el recién nacido y su madre, es importante decir que no se obtiene datos de abstinencia en los bebés recién nacido y llegamos a considerar que se trata de pacientes que llegaron a consumir durante su mes de embarazo su lactancia llega a ser muy baja esto nos dice que las sustancias en la leche materna desestiman el consumo esto permite que el desarrollo neurológico normal en un alto porcentaje de bebés de madres consumidoras de cualquier sustancia que se le volvió una adición , pero existen mujeres que no se dejan ayudar por un médico para solucionar su adicción. (Flores-Ramos, 2012) Si usted está embarazada y está consumiendo algunas de estas sustancias busque ayuda, su doctor puede llegar ayudarle con algún programa para ayudarle a que deje de tomar alguna de estas sustancias. No olvides que lo que hacemos durante el embarazo llega a tener consecuencias para el futuro de nuestro bebé. Nutrición Durante el periodo comprendido entre la fecundación y los 3 años de vida después del nacimiento, el encéfalo se desarrolla a una velocidad realmente sorprendente a comparación de otras etapas del desarrollo. (Pediatria, 2009) El desarrollo cerebral normal depende de un exitoso periodo de gestación, de igual forma debe disponer de oxígeno, proteínas y micronutrientes de igual forma con la estimulación sensorial y la actividad e interacción posterior a la concepción del niño (Pediatria, 2009) La exposición a defectos nutricionales a lo largo de la etapa fetal puede ser un indicador de peligro para el desarrollo de determinadas enfermedades psiquiátricas; por ejemplo:
  10. 10. - Esquizofrenia - El trastorno bipolar.(...) (Pediatria, 2009) El cerebelo puede ser la estructura del Sistema Nervioso Central (SNC) más vulnerable a la malnutrición temprana. Algunas de las anomalías cerebolosas no tienen forma de tratarse, como la reducción de gránulos. (Pediatria, 2009) Los trastornos del desarrollo del sistema nervioso central en las primeras semanas de embarazo, alteran la citogénesis y la histogénesis. Con el pasar de las semanas de gestación y en el período posnatal se ven afectadas los procesos de crecimiento cerebral y de diferenciación celular. La desnutrición prenatal y durante los dos primeros años de vida tiene la opción de disminuir el crecimiento cerebral. La medida de la circunferencia cefálica constituye el signo clínico más sensible de desnutrición grave en los niños. (Pediatria, 2009) No se conocen con exactitud las cantidades mínimas de nutrientes específicos necesarios para el normal crecimiento y desarrollo cerebral en etapas prenatales, ni tampoco se conoce qué grado de malnutrición global es necesario para provocar alteraciones a largo plazo, irreversibles, en las células y las conexiones neuronales Anencefalia La anencefalia es la carencia de una considerable parte del cráneo y del cerebro. Es las anomalías del tubo neuronal más común. No se conoce un número exacto de los bebes que pueden tener esta enfermedad, pero se dice que 1 de cada 1.000 nacimientos poseen esta enfermedad. Se produce normalmente entre el día 23 y 26 de gestación, los niños que poseen este trastorno nacen sin la parte más grande de su cerebro (parte anterior del cerebro) esta es la responsable de la coordinación y el pensamiento (NIH, 2004)
  11. 11. Encefalocele Es una enfermedad que impacta directamente en el encéfalo del niño. Este trastorno tiene inicio cuando el tubo neuronal no se cerró correctamente en la gestación, al niño al momento del nacimiento le aparece una protuberancia que se ubica en la parte de atrás del cráneo. No hay un por qué establecido para que este trastorno se dé, pero hay estudios que guían a que se trate de una enfermedad genética o también esta puede estar asociada con factores ambientales o a su vez cuando este en proceso de gestación. Prevención En un plan de nutrición debe tener carbohidratos, proteínas, lípidos y grasas, de igual forma vitaminas y minerales. Cabe recalcar que la madre deberá ingerir alimentos ricos en energía y beber líquidos (agua), esto en conjunro son parte importante de una alimentación adecuada para la correcta concepción del niño. (Proaño, 2019) La alimentación tiene como objetivo cubrir las necesidades generadas por su estado, pero de una manera adecuada y responsable, ya que si