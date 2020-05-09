MELHORES PALESTRANTES DE VENDAS DO BRASIL- JULIO CESAR

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A FILOSOFIA DO ESPORTE APLICADA A VENDAS
50% DOS JOVENS BRASILEIROS NÃO PRATICAM ESPORTE
QUAIS SUAS TENDÊNCIAS E INCLINAÇÕES.
GRANDES REALIZAÇÕES SÃO POSSÍVEIS, QUANDO SE DÁ ATENÇÃO AOS PEQUENOS COMEÇOS TEMOS DE APRENDER DESDE PEQUENOS DETERMINAÇÃO...
MUITOS LUTAM PELOS MESMOS OBJETIVOS...
MAL INICIA O JOGO E DESCOBRIMOS QUE TEM MUITA GENTE SUJA JOGANDO CONOSCO O TEMPO TODO
MUITAS VEZES SENTIREMOS QUE ESTAMOS DE PONTA CABEÇA SEM FORÇAS PARA SEGUIRMOS ADIANTE...
GENTE EGOÍSTA QUE NUNCA PASSA A BOLA...
QUE BLASFEMA O TEMPO TODO.
TEM JOGADOR QUE NÃO ENTROU EM CAMPO...
NO JOGO DA VIDA É A PRESSÃO QUE NOS FAZ CRESCER!
APRENDA A DOSAR SUAS FORÇAS E NÃO ABUSE DA SORTE.
O QUE É MAIS IMPORTANTE: BOA VONTADE OU QUALIFICAÇÃO?
NO JOGO DA VIDA HÁ GENTE INCAPAZ... E GENTE CAPAZ DE TUDO!
NÃO SE ESQUEÇA NA VIDA EXISTE REGRAS A SEREM CUMPRIDAS! NÃO PODEMOS ENTRAR NO DIREITO DE FELICIDADE DOS OUTROS.
DEFENDER E ATACAR COM A MÁXIMA EFICIÊNCIA ESTE SERÁ O CONCEITO ETERNO DO TIME VENCEDOR.
NINGUÉM VENCE SOZINHO O ELENCO É MAIS IMPORTANTE QUE A MÁQUINA.
O ESPÍRITO DE EQUIPE É QUE NOS TORNA CAMPEÕES.
VALORIZE SEUS PATROCINADORES
MILÉSIMOS DE SEGUNDOS FAZEM A DIFERENÇA.
NÃO EXISTE VITÓRIA SEM SACRIFÍCIO.
A DISTÂNCIA ENTRE O SONHO E A REALIZAÇÃO É O PLANEJAMENTO.
DEFININDO SUCESSO “ CONSTÂNCIA DE RESULTADOS”
O CRIME NÃO COMPENSA ENGANAMOS O MUNDO MENOS NOSSA CONSCIÊNCIA.
DOENÇA DA VIGOREXIA • Achar que está fraco
NADA É PARA SEMPRE
RISCOS DESNECESSÁRIOS
MUITOS TIVERAM TUDO PARA AVANÇAR... E NÃO APROVEITARAM!
PARA ESTARMOS ENTRE OS MELHORES TEMOS QUE SUPERAR AS DIFICULDADES E MUDARMOS NOSSA ESTRATÉGIA.
CHUTEIRA DE OURO SOMOS PENTA
AÇÃO E REAÇÃO
CARTÃO VERMELHO PARA O RACISMO
AUTO ESTIMA
NÃO ABUSE DO MARKETING PESSOAL
SEMPRE HAVERÁ ALGO DE NOVO PARA ASSIMILARMOS
CRESCER DOI MUITO SUPERAR NOSSOS LIMITES
O INESPERADO ACONTECE COMO REAGIR QUANDOS A VIDA MUDA AS REGRAS?
VIVER E MORRER COM DIGNIDADE ESTE É O NOSSO GRANDE SALTO PARA O FUTURO.
DIVIDA COM QUEM AMA SEUS MOMENTOS MÁGICOS
NÃO BASTA SER PAI... TEM QUE PARTICIPAR!
MUITOS NÃO CORREM ATRÁS DE SEUS SONHOS
“A VONTADE DE VENCER CORRE NAS MINHAS VEIAS”
A DEUS SENNA!!!
VOCÊ RESPEITA SEUS ADVERSÁRIOS?
