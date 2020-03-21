Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
СовременныеIT-решениядляуправления автотранспортомиперевозками Подготовила Ушакова Юлия, БА-811
TREYresearch Очевидно, что в сфере транспортных грузоперевозок немало сложностей. Среди них можно выделить: • высокую ресу...
TREYresearch А за счет повышения эффективности управления автотранспортными подразделениями бизнес может снизить себестоим...
TREYresearch AXELOT TMS X4 для управления транспортом и перевозками Система предназначена для комплексной автоматизации пр...
TREYresearch AXELOTTMS X4 состоит из следующих функциональных модулей: 5
TREYresearch Преимущества AXELOT TMS X4: • Широкие функциональные возможности: TMS-система помогает решать весь комплекс з...
TREYresearch Стоимостьпрограммы(вроссийскихрублях) Решение AXELOT TMS X4 разработано на платформе «1С:Предприятие 8.3», ги...
TREYresearch ConsIDTMS Система для комплексной автоматизации процессов управления транспортом и перевозками грузов. ConsID...
TREYresearch ФункциональностьConsIDTMS: 9 • Управление заявками на транспортные средства (ТС), диспетчеризация ТС, оформле...
TREYresearch Основные преимущества ConsID TMS: • Оптимизация использования автопарка, увеличение объема перевозок; • Сниже...
TREYresearch ROAD Веб-платформа с гибкой настройкой прав и полномочий, которая позволяет автоматизировать основные бизнес-...
TREYresearch Функционал ROAD позволяет: 12 • обрабатывать и контролировать заказы на грузоперевозки (автоперевозки и т.п.)...
TREYresearch Основные преимущества ROAD: • Работа в режиме реального времени • Адаптация под индивидуальные требования и п...
TREYresearch Спасибоза внимание! 14 Время - важный ресурс для бизнесмена, а TMS система позволяет его экономить. Руководит...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