se una madre se alimentan sin un control puede ocasionar daños colaterales al niño, la buena alimentación también aportaría adecuadamente al crecimiento de los tejidos maternos y fetales. (Proaño, 2019) Como un consejo, se le dice a la madre que debe ingerir alimentos ricos en Hierro y Potasio ya que químicamente tienen propiedades que ayudan al desarrollo cerebral del individuo, sería idóneo que se consuma como mínimo 2 litros de agua por día y deberá ingerir verduras, frutas, todo tipo de cereales y proteínas. (Proaño, 2019) Productos que contengan fibra integral aportan un gran beneficio por lo que se sugiere que se consuma por lo menos 3 veces durante el día. De la misma forma se espera que se consuma alimentos ricos en fibra y proteína. Usualmente estas suelen ser los frijoles,
  12. 12. lentejas y alverjas. Frutas ricas en vitamina A y C también son fuente importante, estas pueden ser: Piña, fresa, naranja, etc. (Proaño, 2019) Muy importante es la inclusión de lácteos ya que son ricos en vitamina D y B, proporcionan una alta concentración de calcio, estas pueden ser: leche, mantequilla, queso, yogurt, etc. Por último es aconsejable la ingesta de proteínas en este caso cualquier tipo de carne. Para un mayor beneficio se puede consumir carne blanca que posee varios minerales como en zinc y el potasio, estas pueden ser: Pollo, pavo, conejo, cerdo, etc. (…)(Proaño, 2019) Una sugerencia seria que el plato de comida que ingiera la madre incluya alimentos como verduras y hortalizas, frutas, cereales, tubérculos y leguminosas, carnes, aves, pescados y huevos. Además se sugiere el consumo de complementos de hierro y ácido fólico diariamente. Y la ingesta de por lo menos dos litros de agua por día. (Proaño, 2019) Una sugerencia seria el consumo de cereales integrales, en por lo menos tres porciones al día para conseguir suficiente fibra dietética. De la misma forma se espera que se consuma a diario leguminosas, como frijol, lentejas, arvejas, garbanzos, soya, habas por su beneficio de fibra y proteínas. Tres porciones de frutas diarias y dos porciones de verduras diarias por ser fuente de carotenos, vitamina A y C, ácido fólico y fibra. (Proaño, 2019) También se espera un consumo diario de lácteos, en sus diferentes formas: leche, queso, requesón, debido a su contenido de calcio. Y se sugiere la ingesta de carnes blancas por lo menos 2 veces por semana, ya sea de pescado o aves asadas o sin piel, por su bajo contenido de grasa saturada. (…)(Proaño, 2019) Enfermedades genéticas que se pueden suscitar en Desarrollo prenatal
  13. 13. Estos se desarrollan por una afección patológica causada por una alteración del genoma. Esto puede ser hereditaria o no; si el gen alterado en los gametos (óvulos y espermatozoides ya que Nuestro cuerpo está compuesto por millones que contiene un conjunto de genes que ayudan leer y elaborar las proteínas que determinan quiénes somos. El diagnóstico prenatal se desarrolla mediante la determinación del sexo del feto y se puede observar antes de la sexta semana de gestación cualquier tipo anormalidad y ayudar a contrarrestarla. Hacia fines de 1955 se implementó un método para la determinación prenatal del sexo fetal, por cuatro grupos de investigadores trabajando independientemente en diferentes partes del mundo, el primero de los cuales fue el de Serr, Sachs y Danon en Israel (29). En 1966, Steele y Breg cultivaron con éxito e hicieron el cariotipo de células del líquido amniótico, lo que condujo, en menos de dos años, al primer diagnóstico prenatal de aberraciones cromosómicas y al primer diagnóstico del útero de un trastorno metabólico (DR. LEONARDO MATA) Gracias esta primera prueba se ha desarrollado distintas áreas para ver las diferentes anomalías del feto y poder estudiarlas y hacer un hilo de lo que pueda o no ser hereditaria, una de las más frecuentes son : Enfermedades mitocondriales El fenómeno de esta herencia es debido al área materna se define como la mutación por causa del genoma mitocondrial este quiere decir que contiene 13 poli péptidos que son subunidades de enzimas implicadas en la fosforilación, esto ocurre en la segregación mediante la mitosis, las mitocondrias presentan cierto tipo de mutación cuando no están no están desarrolladas en su totalidad en la los genomas provocando enfermedades trastornos mitocondriales heredados por vía materna son La neuropatía óptica de Leber, Este es un trastorno basado en la pérdida de la visión central y arritmias cardíacas asociado como una mutación el área del ADN este trastorno conocido comúnmente como encefalopatía mitocondrial, sus síntomas son similares a un accidente cerebrovascular , esto afecta a los dos ojos del feto en forma de secuencia con una pérdida de visón en semas
