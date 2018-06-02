BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: [+]The best book of the month Donor-Centered Planned Gift Marketing: (AFP Fund Development Series) (The AFP/Wiley Fund Development Series) [FREE]



Author: Michael J. Rosen



publisher: Michael J. Rosen



Book thickness: 410 p



Year of publication: 1980



Best Sellers Rank : #3



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

Donor-Centered Planned Gift Marketing This book will help nonprofit organizations move beyond traditional, passive marketing techniques that have historically yielded only modest results. Readers will learn about various marketing channels and techniques, as well as how to generate internal support for an enhanced planned gift marketing effort. download now : https://driveliveclubok.blogspot.co.id/?book=0470581581

