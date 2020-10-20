Pseint terminado

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PSEINT ¿QUE ES? Es una herramienta para asistir a un estudiante en sus primeros pasos en programación. Mediante un simpl...
2  Debe existir previamente la variable con la que se trabajará, ya sea por el comando ‘Leer’, o por ‘Asignar’  La varia...
3 Acciones Hasta Que condición  Para: Trabaja de manera similar al ‘Repetir’, solo que, aquí asignamos las variables dent...
4 Leer Incorrecto: ‘Escribir’ ‘Leer’ Comandos:  Comando Escribir – Clic aquí  Comando Leer – Clic aquí  Comando Asignar...
5 Si se declara una variable de este tipo y en una lectura el usuario ingresa un número o un valor lógico, se asignará una...
6 EJEMPLOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO SOFWARE DE DISEÑOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO Actualmente existe una gran cantidad de software...
7 También existen aplicaciones que permiten que, una vez que un creador haya diseñado el diagrama de flujo, un usuario fin...
8 Son elementos textuales (también llamados símbolos) que nombran entidades del lenguaje. Algunas de las de entidades que ...
9 CONCLUSION Conclusión • PSeInt es una herramienta muy útil para los estudiantes de nuevo ingreso de la carrera de progra...
10 CAPTURAS:
11
12
13
14
15
16
  1. 1. PSEINT JULIANA HURTADO MORENO ISABELA TORRES MARIANA TORIJANO GUSTAVO VARON 10-4 I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGIA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. PSEINT JULIANA HURTADO MORENO ISABELA TORRES MARIANA TORIJANO GUSTAVO VARON Guillermo Mondragón Lic. en Tecnología I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGIA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  3. 3. CONTENIDO 1. ¿Qué es PSEINT? ________________________ 1 2. Tipos de comandos____________________1 a 4 3. Definición de variables____________________4 a 5 4. Diagrama de flujo________________________5 a 8 5. Conclusión______________________________ 9 6. Fuentes de consulta_____________________9 7. Links de el blog___________________________9 8. Capturas______________________________9 a 16
  4. 4. 1 PSEINT ¿QUE ES? Es una herramienta para asistir a un estudiante en sus primeros pasos en programación. Mediante un simple e intuitivo pseudolenguaje en español (complementado con un editor de diagramas de flujo), le permite centrar su atención en los conceptos fundamentales de la algoritmia computacional, minimizando las dificultades propias de un lenguaje y proporcionando un entorno de trabajo con numerosas ayudas y recursos didácticos. TIPOS DE DATOS  Entero. - Números enteros negativos y positivos  Real. - Números con punto decimal negativos y positivos  Carácter. - Letras, números o caracteres especiales. Cabe recalcar que si inicializamos una variable que pertenece a este tipo de datos no se podrán realizar operaciones matemáticas.  Lógico. - Valores booleanos de falso o verdadero. TIPOS DE DATOS SIMPLES Existen tres tipos de datos básicos:  Numérico: Números, tanto enteros como reales. Para separar decimales se utiliza el punto. Ejemplos: 12 23 0 -2.3 3.14  Lógico: Solo puede tomar dos valores: VERDADERO o FALSO.  Carácter:Caracteres o cadenas de caracteres encerrados entre comillas (pueden ser dobles o simples). Ejemplos ‘hola’ “hola mundo” ‘123’ ‘FALSO’ ‘etc.’ Los tipos de datos simples se determinan automáticamente cuando se crean las variables. Las dos acciones que pueden crear una variable son la lectura (LEER) y la asignación (<-). Por ejemplo, la asignación “A<-0;” está indicando implícitamente que la variable A será una variable numérica. Una vez determinado el tipo de dato, deberá permanecer constante durante toda la ejecución del proceso; en caso contrario el proceso será interrumpido. Opcionalmente, se puede declarar una variable numérica como entera con la instrucción DEFINIR. En este caso, todo valor no entero que se lea o asigne a la misma será truncado COMANDOS  Según: Permite trabajar con un sistema de valor número, donde, según el valor elegido ocurría una secuencia de acciones. Desarrollo:
  5. 5. 2  Debe existir previamente la variable con la que se trabajará, ya sea por el comando ‘Leer’, o por ‘Asignar’  La variable solo debe ser de valor numérico, no se permite del tipo texto  Para comenzar el comando, este inicia con la palabra ‘Según’ seguido de la variable numérica previamente existente y seguido de la palabra ‘Hacer’,  Ejemplo: Según variableNumerica Hacer  Mientras: N os sirve para repetir un proceso infinitas veces hasta que la condición expuesta para esto no se cumpla. Desarrollo:  Debe existir previamente una variable que será utilizada en la condición  Para utilizar el comando, primero se debe escribir ‘Mientras’ seguido de la condición y luego la palabra ‘Hacer’, ejemplo:  Mientras condición Hacer  Luego del ‘Hacer’, debe seguir la secuencia de acciones mientras la condición se cumpla, y al final de estas cerrar el comando con ‘Fin Mientras’, ejemplo: Mientras condición Hacer acciones Fin Mientras  Ninguna acción después del ‘Fíen Mientras’ será ejecutada por el programa, hasta que el Mientras no se termine, es decir: Mientras condición Hacer acciones Fin Mientras  acciones que esperaran que termine el mientras  Repetir: Hasta Que ejecuta una secuencia de instrucciones hasta que la condición sea verdadera. Al ejecutarse esta instrucción, la secuencia de instrucciones que forma el cuerpo del ciclo se ejecuta una vez y luego se evalúa la condición. Desarrollo:  Debe existir previamente una variable con el valor de inicio  Debe existir un valor de llegada, ya sea mediante variable o predeterminado  Para empezar el comando, se necesita escribir ‘Repetir’ luego colocar la secuencia de acciones y para finalizar colocar ‘Hasta Que’ y la condición para finalizar la repetición, ejemplo: Repetir
  6. 6. 3 Acciones Hasta Que condición  Para: Trabaja de manera similar al ‘Repetir’, solo que, aquí asignamos las variables dentro del comando. Desarrollo:  Debe existir previamente un valor de llegada  Para comenzar el comando se debe escribir ‘Para’ seguido de un variable a la cual ahí mismo se le asigna un valor inicial, ejemplo:  Para variableInicio <- 1 Luego se debe escribir ‘Hasta’ y el valor de llegada, este valor debe ser colocado predeterminado o proveniente de una variable anterior, ejemplo: Para variableInicio <- 1 Hasta 10 variableLlegada = 10Para variableInicio <- 1 Hasta variableLlegada Seguidamente hay que escribir ‘Con Paso’ e indicar el número de pasos que dará por cada repetición, es decir, cuanto se le sumará al valor, y terminar con un ‘Hacer’ ejemplo: Para variableInicio <- 1 Hasta 10 Con Paso 1 Hacer Después de ello, se debe colocar la secuencia de acciones y al final terminar el comando con un ‘Fin Para’, ejemplo: Para variableInicio <- 1 Hasta 10 Con Paso 1 Hacer acciones Fin Para  Función: Los Comandos son utilizados para generar acciones dentro del programa. Estos pueden variar desde Escribir o Leer hastahacer funciones matemáticas y más… Propiedades principales: Los Comandos mencionados aquí deben estar dentro del Algoritmo principal, es decir: ejemplo_1.png Ninguna acción/comando debe tener comillas de ningún tipo en el nombre del comando, ejemplo: Correcto: Escribir
  7. 7. 4 Leer Incorrecto: ‘Escribir’ ‘Leer’ Comandos:  Comando Escribir – Clic aquí  Comando Leer – Clic aquí  Comando Asignar – Clic aquí  Comando Si-Entonces – Clic aquí  Comando Según – Clic aquí  Comando Mientras – Clic aquí  Comando Repetir – Clic aquí  Comando Para – Clic aquí DEFINICION DE VARIABLES Lainstrucción definir permite explicitar eltipo de una o más variables.Estadefinición puede ser opcional u obligatoria dependiendo de la configuración del lenguaje. La sintaxis es: Definir <varl> , <var2> , … , <varN> Como [REAL/ENTERO/LOGICO/CARACTER]; Una variable debe definirse antes de ser utilizada por primera vez. Los arreglos, se definen utilizando su identificador (sin subíndices ni dimensiones) antes o después de dimensionarlos, y el tipo aplica para todos los elementos del mismo (ya que se trata de una estructura de datos homogénea). Los tipos posibles son NUMERO, NUMERICO, REAL, ENTERO, LOGICO, CARACTER, TEXTO, CADENA. NUMERO, NUMERICO