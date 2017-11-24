Case presentation- dentistry- differential diagnosis.

Case Presentation Presented: Julien Issa Issa
Age: 22 years Sex: Male Nationality: Lebanese Occupation: Fish seller Marital & Social status: Single Low educational leve...
Patient's Chief complain In patient’s own word ‫تحت‬ ‫من‬ ‫بفكي‬ ‫وجع‬,‫الي‬ ‫وهلل‬3‫اكل‬ ‫ماعم‬ ‫ايام‬ . ‫برتاح‬ ‫تقويم‬ ...
Patient’s Story Patient had a motorcycle accident 3 years ago and he had lower jaw pain, he didn’t visit any physician, pa...
Extraoral examination Nothing abnormal was detected.
Intraoral examination
Findings: • Severe crowding. • Poor oral hygiene. • Floor of the mouth displaced. • Generalized marginal gingivitis. • Sta...
Radiographic examination
Findings: • Panoramic shows multilocular cyst like lesion. • In some tooth root resorption has started. • Mandibular fract...
Dentigerous cyst : • Male most affected. • No pain, unless there is inflammation. • Well defined radiolucency around the a...
Ameloblastoma: • Radiographically, unilocular or multilocular (soap bubble appearance or honey combed). • Root resorption ...
First suggested treatment: Mandibulectomy
Thank you
case presentation.
patient oral and extra oral examination.
dentigerous cyst, ameloblastoma, odontogenic myxoma. panoramic x ray.

