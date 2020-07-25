Grupo 1 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN ANTONIO ABAD DEL CUSCO ASIGNATURA: URGENCIAS Y EMERGENCIAS EN MEDICINA DOCENTE :DR. GAYDEN LUT...
Una emergencia es una situación crítica de peligro evidente para la vida del paciente y que requiere una actuación inmedia...
Situación en la que se requiere asistencia medica pero objetivamente la vida del paciente no corre riesgo. Problemas Resp...
Los primeros auxilios son todas aquellas medidas o actuaciones que realiza el auxiliador, en el mismo lugar donde ha ocurr...
Aspectos Legales y Jurídicos
ASPECTOS LEGALES Y JURÍDICOS Establecimientos privados y públicos deben prestar atención en casos graves para la vida y l...
LEY GENERAL DE SALUD, N° 27604  obliga a cualquier establecimiento médico, sea privado o público, a atender de manera inm...
LEY 29414  señala que la atención del servicio de emergencia es obligatoria y no está condicionada a la presentación de d...
CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL PERÚ Art. 7.  Todos tienen derecho a la protección de su salud, la del medio familiar y la de l...
• ( 1 32 4 INGRESO DE PACIENTE Y TRIAJE ADMISIÓN ATENCIÓN SEGÚN PRIORIDAD ATENCION EN SALA DE OBSERVACION Proceso donde se...
HOSPITALIZACION AYUDA AL DIAGNOSTICO ALTA FARMACIA CONSULTA EXTERNA OTROS SERVICIOS GENERAL PEDIATRICA GINECO-OBSTETRICA P...
Pasar por alto los riesgos y las amenazas constantes que forman parte del escenario que rodea a un lesionado puede tener c...
En la evaluación de la escena se deberán tener en cuenta tres aspectos o puntos generales: Número de pacientes Número de p...
tratándose de la seguridad siempre se debe estar en el entendido de que ésta inicia con la persona que va a proporcionar a...
RECUERDE:  Busque objetos, sustancias, incluso personas que pudiesen llegar al representar un riesgo dentro de la escena ...
Esto se determina dando respuesta a una simple pregunta: ¿Qué pasó?, es decir, el evento y/o la razón por la cual tenemos ...
Son el número de pacientes que se encuentran en la escena, el tipo de lesión y estado físico que presentan, lo anterior pa...
objetivos Evaluar el estado del paciente con presión y rapidez. Reanimar y estabilizar resolución de problemas según prior...
Manejo inicial y evaluación Reanimación Revisión primaria ABCDE El triaje La preparación Establecer el tratamiento que sal...
triaje Método de selección y clasificación necesidades terapéuticas y recurso disponibles. Pre hospitalario como intrahosp...
La evaluación primaria de (ABCDE) 10 SEGUNDOS .mantenimiento de la vía aérea y control de la columna cervical. .Respiració...
La reanimación Para maximizar la sobrevivida del paciente es esencial una reanimación agresiva y tratar las lesiones que a...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN ANTONIO ABAD DEL CUSCO ASIGNATURA: URGENCIAS Y EMERGENCIAS EN MEDICINA DOCENTE :DR. GAYDEN LUTMER CAMARA LOVATON ALUMNOS: - DIANA RUBI APAZA CCOLQQUE - SANTA LUCIA CALDERON PEZO - ROSA LUZ ASLLA THUPA - JULIO BROW PASTOR - FLOR DE VIOLETA CCASA QUISPE •
  2. 2. Una emergencia es una situación crítica de peligro evidente para la vida del paciente y que requiere una actuación inmediata. Paro Cardiorrespiratorio Envenenamiento Quemaduras graves Ataques de Asma Perdida de Conocimiento Convulsión Perdidas de Memoria Fracturas Accidente Grave de Coche
  3. 3. Situación en la que se requiere asistencia medica pero objetivamente la vida del paciente no corre riesgo. Problemas Respiratorios Leves Problemas Digestivos Sarpullido Tos, Moco Dolor de cabeza que no cesa Ojo rojo, congestión nasal Golpes de las extremidades Golpe en el coche
  4. 4. Los primeros auxilios son todas aquellas medidas o actuaciones que realiza el auxiliador, en el mismo lugar donde ha ocurrido el accidente y con material prácticamente improvisado, hasta la llegada de personal especializado. Los primeros auxilios no son tratamientos médicos. Se clasifican en: Emergentes: existe una situación de muerte potencial para el individuo: asfixia, shock, hemorragia, etc No Emergentes: en los que no existe dicho peligro: fractura en un brazo, dolor abdominal, etc.
  5. 5. Aspectos Legales y Jurídicos
  6. 6. ASPECTOS LEGALES Y JURÍDICOS Establecimientos privados y públicos deben prestar atención en casos graves para la vida y la salud, sin condicionamiento alguno. La ley contempla además el derecho del paciente a la debida información.
