Arquitectura neocolonial venezolana Alumna: Julieta Caraballo 27.847.515
Carlos Raúl Villanueva Es considerado como unos de los arquitectos más influyentes en la Venezuela del siglo XX ; pionero,...
Aula Magna - UCV El Aula Magna de la Universidad Central de Venezuela se encuentra dentro de la Ciudad Universitaria de Ca...
La torre del reloj La Torre del Reloj de la UCV o simplemente el Reloj de la UCV es un monumento tipo campanario que se lo...
Museo de Ciencias de Caracas El Museo de Ciencias es el museo nacional de historia natural de Venezuela. Está ubicado en l...
Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela El Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela es un c...
Plaza de toros Maestranza César Girón La Plaza de Toros Maestranza César Girón es un coso taurino ubicado en la urbanizaci...
El Pabellón de Venezuela en la Expo '67 fue el edificio que representó a ese país en la Exposición Universal desarrollada ...
luis malaussena Arquitecto Luis Raimundo Malaussena Andueza. Nació en Caracas en el año 1900. Hijo del arquitecto Antonio ...
Hotel Guaicamacuto El Guaicamacuto se distingue entre las instalaciones hoteleras impulsadas por la CONAHOTU, por ser el h...
Hotel Guaicamacuto
PABELLÓN DE VENEZUELA PARA LA EXPOSICIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE LAS ARTES Y DE LAS TÉCNICAS EN LA VIDA MODERNA, PARÍS Luis Malau...
PISCINA Y APARTAMENTOS DEL CÍRCULO MILITAR DE CARACAS El Círculo Militar de Caracas es el nombre que recibe un complejo mú...
GRUPO ESCOLAR REPÚBLICA DE CHILE, BARCELONA 1945• Durante el gobierno del Presidente Isaías Médina Angarita se concluye la...
Teatro de Ópera de Maracay, Edo. Aragua, con elementos del Art Déco El Teatro de la Ópera de Maracay (TOM) es una sala de ...
Edificio parís Proyectado para la familia París como viviendas de alquiler en una época de auge inmobiliario, este edifici...
Alejandro chataing Alejandro Chataing nace en Caracas un 24 de febrero. Su familia estaba conformada por su padre don Luis...
Arco de la Federación El Arco de la Federación es un monumento situado en el municipio libertador en el oeste del distrito...
Teatro Nacional Su construcción fue ordenada por el presidente Cipriano Castro el 23 de junio de 1904 en el área que ocupa...
Nuevo Circo de Caracas El Nuevo Circo de Caracas es una plaza de toros ubicada en el Municipio Libertador, en la zona oest...
Cuartel de la Montaña 4F El Cuartel de la Montaña 4F (conocido también como Museo Histórico Militar) es un edificio multiu...
Carlos Guinand Sandoz Carlos Guinand Sandoz es uno de los arquitectos más importantes en la Venezuela del siglo XX. Perten...
Policlínica Caracas Durante el Gobierno del Benemérito General Juan Vicente Gómez, el 2 de febrero de 1930, se inauguró el...
Teatro bocaya Se inaugura el Teatro Boyacá, diseñado por Carlos Guinand Sandoz ubicado en la Av. Este 10, hoy Av. Lecuna, ...
Obras y reconocimientos De Carlos Guinand Sandoz
Guinand Sandoz proyectó y construyó al comienzo de los años 30 las siguientes obras destacables: Policlínica Maracay (1930...
