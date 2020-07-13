Formulating vision and mission

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMULATING THE BUSINESS VISION AND MISSION
VISION STATEMENT Your vision is your dream. It's what your organization believes are the ideal conditions for your communi...
VISION STATEMENT Whatever your organization's dream is, it may be well articulated by one or more vision statements, which...
CHARACTERISTICS OF A VISION STATEMENT • Understood and shared by members of the community • Broad enough to include a dive...
MISSION STATEMENT The next step of the action planning process is to ground your vision in practical terms. This is where ...
MISSION STATEMENT Mission statements are similar to vision statements, in that they, too, look at the big picture. However...
GENERAL GUIDING PRINCIPLES ABOUT MISSION STATEMENTS • Concise. While not as short as vision statements, mission statements...
COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC-MANAGEMENT MODEL
VISION VS MISSION A vision statement looks forward and creates a mental image of the ideal state that the organization wis...
DEVELOPING VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT • LEARN WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO PEOPLE IN YOUR COMMUNITY • DECIDE WHAT TO ASK • DECID...
STEPS TO DEVELOPING VISION & MISSION STATEMENTS 1. Have managers read related articles 2. Have managers prepare a vision a...
IMPORTANCE OF VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT • The vision and mission statements define the purpose of the organization and ...
RESOLUTION OF DIVERGENT VIEWS • A genuine decision must be based on divergent views to have a chance to be a right and eff...
Broad in scope Generate strategic alternatives Not overly specific Reconciles interests among diverse stakeholders Fi...
Arouse positive feelings & emotions Motivate readers to action Generate favorable impression of the firm Declaration of...
Reflect future growth Provide criteria for strategy selection Basis for generating & evaluating strategic options Dyna...
• Define what the organization is • Define what it aspires to be • Limited to exclude some ventures • Broad enough to allo...
Utility of Firm’s Products to Customers • Do not offer me things. • Do not offer me clothes. Offer me attractive looks. • ...
Utility of Firm’s Products to Customers • Do not offer me CDs. Offer me leisure and the sound of music. • Do not offer me ...
The words social policy embrace managerial philosophy and thinking at the highest levels of an organization. For this reas...
Mission Components Customers Markets Employees Public Image Self-Concept Philosophy Survival, Growth, Profits Products or ...
“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the wo...
Formulating vision and mission
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formulating vision and mission

23 views

Published on

Formulating Business Vision and Mission

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Formulating vision and mission

