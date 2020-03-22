Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Plaatshierde naam van uw opdracht 1. Plaats - adre...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 10.Organisatie De kinderen werken samen in groepje...
Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 13.Bronnen - https://www.gent-geprent.com/wereldte...
Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

Opdracht omgevingsboek

Opdrachtfiche omgevingsboek

  1. 1. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs Plaatshierde naam van uw opdracht 1. Plaats - adres Paul de Smet de Naeyerpark 2. Geolocatie / geolokalisatie Geef de correcte coördinaten! Exactte bepalen via GoogleMaps (instructiefilmpje te bekijken via Canvas). 51°01'54.1"N 3°43'04.0"E 3. Korte omschrijving De kinderen gaan in het park opdrachten uitvoeren in groepjes. Deze opdrachten zijn gebaseerd op de 3 standbeelden die te vinden zijn in het park. 4. Doelgroep 2e graad: 5e en 6e leerjaar 5. Tijdsduur 2 lesuren (100 minuten) 6. Eindtermen ET 3.9 De leerlingen tonen belangstelling voor het verleden, heden en de toekomst, hier en elders. ET 3.7 De leerlingen kennen de grote periodes uit de geschiedenis en ze kunnen duidelijke historische elementen in hun omgeving en belangrijke historische figuren en gebeurtenissen waarmee ze kennis maken, situeren in de juiste tijdsperiode aan de hand van een tijdsband. ET 4.6 De leerlingen hebben een voorstelling van de kaart van Vlaanderen en België zodat ze in een praktische toepassingssituatie de gemeenschappelijke provincies en de provinciehoofdplaatsen kunnen aanwijzen. ET 3 De leerlingen kunnen samenwerken met anderen, zonder onderscheid van sociale achtergornd, geslacht of etnische origine. 7. Leerinhoud - Paul de Smet de Naeyer is geboren in Gent in 1843 en gestorven in Brussel in 1913. Hij is 70 jaar oud geworden en hij leefde in de nieuwste tijd. - Standbeeld schoonheid, kracht en wijsheid: beauté-Force-Sagess. Ontworpen door Jules van Biesbroek. - Ros beiaard: 2 versies van het verhaal Versie 1: Er waren eens 4 Heemskinderen. Ze hadden een magisch paar van hun vader gekregen, maar Karel de Grote wilde dat paard in zijn bezit en besloot een vloek uit te spreken, maar het paard hield zo veel van de kinderen dat hij van verdriet zelf in een rots veranderde. Karel de Grote was zijn paard kwijt. Versie 2: Er waren eens 4 Heemskinderen.Ze hadden een magisch paar van hun vader gekregen, maar Karel de Grote wilde dat paard in zijn bezit krijgen en besloot de 4 Heemskinderen te vermoorden. Hij ging achter hen aan. Toen de kinderen aan de Maas kwamen konden ze geen kant meer uit, maar het paard was hun redding. Ze klommen po het paard, dat zich afstoote tegen een rots, zo hard dat de rots in tweeën spleet en sprong over de Maas. De kinderen waren gered. 8. Lesdoelen Opdrachten uitvoeren die meer info bijbrengen 9. Materiaal Schrijfplankje, schrijfgerief, eventueel kleurpotloden, opdrachtenblad en een ipad
  2. 2. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 10.Organisatie De kinderen werken samen in groepjes. Er zijn 3 groepen van 4 leerlingen en 2 groepen van 5 leerlingen. We gaan te voet naar het park. 11.Werkbladen – instructiebladen – richtlijnen… 12.Oplossingen - sleutel
  3. 3. Arteveldehogeschool – Educatieve bacheloropleiding voor lager onderwijs 13.Bronnen - https://www.gent-geprent.com/wereldtentoonstelling-1913/deel-1/ros-beiaard - https://www.gent-geprent.com/standbeelden-2/standbeelden-deel-3/schoonheid-kracht-en-wijsheid - https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_de_Smet_de_Naeye - https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vrijmetselarij#Definitie - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=mZh0AeE2u4E&feature=emb_title 14.Achtergrondinformatie voor de leerkracht Vroeger zag het park er anders uit. De standbeelden stonden op een andere plaats. In de documenten zijn verschillende foto’s terug te vinden van vroeger. 15.(optioneel) Extra mogelijkheden tot naverwerking In de klas bespreken we gemaakte foto’s en verbeteren we klassikaal de opdrachtenbundel