Education
Jun. 17, 2021

Neocolonial

Neocolonial

  1. 1. Arquitectura neocolonial venezolana Alumna: Julieta Caraballo 27.847.515
  2. 2. La reintroducción de los elementos coloniales en la arquitectura y urbanismo venezolanos tuvo que superar los retos establecidos por la leyenda negra de la conquista y la colonización española. Adicionalmente, durante el siglo XIX, en parte para seguir las modas del momento y en parte para no entrar en polémicas por el pasado, se difundieron todas las formas del eclecticismo europeo, comenzando por el neoclásico y el neogótico Sin embargo, desde el Norte del continente, donde no existían los mismos resquemores con el pasado colonial español, se inició un proceso de expansión del interés por la herencia hispana, como muestran las Exposición Panamá-California de San Diego (1915-1917) y la Exposición Universal de San Francisco (1915), así como la instauración, predominantemente en el ámbito residencial del «Estilo Misión», presente en lugares como California, Texas y La Florida. Incentivado por estas influencias norteamericanas y por propuestas nacionalistas de origen regional, se dio un gradual incremento de la valoración del pasado hispano en América Latina. A ello contribuyeron de manera decisiva la preparación de estudios y monografías que reafirmaban los valores de la arquitectura colonial. Arquitectura neocolonial venezolana
  3. 3. La modernización y el estado: en la búsqueda de lo nacional El escenario donde se produce la arquitectura de mediados del siglo XX en Venezuela estuvo determinado por el papel del Estado como ordenador del caos producido por la transformación de la ciudad en metrópoli, caos caracterizado por los procesos de racionalización, de la división del trabajo, de la igualdad de los valores, de la disolución de las raíces, de la indiferencia, de la masificación y de las relaciones conflictivas. La formulación y aplicación de programas edilicios para organizar y neutralizar los cambios en la vida cultural venezolana fue consecutivamente un recurso utilizado en los diferentes ámbitos de la vida nacional; el objetivo era alcanzar un sistema nacional integrado entre la educación, la salud y la vivienda con el apoyo de obras de infraestructura a nivel nacional: caminos, puentes, puertos, entre otros.
  4. 4. La arquitectura: entre el neocolonial, el art decó y el eclecticismo La arquitectura mantuvo estrecha relación con los programas estadales y las posibilidades económicas producto de las explotaciones petroleras. En las particularidades de la arquitectura venezolana a mediados del siglo XX se encuentra la simultaneidad de dos corrientes estilísticas de características de diseño y de construcción bien diferenciadas. Una representada por el neocolonial, que si bien está cargada de intenciones de cambio y de renovación no escapa de planteamientos tradicionales; la otra, con intenciones más audaces, el art decó, estilo con el que se intenta mostrar el uso de modernas tecnologías de concreto armado, de hierro y vidrio en estructuras visibles y la organización de espacios con el manejo de formas geométricas puras
  5. 5. la materialización de los programa estadales se mostró en un grupo de edificios que le confiere a la arquitectura características particulares. El recurso del neocolonial se generalizó en la década del cuarenta. El uso de los elementos tradicionales fue ensayado en edificaciones sanitarias como el Asilo de Mendigos de Luis Eduardo Chataing, construido entre 1935-1939. Se planteó como un conjunto urbano destinado a albergar a los mendigos de la ciudad de Caracas. La solución se plasmó en un proyecto de características neocoloniales, ubicado en el sector de Cotiza, integrado al ambiente natural de montaña mediante el uso de patios, pabellones, corredores orientados de acuerdo a la luz del sol y la dirección de los vientos. El edificio cuenta con arcadas de medio punto alrededor del patio central y en el portal de acceso, cubiertas inclinadas con teja.
  6. 6. Carlos Raúl Villanueva Es considerado como unos de los arquitectos más influyentes en la Venezuela del siglo XX ; pionero, máximo exponente e impulsor de la arquitectura moderna en su país. Llega por primera vez a Venezuela a la edad de 28 años. Desde ese entonces comenzó a participar en el desarrollo y modernización de Caracas, Maracay y otras ciudades de Venezuela. Entre sus obras más destacadas se encuentran la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas inaugurada parcialmente en 1954 y nombrada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco en el año 2000, y la re urbanización de El Silencio inaugurada en 1945
  7. 7. Aula Magna - UCV El Aula Magna de la Universidad Central de Venezuela se encuentra dentro de la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas (la cual fue declarada Patrimonio Mundial de la Humanidad el 30 de noviembre de 2000 por el Comité de Patrimonio Mundial de la UNESCO) y es el auditorio más importante de esta casa de estudio debido a que es el auditorio de mayor aforo de la Ciudad Universitaria con una capacidad aproximada de 2700 personas (existen asientos removibles); siendo además el edificio principal del proyecto de Síntesis de las Artes llevado a cabo por el arquitecto Carlos Raúl Villanueva. En ella se han llevado a cabo eventos académicos, artísticos y políticos; algunos de ellos de gran importancia para el país y que han sido referencia histórica del acontecer nacional.