  14. 14. después llega a estabilizar de manera directa luego con el pasar del tiempo crea una ceguera en su escotoma central dejándolos con un grado más severo de ceguera , también provocándole distonia o temblor postural Método para diagnosticar Esto se basa en un examen oftalmoscopio es un análisis de tomografías visuales donde se ve la inflamación de la papila óptica, telangiectasias, peripapilares, microangiopatía, también se logra identificar el color de los ojos durante la angiofia con fluoresceína del test realizado . Tratamiento Para esto no existe aún una cura pero se puede llevar un control muy estable sobre la perdía de visión , aplicando Idebenona es un medicamento aplicado solo para este tipo de enfermedad ayuda a mejorar la vista con el tratamiento de un año y no es recomendable en loa absoluto durante el proceso ingerir alcohol tabaco o algunos antibióticos . Síndrome de Angelman Es una enfermedad causada por el cromosoma 15 desarrollado de forma genética, causa complicaciones con la forma del cerebro se presenta desde las primeras semanas de nacimiento, la mayoría de genes son formados de dos, lo niños que padecen esta enfermedad es cuando los dos genes están activos pero solo es trasmitido por uno que sería de la madre , o cuando ambo genes proviene del padre se activan peor no funcionan creado retrasos en el el propio desarrollo , presentan discapacidad intelectual , la falta de dueño , una personalidad extremadamente feliz , físicamente se puede ver a simple rasgos su pelo ,ojos y piel son total mente claros más de lo normal . Método para diagnosticar Esto se puede analizar mediante un análisis citogenéticas o moleculares llamado cariotipo del feto para poder detectar anomalías en sus cromosomas, también se puede realiza un prueba de Fish esta es más directa lee la información del ADN y detectara si hay una falencia en el cromosoma 15
  15. 15. Tratamiento Pese que esta enfermedad no tiene una cura o algún tratamiento exacto se puede recurrir a dos a un consultor de genética antes de llegar el proceso del embarazo o cuando ya está el niño en etapas más avanzadas se puede controlar ataques de epilepsia con medicina y fármacos pero suministrados básicamente para el are afecta o para las personas que sufren de falta de dueño incrementar sustancias para fomentar el sueño también usando intervenciones kinesiológicas o terapias de apoyo como por ejemplo musicoterapia Síndrome de Rett En este tipo de casos, el síndrome es provocado por mutaciones en el cromosoma X llamado MECP teniendo solo un cromosoma activo todas las células sufren un contrastante alboroto involuntario y provoca serias lesiones esta es una de las enfermedades más raras hablando genéticamente porque causa complicaciones en el desarrollo motor y físico de la niña ya que son más propensas a tener este tipo de síndrome y en un bajo porcentaje a los niños , se puede relacionar un poco con el trastorno de espectro autista , los bebes con esta enfermedad se puede diagnosticar aparar hasta los 3 meses de nacidos ya que después de este periodo de tiempo su cuerpo no empieza a desarrollar de manera normal no desarrollando el habla , llegando a perder los movimientos de manos y sostenibilidad en los pies creando episodios de convulsiones e hiperventilación hablando generalmente, esta enfermedad no tiene cura algunos síntomas se puede hacer con operaciones ,terapias de lengua , pero ellos necesitan un cuidado parmente y puede llegar a vivir hasta la edad madura de 40 a 50 maños . Complicaciones  Tienen un proceso complejo al alimentarse produciendo una déficits de vitaminas para el cuerpo que no permite el crecimiento.  Creando problemas intestinales serios cuando el estreñimiento o enfermedades como los flujos gastroesofágico o la vesícula biliar.  Dolores demasiados fuertes y fracturas óseas.
