Cds grupo 207102 49_momento de reconocimiento

trabajo paso 1 curso diseño industrial y de servicios para la unad

  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. PASO 1. DESCRIBIR, ANALIZAR E IDENTIFICAR OPORTUNIDADES DE MEJORA EN UNA TIPOLOGÍA DE PRODUCTO Elaborado por: JULIAN VARGAS Código: 1073153370 Grupo 207102_49 Tutora MONICA YAMILE BURBANO Diseño industrial y de servicios UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA Septiembre de 2017
  2. 2. 2 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. INTRODUCCIÓN En el presente trabajo se desarrolla el paso 1 del curso diseño industrial y de servicios con la presentación de un cronograma y un cuadro de roles asumido por el grupo. Se realiza el análisis de una tipología de producto escogiendo uno de los productos en este caso cuchilla de afeitar de la tipología uso personal el siguiente paso a través de una ficha técnica del producto y una ficha de oportunidades, será encontrar las oportunidades de mejora del producto. Todo esto basándonos en la lectura del capítulo 3 del libro de ulrich a través de su metodología llamada horizonte 1.
  3. 3. 3 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. 1. CRONOGRAMA DE TRABAJO Y ROLES ELEGIDOS POR EL GRUPO PARA EL EJERCICIO. Cronograma y roles de cada uno de los participantes del grupo. CRONOGRAMA DE TRABAJO Y ROLES ELEGIDOS POR EL GRUPO PARA EL EJERCICIO PROPUESTA DE CRONOGRAMA CURSO DISEÑO INDUSTRIAL Y DE SERVICIOS MES AGOSTO- SEPTIEMBRE ACTIVIDADES FECHAS DE EJECUCION ACTUALIZACION DE PERFIL AGOSTO 24 PRESENTACION FORO GENERAL AGOSTO 25 EXPLORACION DEL CAMPUS VIRTUAL AGOSTO 26 VER PRESENTACION DEL CURSO AGOSTO 26 ACEPTAR LOS ACUERDOS DEL CURSO AGOSTO 30 APERTURA DEL FORO COLABORATIVO, PRESENTACION AGOSTO 31 REVISION GUIA INTEGRADA DE ACTIVIDADES SEPTIEMBRE 3 REVISION ENTORNO DE APRENDIZAJE PRACTICO SEPTIEMBRE 4 INICIO DE APORTES EN FORO COLABORATIVO SEPTIEMBRE 5 CONSOLIDACION Y ENTREGA DE INFORME FINAL SEPTIEMBRE 6 -7
  4. 4. 4 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. Grupo: Participante: Rol: Funciones: 207102_49 Gerente General. Asume una actitud crítica frente a los aportes de los compañeros, puesto que el dinero de la empresa está en juego. Se encarga de subir el trabajo al entorno de evaluación. JULIAN VARGAS Director de Aseguramiento de Calidad. Verifica que los aportes y documentos entregados cumplan con las especificaciones solicitadas en la guía y la rúbrica. Revisa que se cumplen con los tiempos establecidos en el cronograma establecido para la unidad. Director de departamento de diseño. Se encarga de proponer soluciones, dirigir el debate para obtenerlas y de consolidar las opciones para ser presentadas a la Gerencia. Director de departamento de producción. Se encarga de validar que las propuestas que hacen sus compañeros son adecuadas para la capacidad instalada estimada de la compañía. Director de mercadeo. Se encarga de validar el impacto en el mercado que tendrán las propuestas de su equipo.