  1. 1. FORMULATING THE BUSINESS VISION AND MISSION
  2. 2. VISION STATEMENT Your vision is your dream. It's what your organization believes are the ideal conditions for your community; that is, how things would look if the issue important to you were completely, perfectly addressed. It might be a world without war, or a community in which all people are treated as equals, regardless of gender or racial background.
  3. 3. VISION STATEMENT Whatever your organization's dream is, it may be well articulated by one or more vision statements, which are short phrases or sentences that convey your community's hopes for the future. By developing a vision statement or statements, your organization clarifies the beliefs and governing principles of your organization, first for yourselves, and then for the greater community.
  4. 4. CHARACTERISTICS OF A VISION STATEMENT • Understood and shared by members of the community • Broad enough to include a diverse variety of local perspectives • Inspiring and uplifting to everyone involved in your effort • Easy to communicate
  5. 5. MISSION STATEMENT The next step of the action planning process is to ground your vision in practical terms. This is where developing a mission statement comes in. An organization's mission statement describes what the group is going to do and why it's going to do that. An example is "Promoting care and caring at the end of life through coalitions and advocacy."
  6. 6. MISSION STATEMENT Mission statements are similar to vision statements, in that they, too, look at the big picture. However, they're more concrete, and they are definitely more "action-oriented" than vision statements. Your vision statement should inspire people to dream; your mission statement should inspire them to action.
  7. 7. GENERAL GUIDING PRINCIPLES ABOUT MISSION STATEMENTS • Concise. While not as short as vision statements, mission statements generally still get their point across in one sentence. • Outcome-oriented. Mission statements explain the fundamental outcomes your organization is working to achieve. • Inclusive. While mission statements do make statements about your group's key goals, it's very important that they do so very broadly. Good mission statements are not limiting in the strategies or sectors of the community that may become involved in the project.
  8. 8. COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC-MANAGEMENT MODEL
  9. 9. VISION VS MISSION A vision statement looks forward and creates a mental image of the ideal state that the organization wishes to achieve. It is inspirational and aspirational and should challenge employees. A mission statement is a concise explanation of the organization's reason for existence. It describes the organization's purpose and its overall intention. The mission statement supports the vision and serves to communicate purpose and direction to employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders.
  10. 10. DEVELOPING VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT • LEARN WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO PEOPLE IN YOUR COMMUNITY • DECIDE WHAT TO ASK • DECIDE ON THE GENERAL FOCUS OF YOUR ORGANIZATION
  11. 11. STEPS TO DEVELOPING VISION & MISSION STATEMENTS 1. Have managers read related articles 2. Have managers prepare a vision and mission statement for the organization 3. Merge the documents into one and distribute 4. Gather feedback from managers 5. Meet to revise the final document
  12. 12. IMPORTANCE OF VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT • The vision and mission statements define the purpose of the organization and instill a sense of belonging and identity to the employees. This motivates them to work harder in order to achieve success. • The mission statement acts as a “North Star”, where it provides the direction that is to be followed by the organization while the vision statement provides the goal (or the destination) to be reached by following this direction. • The vision and mission statements help to properly align the resources of an organization towards achieving a successful future. • The mission statement provides the organization with a clear and effective guide for making decisions, while the vision statement ensures that all the decision made are properly aligned with what the organization hopes to achieve. • The vision and mission statements provide a focal point that helps to align everyone with the organization, thus ensuring that everyone is working towards a single purpose. This helps to increase efficiency and productivity in the organization.
  13. 13. RESOLUTION OF DIVERGENT VIEWS • A genuine decision must be based on divergent views to have a chance to be a right and effective decision • Considerable disagreement over vision and mission statements can cause trouble if not resolved
  14. 14. Broad in scope Generate strategic alternatives Not overly specific Reconciles interests among diverse stakeholders Finely balanced between specificity & generality Declaration of Attitude
  15. 15. Arouse positive feelings & emotions Motivate readers to action Generate favorable impression of the firm Declaration of Attitude
  16. 16. Reflect future growth Provide criteria for strategy selection Basis for generating & evaluating strategic options Dynamic in nature Declaration of Attitude
  17. 17. • Define what the organization is • Define what it aspires to be • Limited to exclude some ventures • Broad enough to allow for growth • Distinguishes firm from all others • Framework for evaluating activities • Stated clearly – understood by all Mission & Customer Orientation – Vern McGinnis
  18. 18. Utility of Firm’s Products to Customers • Do not offer me things. • Do not offer me clothes. Offer me attractive looks. • Do not offer me shoes. Offer me comfort for my feet and the pleasure of walking. • Do not offer me a house. Offer me security, comfort, and a place that is clean and happy. • Do not offer me books. Offer me hours of pleasure and the benefit of knowledge.
  19. 19. Utility of Firm’s Products to Customers • Do not offer me CDs. Offer me leisure and the sound of music. • Do not offer me tools. Offer me the benefits and the pleasure that come from making beautiful things. • Do not offer me furniture. Offer me comfort and the quietness of a cozy place. • Do not offer me things. Offer me ideas, emotions, ambience, feelings, and benefits. • Please, do not offer me THINGS.
  20. 20. The words social policy embrace managerial philosophy and thinking at the highest levels of an organization. For this reason, social policy affects the development of a business mission statement. Social issues mandate that strategists consider not only what the organization owes its various stakeholders but also what responsibilities the firm has to consumers, environmentalists, minorities, communities, and other groups. After decades of debate on the topic of social responsibility, many firms still struggle to determine appropriate social policies DECLARATION OF SOCIAL POLICY
  21. 21. Mission Components Customers Markets Employees Public Image Self-Concept Philosophy Survival, Growth, Profits Products or Services Technology
  22. 22. “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” Joel A. Barker

×