It-decisions

45 views

Published on

1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

It-decisions

  1. 1. СовременныеIT-решениядляуправления автотранспортомиперевозками Подготовила Ушакова Юлия, БА-811
  2. 2. TREYresearch Очевидно, что в сфере транспортных грузоперевозок немало сложностей. Среди них можно выделить: • высокую ресурсоемкость автотранспортных подразделений; • неэффективность работы сотрудников подразделений; • риск финансовых потерь из-за сбоев в графике перевозок; • сложности управления и контроля над процессом. IT-решения Сложно представить современную логистику без информационных технологий. Благодаря сбору и обработке огромных массивов данных, автоматизации, построению прогнозов, ускорению обмена информацией – IT- решения стали основным инструментов для повышения прозрачности бизнес- процессов, оптимизации издержек и увеличения производительности труда. 2
  3. 3. TREYresearch А за счет повышения эффективности управления автотранспортными подразделениями бизнес может снизить себестоимость производимой продукции, а транспортная компания сохранит клиента. Повысить эффективность позволит автоматизация транспортной логистики. На помощь придут современные IT-решения. Я рассмотрю некоторые из них 3
  4. 4. TREYresearch AXELOT TMS X4 для управления транспортом и перевозками Система предназначена для комплексной автоматизации процессов управления транспортом и перевозками. Программный продукт может использоваться как в компаниях, выполняющих перевозки для собственных нужд, так и в транспортных предприятиях, оказывающих услуги по перевозке грузов. Перевозки могут осуществляться как с помощью собственного, так и с помощью привлеченного транспорта. 4
  5. 5. TREYresearch AXELOTTMS X4 состоит из следующих функциональных модулей: 5
  6. 6. TREYresearch Преимущества AXELOT TMS X4: • Широкие функциональные возможности: TMS-система помогает решать весь комплекс задач по работе с транспортом – от ведения списка собственных транспортных средств до проведения тендера на перевозку, от управления мультимодальными перевозками до формирования маршрута внутри каждого рейса, от учета ГСМ до спутникового мониторинга; • Универсальность: TMS-система одинаково эффективно управляет транспортом и процессами перевозки грузов в транспортных компаниях, в компаниях, являющихся их клиентами, а также во всех прочих предприятиях с собственным и привлеченным парком; • Интерактивная работа с картами: географические карты становятся не просто иллюстрациями, а удобным инструментом для работы с рейсами, в том числе и для мобильных сотрудников, использующих Android-клиент от AXELOT. 6
  7. 7. TREYresearch Стоимостьпрограммы(вроссийскихрублях) Решение AXELOT TMS X4 разработано на платформе «1С:Предприятие 8.3», гибко настраивается под специфику предприятия и обладает полностью открытым кодом (существует также более дешевая версия с частично-закрытым кодом), что позволяет нашим клиентам при желании самостоятельно осуществлять сопровождение этого программного продукта. 7
  8. 8. TREYresearch ConsIDTMS Система для комплексной автоматизации процессов управления транспортом и перевозками грузов. ConsID TMS сокращает время планирования перевозок и обеспечивает снижение затрат за счет оптимизации загрузки транспортных средств, эффективного расчета маршрутов и отслеживания доставки груза. 8
  9. 9. TREYresearch ФункциональностьConsIDTMS: 9 • Управление заявками на транспортные средства (ТС), диспетчеризация ТС, оформление и печать путевых и маршрутных листов; • Автоматическое формирование рейсов с учетом множества ограничений и правил для расчета маршрутов: по времени и дистанции, характеристикам ТС, точкам доставки, временным окнам, расходу бензина и т.д.; • Возможность формирования нескольких различных моделей доставки; • Оценка протяженности и длительности рейсов, расчет стоимости перевозки с гибко настраиваемым тарификатором стоимости услуг; • Регистрация грузоперевозки с указанием выбранных параметров грузоперевозки, регистрация веса и габарита груза, его особенностей, количества мест; • Регистрация приемки груза на контрольных точках рейса, подтверждение факта получения груза; • Контроль состояния ТС, учет ГСМ, выполнение технического обслуживания, учет оборудования; • Учет затрат на перевозку, ГСМ, ремонты, заработную плату, штрафов ГИБДД и прочих прямых и косвенных затрат, автоматическое распределение затрат по рейсам и заявкам на перевозку.
  10. 10. TREYresearch Основные преимущества ConsID TMS: • Оптимизация использования автопарка, увеличение объема перевозок; • Снижение себестоимости перевозок благодаря оптимальной загрузке транспортных средств; • Повышение скорости и точности выполнения заказов учет и анализ затрат на грузоперевозки; • Сокращение транспортных расходов на 10-20%; • Оценка эффективности грузоперевозок с помощью аналитических инструментов. 10 Рассчитать стоимость программы можно на официальном сайте http://considwms.ru/
  11. 11. TREYresearch ROAD Веб-платформа с гибкой настройкой прав и полномочий, которая позволяет автоматизировать основные бизнес- процессы транспортно-экспедиционной компании. 11
  12. 12. TREYresearch Функционал ROAD позволяет: 12 • обрабатывать и контролировать заказы на грузоперевозки (автоперевозки и т.п.); • вести электронный документооборот; • оформлять и обмениваться заявками и путевыми листами в пару кликов; • решать транспортные задачи; • участвовать в электронных тендерах на грузоперевозки; • находить грузы и новых заказчиков с помощью доски объявлений грузов и автотранспорта; • создать единую базу контрагентов и договоров; • вести журнал учета заявок и клиентов; • вести журнал учета транспорта и водителей; • осуществлять онлайн-контроль движения грузов и транспорта; • общаться в онлайн-чате с водителями; • вести учет и контроль затрат и платежей; • генерировать развернутые отчеты.
  13. 13. TREYresearch Основные преимущества ROAD: • Работа в режиме реального времени • Адаптация под индивидуальные требования и пожелания транспортной компании • Интеграция с любой системой автоматизации предприятия • Техническая поддержка пользователей онлайн • Экономия времени на маршрутах 13
  14. 14. TREYresearch Спасибоза внимание! 14 Время - важный ресурс для бизнесмена, а TMS система позволяет его экономить. Руководителю такой инструмент позволит оптимизировать деятельность, контролировать распределение ресурсов и затрат, а также достичь существенной экономии. У логистов станет меньше бумажной работы и утомительных звонков, ведь автоматизация и возможности системы облегчат задачу управления перевозками и поиска грузов.

×