Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La Marcha del Cristianismo al Occidente Capitulo 18
La Expansión del Evangelio Los Viajes de Felipe y Pedro Los Viajes de Pablo
Que Provoco la Expansión  La Iglesia predicaba pero se quedo entre Jerusalén y sus alrededores. La Persecución de la Igl...
Viajes de Pedro y Felipe Samaria Azoto Lidia Jope Cesárea
Los Viajes de Pablo Primer Viaje Misionero de Pablo
Segundo Viaje Misionero de Pablo
Tercer Viaje Misionero de Pablo
Ultimo Viaje Misionero “El Viaje a Roma”
La Influencia de Pablo
La Influencia de Pablo 15% 3% 52% 26% 4% El Nuevo Testamento Los Evangelios Historico Paulina Pastorales Profetico
Expansión en el Imperio Romano
Cap 18
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cap 18

26 views

Published on

Viajes de los Apostoles

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cap 18

  1. 1. La Marcha del Cristianismo al Occidente Capitulo 18
  2. 2. La Expansión del Evangelio Los Viajes de Felipe y Pedro Los Viajes de Pablo
  3. 3. Que Provoco la Expansión  La Iglesia predicaba pero se quedo entre Jerusalén y sus alrededores. La Persecución de la Iglesia por Saulo de Tarso empezada luego de la muerte de Esteban. Jesús dio ordenes de Predicar el Evangelio al Mundo (Marcos 16:15)
  4. 4. Viajes de Pedro y Felipe Samaria Azoto Lidia Jope Cesárea
  5. 5. Los Viajes de Pablo Primer Viaje Misionero de Pablo
  6. 6. Segundo Viaje Misionero de Pablo
  7. 7. Tercer Viaje Misionero de Pablo
  8. 8. Ultimo Viaje Misionero “El Viaje a Roma”
  9. 9. La Influencia de Pablo
  10. 10. La Influencia de Pablo 15% 3% 52% 26% 4% El Nuevo Testamento Los Evangelios Historico Paulina Pastorales Profetico
  11. 11. Expansión en el Imperio Romano

×