[RECOMMENDATION] Copd for Dummies by Kevin Felner Online

Make your home COPD friendly Your reassuring guide to understanding and managing COPD and getting on with your life Want to know more about COPD? This straightforward guide provides clear information about this progressive disease, explaining how to recognize the warning signs, get diagnosed, and choose the best treatment.



Author : Kevin Felner

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Kevin Felner ( 10✮ )

Link Download : http://bit.ly/2BZnAJs

