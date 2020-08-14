Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS SIETES PERIODOS DE LA IGLESIA Hno. Orengo Historia de la Iglesia Primer Año CBM Tampa, CICM
BIENVENIDOS A LA CLASE • Por favor entrar a historiadelaiglesiacbm.blogspot.com para ver todos los powerpoints de esta cla...
LOS PERIODOS DE LA IGLESIA CRISTIANA Capitulo 1
TRANSFONDO HISTÓRICO 1. La Iglesia es una de las instituciones sociales mas antiguas del mundo entero. Sin embargo atado a...
PERIODOS HISTORICOS COMIENZA TERMINA PERIODO APOSTOLICO (LA IGLESIA PRIMITIVA) LA ASCENCION DE CRISTO EN LA FIESTA DE PENT...
  1. 1. LOS SIETES PERIODOS DE LA IGLESIA Hno. Orengo Historia de la Iglesia Primer Año CBM Tampa, CICM
  2. 2. BIENVENIDOS A LA CLASE • Por favor entrar a historiadelaiglesiacbm.blogspot.com para ver todos los powerpoints de esta clase para repasar para examenes y conocimiento propios • En El Blog Tambien esta el Prontuario de la Clase. • Apunten mi email….. • El Email sera Importante para esta clase porque por alli me pueden enviar sus dudas.
  3. 3. LOS PERIODOS DE LA IGLESIA CRISTIANA Capitulo 1
  4. 4. TRANSFONDO HISTÓRICO 1. La Iglesia es una de las instituciones sociales mas antiguas del mundo entero. Sin embargo atado a la profecía bíblicas, la iglesia ha pasado por periodos histórico sociales en donde han ocurrido grandes cambios mundiales e institucionales 2. Todo Comienza con la proclama sobre Pedro pero la iglesia se forma en el Aposento Alto en Jerusalén. 3. La iglesia toma el rol de representantes del reino de los cielos en la Tierra cuando Jesús asciende a los cielos. 4. La iglesia actualmente ha pasado por 6 periodos y esta pasando actualmente por el 7mo periodo. 5. Cada Periodo fue significativo para la congregación y el cuerpo de Cristo.
  5. 5. PERIODOS HISTORICOS COMIENZA TERMINA PERIODO APOSTOLICO (LA IGLESIA PRIMITIVA) LA ASCENCION DE CRISTO EN LA FIESTA DE PENTECOSTES (ALREDEDOR DEL AÑO 30 D.C.) CON LA MUERTE DEL APOSTOL JUAN EN EL AÑO 100 d.C. PERIODO DE PERSECUCION IMPERIAL (LA IGLESIA PERSEGUIDA) 100 d.C – LA MUERTE DEL APOSTOL JUAN LA PROCLAMA O EDICTO DE CONSTANTINO EL GRANDE (313d.C) PERIODO IMPERIAL EL EDICTO DE CONSTANTINO EN EL 313 LA CAIDA DE ROMA 476 d.C PERIODO MEDIEVAL LA CAIDA DE ROMA 476 d.C. LA CAIDA DE CONSTANTINOPLA 1453 d.C PERIODO DE REFORMA LA CAIDA DE CONSTANTINOPLA LA GUERRA DE LOS TREINTA AÑOS (1648 ) PERIODO MODERNO LA GUERRA DE LOS 30 AÑOS LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL 1945 PERIODO CONTEMPORANEO (LAS IGLESIAS DE NORTEAMERICA) LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL LA VENIDA DE CRISTO