  8. 8. La torre del reloj La Torre del Reloj de la UCV o simplemente el Reloj de la UCV es un monumento tipo campanario que se localiza a un lado de la plaza del rectorado de la Universidad Central de Venezuela en la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas del Municipio Libertador al oeste de la ciudad de Caracas, al centro norte de Venezuela. Se trata de una torre de 25 m construida en el año 1953 bajo la dictadura del general Marcos Pérez Jiménez, con el diseño del arquitecto venezolano Carlos Raúl Villanueva en un trabajo conjunto con el ingeniero Juan Otaola Paván. La estructura conserva sus sistemas originales de electricidad y sonido que datan de la década del 50 del siglo XX. Su tres bases simbolizan arte, arquitectura y academia. Como parte de la ciudad universitaria es patrimonio mundial de la humanidad desde el año 2000. Se trata de una punto de referencia obligado dentro de las instalaciones de la Universidad Central de Venezuela y uno de los puntos más conocidos de la ciudad de Caracas, también.
  9. 9. Museo de Ciencias de Caracas El Museo de Ciencias es el museo nacional de historia natural de Venezuela. Está ubicado en la Plaza Los Museos de Caracas, Parroquia San Agustín . El acceso principal al museo se encuentra en el Parque Los Caobos en Bellas Artes, en una zona conocida como el «circuito cultural» de la ciudad. Cuenta con un patrimonio bajo su custodia de más de 150.000 piezas y ejemplares que conforman sus colecciones, entre los que destacan los animales taxidermizados, fósiles provenientes del yacimiento arqueológico y paleontológico Taima (estado Falcón), una amplia variedad de piezas etnográficas venezolanas y africanas, entre muchos otros tesoros. Ofrece al público que lo visita presentación de exposiciones en su edificio sede, además de diversos servicios como son asesorías, visitas guiadas, programación audiovisual, encuentros con especialistas, etc.
  10. 10. Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela El Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela es un complejo deportivo multiusos, perteneciente al campus de la Universidad Central de Venezuela. Diseñado por el arquitecto venezolano Carlos Raúl Villanueva e inaugurado en 1951. Forma parte de la Ciudad Universitaria de Caracas, la cual fue declarada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO el 2 de diciembre del año 2001. Con capacidad para 20 900 espectadores sirve actualmente como sede al Caracas Fútbol Club, Deportivo La Guaira, Metropolitanos FC, y Universidad Central FC.
  11. 11. Plaza de toros Maestranza César Girón La Plaza de Toros Maestranza César Girón es un coso taurino ubicado en la urbanización Calicanto, en Maracay, Venezuela. Fue declarado Monumento Histórico Nacional el 15 de abril de 1994 según Gaceta n.° 35441. Construida con un rico estilo europeo, es obra del importante arquitecto venezolano Carlos Raúl Villanueva y está inspirada en la Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza de Caballería de Sevilla. Lleva este nombre en honor al destacado torero venezolano César Girón y tiene capacidad para albergar 7 mil personas aproximadamente. Fue abierta al público el 20 de enero de 1933, cuando el país se encontraba bajo el mandato del general Juan Vicente Gómez, quien habitualmente prefería gobernar desde esta ciudad y fue quien decidió mandar a erigir esta obra. La plaza sufrió una importante remodelación hace poco y actualmente se realizan en ella corridas, entre otros actos, siendo las más importantes las realizadas cada año durante las festividades de las Ferias de San José, patrono de Maracay. Las principales peñas taurinas de la maestranza de Maracay son «Los 40», la más antigua y «Amigos Taurinos de Aragua» con sede en el municipio Francisco Linares Alcántara.