  5. 5. 5 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PRODUCTO E IDENTIFICACIÓN DE OPORTUNIDADES A partir de las Tipologías de productos propuestas por cada participante, el grupo debió elegir una sola de las tipologías y cada estudiante debe analizar y registrar mediante una ficha, un producto que haga parte de la tipología elegida grupalmente. 2.1. FICHA DEL PRODUCTO (Diligenciar una ficha por participante) Participante: Julian Vargas Tipología de producto propuesta por el estudiante: Tipología elegida por el grupo: USO PERSONAL Producto analizado por el estudiante: cuchilla de afeitar Imagen del producto analizado: Descripción del problema o necesidad que es atendido a través de este producto: La necesidad que cubre este producto es la de un corte mas al ras evitando la irritación después de cada afeitada, llegando con su cabeza giratoria a espacios donde otras máquinas no pueden llagar. Descripción general del producto: Las tres cuchillas antifricción eliminan cada vello con menos irritación y confort guard suavizan la piel para una afeitada uniforme y sin esfuerzo, el mango ergonómico le da un excelente control para evitar cortes y pequeños accidentes con la cuchilla. Es una cuchilla de última generación dotada de ergonomía y sus excelentes cuchillas brindan un muy buen trabajo. Presentación: cuchilla con 2,4 y hasta 8 cabezas intercambiables que se ajustan al mango ergonómico.
  6. 6. 6 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. Material de las hojas: acero inoxidable. Grosor: 1,5 mm 1 hoja y 0,5 2 hojas. Mango: sintético. Color: gris y azul oscuro. Composición del producto: (partes, elementos, ingredientes, componentes) Apoyarse en el uso de imágenes si es necesario: Presentación comercial (variaciones de sus presentaciones): Apoyarse en el uso de imágenes para describirlo: 1. tecnología de tres cuchillas: posee 3 cuchillas de alta definición para una mejor deslizada y mayor confort. 2. cubierta de confort con microaletas: cubierta flexible con 10 microaletas que siguen los contornos de la cara, para una rasurada cómoda y a ras. 3. tira lubricante indicadora: cambia a color blanco cuando la rasurada ya no es óptima. 4. mango ergonómico: otorga excelente control en cada rasurada. En esta línea se puede encontrar la presto barba mach 3 sensitive algo similar pero con variaciones en sus características. Presenta ciertas alteraciones en su diseño y puede ser una opción más económica para el cliente dando la misma efectividad. Modo de uso o consumo: (descripción e imagen) Envase y/o Empaque: (descripción e imagen)
  7. 7. 7 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. Se aplica la espuma de afeitar o jabón sobre la piel y la presto barba se desliza suavemente sobre el vello. Ya que esta tiene una tira lubricante y su desplazamiento es muy suave. Se toma por el mango ergonómico y sus 3 cuchillas harán todo el trabajo. El empaque de este producto se caracteriza por la presencia de colores masculinos como son negro, azul oscuro, gris los cuales hacen más llamativo el producto para los caballeros. En el empaque se pueden ver las características del producto como cantidad de usos recomendados, partes y beneficios de uso del producto, componentes usados en su fabricación. Cliente y/o usuario: la mayor demanda proviene de parte de los hombres. Precio de venta (especificar por presentaciones en caso en que tenga variaciones): Precio de venta: $40.000 caja de 8 unidades Mach 3 turbo $ 22.671 Mach 3 $17.190 Mach sensitive $14.420 Unidad $ 4500 Norma técnica aplicable (Nacional y/o Internacional): NTC 3702 MAQUINAS DE AFEITAR DESECHABLES CON CARTUCHO DE DOBLE HOJA: esta norma establece los requisitos mínimos que deben cumplir y los ensayos a los cuales deben someterse las máquinas de afeitar desechables con cartucho de doble hoja. NTC 3668 MAQUINA DE AFEITAR NO ELECTRICA. MAQUINA DE AFEITAR CON CARTUCHO DESECHABLE: Establece los requisitos mínimos que deben cumplir y los ensayos a los cuales se deben someter las máquinas de afeitar con cartuchos desechables de doble hoja.