ESFRIE A CABEÇA E COMEÇE A VER O MUNDO COM OUTROS OLHOS
TÉCNICA E PREPARAÇÃO SÃO FATORES FUNDAMENTAIS AOS VITORIOSOS
É PRECISO CONTAR COM A SORTE
“NEM TUDO DEPENDE DE DEUS” FAÇA SUA PARTE POIS O PAI NUNCA NOS DESAMPARA
PÊNALTI SENTENÇA DE MORTE A VÍTIMA QUASE SEMPRE É O CARRASCO
• CADA DECISÃO IMPORTANTE É UM PÊNALTI QUE VOCÊ CHUTARÁ PARA O GOL. • O QUE VOCÊ PREFERE: 25% DE CHANCE DE DAR CERTO OU SO...
APRENDA COM SEUS ERROS
“SEM DOR... SEM CRESCIMENTO”
MANTENHA SEU HUMOR E SORRIA PARA VIDA!
EVITE O FANATISMO
NÃO DEIXE A PETECA CAIR
DEFINA QUAL É O ALVO E ONDE VC QUER CHEGAR
CUIDE BEM DE SUAS LESÕES PARA QUE ELAS NÃO SE AGRAVEM.
MANTER A CHAMA ACESA
TODOS BUSCAMOS A MEDALHA DE OURO!!!
ENVELHECEMOS QUANDO DEIXAMOS DE SONHAR
O FIM DEPENDE DO COMEÇO
JULIO CESAR FRANÇA FRANCO H.PAGE: WWW.PALESTRANTEJULIOCESAR.COM.BR FACE- JULIO C FRANÇA FRANCO CONTATOS: 62-998182-3830 OU...
  1. 1. A FILOSOFIA DO ESPORTE APLICADA A VENDAS
  2. 2. 50% DOS JOVENS BRASILEIROS NÃO PRATICAM ESPORTE
  3. 3. QUAIS SUAS TENDÊNCIAS E INCLINAÇÕES.
  4. 4. GRANDES REALIZAÇÕES SÃO POSSÍVEIS, QUANDO SE DÁ ATENÇÃO AOS PEQUENOS COMEÇOS TEMOS DE APRENDER DESDE PEQUENOS DETERMINAÇÃO E DISCIPLINA.
  5. 5. MUITOS LUTAM PELOS MESMOS OBJETIVOS...
  6. 6. MAL INICIA O JOGO E DESCOBRIMOS QUE TEM MUITA GENTE SUJA JOGANDO CONOSCO O TEMPO TODO
  7. 7. MUITAS VEZES SENTIREMOS QUE ESTAMOS DE PONTA CABEÇA SEM FORÇAS PARA SEGUIRMOS ADIANTE...
  8. 8. GENTE EGOÍSTA QUE NUNCA PASSA A BOLA...
  9. 9. QUE BLASFEMA O TEMPO TODO.
  10. 10. TEM JOGADOR QUE NÃO ENTROU EM CAMPO...
  11. 11. NO JOGO DA VIDA É A PRESSÃO QUE NOS FAZ CRESCER!
  12. 12. APRENDA A DOSAR SUAS FORÇAS E NÃO ABUSE DA SORTE.
  13. 13. O QUE É MAIS IMPORTANTE: BOA VONTADE OU QUALIFICAÇÃO?
  14. 14. NO JOGO DA VIDA HÁ GENTE INCAPAZ... E GENTE CAPAZ DE TUDO!
  15. 15. NÃO SE ESQUEÇA NA VIDA EXISTE REGRAS A SEREM CUMPRIDAS! NÃO PODEMOS ENTRAR NO DIREITO DE FELICIDADE DOS OUTROS.
  16. 16. DEFENDER E ATACAR COM A MÁXIMA EFICIÊNCIA ESTE SERÁ O CONCEITO ETERNO DO TIME VENCEDOR.
  17. 17. NINGUÉM VENCE SOZINHO O ELENCO É MAIS IMPORTANTE QUE A MÁQUINA.
  18. 18. O ESPÍRITO DE EQUIPE É QUE NOS TORNA CAMPEÕES.
  19. 19. VALORIZE SEUS PATROCINADORES
  20. 20. MILÉSIMOS DE SEGUNDOS FAZEM A DIFERENÇA.
  21. 21. NÃO EXISTE VITÓRIA SEM SACRIFÍCIO.
  22. 22. A DISTÂNCIA ENTRE O SONHO E A REALIZAÇÃO É O PLANEJAMENTO.
