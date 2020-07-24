Guía de Técnicas de Usabilidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseño de la Interacción UNIDAD 4. Técnicas de evaluación
Evaluación con Usuarios: Usabilidad 01Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Plan de revisión 02Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Principios fundamentales 03Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Pie de foto. Usabilidad 04Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad 1. Iluminación adecuada 2. No reflejos 3. Minimizar los ruid...
Pie de foto. El hombre es un procesador dotado de dispositivos de entrada y salida: • Velocidad, tiempo, capacidad, codifi...
Pie de foto. Hándicaps cognitivos 06Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Number of persons aged 65+,1900–2030 Source: U.S. ...
Pie de foto. Principios básicos Minimizar el uso de recursos del usuario: memoria a corto término, actividad motriz (model...
Pie de foto. Favorecer la eficiencia de almacenamiento en la memoria de largo término: • Reformular • Agregar sentido (con...
Pie de foto. Sistema de Información Humano 09Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Multiladder model of human cognitive proc...
Pie de foto. El proceso cognitivo Analogía a los motores de inferencia: • Encontrar en la memoria a largo término las acci...
Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 2 conceptualizaciones • La relacionada al sistema (realizada por los desarrolladores ...
Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 1. Establecer una meta 2. Formular una intención 3. Especificar la consecuencia de un...
Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 13Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Una tina de baño Tarea: llenar la tina de agua ...
Asegurar la visibilidad del estado del sistema ¿Cúal es el estado actual ? ¿ cuales son las acciones posibles para modific...
Heurísticas 15Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Pie de foto. Necesidad de comunicar los principios heurísticos de usabilidad a los diseñadores. Ampliamente revisados la s...
Normas y Estándares 17Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
ISO/IEC 9126-1 Software Engineering - Product quality ISO/IEC 14598-1 (1998) Information Technology - Evaluation of Softwa...
Los estándares mezclas principios con guías Lo estandares implican discusiones politicas y no cientificas El lenguaje de l...
Guías 20Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Pie de foto. Reglas de concepción generalmente dependientes del contexto de uso. 1. Familia de tecnologías : Web, móvil, e...
Pie de foto. Guías de contenido. 1. Organización de la tarea 2. Metodología de desarrollo 3. Layout (estructuración del es...
Patrones 23Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Pie de foto. Patrones de Usabilidad. 1. Estructura: Problema/Solución/Condiciones de uso/ justificación 2. Patrones anális...
Pie de foto. Problema: Los usuarios quieren acceder a una gran variedad de información. Usado cuando: El número de temas e...
Recomendaciones 26Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
poca interpretación necesaria El espacio entre los elementos de menú debe ser de 15 pixels Cada etiqueta <img> debe tener ...
Guías de Estilo 28Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
Pieza esencial del proceso de concepción Subconjunto de principios, guías, recomendaciones aplicables en el contexto de un...
¿Cuál es la fiabilidad del conocimiento? Principios básicos y principios heurísticos : base muy confiable, estable en el t...
Pie de foto. Bibliografía •Muñoz Artega, J., GONZALEZ CALLEROS, J. M., & Huitrón, A. S. (2015). La interacción humano-comp...
gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imág...