  7. 7. LEY GENERAL DE SALUD, N° 27604  obliga a cualquier establecimiento médico, sea privado o público, a atender de manera inmediata y oportuna los casos de emergencia.  Toda persona tiene derecho a recibir atención inmediata y sin previo pago cuando esté en una situación de emergencia o en caso de un parto. Ley General de Salud, N° 27604
  8. 8. LEY 29414  señala que la atención del servicio de emergencia es obligatoria y no está condicionada a la presentación de documento alguno (por ejemplo, el DNI), ni a la suscripción de pagaré, letra de cambio o cualquier otro medio de pago.
  9. 9. CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL PERÚ Art. 7.  Todos tienen derecho a la protección de su salud, la del medio familiar y la de la comunidad así como el deber de contribuir a su promoción y defensa. Art. 11.  El Estado garantiza el libre acceso a prestaciones de salud
  10. 10. • ( 1 32 4 INGRESO DE PACIENTE Y TRIAJE ADMISIÓN ATENCIÓN SEGÚN PRIORIDAD ATENCION EN SALA DE OBSERVACION Proceso donde se evalúa y clasifica a pacientes de acuerdo a la gravedad. Recepción de paciente Atención de triaje: Control de signos vitales Coordinación de atención inmediata (priorización) Proceso en donde se acredita al paciente se genera y entrega la hcl. (emergencias) Verificación de condición de seguro Generación de formatos Proceso donde se registra al paciente (nota de enfermería) y el paciente es atendido por el medico( registro de historia, llenado de indicaciones, recetas, etc) Proceso que se realiza solo en el caso que el medico lo determine, donde el paciente pasa por una evaluación, hasta ser hospitalizado o puede darse de alta. MANEJO INTEGRAL DE LAS EMERGENCIAS Y URGENCIAS
  11. 11. HOSPITALIZACION AYUDA AL DIAGNOSTICO ALTA FARMACIA CONSULTA EXTERNA OTROS SERVICIOS GENERAL PEDIATRICA GINECO-OBSTETRICA PSIQUIATRICA 1 2 3 4
  12. 12. Pasar por alto los riesgos y las amenazas constantes que forman parte del escenario que rodea a un lesionado puede tener consecuencias graves, incluso la pérdida de la vida.
  13. 13. En la evaluación de la escena se deberán tener en cuenta tres aspectos o puntos generales: Número de pacientes Número de pacientes Mecanismo de lesión Seguridad
  14. 14. tratándose de la seguridad siempre se debe estar en el entendido de que ésta inicia con la persona que va a proporcionar ayuda, es decir, el auxiliador debe cuidar de su propia seguridad, la de las personas que están alrededor y que se encuentran tratando de auxiliar al lesionado también y por último cuidar de la seguridad del lesionado.
  15. 15. RECUERDE:  Busque objetos, sustancias, incluso personas que pudiesen llegar al representar un riesgo dentro de la escena para UD.  No ingrese a edificios o zonas si éstos se encuentran en llamas (incendios).  No se introduzca en sitios donde la policía aún no ha asegurado el lugar.  No realice maniobras de rescate riesgosas para las que no está capacitado.  Coloque a los mirones en una zona segura.  Si la situación no deja opción y no es posible garantizar la seguridad de la escena, transporte al lesionado entre varias personas a un área de seguridad.
  16. 16. Esto se determina dando respuesta a una simple pregunta: ¿Qué pasó?, es decir, el evento y/o la razón por la cual tenemos a un lesionado. Tomando en cuenta el mecanismo de lesión, se tendrá una clasificación sencilla de los pacientes que podemos llegar a tener: Paciente de trauma Paciente clínico Es necesario, realizar una adecuada evaluación del mecanismo de lesión ya que el tratamiento y protocolo de atención que se proporcionará, estará acorde al tipo de lesiones o alteraciones de que se traten, es decir, los pacientes de trauma y clínicos tienen diferentes formas de atención.
  17. 17. Son el número de pacientes que se encuentran en la escena, el tipo de lesión y estado físico que presentan, lo anterior para determinar la cantidad y el tipo de ayuda que se necesitan, a fin de proporcionar el auxilio adecuado y suficiente en la zona del siniestro o accidente.
  18. 18. objetivos Evaluar el estado del paciente con presión y rapidez. Reanimar y estabilizar resolución de problemas según prioridad. Determinar si los recursos son suficientes resolución adecuada. Realizar los arreglos necesarios traslado y referencia. Asegurar una atención obtima.
  19. 19. Manejo inicial y evaluación Reanimación Revisión primaria ABCDE El triaje La preparación Establecer el tratamiento que salve la vida del paciente Evaluación rápida de las lesiones.
  20. 20. triaje Método de selección y clasificación necesidades terapéuticas y recurso disponibles. Pre hospitalario como intrahospitalario. A. Vía aérea con control de columna cervical. B. Respiración C. Circulación con control de hemorragia
  21. 21. La evaluación primaria de (ABCDE) 10 SEGUNDOS .mantenimiento de la vía aérea y control de la columna cervical. .Respiración y ventilación .circulación como control de hemorragia .Déficit neurológico .Explosión control ambiental.
  22. 22. La reanimación Para maximizar la sobrevivida del paciente es esencial una reanimación agresiva y tratar las lesiones que amezan la vida. 1.- vías aérea 2.- respiración ventilación y oxigenación.

