DESARROLLO DEL PODER EN LA IGLESIA EN ROMA, LA CAÍDA DE ROMA Y LIDERES DEL PERIODO Capitulo 11 Iglesia Imperial
LA IGLESIA AL PODER 1. Aunque en Constantinopla era ahora la capital del imperio en el Oriente y la iglesia se divorcia de...
ANTE EL VACÍO IMPERIAL EN EL OCCIDENTE  Ante el vacío del Imperio al mudar su capital a Constantinopla y el Emperador viv...
LA CAÍDA DE ROMA  Aunque el imperio en el occidente religiosamente seguía fuerte, políticamente esta débil debido a la ma...
LIDERES CRISTIANOS ANTE LA CAÍDA DE ROMA • A pesar de que Roma políticamente cae la Iglesia en Roma, y el antiguo terreno ...
La Caida de Roma

  1. 1. DESARROLLO DEL PODER EN LA IGLESIA EN ROMA, LA CAÍDA DE ROMA Y LIDERES DEL PERIODO Capitulo 11 Iglesia Imperial
  2. 2. LA IGLESIA AL PODER 1. Aunque en Constantinopla era ahora la capital del imperio en el Oriente y la iglesia se divorcia del liderato de Roma. 2. La Iglesia en Roma termino siendo la capital de la Iglesia en el Occidente y ahora su Obispo se cambio el nombre para ahora ser llamado Papa. 3. La iglesia ahora paso a ser una autocrática con un sistema jerárquico de poder. 4. Roma reclamaba para si autoridad apostólica 5. Roma empezó a compartir que fue fundada por Pablo y Pedro. Que el primer Obispo de Roma fue Pedro (la cual no es cierto). 6. Citaban la palabra dada a Pedro por Jesús: “Tu eres Pedro; y sobre esta piedra edificare mi iglesia”
  3. 3. ANTE EL VACÍO IMPERIAL EN EL OCCIDENTE  Ante el vacío del Imperio al mudar su capital a Constantinopla y el Emperador vivir allá, en Roma como capital del occidente la Iglesia termino siendo el máximo poder en este lado del imperio.  El Papa ya no era intimidado por el Emperador, la gente apoyaba la mafia eclesiástica sobre el imperio.  La Iglesia sin embargo continuaba la labor de protección a los pobres y los huérfanos.  El Papa termino siendo la cabeza de la Iglesia, en el Concilio de Calcedonia a pesar de ser en territorio del imperio oriental, el Papa tenia el primer lugar y el Patriarca el segundo.
  4. 4. LA CAÍDA DE ROMA  Aunque el imperio en el occidente religiosamente seguía fuerte, políticamente esta débil debido a la mala administración y protectora del emperador que ahora se había concentrado en el Oriente.  Al dejar cientos de provincias abandonadas, los invasores barbaros empezaron a conquistar estas provincias y empezaron a formar reinos propios y en 140 años el Imperio Romano Occidental cayo políticamente.
  5. 5. LIDERES CRISTIANOS ANTE LA CAÍDA DE ROMA • A pesar de que Roma políticamente cae la Iglesia en Roma, y el antiguo terreno del imperio occidental conquisto religiosamente todos estos nuevos reinos que pasaron a ser cristianos. • Lideres como Atanasio, Ambrosio de Milán, Crisostomo, Jerónimo (quien hizo la traducción de los textos bíblicos de griego y hebreo al Latín conocido como la Vulgata Latina) • Agustín, grana líder teólogo de la época comparado con Pablo.