y REAL son sinónimos para el tipo de datos numérico básico, que puede almacenar tanto números reales como enteros. El tipo ENTERO es una especialización que sólo permite almacenar valores enteros; cualquier valor no entero que se lea o asigne en una variable de este tipo será truncado. Una variable de tipo LOGICO sólo puede tomar los valores VERDADERO y FALSO, pero cuando se lee una variable ya definida como lógica, el usuario puede ingresar también las abreviaciones V y F, o 0 y 1. CARACTER, TEXTO y CADENA son sinónimos para definir variables de tipo carácter. Estas pueden contener cero, uno o más caracteres arbitrarios y no tienen una longitud máxima.
  8. 8. 5 Si se declara una variable de este tipo y en una lectura el usuario ingresa un número o un valor lógico, se asignará una cadena que contiene el texto ingresado (ejemplo: “1”, “VERDADERO”, etc.). Si se intenta asignar a una variable ya definida un dato de un tipo incorrecto se producirá un error en tiempo de ejecución. ¿QUE SON DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO? Un diagrama de flujo es un diagrama que describe un proceso, sistema o algoritmo informático. Se usan ampliamente en numerosos campos para documentar, estudiar, planificar, mejorar y comunicar procesos que suelen ser complejos en diagramas claros y fáciles de comprender. TIPOS  Horizontal. Va de derecha a izquierda, según el orden de la lectura.  Vertical. Va de arriba hacia abajo, como una lista ordenada.  Panorámico. Permiten ver el proceso entero en una sola hoja, usando el modelo vertical y el horizontal.  Arquitectónico. Representa un itinerario de trabajo o un área de trabajo. Los diagramas de flujo son un mecanismo de control y descripción de procesos, que permiten una mayor organización, evaluación o replanteamiento de secuencias de actividades y procesos de distinta índole, dado que son versátiles y sencillos.Son empleados a menudo en disciplinas como la programación, la informática, la economía, las finanzas, los procesos industriales e incluso la psicología cognitiva. PROCESO DE UN DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO En este ámbito, hablamos de procesos para referirnos a una secuencia específica de actividades, es decir, a los pasos a dar dentro del diagrama de flujo. Por ejemplo, en informática, los procesos son secuencias iniciadas o bien por disparadores programados dentro del sistema, o por intervenciones del usuario del sistema. Cada uno posee una dirección, un propósito y una serie de pasos que abarca.
  9. 9. 6 EJEMPLOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO SOFWARE DE DISEÑOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO Actualmente existe una gran cantidad de software para la elaboración de diagramas de flujo. A continuación, se listan los programas más comunes para elaborar diagramas de flujo. Microsoft Office ofrece tres herramientas útiles para la elaboración de diagramas. Uno de ellos es Microsoft Word, que nos permite crear diagramas de flujo básicos a través de la opción "Formas" que tiene un apartado especial para diagramas de flujo. De igual manera Microsoft PowerPoint ofrece las mismas opciones para crear los diseños de diagramas de flujo. Otra herramienta un poco más sofisticada es Microsoft Visio, que además de la simbología básica de los diagramas de flujo cuenta con una variedad de herramientas para elaborar otros tipos de diagramas como es el caso diagramas UML entre otros tipos de diagramas de flujo. Otro programa eficiente y muy fácil de usar es Libre Office Draw que brinda una solución rápida para la creación de diagramas de flujo además de otro tipo de diagramas usados en el ambiente informático. Es considerado la versión no comercial de Microsoft Visio. Algunos softwares de gráficos profesionales como GitMind, Lucid chart (enlace roto disponible en Internet Archive; véase el historial y la última versión). y SmartDraw, también son buenos creadores de diagramas de flujo, ya que todos tienen plantillas ricas para descargar. XMind es también otra poderosa aplicación de mapas mentales para hacer diagramas de flujo.