  23. 23. DEFININDO SUCESSO “ CONSTÂNCIA DE RESULTADOS”
  24. 24. O CRIME NÃO COMPENSA ENGANAMOS O MUNDO MENOS NOSSA CONSCIÊNCIA.
  25. 25. DOENÇA DA VIGOREXIA • Achar que está fraco
  26. 26. NADA É PARA SEMPRE
  27. 27. RISCOS DESNECESSÁRIOS
  28. 28. MUITOS TIVERAM TUDO PARA AVANÇAR... E NÃO APROVEITARAM!
  29. 29. PARA ESTARMOS ENTRE OS MELHORES TEMOS QUE SUPERAR AS DIFICULDADES E MUDARMOS NOSSA ESTRATÉGIA.
  30. 30. CHUTEIRA DE OURO SOMOS PENTA
  31. 31. AÇÃO E REAÇÃO
  32. 32. CARTÃO VERMELHO PARA O RACISMO
  33. 33. AUTO ESTIMA
  34. 34. NÃO ABUSE DO MARKETING PESSOAL
  35. 35. SEMPRE HAVERÁ ALGO DE NOVO PARA ASSIMILARMOS
  36. 36. CRESCER DOI MUITO SUPERAR NOSSOS LIMITES
  37. 37. O INESPERADO ACONTECE COMO REAGIR QUANDOS A VIDA MUDA AS REGRAS?
  38. 38. VIVER E MORRER COM DIGNIDADE ESTE É O NOSSO GRANDE SALTO PARA O FUTURO.
  39. 39. DIVIDA COM QUEM AMA SEUS MOMENTOS MÁGICOS
  40. 40. NÃO BASTA SER PAI... TEM QUE PARTICIPAR!
  41. 41. MUITOS NÃO CORREM ATRÁS DE SEUS SONHOS
  42. 42. “A VONTADE DE VENCER CORRE NAS MINHAS VEIAS”
  43. 43. A DEUS SENNA!!!
  44. 44. VOCÊ RESPEITA SEUS ADVERSÁRIOS?
  45. 45. ESFRIE A CABEÇA E COMEÇE A VER O MUNDO COM OUTROS OLHOS
  46. 46. TÉCNICA E PREPARAÇÃO SÃO FATORES FUNDAMENTAIS AOS VITORIOSOS
  47. 47. É PRECISO CONTAR COM A SORTE
  48. 48. “NEM TUDO DEPENDE DE DEUS” FAÇA SUA PARTE POIS O PAI NUNCA NOS DESAMPARA
  49. 49. PÊNALTI SENTENÇA DE MORTE A VÍTIMA QUASE SEMPRE É O CARRASCO
  50. 50. • CADA DECISÃO IMPORTANTE É UM PÊNALTI QUE VOCÊ CHUTARÁ PARA O GOL. • O QUE VOCÊ PREFERE: 25% DE CHANCE DE DAR CERTO OU SOMENTE 0,95%? • NÃO LUTE CONTRA OS NÚMEROS. • USE-OS A SEU FAVOR. • NINGUÉM DEVE CHUTAR UM PÊNALTI, OU TOMAR UMA DECISÃO IMPORTANTE, ANTES DE PARAR
  51. 51. APRENDA COM SEUS ERROS
  52. 52. “SEM DOR... SEM CRESCIMENTO”
  53. 53. MANTENHA SEU HUMOR E SORRIA PARA VIDA!
  54. 54. EVITE O FANATISMO
  55. 55. NÃO DEIXE A PETECA CAIR
  56. 56. DEFINA QUAL É O ALVO E ONDE VC QUER CHEGAR
  57. 57. CUIDE BEM DE SUAS LESÕES PARA QUE ELAS NÃO SE AGRAVEM.
  58. 58. MANTER A CHAMA ACESA
  59. 59. TODOS BUSCAMOS A MEDALHA DE OURO!!!
  60. 60. ENVELHECEMOS QUANDO DEIXAMOS DE SONHAR
  61. 61. O FIM DEPENDE DO COMEÇO
  62. 62. JULIO CESAR FRANÇA FRANCO H.PAGE: WWW.PALESTRANTEJULIOCESAR.COM.BR FACE- JULIO C FRANÇA FRANCO CONTATOS: 62-998182-3830 OU 62-999671-6111 GOIÂNIA- GO

×