Guía de Técnicas de Usabilidad
Guía de Técnicas de Usabilidad
Guía de Técnicas de Usabilidad

  1. 1. Diseño de la Interacción UNIDAD 4. Técnicas de evaluación
  2. 2. Evaluación con Usuarios: Usabilidad 01Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  3. 3. Pie de foto. Plan de revisión 02Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  4. 4. Pie de foto. Principios fundamentales 03Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  5. 5. Pie de foto. Usabilidad 04Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad 1. Iluminación adecuada 2. No reflejos 3. Minimizar los ruidos 4. Tener lugar para las piernas y el cambio de posición 5. Evitar el rayo de luz 6. Imagen estable, ajustable, fina y sin reflejos 7. Teclado práctico, legible, ajustable y movible 8. Superficie de trabajo espaciosa 9. Silla ergonómica 10.Reposa pies
  6. 6. Pie de foto. El hombre es un procesador dotado de dispositivos de entrada y salida: • Velocidad, tiempo, capacidad, codificación • Estudio profundo: percepción de colores, texturas, volúmenes, visión periférica, tiempo de reacción en situaciones diversas, aptitudes motrices, velocidad de codificación, de lectura. The Human Processor Model (Card, Moran et Newell, 1983). 05Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  7. 7. Pie de foto. Hándicaps cognitivos 06Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Number of persons aged 65+,1900–2030 Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration on Aging (2000)
  8. 8. Pie de foto. Principios básicos Minimizar el uso de recursos del usuario: memoria a corto término, actividad motriz (modelos predictivos). . Favorecer la transferencia hacia la memoria de largo término, es decir, el aprendizaje (consistencia, analogía, redundancia). Tomar en cuenta la diferencia cognitiva de los usuarios (adaptación, accesibilidad). 0107Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  9. 9. Pie de foto. Favorecer la eficiencia de almacenamiento en la memoria de largo término: • Reformular • Agregar sentido (contar un historia) • Imaginación visual (técnica de sofistas) • Organizar (crear trozos clasificadores = clases abstractas, buscar la simetría) • Ligar con trozos existentes El cérebro humano como memoria RAM, recuperado de https://publicdomainvectors.org/photos/1404429078.png 08Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  10. 10. Pie de foto. Sistema de Información Humano 09Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Multiladder model of human cognitive process (J.Rasmussen)
  11. 11. Pie de foto. El proceso cognitivo Analogía a los motores de inferencia: • Encontrar en la memoria a largo término las acciones asociadas a los trozos presentes en la memoria a corto término y los perceptores • Acción: lanzamiento de en paralelo de acciones seleccionadas • Duración de un ciclo medio = 70 ms • Principio de racionalidad = organización de metas por grafos de estado para la realización de metas complejas. 10Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  12. 12. Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 2 conceptualizaciones • La relacionada al sistema (realizada por los desarrolladores del sistema) • La de los usuarios Hay error cuando: • Los conceptos del sistema no son explícitos • El usuario no capaz de lograr una semejanza entre su modelo mental y el modelo conceptual del sistema • Los dispositivos de control del sistema son deficientes 11Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  13. 13. Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 1. Establecer una meta 2. Formular una intención 3. Especificar la consecuencia de una acción 4. Ejecutar acciones 5. Percibir el estado del sistema 6. Interpretar el estado del sistema 7. Evaluar el estado del sistema con respecto a la meta 12Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  14. 14. Pie de foto. La teoría de Don Norman 13Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Una tina de baño Tarea: llenar la tina de agua a una temperatura x lo más pronto posible 1. 4 variables físicas (funcionales) : Tc, Tf, Ac, Af 2. Interface : llave de agua fría, agua caliente 3. Cantidad agua = Ac + Af 4. Temperatura = Tf + Tc 5. Para enfriar la T del baño de manera constante hay que accionar las llaves en sentido inverso !