  10. 10. 7 También existen aplicaciones que permiten que, una vez que un creador haya diseñado el diagrama de flujo, un usuario final lo utilice y, sobre la base de las opciones que vaya escogiendo, se le vayan mostrando las siguientes etapas hasta llegar a un resultado final. Un ejemplo de este tipo de aplicaciones es iBoske. VARIABLES las variables son campos en memoria que pueden almacenar cualquier tipo de información (números, letras, frases, valores de verdad, etc.) que pueden tener cualquier nombre, que preferiblemente debe ser mnemotécnico, es decir, que tenga relación con él o los datos que se almacenarán en la variable. Los datos numéricos se almacenan en las variables una vez en el ordenador en forma binaria (base 2), y los datos de caracteres como letras y frases se almacenan según el código ASCII de las letras, que es un código aceptado mundialmente para representar todos los caracteres posibles (Por lo menos en muchos idiomas). Este código es un numero desde 0 hasta 255 por lo que se almacena también en forma binaria. Los nombres de las variables deben seguir unas convenciones generales, que se crearon para evitar confusiones entre las variables y los operadores aritméticos. Estas son:  No pueden comenzar con números.  No pueden contener símbolos u operadores en ninguna posición del nombre, excepto el carácter "_".  No pueden contener espacios. CONTADOR Es una variable cuyo valor se incrementa o decremento en una cantidad constante cada vez que se produce un determinado suceso o acción. Los contadores se utilizan con la finalidad de contar sucesos o acciones internas de un bucle; deben realizar una operación de inicialización y posteriormente las sucesivas de incremento o decremento del mismo. La inicialización consiste en asignarle al contador un valor. Se situará antes y fuera del bucle. Representación: ¬nombre delcontador> + Si en vez de incremento es decremento secoloca un menos en lugar del más. Ejemplo: i = i + 1 ACUMULADOR Es una variable que suma sobre sí misma un conjunto de valores para de esta manera tener lasuma de todos ellos en una solavariable. Ladiferencia entre un contador y un acumulador es que mientras el primero va aumentando de uno en uno, el acumulador va aumentando en una cantidad variable. Representación: ¬ + Ejemplo: Calcular la suma de los cuadrados de los primeros 100 enteros y escribir el resultado. Se desea resolver el problema usando estructura Desde, Mientras y luego Repetir. IDENTIFICADOR
  11. 11. 8 Son elementos textuales (también llamados símbolos) que nombran entidades del lenguaje. Algunas de las de entidades que un identificador puede denotar son las variables, las constantes, los tipos de dato, las etiquetas, las subrutinas (procedimientos y funciones) y los paquetes. SIMBOLOGIA DE UN DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO Los principales símbolos convencionales que se emplean en los diagramas de flujo son los siguientes:
  12. 12. 9 CONCLUSION Conclusión • PSeInt es una herramienta muy útil para los estudiantes de nuevo ingreso de la carrera de programación está muy bien enfocado en las debilidades que muestra el estudiante al inicio de la programación y así poder fortalecerlas con el uso de esta herramienta tan útil Fuentes de consulta: https://concepto.de/numero-de-avogadro/#ixzz6awkvxyFO http://pequenospasosapseint.blogspot.com/2017/04/comandos-basicos-de-pseint.html https://riskn.wordpress.com/pseint/pseint-acciones-comandos/pseint-comando-repetir/ Blosg: Juliana Hurtado: https://tecnologiaavanzadatic.blogspot.com/p/periodo-3-2020.html
  13. 13. 10 CAPTURAS:
  14. 14. 11
  15. 15. 12
  16. 16. 13
  17. 17. 14
  18. 18. 15
  19. 19. 16

×