  12. 12. El Pabellón de Venezuela en la Expo '67 fue el edificio que representó a ese país en la Exposición Universal desarrollada en Montreal, Canadá, en 1967. La estructura llamaba la atención por sus rasgos vanguardistas. Construido en el mismo año de la exposición, fue demolido a finales de los años 1980 junto con la inmensa mayoría de los pabellones que se erigieron para el evento. Venezuela fue uno de los dos únicos países de América del Sur en participar en la Exposición, el otro siendo Guyana. Pabellón de Venezuela en la Expo 1967
  13. 13. luis malaussena Arquitecto Luis Raimundo Malaussena Andueza. Nació en Caracas en el año 1900. Hijo del arquitecto Antonio Malaussena y nieto del arquitecto de su mismo nombre Luis Malaussena, realiza estudios de arquitectura en París en la “Ecole Spéciale d´Architecture“. Regresa al país en pleno Régimen del Presidente José Vicente Gómez, durante el cual se inicia en la profesión, realizando varias quintas en la urbanización el Paraíso entre otros.
  14. 14. Hotel Guaicamacuto El Guaicamacuto se distingue entre las instalaciones hoteleras impulsadas por la CONAHOTU, por ser el hotel de mayor capacidad encargado por la Corporación de entre todos los ejecutados, por constituirse en un giro dentro de la producción arquitectónica de su proyectista, Luis Malaussena (1900-1963) y por haber sido el único que no fue inaugurado a tiempo a pesar de haber sido anunciada su terminación para 1957, cosa muy extraña dentro de las obras programadas por la dictadura de Marcos Pérez Jiménez. Ubicado en un enclave de excepcional condición paisajística y ambiental, una pequeña península frente al mar Caribe en el sector de Caraballeda, Litoral Central, actual estado Vargas (anteriormente Departamento Vargas del Distrito Federal), su gestación y primeros estudios, según consta en la Memoria y Cuenta del Ministerio de Fomento (MF) del año 1953, comienzan a raíz de la inauguración aquel año de la Autopista Caracas-La Guaira, buscándose con urgencia “la construcción de un nuevo hotel que sustituya las funciones que hasta el presente cumplía el ‘Hotel Miramar’, de Macuto, hoy insuficiente, debido al incremento de la población flotante que se desborda hacia el litoral”.
  15. 15. Hotel Guaicamacuto
  16. 16. PABELLÓN DE VENEZUELA PARA LA EXPOSICIÓN INTERNACIONAL DE LAS ARTES Y DE LAS TÉCNICAS EN LA VIDA MODERNA, PARÍS Luis Malaussena, Carlos Raúl Villanueva y André Gutton diseñan el Pabellón de Venezuela para la Exposición Internacional de las Artes y de las Técnicas en la Vida Moderna, realizada en París, ganándose con la obra el “Grand Prix”.
  17. 17. PISCINA Y APARTAMENTOS DEL CÍRCULO MILITAR DE CARACAS El Círculo Militar de Caracas es el nombre que recibe un complejo múltipropósito cuyas estructuras principales están localizadas al final de la Avenida Los Próceres en el Bulevar Las Américas, Santa Mónica en el Municipio Libertador al oeste del Distrito Metropolitano de Caraccs y al norte del país sudamericano de Venezuela. En la actualidad sus estructuras dependen del Ministerio de Defensa de Venezuela. Originalmente un conjunto de haciendas llamadas «Conejo Blanco» y en un espacio de 25 hectáreas, la idea general se planteó en 1943, su construcción comenzó en el año 1950 a cargo del Ministerio de Obras públicas, siendo inaugurado por el gobierno del General Marcos Pérez Jiménez el 2 de diciembre de 1953. El diseño fue encargado al arquitecto Luis Malaussena quien también se encargó del «Paseo La Nacionalidad». Por su importancia histórica, y su diseño suntuoso fue declarada monumento histórico nacional en 1994. Incluye un centro militar, social, clubes, un teatro y un hotel, y está organizado como un instituto con otras subsedes y servicios. En 2014 se aprobaron los recursos para la construcción de un Nuevo hotel para el Círculo Militar de Caracas.