  16. 16.  Problema de movilidad en músculos y articulaciones.  Comportamientos raros y conflictivos en áreas con muchas personas. Prevención No hay normas de prevención para estos tipos de enfermedades genéticas pero si en la mayoría de casos que existe este tipo de mutaciones antes de proceder al embarazo hacer un analices genético , es bueno realizar en el proceso de desarrollo del embrión hacer sesiones de terapias para poder prevenir la escoliosis ,pie equino y también implementar terapias de sonidos durante el embarazo para dar un medio de comunicación interna , también usando medicamentos o drogas antiepilépticas para convulsiones o dificultades motoras. Limpiezas y métodos para el estreñimiento o reflejos estomacales. Llevar una dieta muy balanceada de caloría y grasas mediante zondas para ayudar aumentar el peso y la altura. Y una de las más usas son las células madre, sola o en conjunto con la terapia génica. Ataxia Telangiectasia Este trastorno se presenta de manera poco frecuente dando como base una inmunodeficiencia combinada muy complicada afectando directamente a la parte inmune humoral y desgate del cerebro en partes como controlar los movimientos y el habla, se caracteriza por tener rasgos neurológicos y mayor contracción a infecciones desarrollando al cuerpo que sea más propenso a tener cáncer . El sistema minué baja aun grado mayor que tiene posibilidades de adquiere enfermedades cancerígenas en su totalidad con mutaciones en el gen ATM de manera hereditaria con genes autosómicos recesivos Complicaciones  Mayor complejidad al coordinar movimientos y equilibrio del su cuerpo
  17. 17.  Físicamente se puede ver simple vista venas rojas llamadas telangiectasias, en la piel y los ojos  Mayor facilidad al contraer Infecciones en los pulmonares  Dificultad para expresarse y mover los ojos en forma de apraxia oculomotora  Grupos pequeños de vasos sanguíneos haciendo grandes también conocidos como telangiectasias, que nacen en los ojos y en la parte superior de la piel.  El sistema inmune se debilita dando como resultado infecciones crónicas de pulmón o sinusitis grabe.  Riesgo aumentado de desarrollar cáncer, especialmente leucemia y linfoma. Sensibilidad aumentada a los efectos de la exposición a la radiación, incluyendo radiografías médicas.  Tienen mayor capacidad de aumento en la proteína alfa- fetoproteína en la sangre Tratamiento Este se basa en fisioterapia logopedia y un tratamiento exhaustivo para desintoxicar pulmones, también en pacientes que sufren de este tipo de falta de inmunidad son tratados con antibióticos, para los casos de infecciones usan inyecciones de inmunoglobulinas para aumentar sus índices bajos de defensas. Cuando existen casos de falencias neurológicas se usan esteroides para implementar la actividad cerebral pero este tiene dos lados que puede funcionar o en otros casos aparece de nuevo y con síntomas más grabes porque los anticuerpos dados no son comibles para ayudar al sistema inmune.
  19. 19. Bibliografía Anemia en el embarazo.(11 de 12 de 2005). Recuperadoel 1 de 06 de 2020, de Stanfor: https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/es/topic/default?id=anemiainpregnancy-90-P05537 anonimo.(12 de 11 de 2006). Anemia.Recuperadoel 12 de 11 de 2006, de NATALBEN: https://www.natalben.com/enfermedades-relacionadas-con-el-embarazo/anemia-espina- bifida Clinic,M.(11 de 20 de 2018). Macrosomía fetal.Recuperadoel 11 de 20 de 2018, de Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/diseases-conditions/fetal-macrosomia/symptoms- causes/syc- 20372579#:~:text=La%20expresi%C3%B3n%20%C2%ABmacrosom%C3%ADa%20fetal%C2 %BB%20se,independientemente%20de%20su%20edad%20gestacional. DerechosMedlinePlus.(22de Enerode 2020). MedlinePlus.Obtenidode MedlinePlus: https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/pregnancyanddruguse.html#:~:text=Si%20fuma%20o%2 0consume%20alcohol,para%20el%20desarrollo%20del%20feto. Flores-Ramos,M.(2012). Uso de sustanciasadictivasdurante el embarazo. PERINATOLOGIA Y REPRODUCCIÓN HUMANA ,169-171. Pediatria,R.C.(abril-juniode 2009). Scielo. Obtenidode http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0034-75312009000200008 Proaño,D. (8 de Juliode 2019). Fundación deWall. Obtenidode https://fundaciondewaal.org/index.php/2019/07/08/una-buena-nutricion-previene- enfermedades-y-deficiencias-en-el-bebe-por-nacer/

