CONOCIENDO A LOS ANIMALES
�Qu� son los animales ? Son aquellos seres vivos que poseen movimiento, cumplen el ciclo vital de nacer, crecer, reproduci...
Nace CreceReproduce Mueren CICLO DE VIDA
CLASIFICACION Animales Dom�sticos Salvajes
Conociendo a los animales
Conociendo a los animales
Conociendo a los animales

los aniamles salvajes y domesticos

no profile picture user

Conociendo a los animales

  1. 1. CONOCIENDO A LOS ANIMALES
  2. 2. �Qu� son los animales ? Son aquellos seres vivos que poseen movimiento, cumplen el ciclo vital de nacer, crecer, reproducirse y morir, sienten, y se alimentan de sustancias org�nicas, presentes en el mundo exterior, que les proporcionan energ�a
  3. 3. Nace CreceReproduce Mueren CICLO DE VIDA
  4. 4. CLASIFICACION Animales Dom�sticos Salvajes