  18. 18. GRUPO ESCOLAR REPÚBLICA DE CHILE, BARCELONA 1945• Durante el gobierno del Presidente Isaías Médina Angarita se concluye la construcción, iniciada un año antes, del Grupo Escolar República de Chile, ubicado en un terreno de 2.000 m2 de la Av. 5 de Julio, cerca de la Plaza Bolívar y de las ruinas de la Casa Fuerte de Barcelona, estado Anzoategui, proyectada para el Ministerio de Educación por el arquitecto Luis Malaussena. El edificio educacional con 12 aulas, laboratorios, talleres, auditorio con escenario, biblioteca, cooperativa, enfermería, dependencias para la dirección, salón para profesores, todo ello rodeado de espaciosos jardines, tuvo como su director al educador Rafael Parabacuto. En 1953, siendo director el profesor Jesús Rafel Figueredo, la institución fue elevada de categoría dentro del Ministerio de Educación. En la década de los setenta personeros del gobierno local, interesados en la reutilización del terreno de 150 metros de frente y los 2.000 m2 que estaban magníficamente ubicados en el casco central de Barcelona, hacen que se tome la decisión de construir una nueva sede para el G. E. República de Chile en la Avenida Caracas, Barrio Cayaurima, la cual se concluyó y equipó en 1977, fecha en la cual se trasladó la institución educativa. El abandono del edificio original hizo que empezara a sufrir deterioro y vandalismo, haciéndose evidente el interés en su demolición para sustituirlo por una edificación rental, hecho que no pudo evitarse no obstante los esfuerzos por salvarlo declarándolo Monumento Nacional, acción que fue obstaculizada por la propia Gobernación del Estado.
  19. 19. Teatro de Ópera de Maracay, Edo. Aragua, con elementos del Art Déco El Teatro de la Ópera de Maracay (TOM) es una sala de conciertos en el estado Aragua, Venezuela que comenzó a construirse en mayo 1935 por mandato del entonces presidente de Venezuela, Juan Vicente Gómez. Fue declarado Monumento Histórico Nacional el 15 de abril de 1994 según Gaceta N.º 35441. Tiene aforo para 837 espectadores. La obra le fue encomendada al arquitecto Luis Malaussena, quien junto con Carlos Guinand se inspiraron en el Teatro de la Ópera de Charles Garnier, en París, Francia, para desarrollar el monumental proyecto cargado de líneas sobrias dentro de su espectacularidad donde predominan las líneas horizontales y algunos espacios libres compensan la pesadez de ese predominio.
  20. 20. Edificio parís Proyectado para la familia París como viviendas de alquiler en una época de auge inmobiliario, este edificio es un claro ejemplo de los esfuerzos de la iniciativa privada para hallarle solución al problema de la vivienda en la zona central de la capital. Malaussena, a través de un hábil manejo de la forma, proyecta un volumen estructurado sobre un eje de composición axial que ocupa una manzana completa, dispuesto de forma tal que su fachada oeste se enfrenta a la plaza La Candelaria y la norte a la iglesia del mismo nombre. El volumen ocupa la manzana en los primeros cuatro niveles, por la necesidad de mantener la escala circundante. En los seis niveles superiores, por el contrario, se adopta una volumetría más libre, retirando los dos volúmenes centrales a un segundo plano para definir un vacío frente a la plaza. Al este, estos volúmenes se adelantan y sobresalen verticalmente del basamento formado por los pisos inferiores, liberando las esquinas. El pasaje interior que comunica las aceras este y oeste de la manzana exhibe mármoles, bronces, diseños geométricos de colores en los pisos de granito, amplios ventanales Art Deco y lucernarios interiores con bloques de vidrio.
