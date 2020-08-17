Bienvenidos al curso hdli

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIENVENIDOS AL CURSO HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIA CRISTIANA
OBJETIVOS DEL CURSO ■ GENERALES 1. LOGRAR QUE EL ESTUDIANTETENGA UNA IDEA CLARA DE LOS PERIODOS DE LA HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIA
3 METAS DEL CURSO
EVALUACION DEL CURSO METODO PUNTOS PORCIENTO EXAMEN 1Y 2 100 PTS (50PTS C/U) 25% EXAMEN 3Y FINAL 150 PTS (50PTSY 100PTS) 4
RECURSOS DE LA CLASE ■ EL LIBRO: HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIACRISTIANA POR JESSE LYMAN HURLBUT ■ LAS SAGRADAS ESCRITURAS REINAVA
COMOTENER ÉXITO EXITO BLOG LA BIBLIA EL LIBRO DE TEXTO ASISTENCIA
POR FAVOR ■ IR AL BLOGY ENTRENA FORMULARIO DE INFORMACION ESTUDIANTILY LLENENLO (SIYA LO LLENOCON LA CLASE DE GEOGRAFIA BI
  1. 1. BIENVENIDOS AL CURSO HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIA CRISTIANA
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DEL CURSO ■ GENERALES 1. LOGRAR QUE EL ESTUDIANTETENGA UNA IDEA CLARA DE LOS PERIODOS DE LA HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIA 2. IDENTIFICARY MENCIONAR LOSACONTECIMIENTOSQUE SIRVENCOMO CRONOLOGIA HISTORICA DE CADA PERIODO ■ ESPECIFICOS 1. CONOCER EL ORIGEN, DESARROLLO, EXPANSIONY PRESERVACION DE LA IGLESIACRISTIANA 2. PODRA MENCIONAR E IDENTIFICAR LOSACONTECIMIENTOSQUE MARCAN LOS PERIODOSQUEABARCO LA IGLESIA
  3. 3. 3 METAS DEL CURSO
  4. 4. EVALUACION DEL CURSO METODO PUNTOS PORCIENTO EXAMEN 1Y 2 100 PTS (50PTS C/U) 25% EXAMEN 3Y FINAL 150 PTS (50PTSY 100PTS) 40% PROYECTO ESPECIAL PARTICIPACIONY ASISTENCIA* 100 PTS 50 PTS 25% 10% *PARTICIPACIONY ASISTENCIA ES REQUERIDO POR EL PRONTUARIO ** ESTOS METODOS SERAN SUJETOSA CAMBIOS
  5. 5. RECURSOS DE LA CLASE ■ EL LIBRO: HISTORIA DE LA IGLESIACRISTIANA POR JESSE LYMAN HURLBUT ■ LAS SAGRADAS ESCRITURAS REINAVALERA 1960 (COMO REFERENCIA PROFETICAS E HISTORICAS) ■ EL BLOG DELCURSO: WWW.HISTORIADELAIGLESIACBM.BLOGSPOT.COM
  6. 6. COMOTENER ÉXITO EXITO BLOG LA BIBLIA EL LIBRO DE TEXTO ASISTENCIA
  7. 7. POR FAVOR ■ IR AL BLOGY ENTRENA FORMULARIO DE INFORMACION ESTUDIANTILY LLENENLO (SIYA LO LLENOCON LA CLASE DE GEOGRAFIA BIBLICA NOTIENE QUE LLENARLO EN ESTA CLASE PERO IDENTIFIQUEQUE ESTATOMANDO LAS DOSCLASES CON ESTE SERVIDOR) EL PRONTURARIO ESTA EN EL BLOG BAJO BIENVENIDA DELCURSOY PRONTURARIO EL FORMULARIO ESTARA SOLO POR LAS PRIMERAS DOS SEMANAS LUEGO LO SUSTITUIRA LA SECCION DE LOS EXAMENES