  15. 15. Asegurar la visibilidad del estado del sistema ¿Cúal es el estado actual ? ¿ cuales son las acciones posibles para modificar el estado? Comunicar un modelo conceptual adecuado La presentación es consistente, la brecha entre la representación metal y la interfaz es minima Premite la predictibilidad El efecto de una cción debe ser predecible Dar feedback El efecto de una acción debe ser explicitamente comunicado Administrar errores Principios Básicos 14Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  16. 16. Pie de foto. Heurísticas 15Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  17. 17. Pie de foto. Necesidad de comunicar los principios heurísticos de usabilidad a los diseñadores. Ampliamente revisados la semana anterior. 16Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  18. 18. Pie de foto. Normas y Estándares 17Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  19. 19. ISO/IEC 9126-1 Software Engineering - Product quality ISO/IEC 14598-1 (1998) Information Technology - Evaluation of Software Products - General guide ISO 9241-11:1998 Ergonomic requirements for office work with visual display terminals (VDTs) -- Part 11: Guidance on usability ISO/IEC FCD 25062 Software engineering -- Software product Quality Requirements and Evaluation (SQuaRE) -- Common Industry format for usability test reports ISO/TR 16982:2002 Ergonomics of human-system interaction -- Usability methods supporting human-centred design W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 (WCAG 2.0) eb Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 (WCAG 2.0) EC Directive 90 / 270 (display screen directive) 18Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  20. 20. Los estándares mezclas principios con guías Lo estandares implican discusiones politicas y no cientificas El lenguaje de los estándares es obscuro en algunos casos Los estándares no son mejores que los criterios 19Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad Comparaison ISO 9246-10 et Scapin & Bastien, 1996
  21. 21. Pie de foto. Guías 20Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  22. 22. Pie de foto. Reglas de concepción generalmente dependientes del contexto de uso. 1. Familia de tecnologías : Web, móvil, escritorio,… 2. Modalidades de interacción: Gráfica, vocal, háptica 3. Tipo de públicos: discapacitados, adultos mayores, niños. 4. Contexto de uso: Movimiento, stress,… 5. Estilo de interacción: Línea de comando, manipulación directa, basado en formularios 21Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  23. 23. Pie de foto. Guías de contenido. 1. Organización de la tarea 2. Metodología de desarrollo 3. Layout (estructuración del espacio) 4. Feedback 5. Gráficos 6. Navigación 7. Textos 8. Redacción de contenido 9. Accesibilidad 10. Selección de widget 22Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  24. 24. Pie de foto. Patrones 23Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  25. 25. Pie de foto. Patrones de Usabilidad. 1. Estructura: Problema/Solución/Condiciones de uso/ justificación 2. Patrones análisis : tareas + objetos + contexto -> elementos de diseño (ex: detalle maestro, selección múltiple, ) 3. Ventaja que cada elemento de solución esta pensado en su usabilidad 4. De la base de discusión del Framework MDA pasando por la librería de componentes 5. Composición de patrones puede ser difícil 24Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  26. 26. Pie de foto. Problema: Los usuarios quieren acceder a una gran variedad de información. Usado cuando: El número de temas esta limitado a 10 Solución: Crear varios subsitios, uno por tema, con una sola página principal, cuya función es guiar a la gente a los subsitios. Patrón de portal web, recuperado de Source : www.vanwelie.com 25Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  27. 27. Pie de foto. Recomendaciones 26Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  28. 28. poca interpretación necesaria El espacio entre los elementos de menú debe ser de 15 pixels Cada etiqueta <img> debe tener un texto alternativo Utilizar el icono para … Ligado a ambientes de desarrollo particulares Extremadamente concreta 27Título de la sección 1 | Título de la presentación
  29. 29. Pie de foto. Guías de Estilo 28Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  30. 30. Pieza esencial del proceso de concepción Subconjunto de principios, guías, recomendaciones aplicables en el contexto de uno o varios proyectos Objetivo principal : consistencia Trabajo colaborativo entre diferentes divisiones Reglas de aspectos muy detallados Guías de estilo Recuperado de http://www- 306.ibm.com/ibm/easy/eou_ext.nsf/publish/1387/$File/IB M_Style.pdf 29Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  31. 31. ¿Cuál es la fiabilidad del conocimiento? Principios básicos y principios heurísticos : base muy confiable, estable en el tiempo Normas: fiables pero difíciles de usar Guidelines: calidad dispar, validación científica a veces dudosa, nivel de granularidad variable Patterns: igual que la guideline pero con una mayor facilidad de operación, ideal para discusiones de diseño Recomendaciones: confiables pero muy versátiles El conocimiento sirve para racionalizar las decisiones Las guías de estilo son a tomar en cuenta para todo proyecto. 30Técnicas de evaluación | Usabilidad
  32. 32. Pie de foto. Bibliografía •Muñoz Artega, J., GONZALEZ CALLEROS, J. M., & Huitrón, A. S. (2015). La interacción humano-computadora en México. Pearson Educación. •Vanderdonckt, J. Usabilité (2010). Notas del curso de Interacción Humano Computadora, reproducidas con autorización del autor bajo la licencia creative commons (CC). 31Título de la sección 1 | Título de la presentación
  33. 33. gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

×