  21. 21. Alejandro chataing Alejandro Chataing nace en Caracas un 24 de febrero. Su familia estaba conformada por su padre don Luis Chataing, su madre doña Margarita Poleo de Chataing, y sus hermanas Julia y Luisa. El “Dr. Chataing”, como sería conocido y recordado entre sus colegas, emprendió su formación primaria en el famoso Colegio Santa María de Caracas, fundado en 1859 por Agustín Aveledo (1837-1926), y que tantos personajes ilustres del quehacer nacional formó a través de su emblemático personal docente. Su educación superior la realizó en la Universidad Central de Venezuela recibiendo, para 1893 y con apenas 20 años de edad, el título de Doctor en Ciencias Físicas y Matemáticas; continuando con sus estudios de arquitectura de la mano del conocido ingeniero – arquitecto Juan Hurtado Manrique (1837 – 1896), lo que contribuyó a nutrir su sensibilidad creadora puesta de manifiesto en la obra de construcción y arquitectura que desarrollaría años más tarde.
  22. 22. Arco de la Federación El Arco de la Federación es un monumento situado en el municipio libertador en el oeste del distrito metropolitano de Caracas, Venezuela, ubicado específicamente dentro del Parque Ezequiel Zamora (El Calvario) en el centro-oeste de la capital. Es de estilo colonial. Fue inaugurado por el presidente Joaquín Crespo el 28 de octubre de 1895 en alusión a la Guerra Federal venezolana entre 1859 y 1863. El arquitecto Juan Hurtado Manrique fue el encargado de diseñar el Arco de la Federación junto a Alejandro Chataing. Su última restauración se realizó en el año 2010, como parte de las mejoras al Parque El Calvario.
  23. 23. Teatro Nacional Su construcción fue ordenada por el presidente Cipriano Castro el 23 de junio de 1904 en el área que ocupaba la antigua Plaza Washington (actual Plaza Alí Primera) de Caracas de unos 1310 m². La obra fue encargada al arquitecto venezolano Alejandro Chataing, además de la participación del pintor Antonio Herrera Toro y del escultor catalán Miguel Ángel Cabré. Poco antes de cumplirse el año de que se iniciase la construcción de esta obra el 11 de junio de 1905 abre sus puertas el Teatro Nacional con la presentación de la zarzuela «El Relámpago». Se han realizado obras de recuperación del teatro en 1949, 1967, 1992 y 2005.
  24. 24. Nuevo Circo de Caracas El Nuevo Circo de Caracas es una plaza de toros ubicada en el Municipio Libertador, en la zona oeste de la ciudad de Caracas, Venezuela. Aunque en su interior ya no se realizan corridas de toros, propósito para el cual esta edificación fue diseñada y construida, sus instalaciones han sido recuperadas con la finalidad de preservar el patrimonio cultural de la ciudad. Dentro de los planes de expansión del Metro de Caracas, en 2001 parte de los terrenos de esta estructura taurina pasaron a formar parte del área de construcción de la nueva estación Nuevo Circo, finalmente inaugurada en julio de 2006. Hasta 1998 se encontraba justo al frente el Terminal de Pasajeros de la ciudad de Caracas, el Terminal de Nuevo Circo.
  25. 25. Cuartel de la Montaña 4F El Cuartel de la Montaña 4F (conocido también como Museo Histórico Militar) es un edificio multiusos que se localiza en el sector Monte Piedad en la parroquia 23 de Enero del Municipio Libertador, en el Distrito Capital de Caracas,1 la capital de Venezuela.2 Se trata de una estructura completada entre 1904 y 1906,3 entre los gobiernos de Cipriano Castro y Juan Vicente Gómez, que funciona como sede del Museo Histórico Militar desde 1981, en donde exhiben objetos de gran valor histórico, y como mausoleo del expresidente venezolano Hugo Chávez desde 2013. En el pasado también funcionó como sede de la Academia Militar, sede de ministerios, además de muchas otras funciones.