  8. 8. 8 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. 2.2 OPORTUNIDADES DE REDISEÑO IDENTIFICADAS Teniendo en cuenta el Capítulo 3 del Libro Diseño y Desarrollo de productos, Cada estudiante deberá identificar oportunidades Tipo Horizonte 1 para el producto analizado. (Diligenciar una tabla por cada estudiante) Participante: Julian Vargas Producto: cuchilla de afeitar Estatuto de Innovación (Misión de innovación) Articula las metas de la empresa y establece las condiciones de frontera para un proceso de innovación en el producto: GILLETTE LO MEJOR PARA EL HOMBRE Es una marca de la empresa procter y gamble. Su propietaria fue la compañía the Gillette company, Gillette ha expandido su mercado y ya no solo fabrica máquinas de afeitar si no cremas para afeitar, desodorantes en algunos países perfumes y su otra línea de venta para el público femenino la cual se llama venus. MISION Gillette company es una empresa de nivel mundial enfocada en productos para sus consumidores que busca ventajas competitivas en calidad y valor añadido en sus productos de uso y cuidado personal. Estamos comprometidos con la creación de valor para los accionistas a través de un crecimiento rentable mantenido. VISION Lograr un liderazgo en su negocio gracias al desarrollo y comercialización de tecnologías superiores e innovadoras para satisfacer al máximo a sus clientes por ello busca mejorar en todos los aspectos del producto exigiendo un rendimiento superior y desarrollando una fuerza laboral de más alto nivel. Listado de oportunidades: (listar tantas como se le ocurran de acuerdo a los siguientes criterios) Oportunidades a partir de fallos del producto: - las cuchillas demasiado filosas pueden generar cortes graves en pieles sensibles. Se pueden mantener las 3 hojas con menor filamento. - doble banda de lubricación que permita mejor deslizamiento de la cuchilla evitando irritaciones en la piel. Una banda de lubricación más ancha y duradera que no se caiga con las primeras afeitadas. Oportunidades a partir de las capacidades de la empresa: - la empresa se mantiene en constante innovación lo cual le permite tener un producto adecuado para cada cliente según sus necesidades. - la empresa puede implementar una cuchilla la cual tenga doble banda de lubricación para la protección de la piel. - Gillette se encuentra trabajando en la realización de diferentes cuchillas que pueden ser utilizadas en
  9. 9. 9 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. diferentes partes del cuerpo ya que no todas las cuchillas se adaptan para cada parte corporal. Oportunidades a partir de necesidades o deseos de clientes: - poder adquirir los repuestos de las cuchillas de afeitar por un menor valor cuando se adquieren por unidad o mas de 3 unidades. - crear una cuchilla que tenga un sistema de auto limpieza al momento del afeitado. - crear una máquina que no permita usar jabón o espuma de afeitar para su uso. Oportunidades a partir de las tendencias tecnológicas: - brindar la primera opción de venta al momento de ser escogidas por los clientes caracterizándose por su calidad. - con base en la innovación constante identificarse por su calidad ya que son productos de fácil adquisición y de primera necesidad. Filtrado de oportunidades (Jerarquizar el listado de oportunidades, de acuerdo a su viabilidad y creación de valor): - cuidado de la piel (hipo alergénico) - materiales seguros que protegen la piel de lesiones. - cuchillas especializadas para ser usadas en diferentes partes del cuerpo. - creación de nuevas cuchillas que puedan ser escogidas según las diferentes necesidades de los clientes y su tipo de barba. - uso de la maquina sin ser necesario usar espuma de afeitar o jabón. - diferentes métodos de limpieza para la cuchilla al momento de su uso. - adquisición de los repuestos o unidades a un menor valor. - ser la primera opción para los clientes basados en su experiencia de compra y uso de los productos. 3. ENLACE WEB DEL PORTAFOLIO DE FICHAS DE PRODUCTO Y OPORTUNIDADES IDENTIFICADAS
  10. 10. 10 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. CONCLUSIONES Esta actividad nos enseñó a analizar un producto desde su más mínimo detalle y conocer para qué tipo de actividad o función sirve. Se identificó un producto o tipología para la cual se examinaron las distintas alternativas de diseño y rediseño. Se identificaron posibles oportunidades sobre el producto elegido para ser mejorado y mejorar su posición en el mercado.
  11. 11. 11 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA -UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Básicas Tecnología e Ingeniería Cadena de Formación Industrial Diseño Industrial y de Servicios. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Ulrich, K. T., Eppinger, S. D. (2013). Especificaciones del Producto. En: Diseño y Desarrollo de Productos. (pp. 93-116). México, D.F.: Mc Graw Hill. Extraído el 21 de junio de 2016 de: http://bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co:2053/?il=281