  26. 26. Carlos Guinand Sandoz Carlos Guinand Sandoz es uno de los arquitectos más importantes en la Venezuela del siglo XX. Pertenece al grupo de arquitectos formados en Europa encargados de modernizar la ciudad de Caracas. Su estilo es predominantemente art decó. En su arquitectura se observa la utilización de formas neocoloniales y art decó en el diseño de casas particulares, mientras que sus edificios públicos tienen rasgos de clasicismo y art decó, con fuertes acentos volumétricos y axiales. Con el tiempo evoluciona hacia el modernismo, con el cual se desprende de las soluciones simétricas. A pesar de haber iniciado su actividad en Venezuela en la época de la Primera Guerra Mundial, pertenece al grupo de arquitectos que "abrieron el camino" de la arquitectura moderna en el país junto a figuras como Carlos Raúl Villanueva, Manuel Mujica Millán y Luis Malaussena.
  27. 27. Policlínica Caracas Durante el Gobierno del Benemérito General Juan Vicente Gómez, el 2 de febrero de 1930, se inauguró el edificio de la Policlínica Caracas, marcado con el número 120, en la cuadra comprendida entre las esquinas de Velásquez y Santa Rosalía. Construido por los ingenieros Carlos Guinand y Lucio Baldó. Fue el primer Centro Hospitalario concebido en los términos de institución integral de especialidades médicas. El edificio emerge como hito en la historia de la evolución de la medicina en el contexto venezolano.
  28. 28. Teatro bocaya Se inaugura el Teatro Boyacá, diseñado por Carlos Guinand Sandoz ubicado en la Av. Este 10, hoy Av. Lecuna, en Caracas. Su decoración el granito negro, murales en dorado, negro y beige, realizados por Rafael Rosales, y butacas el cuero de dos colores, acentuaban su elegante y monumental aspecto. Dicho teatro fue demolido el año 1969.
  29. 29. Obras y reconocimientos De Carlos Guinand Sandoz
  30. 30. Guinand Sandoz proyectó y construyó al comienzo de los años 30 las siguientes obras destacables: Policlínica Maracay (1930-31); Policlínica Caracas (1932); Ministerio de Fomento (Caracas, 1934-1935); Club Alemán (El Paraíso, Caracas, 1935); Escuela de Aviación Militar (Maracay, 1936). Como funcionario de la División de Arquitectura Sanitaria del Ministerio de Obras Públicas, y junto con el Ing. Armando Vegas, fue encargado en 1937 del reconocimiento de los terrenos de la hacienda Los Caracas (a 40 km de la capital y a orillas del mar Caribe), para estudiar el sitio de implantación y el plan director de la futura Leprosería Nacional, conjunto arquitectónico que se preveía de gran avance para la medicina preventiva y asistencial en esa especialidad. En esas mismas funciones, proyectó y construyó el Sanatorio Antituberculoso, en el sector El Algodonal (Antímano, Caracas, 1939-1940). En 1944 fue nombrado Miembro de la Academia de Ciencias Naturales, Físicas y Matemáticas y entre 1950 y 1953 fue Profesor de Acuarela y Guache en la Escuela de Arquitectura de la Universidad Central de Venezuela. A partir de 1952 presidió la oficina de Arquitectura de la sociedad Guinand y Brillembourg C.A. La actividad urbanística sería retomada desde allí por Guinand entre 1952-54 al proponer con el arquitecto Agustin Genoud, nuevos edificios a los lados del eje de la Av. Bolívar, vía principal de aquel Plano Regulador, reconducido y actualizado por el Centro Simón Bolívar con el nuevo Plan Regulador de la ciudad (1951). Desde aquella Oficina, proyectó el edificio de administración del Observatorio Astronómico Cagigal (1954-1956), las capillas y los colegios San José de Tarbes en las Urbanizaciones El Paraíso (1957-1958) y La Florida (1961), así como numerosos edificios residenciales (Av. Urdaneta, Av. Nueva Granada, Urb. San Bernardino, etc.) e industriales en Caracas (Urb. Los Cortijos de Lourdes, Urb. Industrial Los Ruices, etc.) y Valencia.

